THURS: Guards sued over unrecorded incident in cell, Juul to pay $462M in newest settlement, +More

Electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, the attorneys general in several states announced Wednesday.

The agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. is the latest in a string of recent legal agreements Juul has reached to settle lawsuits related to the way it marketed addictive nicotine products. Critics said Juul was trying to lure children too young to smoke.

Like some other settlements reached by Juul, this latest includes restrictions on the marketing and distribution of the company's vaping products. For example, it is barred from any direct or indirect marketing that targets youth, which includes anyone under age 35. Juul will also limit the amount of purchases customers can make in retail stores and online.

"Juul lit a nationwide public health crisis by putting addictive products in the hands of minors and convincing them that it's harmless," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Today they are paying the price for the harm they caused."

A spokesperson for Juul said with Wednesday's settlement, the Washington D.C.-based company was "nearing total resolution of the company's historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future."

The spokesperson added that underage use of Juul products has declined by 95% since 2019 based on the National Youth Tobacco Survey. According to the CDC though, since surveys were administered online instead of on school campuses during the pandemic, the results cannot be compared to prior years.

Juul rocketed to the top of the U.S. vaping market about five years ago with the popularity of flavors like mango, mint and crème brûlée. But the startup's rise was fueled by use among teenagers, some of whom became hooked on Juul's high-nicotine pods.

Parents, school administrators and politicians have largely blamed the company for a surge in underage vaping.

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb said in a statement that Juul "knew how addictive and dangerous its products were and actively tried to cover up that medical truth."

In September, Juul agreed to pay nearly $440 million over a period of six to 10 years to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products to young people. That settlement amounted to about 25% of Juul's U.S. sales of $1.9 billion in 2021.

Three months later, the company said it had secured an equity investment to settle thousands of lawsuits over its e-cigarettes brought by individuals and families of Juul users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes.

The vaping company, which has laid off hundreds of employees, recently agreed to pay West Virginia $7.9 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company violated the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act by marketing to underage users, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday. Last month, the company paid Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit.

Minnesota's case against Juul went to trial last month with the state's Attorney General Keith Ellison asserting that the company "baited, deceived and addicted a whole new generation of kids" as youth cigarette smoking rates fell.

Advocates for prisoners' rights have filed a civil rights lawsuit against state corrections officers who allegedly ignored requirements that they videotape a prison-cell encounter with an inmate who says he was sexually abused, beaten without provocation and taunted with words that evoked the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The New Mexico Prison & Jail Project filed the lawsuit Tuesday seeking damages in U.S. District Court on behalf of a Black inmate against five state Corrections Department officers, in an April 2021 confrontation at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Clayton.

The advocacy group reconstructed events from the testimony of the plaintiff and other inmate witnesses, along with unredacted portions of an internal investigation by the Correction Department's Office of Professional Conduct. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they consent to be named.

Officers told investigators that the inmate was restrained physically and with pepper spray after swinging an elbow at an officer. They denied the inmate's account of abuses.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff was face-down on the ground, when a corrections officer placed a foot on his back and said, "Let me guess, you can't breathe."

Attorneys for the Prison & Jail Project say the date of the encounter on April 15, 2021, corresponded with the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of Floyd. Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes. The case centered around excruciating bystander video of Floyd gasping repeatedly, "I can't breathe." The case triggered worldwide protests and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on April 20, 2021.

Several officers involved in the New Mexico altercation acknowledged to Corrections Department investigators that a video camera should have been used inside the cell.

"Its use could have prevented questions, provided answers and the truth would have come out," one officer told investigators.

Prison & Jail Project Director Steven Robert Allen said video recordings were required because the use of force by corrections officers was planned and not reactive. The Corrections Department declined to release a copy of its policy to the AP.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the agency does not comment on pending litigation. She said four corrections officers out of five in the complaint still work at the agency.

The lawsuit alleges that corrections officers retaliated against the plaintiff after he spoke out earlier in support of another inmate who was surrounded by officers. Those events also are chronicled in a separate 2022 lawsuit alleging battery and sexual abuse by corrections officers against another inmate.

The new lawsuit says at least five corrections officers and a manager later entered the plaintiff's cell and ordered a cellmate to leave.

The lawsuit alleges that one officer pushed his crotch up against the plaintiff's backside. It says the plaintiff objected and wasn't provoked into retaliating, but he was thrown to the ground, beaten and taunted further.

The inmate in New Mexico "thought he was going to die, and why wouldn't he?" Allen said. "That kind of terrorizing of a Black prisoner in a prison here in New Mexico is completely unacceptable."

The lawsuit alleges battery, cruel and unusual punishment and violations of free speech rights, seeking unspecified compensation.

The inmate initially filed an administrative complaint under provisions of the Prison Rape Elimination Act. It is unclear whether officers were disciplined. No criminal charges have been filed. The inmate is serving a sentence after pleading guilty to armed robbery in 2016.

New Mexico man arrested for actions in Jan. 6 Capitol breach including assaulting officer - KUNM

A Chama man has been arrested in connection with his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 62-year-old Rockne Earles, formerly of North Dakota, has been charged with felonies that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and civil disorder. He also faces misdemeanor charges including entering a restricted building or grounds and engaging in physical violence.

