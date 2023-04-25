TUES: BernCo Sheriff’s Office creates new position for behavioral health and compliance, + More

BernCo Sheriff’s Office creates new position for behavioral health and compliance - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A new position has been filled that’s meant to oversee policies of behavioral health and people in crisis at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, John Sheriff Allen announced the new position will go to retired law enforcement officer Diane Dosal.

At a news conference Thursday, Allen said the new gig will help expand the mobile crisis team, build better connections with the community, update their policies, and potentially avoid other mistakes made by police forces across the country.

According to the Journal, Dosal started as an officer with the Gallup Police Department and then retired as a sergeant in the Albuquerque Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Unit.

The position would also be partly dedicated to officer mental health and crisis resource management –– particularly for the night shifts, where Dosal says resources are “scarce.”

FEMA is opening offices this week for New Mexicans affected by last year's wildfire - Associated Press

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, charged with administering nearly $4 billion in emergency financial aid for survivors of last year's record-breaking wildfire in New Mexico, is expected to open its three regional offices to the public Wednesday.

The wildfire was the most destructive in state history, burning 533 square miles between early April and mid-June in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.

It destroyed more than 900 structures, including several hundred homes, according to authorities.

Ben Akers, external affairs officer for the FEMA claims office in New Mexico, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the agency has hired 43 people to staff the offices in Mora, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M.

He said all FEMA employees serving as "navigators" — those who will take claimants through the claims process — are New Mexico residents, and many of them are from communities affected by the wildfire.

FEMA wants to offer that personal connection to help claimants as they deal with the loss and grief that followed the fire, Akers said.

As of last Friday, the FEMA claims office had received 548 notices of loss associated with the fire.

So far, FEMA workers have reached out to 518 of those claimants to start the process of reviewing and processing claims.

FEMA is sympathetic to those who incurred losses or damages in the fire and wants to begin making partial payments as soon as next month, Akers said.

Lawsuit challenges NM law that criminalizes disclosure of child abuse case information — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A lawsuit recently filed in federal court challenges the constitutionality of a New Mexico law that mandates all information and records related to abuse and neglect cases remain confidential.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the suit was filed by attorney Harold Atencio who represents relatives of an infant involved in such a case.

Atencio says he became aware of ongoing conduct by the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department while representing his client that he characterizes as “egregious.”

That includes policy violations, possible corruption, and plans to do things that would have threatened the life and well-being of the infant, according to the lawsuit.

Despite Atencio’s knowledge of these allegations, the lawsuit states New Mexico law bars him from disclosing them publicly under threat of criminal penalties, even if he keeps any identifying information under wraps. It argues this “enables and encourages” the misconduct and violates free speech rights.

The federal appeals court that would hear the case to reach that stage struck down a similar Colorado law last year.

The office of Attorney General Raúl Torrez told the Journal that it’s aware of that ruling and is reviewing the New Mexico lawsuit before determining next steps.

What the new COVID vaccine guidance means for you or your loved ones - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Only one in five New Mexicans who are eligible for the Omicron booster have received the updated shot as of Thursday, according to a news release by the New Mexico Department of Health.

This news comes as the federal government retires the vaccine used for the original wild-type strain of SARS-CoV-2 and instead authorizes just the vaccine commonly known as the Omicron booster.

Guidance on when to get vaccines and if a person is eligible is discussed below, adapted from a series of flowcharts created by Dr. Elisabeth Marnik, assistant professor at Husson University. Before you get there it’s important to understand two terms, monovalent and bivalent.

“Monovalent” means the dose is for the original wild-type strain of SARS-CoV-2, the most common vaccine Americans received and the one that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is retiring.

“Bivalent” means the dose is split between the RNA sequence for the wild-type, and the remainder is the sequence for the more recently evolved Omicron variant. This will be the vaccine most people will receive for the foreseeable future.

The dosage will depend on someone’s age and their immune status.

There is not yet CDC guidance for immunocompromised children under the age of 6.

OVER 65 YEARS, NOT IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Anyone that’s gone at least four months since they got the bivalent vaccine is eligible for another dose.

Same goes for anyone that received a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine but hasn’t gotten the booster. They can sign up to get a bivalent.

6 TO 65 YEARS, NOT IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Anyone in this group who received a bivalent booster is not eligible at this time for another shot.

People who have not received any vaccine can get one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent.

Anyone unvaccinated that was infected in the last three months, is eligible for a bivalent, but may want to consider waiting.

If you haven’t got a bivalent, but have got any monovalent, and it’s been at least three months since you’ve been infected, and at least eight weeks since your last monovalent, then you’re eligible for a bivalent, but you may want to consider waiting a longer interval.

If you haven’t got a bivalent, but have got any monovalent, and it’s been at least three months since you’ve been infected, but your last monovalent was less than eight weeks ago, then you should wait for a longer interval.

