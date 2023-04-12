WED: NM AG urges appeals court to keep abortion pill available, + More

Democratic attorneys general urge appeals court to keep abortion pill available - Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom via Source New Mexico

Democratic attorneys general from 23 states and the District of Columbia weighed in with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday supporting access to the abortion medication mifepristone.

“The availability of mifepristone has been particularly critical in providing access to abortion in low-income, underserved, and rural communities where a non medication abortion procedure (or ‘procedural abortion’) may be unavailable,” they wrote.

“And because medication abortion is the most common method used to terminate pregnancy during the first trimester, curtailing access to this method will result in more abortions taking place later in pregnancy, further increasing costs and medical risks.”

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, will decide whether a federal judge in Texas correctly ruled last week when he overturned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2000 approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

The U.S. Justice Department has appealed the Texas judge’s ruling from that federal district court to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and asked the court to place that ruling on hold while the appeals process plays out. The case is likely to end at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Democratic attorneys general who filed the brief Tuesday represent Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

They argued in their 25-page brief that the states “have a strong interest in safeguarding their sovereign decision to protect their residents’ ability to obtain abortions in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs opinion last June overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that stood for nearly half a century following the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 and the Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision in 1992.

The Democratic attorneys general wrote in their brief the Texas judge’s ruling “could eviscerate the sovereign decisions of many amici States by disrupting access to mifepristone across the country, including in States where abortion is lawful.”

Republican attorneys general are likely to request and be granted the ability to weigh in on the appeal as well.

Twenty-three attorneys general from GOP-led states filed briefs in the abortion pill case when it was before U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Judge Matthew Joseph Kacsmaryk.

Democratic attorneys general from 21 states filed a brief in the case when it was before the federal district court judge. That brief didn’t include Arizona or Vermont, both of which signed on to Tuesday’s brief before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Vermont’s governor is a Republican who backs abortion rights and its Attorney General Charity Clark is a Democrat.

Democratic members of Congress filed their own brief with the court of appeals Tuesday, urging it to grant “emergency relief from” the Texas judge’s ruling.

The 240 lawmakers wrote they have a “special interest in both upholding the Constitution’s separation of powers — among other things, by ensuring that federal administrative agencies are able to faithfully exercise the authorities Congress delegated to them by statute without undue judicial interference — and protecting the physical health and safety of their constituents.”

The 50 U.S. senators and 190 U.S. House members wrote the Texas ruling “threatens the Congressionally mandated drug approval process, and poses a serious health risk to pregnant individuals by making abortion more difficult to access.” The only Democratic senator who did not sign the brief was West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III.

GOP-led states want to be heard in Washington case

In a separate federal court case on access to mifepristone, seven Republican attorneys general on Tuesday sought to intervene in the case within the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

Judge Thomas Rice, in that case, ruled Friday shortly after the Texas ruling emerged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration couldn’t change “the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of Mifepristone” in the 17 states and District of Columbia, which had filed the lawsuit.

In that case, attorneys general from the GOP-led states of Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Utah on Tuesday asked the judge to speed up their request to intervene in that case.

“Plaintiff States like Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, and Oregon border several of Plaintiffs-Intervenors, and differing safeguards for mifepristone in these States directly affect Plaintiffs-Intervenors and their residents,” they wrote.

“These concerns are particularly salient since mifepristone may otherwise not be approved for marketing as of April 15, 2023,” under the Texas federal judge’s order, they said.

Separately in the Eastern District of Washington case, the U.S. Justice Department has asked the judge to clarify his Friday ruling, writing it “appears to be in significant tension” with the Texas ruling that is on appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage - Associated Press

The Navajo Nation is set receive federal emergency aid to help repair damage caused by severe flooding during a series of storms earlier this year.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for the largest Native American reservation in the U.S., which extends across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. Biden said storms on Jan. 14-17 had affected many Navajo communities.

The funds will help with emergency repairs and may also be used for other mitigation efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate the recovery operations in the affected areas, according to a statement from the White House.

US floats options to reduce water pulled from Colorado River - By Ken Ritter And Suman Naishadham Associated Press

The Biden administration released an environmental analysis Tuesday that outlined two ways that seven Western states and tribes reliant on the overtapped Colorado River could cut their use, but declined to publicly take a side on the best option.

One option would be more beneficial to California and some tribes along the river that have high-priority rights to the river's water. The second option is likely to be more favorable to Nevada and Arizona, who share the river's Lower Basin with California and say it's time for an approach that more fairly spreads the pain of cuts. That approach would force cuts on a proportional basis, when water levels at key reservoirs along the river dip below a certain point.

The Interior Department defended its authority to make sure basic needs such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river are met — even if it means setting aside the priority system.

"At the end of the day, the Interior secretary has the authority and the responsibility to operate the system," Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau told The Associated Press. He said those duties give the federal government the ability to make some decisions that defy the priority system.