According to court documents, a video shows Earles grabbing and throwing a U.S. Capitol Police Officer against stairs outside the Capitol building with significant force. Two other rioters joined Earles in shoving and assaulting the officer, who later reported to have been struck with a flagpole, and being punched in the head.

The officer suffered a concussion and missed 45 days of work.

Earles was due to make his initial appearance in the District of New Mexico yesterday. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Abortion clinics reassure worried patients, set backup plans — Laura Ungar Heather Hollingsworth, Associated Press

Since a court ruling threatened the availability of a key drug used in medication abortion, calls have been pouring in to the clinics Adrienne Mansanares oversees.

Patients from near and far are "incredibly worried about whether or not they still have a valid appointment, whether they can obtain the care that they need. It's heartbreaking," said Mansanares, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which has clinics in Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada.

For now, the clinics — and many others around the country — are trying to assure patients that nothing has immediately changed while also devising backup plans in case the ruling stands.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas said the approval of the drug mifepristone should be revoked, a decision handed down at the same time a federal judge in Washington ordered the government to make the drug more easily accessible. The Supreme Court is expected to eventually settle the matter.

If mifepristone becomes unavailable, many doctors say they would replace the usual two-drug regimen with a slightly less effective method using only the other drug, misoprostol.

Mansanares said her staff has been sending text messages to patients to make sure they know they can still come in for care.

Clinics are also telling people they're still offering mifepristone — although many providers worry patients will question its safety in the wake of the ruling and news coverage about it. Currently, more than half of all U.S. abortions are medication induced, and some clinics offer no other options.

"Please understand that this judge's decision does not mean that medication abortion is not safe," Dr. Iffath Hoskins, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said on a call with journalists this week. "It is safe. It is effective. And it should be an available option for all who seek abortion care."

Mifepristone, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2000, blocks the hormone progesterone and is also used to treat miscarriages. Millions of women around the world have used the drug, and medical groups say complications occur at a lower rate than with routine medical procedures such as wisdom teeth removal and colonoscopies.

With its future in peril, doctors are laying the groundwork for other safe options.

Mansanares said she and her colleagues pulled together a task force of clinical experts to create a misoprostol-only protocol, "so that if we needed to, we could flip the switch" from the two-drug regimen. She said nearly three-quarters of patients in her health centers choose medication abortions over surgical procedures.

In Pennsylvania, Dr. Becca Simon, a family medicine doctor who provides abortions, said she would also offer abortion procedures and one-drug medication abortion.

The one-drug option is "safe, effective, and actually in some ways can be a little quicker than" the two-drug regimen, said Simon, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health. "It may have some more side effects, but we have medications" to help patients deal with them.

Dr. Gopika Krishna, an OB-GYN in New York and another fellow in the group, said she and her colleagues are still weighing their options but are also considering the one-drug method. She pointed out that it's the subject of recent guidance from national medical organizations, is considered safe by the World Health Organization and is used in other countries where mifepristone isn't available.

But some doctors said the one-drug regimen is not ideal. The two-drug combination is about 95% to 99% effective in ending a pregnancy. Used alone, misoprostol is less effective. Some research rates it around 85% effective, although other studies say it's closer to that of the two-drug combination.

Dr. Iman Alsaden, medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said staff at her clinics in Kansas are gearing up to provide misoprostol-only abortions if needed. Consent forms and patient information sheets have been prepared. Staff has been trained.

"It would not be the most medically sound thing to do. But if we have to comply with the law, we will," Alsaden said.

She's worried about what could happen if misoprostol fails to end a pregnancy, especially for out-of-state patients driving up to 12 hours for care.

"There's going to be people that, you know, came to Kansas from Texas, and they don't have the means or funds or ability to come back," she said. "And now you're in a situation where that person is forced to be pregnant."

Andrea Gallegos, administrator of the Alamo Women's Clinic in the southern Illinois city of Carbondale, has much the same concern, and is waiting to see how the lawsuits are resolved before making any decisions about what care to offer.

Wisp, a company that provides telehealth medication abortions in nine states, would definitely offer a misoprostol-only regimen if necessary. But spokeswoman Jenny Dwork said the switch would involve website updates and other changes, meaning the company wouldn't be able to provide their services for around two weeks — "further restricting access to those who need it."

Denise Harle, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which filed the lawsuit in Texas, said she was "very concerned" doctors were considering misoprostol-only abortions.

"To me, that would suggest, again, putting profit from abortion over the health and safety of women," she said, adding that it was "premature to discuss" whether the single-drug protocol would prompt future litigation.

But doctors pushed back.

"Part of the tactic from anti-abortion groups is to create a sense where people feel like abortion is confusing, that abortion isn't safe," Krishna said. "That's not true."

Alsaden said she's scared for the patients.

"I will continue to serve them as long as I can," she said. "But it's just like totally devastating."

Amanda Seitz contributed to this story from Washington, D.C. Ungar reported from Louisville, Kentucky and Hollingsworth from Mission, Kansas.

