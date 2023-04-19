WED: As Jemez River flood threats ease up, irrigation channels start flowing water after delay, + More

As Jemez River flood threats ease up, irrigation channels start flowing water after delay - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

Farmers and ranchers dependent on the Jemez River were forced to halt their irrigation plans over the weekend when floods caused by intense snowmelt came through the region. Fieldwork is picking up again as that danger decreases.

Affected areas in Sandoval County are still assessing damage repair costs.

On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring an emergency and allocating relief funds for the area. Emergency order funds like these can take months to trickle down to the affected communities.

Imminent flooding threats seemed to have eased up. The National Weather Service told Source NM they’ve set to cancel a flood advisory on Wednesday morning.

Randall Hergert is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. He said the flooding was a result of excessive snowpack that melted off the Jemez Mountains quickly due to warm spring weather.

The flooding along the Jemez River damaged crops and caused wastewater from a treatment to flow into the water source, he said.

CONSERVE WATER

Sandoval County is asking residents in Jemez Spring to conserve water in order to reduce the amount of water going to the wastewater treatment plant that was damaged by the flood. They can still use bathrooms.

Sandoval County officials declared a local emergency order a week ago and asked the state for help, too. The emergency order Lujan Grisham signed on Tuesday allocates up to $750,000 for public health measures, including emergency lodging or food needs.

Roger Sweet is a mayordomo with the Jemez Springs Ditch Association. He said there wasn’t too much damage where his acequias are in the northern Jemez area. He did have to halt his plans to turn water into the ditches on Saturday due to the damage flooding could do to the acequias that were just cleaned.

He also had concerns about the wastewater that flooded into the river. He said he tested the water his ditches use for e-coli, and all the tests came out fine.

Sweet said he plans to turn the water into the ditches on Wednesday now.

Others weren’t as lucky. Sweet said the flooding did a lot more damage near San Ysidro, washing onto farmers’ fields and taking out their crops.

“The river breached a levy down there, and it flooded all the farmers’ fields,” he said. “And there was so much water.

River conditions have been pretty steady with the river flowing at about 6 feet since Saturday, Hergert said The National Weather Service downgraded the situation from a flood warning last week to a flood advisory this week, he added.

Some snow still remains on the mountains, although Hergert doesn’t think it’ll be a threat like it was last week.

“The question now is, is there enough snowpack left to cause another instance of rapid river rises again? My guess would be no,” he said.

Hergert cautioned the public that there are also higher-than-normal water levels elsewhere in the northern mountains and to stay alert.

Albuquerque cannabis equity findings have sat on a shelf for a year - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Cannabis legalization in New Mexico was touted as being a way to repair the harms caused by the War on Drugs, while also creating opportunities for New Mexicans to participate in a new industry, said Shawna Brown.

The city of Albuquerque in August 2021 created the Cannabis Equity Working Group, after the passage of the Cannabis Regulation Act in 2021, which legalized sales of adult-use cannabis in New Mexico.

Brown was a member of the working group and was then contracted by the city, along with Rosalie Flores, to lead the listening sessions and in-person meetings with community members with lived experience, advocates from racial justice groups and cannabis industry professionals.

They gathered data and research, and incorporated them into the community feedback to write the recommendations, Brown said. The recommendations were submitted as part of a 21-page report in the spring of 2022, she said.

However, the administration has neither adopted nor formally rejected the recommendations, Brown told the Albuquerque City Council on Monday night.

She and two other members of the New Mexico Black Central Organizing Committee, Monae Archibeque and Erica Davis Crump, asked councilors to honor the substantial work experience of the volunteer Black, Indigenous and Latinx members of the community who contributed to the Cannabis Equity Working Group and consider adopting their recommendations.

“Though the state has failed at realizing a true plan for equity in the industry, the City of Albuquerque still has an opportunity to look at what’s possible for entrepreneurship, community safety, community reinvestment, and supporting the Black and Brown communities that have been impacted by the War on Drugs,” Brown said.

The Working Group recommended the money be identified as specific to the sale of recreational cannabis, should not revert to the city’s General Fund for spending on other public services, and should be used to help repair harms in the communities that have traditionally been most impacted.

Brown said there have been many times where the city government has asked for community feedback, “and then I feel like the city fails on keeping that feedback loop open about what’s going to happen next.”

Councilor Klarissa Peña said the city government is working on the issue and the new state law specifying how to spend money from the opioid settlement, “to ensure that we’re doing the right things with that money.”