The alternatives explore how the federal government could deal with water shortages at Lake Powell and Lake Mead through 2026. Lake Powell, located in Arizona, and Lake Mead, which sits behind Hoover Dam in Nevada, are the largest built reservoirs in the U.S. and serve as barometers of the river's health. The federal government typically announces in August how much water is available for the coming year.

The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West serves 40 million people across seven states, which span tribal land, and Mexico. It also generates hydroelectric power for regional markets and irrigates nearly 6 million acres (2,428 hectares) of farmland.

A multidecade drought in the West intensified by climate change, rising demand and overuse has sent water levels at key reservoirs along the river to unprecedented lows. That's forced the federal government to cut some water allocations, and to offer up billions of dollars to pay farmers and cities to cut back.

Officials expect some relief this year from a series of powerful storms that blanketed California and the Western Rocky Mountains, the main source of the Colorado River's water. But Beaudreau said states, Native American tribes and other water users recognized that it would be in no one's interest to stall talks because of the winter's healthy snowpack.

"The snow is great. It's a godsend. But we're in the midst of a 23-year drought," Beaudreau said.

Last year the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation called for the states to figure out how to cut their collective use of the river's water by about 2 to 4 million acre feet — or roughly 15% to 30% of their annual use — but an agreement has since been elusive.

An acre-foot of water is roughly enough to serve 2 to 3 U.S. households annually.

In January, six of the seven U.S. states that rely on river — Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado — outlined how they would conserve significantly more water, but California disagreed and released its own ideas a day later.

The proposal released Tuesday builds on some of those ideas and rejects others, including a call by the six-state coalition to account for water loss from evaporation and leaky infrastructure as the river travels to states, cities and farms. One of the options would achieve similar cuts but through different means. Both largely focus on cuts to the Lower Basin users — California, Arizona and Nevada.

The lengthy environmental analysis released by the Biden administration explores two options for cuts, as well as a third that takes no action. States, tribes and other water users now have until May 30 to comment before federal officials announce their formal decision.

The two plans outlined by federal officials Tuesday would achieve at least 2 million acre-feet of cuts in 2024, on top of existing cuts that states and other users previously agreed to.

Among the main differences between the two plans from the Interior is whether states in the river's Lower Basin should have their water supplies cut on a proportional basis if water levels at Lake Mead fall below a certain level.

The other plan allocates cuts based on the priority system — in which water users in the West with more senior rights, like California — face fewer cuts.

The Department of Interior is not promoting one option over the other.

"Some of the commentary has depicted an us-versus-them dynamic in the basin," Beaudreau said. "I don't see that at all."

Arizona and California are looking at how to develop "a true seven-state consensus in the coming months," said JB Hamby, who chairs the Colorado River Board of California.

Hamby is also a board member of the Imperial Irrigation District, a vast farming region in California's southeastern corner that holds rights to the largest share of the river's water. The district said Tuesday it was concerned by any plan "that involves 'equal cuts' among water users."

The Quechan tribe along the Arizona-California border also opposes plans that throw out the priority system.

"We've got senior water rights and last we checked, we still live in a priority-based system," said Jay Weiner, the tribe's attorney.

Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said it's imperative that the states reach an agreement that avoids legal action.

"Once litigation occurs, it's going to be very difficult to negotiate something moving forward. Litigation that might take 10 or 15 or 20 years is going to be occurring while the system and the lake behind us is going to crash," he said.

Reclamation also didn't say how Mexico might contribute to the savings, but that discussions are ongoing. The country is entitled to 1.5 million acre feet of water each year under a treaty reached with the U.S. in 1944. In recent years, Mexico has participated in water savings plans with the U.S. amid worsening drought in both countries.

New Mexico marks 1st child death of the state's flu season - Associated Press

New Mexico health officials are reporting the first pediatric death during the state's current flu season.

The state Department of Health announced Tuesday that a 2-year-old Otero County girl died from a flu-related illness.

There have been over 230 pneumonia and flu-related deaths in New Mexico since last fall.

Officials are reminding the public that while there has been a drop in recent weeks in cases of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, they can still lead to hospitalizations and deaths year-round.

They also urge people 6 months and older to get vaccinated for the flu in the summer or fall every year.

People can also maintain safe practices like washing their hands or their children's hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve and maintaining a social distance.

Española man opts to plead guilty in stepdaughter's death - Associated Press

An Española man has pleaded guilty in the beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter.

Local media outlets report Malcolm Torres entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder Monday in the killing of Renezmae Calzada.

In a statement from U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez, 29-year-old Torres was home in September 2019 with the girl and his 18-month-old son and was heavily intoxicated.

Her mother reported her missing. The girl's body was found three days later on Santa Clara Pueblo in the Rio Grande, a mile from the Española yard where she was last seen.

Torres faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison, according to his plea agreement filed in federal court.

He initially rejected a plea agreement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.