TUES: National groups rebut abortion-ban ordinances in New Mexico, + More

National groups rebut abortion-ban ordinances in New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

National and regional advocacy groups have urged the New Mexico Supreme Court to strike down recent abortion-ban ordinances in several cities and counties, in a legal filing Monday.

The Supreme Court has not said yet whether it will consider legal arguments from independent parties, including a professional society for obstetricians and gynecologists, and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. The court blocked local abortion ordinances while it deliberates.

The new briefing says that local abortion restrictions would "create a checkerboard of regulatory restrictions and enforcement schemes" that undermines uniform health care access and standards, especially pregnancy-related care in remote and impoverished communities. The arguments were cosigned by Planned Parenthood, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the local advocacy group Bold Futures NM.

Three anti-abortion groups, including a member of the national Family Policy Alliance, also recently entered the legal fray with their own briefing. They argued local governments have the right to enforce federal abortion restrictions under a 19th century U.S. law that prohibits the delivery of abortion medication and supplies.

The state attorney general petitioned the high court to strike down abortion-ban ordinances approved by local governments spanning much of eastern New Mexico. Attorney General Raúl Torrez argued that the local laws violate state constitutional guarantees — including New Mexico's equal rights amendment that prohibits discrimination based on sex or being pregnant.

Local governments of Lea and Roosevelt counties, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis, where opposition to abortion runs deep, are disputing that interpretation of the state constitution as they defend local abortion restrictions. Since the court case began, additional abortion bans have been adopted near Albuquerque in central New Mexico and in Eunice near the Texas state line.

State abortion laws in New Mexico are among the most liberal in the country.

In 2021, the Legislature repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rolled back guarantees.

This year, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two abortion-rights bills that override local ordinances aimed at limiting access and shield abortion providers from prosecution by out-of-state interests.

Housing advocates urge ABQ city council to create landlord database – By Bryce Dix, KUNM News

Albuquerque’s rental prices have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, with housing advocates becoming more frustrated with the state of the city’s housing crisis, they’re turning to the city council to help curb the problem by creating a landlord registry.

Organizer with the Peoples Housing Project Anna Lee DeSaulniers said landlords in Albuquerque are immune from reporting how many rental units they own, how many are filled or empty, and how much they charge for rent.

“Because, right now, there’s no incentive for [landlords] to comply with housing law, to provide safe, clean, affordable housing,” she said. “And something like a public database would be a great incentive.”

DeSaulniers said this lack of reporting by landlords hides how many rental units currently exist in Albuquerque and how many could be filled if it wasn’t for “exorbitant” rent prices.

Several cities have rental property registries, and advocates say a tool like this could have helped get relief to people quicker during the pandemic.

The ordinance was ultimately voted down on a 2-7 vote Monday–– despite overwhelming support from the public. Landlords present at the meeting were concerned the city didn’t have the resources to make data tracking a reality.

New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash bin - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin behind a shopping center, but a state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant's age in suspending two years of the punishment.

Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of child abuse involving great bodily harm following a days-long trial last month in which her public defender argued her actions were not premeditated and that a previously undiagnosed mental health disorder played a role.

Judge William Shoobridge told Avila that had it not been for luck and the grace of God he would have been deliberating a sentence in a murder case as there was a high probability the child would have died had it not been found that winter day in Hobbs, near the Texas border.

Avila told the judge she wants to learn how to deal with stress and anxiety and said she regrets missing out on her son's first milestones.

"I regret his first hours of life were traumatic, and I regret that he will always have this in the back of his head and will think I do not love him because that's what he'll read and hear," she said. "But that's not true at all. I do love him. I truly do."

Avila was arrested in January 2022.

Police said a group of people were looking through the trash bin when they found the baby and tried to keep the boy warm until police and paramedics arrived. Investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved, which led them to Avila.

Public defender Ibukun Adepoju disputed that Avila made a premeditated attempt to kill her baby. Abepoju said while Avila's actions were wrong, they were the result of her bipolar disorder and that she was disassociated and detached from her feelings.

Avila's case also spurred new conversations in New Mexico communities and among legislators about the state's safe haven law, which allows parents to leave a baby younger than 90 days at a safe location without criminal consequences.

Such laws first began to pass in state legislatures in the early 2000s in response to reports of baby killings and abandonments.

New Mexico lawmakers in 2022 approved a bill to expand the state's Safe Haven Program and provide funds to build one baby box for every county where an infant can be left.

Boxes have been installed in several other states. Florida is the latest to consider legislation that would allow for the boxes.

