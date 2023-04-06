THURS: Top prosecutor seeks civil rights division to help children, + More

Top prosecutor seeks civil rights division to help children - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

New Mexico's top prosecutor is seeking new authority to safeguard the rights of children in state custody amid allegations of inadequate care and protection.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez has won the backing of the Democratic-led Legislature in his mission to create a civil rights division in New Mexico — in the spirit, he says, of anti-discrimination work initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice in the late-1950s to desegregate schools in the South.

"We have state agencies that unfortunately have had a history of failing to adequately protect children in state custody," Torrez said this week ahead of a Friday deadline for the governor to authorize — or veto — the civil rights initiative. "Our primary focus would be on the protection of children and particularly vulnerable children who are the victims of child abuse."

Gov. Lujan Grisham expressed mixed feelings Wednesday about the bill, saying it might limit her administration's leeway to overhaul the state's lead agency for protecting children from neglect and abuse.

"That bill isn't signed or vetoed and I want (prosecutors) to have every tool," Lujan Grisham said. "They have these tools already, in my view. ... I think the concept is valid."

Lujan Grisham in February announced plans to restructure the Children, Youth and Families Department amid allegations that children were neglected or abused in foster care and indications that foster children have routinely slept in central offices of the overwhelmed agency.

Torrez points out that private civil litigation against child welfare agencies can result in financial settlements that don't openly address civil rights violations or result in institutional changes.

"They waive their rights to talk about the litigation in any detail and also to demand large scale corrective action," said Torrez, the former district attorney for the Albuquerque area who won statewide election in November 2022.

He said a civil rights division could initiate investigations and seek broad injunctive relief by court order to address patterns of discrimination or other constitutional violations.

The new office would initially employ between five and 10 attorneys in addition to investigators and support staff, also pursuing other civil rights concerns such as consumer and environmental protection, he said.

"We are looking and will be looking at applying the law in that way, and ... protecting groups that have been historically discriminated against, but also taking it into a more modern space, which is the protection of the civil rights of children," Torrez said.

Torrez highlighted support from Democratic legislators as well as many House Republicans on a 51-13 floor vote in March.

Republican state Sen. David Gallegos of Eunice voted against the bill, even while championing other bills aimed at greater accountability at the Children, Youth and Families Department. Gallegos said he worries that anti-discrimination efforts won't be evenhanded.

Biden administration rolls out $585 million for Western water projects - Jacob Fischler, States Newsroom via Source New Mexico

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in 11 Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday.

The funding, provided in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 83 projects in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, California, North Dakota and Washington. The law provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.

SIX PROJECTS IN NEW MEXICO WILL RECEIVE MONEY FROM THE INTERIOR DEPARTMENT’S BUREAU OF RECLAMATION, AGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS:



$7.1M Caballo Dam and Reservoir Bonita Lateral Upgrade Reclamation

$1.78M Elephant Butte Historic District Recreation Area Restaurant and Patio Reclamation Funding

$3.39M Elephant Butte Historic District Roads and Parking Lots Rehabilitation Reclamation

$9.6M Elephant Butte Recreation Area Water Infrastructure Rehab

$4M El Vado Dam and Reservoir Repair

$4.5M Rio Grande Channelization Lower San Acacia Reach Improvements

Speaking to reporters by phone Wednesday, administration officials said the funding was part of a government-wide effort to respond to persistent drought conditions that have caused increased wildfires in Western states and threaten future drinking and agricultural water supplies.

The 23-year drought “has culminated in critically low reservoir conditions in the Colorado River Basin and across the West, putting a strain on our people, our farms, our wildlife and their habitats and our very livelihoods,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said.

The funding will be used to repair water storage, water treatment and hydropower facilities.

Wednesday’s announcement coincided with a visit by administration officials to the Imperial Dam that spans the Colorado River on the Arizona-California border, and they gave particular attention to that river system, which supplies water to 40 million people.

“We’ll use every available resource and tool at the federal level to protect the Colorado River system and the critical services it provides to millions of people in countless ecosystems,” Beaudreau said.

The projects, selected by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation that manages water resources in Western states, are in every major river system in the West, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said.

The list includes 27 projects in North Dakota and 24 in California. No other state had more than six projects selected.

California alone accounted for more than half of the funding, with $307.8 million allocated to projects in the state. North Dakota will receive $80.2 million.

Colorado projects will receive the third-most money, at $68.3 million.

The largest single project is a $66 million building modernization of the Trinity River Hatchery in California.

Among the other costliest projects selected is a $56 million allocation to finalize the “planning, design and subsequent construction” of a water treatment facility and chemical storage building at the Leadville, Colorado, mine drainage tunnel.

That tunnel siphons heavy metals from nearby mines out of groundwater that flows to the headwaters of the Arkansas River.

A full list of projects is available here.

New Mexico governor signs bill to shield abortion providers - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday that protects providers of abortions from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests.

A companion abortion-rights bill signed in March guarantees access to reproductive health care in response to a string of anti-abortion ordinances by cities and counties in eastern New Mexico where opposition to abortion access runs deep.

New Mexico is increasingly seen as a destination for abortion patients traveling from states including Texas that have banned abortion, or those imposing major restrictions.

"I think there is a lot of fear there," said Democratic state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City, a school psychologist and cosponsor of the newly signed bill. "We want to make sure New Mexico is a state that is safe for women and safe for health care workers."

The new law also protects medical providers when it comes to gender-affirming health care without regard to the age of patients, in a counterpoint to new laws restricting or banning such care in at least a dozen other states. Indiana's Republican governor signed a bill Wednesday banning all gender-affirming care for minors.