Councilor Pat Davis asked whether the recommendations have been shared with the councilors.

“I haven’t seen it,” Davis said. “The council would love to see some of those ideas while we’re in the budget cycle.”

RECOMMENDATIONS

The Working Group’s report lays out several strategies that advocates say would have a meaningful impact on equity even beyond the cannabis industry, including housing, job training, education and bonds for young people who have been impacted.

One of the most basic recommendations is for the city government to create an Office of Cannabis Equity. To maintain a cannabis social equity program, the report states, there must be dedicated funding and staff who are well-versed in the new cannabis law.

“This would assist the industry with achieving equity goals, help New Mexicans new to this industry navigate the barriers to entry into the industry, and ensure that the city is allocating the resources — including tax dollars from cannabis sales — in an equitable manner,” Davis Crump said.

Another simple and easy-to-implement recommendation, Davis Crump said, would be to create a city website dedicated to cannabis equity where licensed applicants and others could learn about the industry and find definitions, benefits, the application process, and community safety measures.

Part of the law requires all police agencies in the state to report each year on how many people they arrest, cite and fine for cannabis-related violations, including the race, ethnicity, age and gender of those people.

The report says this information should also be published in an easy to access, centralized place on the city government’s website, and recommends the city track whether legalization positively changes arrest outcomes.

The report also recommends the Albuquerque Police Department prevent an increase in youth cannabis offenses by prioritizing alternatives to arrest, that police get training on the history of cannabis prohibition and racial disparities in arrests, legal possession limits, areas where consumption is legal, and harm reduction resources.

Archibeque asked the city government to carefully consider how the tax revenues from recreational cannabis sales are used.

A more complex recommendation is for the city government to enact environmental protections, Brown said. The report recommends the city government use existing data to limit the oversaturation of cannabis establishments in parts of the city vulnerable to increased rents and exploitation of low-income residents.

The report also recommends the city partner with local water and soil authorities to mitigate the impacts of cannabis water use on the larger ground and surface water systems.

Governor declares flood emergency in Sandoval County - KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency in Sandoval County.

The governor signed the executive order yesterday (Tuesday). The emergency is related to flooding of the Jemez River related to spring snow melt.

The flooding has impacted the Village of Jemez Springs, where a water treatment facility was damaged, sending waste-water into the river last week. It’s also impacted the Jemez Pueblo and Village of San Ysidro.

The governor’s emergency declaration opens up $750-thousand dollars to Sandoval County to mitigate damage, repair infrastructure, and quicken the surrounding communities’ recovery time.

The County is coordinating with state and federal agencies to ensure public safety in the flood zone, according to the Governor’s Office.

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities and farmers as federal officials rolled out operating plans for the Rio Grande and the Pecos River.

The mountain ranges in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico that serve as headwaters for the two rivers last winter saw nearly double the snowpack of historic averages, resulting in runoff that will provide a major boost to reservoirs.

And even more of that snowmelt will reach streams and rivers since soil moisture levels were able to recover last summer during what was one of the strongest monsoons the region had seen in 130 years.

"This is really good news for us because one of the big things that's been killing water supply for the last 10, 15 years is really dry soils soaking up a lot of that runoff before we could ever get any of it. That is not going to be the case nearly as much this year," said Andrew Mangham, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. "We're going to have a much more efficient runoff coming out of this."

The same story is playing out around the West. In California, most of that state's major reservoirs were filled above their historical averages at the start of spring thanks to one of the massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. In neighboring Nevada, the snowfall was so overwhelming that the final day of the high school ski championships had to be cancelled.

Many of the officials gathered for Tuesday's river briefing were combing their collective memories, trying to recall when they last saw hydrology graphs this favorable.

"We're in better shape than we've been for a real long time," Mangham said.

New Mexico's largest cities that rely on diverted water from the San Juan and Chama rivers are expected to get a full allocation this year — the first time since 2019.

The Carlsbad Irrigation District on the southern end of the Pecos River opted to allocate a bit more to farmers this year due to the increased runoff.

"With the snowmelt coming in and still the chance for the monsoon season, things are looking pretty good," said Coley Burgess, the irrigation district's manager.

Still, he said farmers have had to be economical about how they use what amounts to just a little over half of a full allotment. Some have left fields unplanted so they can shift their share of water to their best alfalfa crops.

On the Rio Grande, managers say they have enough water stored in Elephant Butte — the largest reservoir in New Mexico — to avoid restrictions that prevent storing water in some upstream reservoirs. Under a water sharing agreement with Colorado and Texas, New Mexico is required to deliver a certain amount to Texas each year.