US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings - By Elliot Spagat Associated Press

President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump administration border policies that included building a wall with Mexico. Now he is preparing his own version.

Donald Trump's fast-track reviews drew sharp criticism from internal government watchdog agencies as the percentage of people who passed those "credible fear interviews" plummeted. But the Biden administration has insisted its speedy screening for asylum-seekers is different: Interviews will be done exclusively by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, not by Border Patrol agents, and everyone will have access to legal counsel.

The decision to use fast-track screenings comes as COVID-19 asylum restrictions are set to expire on May 11 and the U.S. government prepares for an expected increase in illegal crossings from Mexico. The Texas border cities of El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville have declared local states of emergency in recent days to prepare for the anticipated influx.

Normally, about three in four migrants pass credible fear interviews, though far fewer eventually win asylum. But during the five months of the Trump-era program, only 23% passed the initial screening, while 69% failed and 9% withdrew, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Those who get past initial screenings are generally freed in the United States to pursue their cases in immigration court, which typically takes four years. Critics say the court backlog encourages more people to seek asylum.

To pass screenings, migrants must convince an asylum officer they have a "significant possibility" of prevailing before a judge on arguments that they face persecution in their home countries on grounds of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group.

Under the Biden administration's fast-track program, those who don't qualify will be deported "in a matter of days or just a few weeks," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.

The expedited screenings will be applied only to single adults, Mayorkas said.

Despite the administration's assurances that people will have access to legal services, some immigrant advocates who were briefed by the administration are doubtful. Katherine Hawkins, senior legal analyst at the Project on Government Oversight, noted that advocates were told attorneys would not be allowed inside holding facilities.

The Trump administration used fast-track reviews from October 2019 until March 2020, when it began using a 1944 public health law known as Title 42 to expel immigrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The speedy screenings were among Trump-era immigration polices that Biden rolled back in a February 2021 executive order.

Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration won't limit migrants to just one phone call. But it's unclear how many calls U.S. authorities can facilitate, especially if there is no answer and attorneys call back, Hawkins said.

Screenings initially will be limited to Spanish-speaking countries to which the U.S. has regular deportation flights, according to Hawkins and others briefed. The administration began limited screening this month in Donna, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, and later expanded to large tents in other border cities, including San Diego; Yuma, Arizona; and El Paso, Texas. Migrants will get a video presentation to explain the interview process.

Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, didn't speak in detail about access to legal counsel in remarks Thursday about a broad strategy that, in addition to the screenings, includes processing centers in Guatemala, Colombia and potentially elsewhere for people to come legally to the U.S. through an airport.

"We have expanded our holding capacity and set up equipment and procedures so that individuals have the ability to access counsel," Mayorkas said.

The Homeland Security Department's inspector general took issue with lack of legal representation under Trump's expedited screening. There were four cordless phones for migrants to share when screenings began in El Paso. Guards took them to a shack to consult attorneys.

Phone booths were later installed but didn't have handsets for safety reasons, forcing migrants to speak loudly and within earshot of people outside, the inspector general said.

Facilities built under Biden are more spacious with plenty of phone booths, according to people who have visited.

"There are rows of cubicles, enclosed," said Paulina Reyes, an attorney at advocacy group ImmDef who visited a San Diego holding facility in March.

The administration has not said how many attorneys have volunteered to represent asylum-seekers. Hawkins said officials told advocates they are reaching out to firms that offer low- or no-cost services to people in immigration detention centers.

Erika Pinheiro, executive director of advocacy group Al Otro Lado, which is active in Southern California and Tijuana, Mexico, said she has not been approached but would decline to represent asylum-seekers in expedited screenings. They arrive exhausted and unfamiliar with asylum law, hindering their abilities to effectively tell their stories.

"We know what the conditions are like. We know people are not going to be mentally prepared," she said.

The Biden administration aims to complete screenings within 72 hours, the maximum time Border Patrol is supposed to hold migrants under an agency policy that's routinely ignored.

It's a tall order. It currently takes about four weeks to complete a screening. Under Trump's expedited screenings, about 20% of immigrants were in custody for a week or less, according to the GAO. About 86% were held 20 days or less.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has identified 480 former asylum officers or those with training to assist about 800 on the expedited screenings, said Michael Knowles, a spokesman for the American Federation of Government Employees Council 119, which represents asylum officers. Despite the staffing surge, Knowles said officers worry about the pace of the work, "like an assembly line, 'hurry up, hurry up,' when you have lives at stake."

"All hands will be on this deck for the foreseeable future," Knowles said. "We don't know how long."