5 YEARS, NOT IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Children who received the booster will have to wait, they are not eligible under the guidelines.

Children without any vaccine are eligible to get one dose of the Pfizer bivalent or two doses of the Moderna bivalent.

If they haven’t got a bivalent but got any monovalent, and it’s been at least eight weeks since their last monovalent, then they’re eligible for one bivalent Moderna or Pfizer.

If they haven’t got a bivalent but got any monovalent, and it hasn’t been at least eight weeks since their last monovalent, then they’ll be eligible after eight weeks.

6 MONTHS TO 4 YEARS, NOT IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

Any child in this age range is up to date with their vaccine if they received at least two doses of the Moderna bivalent.

If they got a Pfizer bivalent, and have at least three doses including at least one bivalent, then they’re up to date.

If they got a Pfizer bivalent, but have not got at least three doses with at least one being bivalent, then they’re eligible for a third bivalent dose, which should be at least eight weeks after the first one.

Any children in this age range that are unvaccinated can get three Pfizer bivalent doses or two Moderna bivalent doses.

If they haven’t got a bivalent but do have one Pfizer monovalent, then they’ll be eligible for two more bivalent doses, three to eight weeks between doses one and two, and at least eight weeks between doses two and three.

If they haven’t got a bivalent but do have two Pfizer monovalent doses, then their third dose should be bivalent and at least eight weeks after their last dose.

If they haven’t got a bivalent but do have a Moderna monovalent, then they’re eligible for a bivalent at least four weeks after their first monovalent dose.

OVER 6 YEARS, IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

If they got a bivalent, and have been infected or vaccinated in the last two months, then they will be eligible once it’s been at least two months.

If they got a bivalent, and it’s been at least two months since their last infection or vaccination, then they’re eligible for a bivalent every two months.

If they haven’t got a bivalent, but have got any monovalent, then they’re eligible for a bivalent every two months or at least two months after their last infection.

If they haven’t got a bivalent nor a monovalent, then they can get one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent.

HOW TO REGISTER

People can sign up for their vaccine appointment by calling 1-855-600-3453 (option 3, option 9 for Spanish), online at vaccineNM.org, vaccineNM.org/kids, vaccines.gov, or through their medical provider or pharmacist.

New Mexico residents can still receive mail order free at-home COVID tests through DOH’s partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s Project Act program while supplies last at accesscovidtests.org/.

Free at-home tests are available until May 11, or while supplies last at covid.gov/tests.

NMSU gives AD extension despite hoops problems - By Eddie Pells Ap National Writer

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia signed a five-year contract extension earlier this month, on the same day his boss and a staunch defender, chancellor Dan Arvizu, stepped down nearly three months earlier than scheduled.

Moccia oversees a basketball program with former players who are suing the school's board of regents and two former coaches. The players claim administrators did nothing after they tried to tell them they had been sexually assaulted by teammates.

Both the AD and Arvizu signed the contract on April 7, the date Arvizu announced he would leave immediately instead of at the end of his contract on June 30.

The Las Cruces Sun-News acquired the contract, which calls for Moccia to get nearly a $72,000 raise from his current deal and make $351,800 in the first year of the new contract. His pay will escalate to $425,000 in the last year, which ends June 30, 2028.

School spokesman Justin Bannister told KTSM-TV that the timing of the deal was a coincidence.

"It had been in the works for quite some time," Bannister said. "The timing just so happened to be on Arvizu's last day."

In a February news conference held after Arvizu canceled the Aggies' basketball season and fired coach Greg Heiar in the wake of hazing allegations — the details of which came out in the lawsuit filed earlier this week — the chancellor staunchly defended Moccia's performance in his eight years as AD at New Mexico State.

And Moccia defended his record as athletic director, saying "I made a list of every coach I've hired ... and, you know, we have an excellent batting average. Nobody bats a thousand."

One of the allegations in the lawsuit was that one of the player's father tried to reach Moccia to discuss the alleged assaults, but the AD did not return the calls. That led to the player taking his story to campus police, who opened an investigation.

The basketball program is also the subject of multiple investigations stemming from the fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico student by former player Mike Peake. Video of the shooting suggests Peake was acting in self-defense. He has not been charged. Police had to stop the team bus on Interstate 25 to question witnesses after the team left Albuquerque the morning after the shooting.

In a meeting late last year, the NMSU board of regents declined to renew Arvizu's contract, which was set to expire at the end of June. On April 7, he announced he was leaving early to allow the school to focus on a search for his replacement.

Arvizu had previously drawn concerns in the NMSU community after police body camera video came out from a dispute at his home. The chancellor was accused by his wife, Sheryl, of having an affair with a NMSU staff member. He denied the affair.