The states also are tangled up in litigation over management of the Rio Grande that is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. A special master is considering a proposed settlement that would resolve the decade-long fight.

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in New Mexico said whether the state can keep enough water in Elephant Butte later this year will depend on the monsoon season.

Farmers across southern New Mexico and in West Texas will be crossing their fingers, too.

House Republicans ready border enforcement push after delays - By Stephen Groves Associated Press

Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package.

House Republicans for months have railed against the Biden administration's handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, holding hearings, visiting border communities and promising to advance legislation to clamp down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

But so far, they have failed to unify behind a plan, delaying efforts to pass legislation.

Now they are hoping to change that. Republicans on Wednesday are jumpstarting work on an immigration and border enforcement package that would remake immigration law to make it more difficult to apply for asylum and easier for the federal government to stop migrants from entering the U.S.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican who is chair of the Judiciary Committee drafting the legislation, said he expected Wednesday's markup of the bill to go "well."

The undertaking comes as Washington is putting renewed focus on border security, and the plight of thousands of migrants who show up seeking entry into the U.S., with a looming May deadline that is expected to end a federal COVID-era asylum policy. The hearing also comes as Republicans, more than 100 days into their new House majority, are under political pressure to deliver on a key campaign promise to secure the border.

The Republican legislative package, which may not draw much bipartisan support from Democrats, aims to revive a number of policies either enacted or proposed under then-President Donald Trump that tightened up asylum rules.

It would give the Homeland Security secretary the power to stop migrants from entering the United States if the secretary determines the U.S. has lost "operational control" of the border.

And it would make it more difficult for asylum-seekers to prove in initial interviews that they are fleeing political, religious or racial persecution, impose a $50 fee on adults who apply for asylum and require migrants to make the asylum claim at an official port of entry.

The bill would also enact a Trump-era policy that the Biden administration is pursuing, the so-called "safe third country" requirement, which generally denies asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

Conservative hardliners who say migrants are taking advantage of the asylum process are backing the bill.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a conservative member of the Freedom Caucus who has pushed aggressive border measures, said the legislation "reflects in a package form basically where we've all wanted to head, which is to actually enforce the law."

"Stop releasing people into the United States who don't have a legitimate claim to asylum that you need to adjudicate," he said.

But Roy and Jordan will have to contend with a group of fellow Republicans who have condemned attempts at aggressively limiting asylum claims as cruel and out-of-touch with Latino communities.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a fellow Texas Republican who represents a long portion of the U.S-Mexico border from El Paso to San Antonio, has emerged as Roy's foil in the GOP's border debate. He insists that measures to toughen border enforcement also be coupled with increasing legal immigration, such as work visas.

Moderate House Republicans, like Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, are pushing for "a balanced approach" that would also open up legal immigration. "People want to come here. They work hard. I think they eventually become great citizens," Bacon said, adding "but what's going on at the border is a catastrophe."

The GOP has made inroads with Latino communities in recent years, and while Republican voters from those communities support tougher border enforcement, Latino Republicans also want to see an increase in legal immigration. The Congressional Hispanic Conference, a group of 18 House Republicans, held a bilingual news conference in front of the Capitol on Tuesday to demand a seat at the negotiating table.

"This is what the face of the border crisis looks like," Gonzales told reporters. "Take a good hard look, because we're not going to be quiet about it. We're not going to let others just dictate what happens."

Afterward, Gonzales suggested the bill being considered by the Judiciary Committee is just one option, and "has a long way to go before it hits primetime." The Homeland Security Committee, where he holds a seat, is working on its own legislation to increase border enforcement, he said.

The Congressional Hispanic Conference highlighted three policies it wants: designating cartels as terrorist organizations, increasing criminal penalties for people who smuggle fentanyl and increasing salaries for Customs and Border Protection agents.

Democrats are skeptical of Republican efforts to toughen border enforcement. Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, a California Democrat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said the GOP is focused on "politicization of the border instead of actually trying to find a solution."

And even if Republicans manage to pass a bill through the House, hardline border enforcement and severe restraints on asylum are unlikely to advance in the Democratic-held Senate, where negotiators prefer to pair border policies with an increase in legal immigration or a path to citizenship for the hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

"There is not consensus in either party," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a senior advisor for immigration at the Bipartisan Policy Center. "There is certainly not consensus across the aisle."