Gender-affirming health care is defined under the New Mexico legislation as psychological, behavioral, surgical, pharmaceutical and other medical treatment for distress caused by a person's gender assigned at birth not matching the gender with which they identify.

Lujan Grisham has framed safeguards for abortion access in New Mexico in a broader context as a cornerstone of women's equality and democratic engagement.

She said Wednesday that medical professionals need legal protections to ensure continued public access to abortion in the tumultuous wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion and allows states to set limits on access.

"This is a state that's going to stand with the men and women who provide our care. We're clear about our rights. We're clear about our choices," Lujan Grisham said at a news conference alongside eight female state legislators who sponsored abortion-access legislation. "If we don't protect providers, you can say they have access (to abortion) when it fact you do not."

In 2021, New Mexico's Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures, which ensured access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

More recently, two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico adopted ordinances that restrict abortion access, reflecting deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure.

The New Mexico Supreme Court last week blocked those local anti-abortion ordinances pending the outcome of a legal challenge by the state attorney general.

Eve Espey, chairwoman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of New Mexico, said the law signed on Wednesday guards against attempts to sanction or discipline medical professionals involved in abortion procedures.

"Now we can tell our providers that we can continue to do this work," she said at Wednesday's news conference.

Man charged in case of woman missing from Navajo Nation - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A federal grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman whose case has helped to raise awareness about missing people and unsolved slayings in Indian Country.

The indictment naming Preston Henry Tolth, 23, was unsealed Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate Friday in northern Arizona for a detention hearing and formal arraignment.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Tolth assaulted Ella Mae Begay, a Navajo woman who was 62 at the time, took her pickup truck and drove it across state lines. Begay has not been found.

"This indictment is an important first step in determining the truth about what happened to an elderly victim on the Navajo Nation," U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino of Arizona said in a statement, stressing that the investigation was ongoing.

Begay's truck was seen the morning of June 15, 2021, leaving her home in the remote community of Sweetwater on the Navajo Nation, not far from where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet.

A year after Begay disappeared, her niece began walking from the Navajo Nation to Washington D.C. to bring attention to a decades-long epidemic of violence that has disproportionately affected Indigenous people.

Attorney Darlene Gomez, who is representing Begay's family, said in a social media post that the indictment marked a bittersweet development for family members. Gomez said the family appreciates the prayers and support from those who have followed Begay's case and shared her story in hopes of bringing her home.

The investigation into Begay's disappearance is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's efforts to address cases involving missing and slain Native Americans. Navajo Nation authorities had previously identified Tolth as a person of interest in the case.

Luke Mulligan, a federal public defender for Tolth, declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

New Mexico court records show Tolth has a criminal history that includes charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest, residential burglary and drug possession that date back to 2019. He already was in custody pending the outcome of a 2022 case in which he was accused of stealing a man's wallet while armed with some kind of sharp weapon, court records show.

Begay's family members have met with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who recently joined Justice Department officials in hosting the first in-person session of the Not Invisible Act Commission in Washington. The commission will be holding field hearings across the U.S. this year as it develops recommendations for preventing and responding to violence affecting tribal communities.

Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse's sex abuse case - By Rio Yamat Associated Press

A former "Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for two decades has asked a judge in Nevada to toss out a sweeping indictment against him in state court.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, claims the sexual encounters with two women identified as victims in the Nevada case were consensual. One of them was younger than 16 — the age of consent in Nevada — when she says the sexual abuse began.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said Wednesday that she would issue her decision before the end of the week. She could deny Chasing Horse's request or dismiss some or all of the charges, although she didn't offer any indication as to how she might rule during her questioning of state prosecutors and Chasing Horse's public defender.

A Clark County jury indicted Chasing Horse, 46, in February on charges of sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping, child abuse, lewdness and drug trafficking. He has been in custody at a county jail since Jan. 31, when he was arrested by SWAT officers near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas.

He also faces sexual abuse charges in Canada and the U.S. District Court in Nevada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Prosecutors and police say Chasing Horse, who is known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner's Oscar-winning film, marketed himself to tribes nationwide as a self-proclaimed medicine man who possessed healing powers and could communicate with higher beings. They accuse of him using his position to lead a cult known as The Circle, gain access to vulnerable girls and women and take underage wives.

The alleged crimes, according to court documents, date to the early 2000s and occurred in Canada and multiple U.S. states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota.

Clark County prosecutor Stacey Kollins told the judge Wednesday that Chasing Horse's claims were offensive, pointing to the age that one of the victims says the abuse began.

"She's taken at 14 because her mom is ill, and she's told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left and she has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom's health," Kollins said. "And to gloss over that by calling it transactional and saying there's no proof of non-consent, that's taking a lot of license to meet with the facts."

As Kollins spoke, the mother of one of the victims cried in the courtroom gallery, which was packed with Chasing Horse's supporters.

Public defender Kristy Holston argued the 19-count indictment was an overreach by the Clark County district attorney's office and that some evidence presented to the grand jury — including a definition of grooming — had tainted the state's case.

"It's not the same as a lack of consent," she said, adding that "a sex worker, for instance, doesn't desire sex with the client. But their motive for doing it is for something other than desire."

Outside the courtroom, Holston declined to further comment, while Kollins did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional comment.

Chasing Horse is currently scheduled to stand trial May 1 in the state case. He has pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment.

He is due back in state court Monday morning for a hearing on another motion asking the judge to grant him three trials. Chasing Horse and his attorneys have argued that the sexual assault allegations and the drug trafficking charge contained in the state's indictment are unrelated.