The debate in Congress will likely play out just as an influx of migrants is expected at the southern border. Title 42, a Trump-era rule adopted by the Biden administration, is set to expire on May 11. It suspended the rights for many to seek asylum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent U.S. immigration policy has been cobbled together through executive actions and legal rulings, Brown said, without any significant action by Congress in decades to address a new reality at the southern border: people, including many children, arriving from a host of countries to claim asylum.

"It's going to get bad and I don't think the (Biden) administration is prepared," she said, adding, "We are at an inflection point. We will see again whether people will get serious about legislating and come to the table, or will they pound the table."

Gonzales acknowledged the political difficulties around immigration but pointed to the impact in his home district along the border. He hosted Arizona's Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat-turned-independent, for a border visit last month, and said he has been holding calls with Democrats and Republicans in hopes of crafting a bipartisan proposal.

"Congress hasn't done anything in decades, the White House has punted time and time again, and it is no doubt a difficult problem set," he said. "But I think it's a problem worth fighting for."

Tribal colleges tap US energy funds to build 'living labs' - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Tribal colleges and universities around the U.S. will be able to tap nearly $15 million in grant funding to boost clean energy development as part of the federal government's latest investment in creating more reliable and sustainable electricity generation for Native American communities.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the new funding opportunity last week. It comes on the heels of another $50 million round of grants for deploying clean energy technology across Indian Country, where many communities have long been without basic services such as running water, electricity and broadband internet.

"We know that there is a huge need for energy reliability but also for energy access in Indian Country," said Wahleah Johns, director of the agency's Office of Indian Energy.

Johns, who is from the Navajo Nation, described it as an energy crisis in which families — and tribal governments — often have to be creative when finding ways to operate on the fringes of major grids that supply Phoenix, Las Vegas and other cities with power.

That means developing micro-grids or installing solar panels so residents can power refrigerators or charge up cellphones and laptops, she said.

With the latest grants, officials at the Office of Indian Energy said the idea is to use tribal colleges and universities as a conduit to build systems that can cut down on campus electricity costs while training Native American students who can support a renewable energy economy in tribal communities.

The Blackfeet Community College in Montana already has found success with construction of a smart building that houses math and science classes and the installation of solar panels on campus buildings.

"The way I tend to see it is that we have a living lab here," said Melissa Little Plume Weatherwax, director of institutional development at the college. "Tribes are looking to deploy commercially, and that workforce is going to grow. So we need to be ready as the ones who need to train them. I think we're on the right track."

Thelma Wall was a student when she helped to install solar panels on campus. Now she works as a tribal design associate with a large nonprofit, having worked on projects in New Mexico, Colorado and South Dakota.

Weatherwax said the training program also is translating to other parts of Montana's rural economy as more farmers use solar to operate systems that provide water for livestock.

Johns said tribes have been leading the way when it comes to renewable energy development, and it's been out of necessity given the lack of infrastructure in rural areas. Many small projects have led to commercial-scale projects, with the next step being tribal ownership of the power that is produced, she said.

Between 2010 and 2022, the Office of Indian Energy has invested more $120 million in over 210 tribal energy projects across the U.S.

This year's funding marks a significant boost, Johns said, adding that her office serves as a hub for tribes to access new money or connect with other agencies as they navigate the challenges of development and deployment.

Tommy Jones, a deployment specialist with the office, pointed to the Moapa Band of Paiutes in Nevada, who have already developed several hundred megawatts of solar power and are looking to develop more.

The glimmer of the panels in the desert outside of Las Vegas looked like a mirage to officials with the Office of Indian Energy during a recent visit. Along the dirt roads crossing the facility were speed limit signs warning about the possible presence of desert tortoises.

"There's a lot of important factors related to sacred sites and cultural resources that folks, rightly so, are concerned about protecting, particularly when you're talking about a really large-scale solar project," Jones said. "And so having the community buy-in is critical to land use planning, making sure that what's important, the vision of energy fits with the community."

Johns said that has been a consideration for the Moapa Band of Paiutes as well as for the Navajo Nation, which signed an agreement with the federal government in December that calls for charting out that tribe's transition to renewable energy as more coal-fired power plants and coal mines in the Southwest are shuttered.

The infrastructure needed to address the energy crisis for Native American communities stretches into the billions of dollars, with access being just one part of the equation, Johns said. She also pointed to mounting pressures from climate change and the need to be culturally sensitive to developing projects in Indian Country.

"On our end. we are all about trying to come up with a long-term strategy that will support the energy resilience of tribes and their planning process, and that's going to take a huge investment," she said.