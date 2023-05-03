WED: Calls for clean-up intensify around Kirtland Air Force Base’s spill into ABQ’s groundwater, + More

Calls for clean-up intensify around Kirtland Air Force Base’s spill into ABQ’s groundwater - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A decades-old U.S. Air Force jet fuel spill into Albuquerque’s groundwater is garnering renewed attention from officials as concerns rise over a lagging clean-up effort.

Eric Olivas, who chairs the city and county’s water utility, sent a letter requesting Rep. Melanie Stansbury to push the Air Force to clean up, as first reported in the Albuquerque Journal.

The letter asked for political pressure on the Air Force to work with state regulators, develop a public timeline, guarantee funding and start treating and removing fuel further below ground.

Utility experts, Olivias cites, estimate that under the “passive” approach taken currently by the Air Force, clean up could stretch up to 800 years.

“Such a timeline is unacceptable. Aggressive action on the site is needed now. The longer the Air Force delays, the longer the site will remain contaminated and the more difficult and costly it will be to clean up.” wrote Olivas.

In a call with Source NM, Olivas said he hoped to see a “reset” for the Air Force, with help from the congressional delegation.

“While we did see some really stiff action by the Air Force at one point, in the mid-2010s, that has largely stopped.”

In response to the letter, Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) called Tuesday for the Air Force to “quickly and decisively” act on the spill.

“Our communities deserve action, transparency, and collaboration from Air Force leadership, and I will be working to ensure the Air Force is responsive to the needs of our community,” she said in an emailed statement.

Now, Kirtland has a new deadline to meet.

The New Mexico Environment Department directed the Air Force to submit three past-due work plans by July 31, or possibly face a fine.

“No further extensions will be granted, and the Permittee will be out of compliance if the Plans are not submitted by that date,” wrote Rick Shean, the resource protection director for New Mexico Environment Department.

When asked about next steps, Ashley Palacios, the spokesperson for Kirtland Air Force Base said discussions were ongoing with NMED “to schedule future meetings.”

Matthew Maez, a spokesperson for NMED, disputed that.

“We made it clear that we were not interested in future meetings with them, if they are not going to abide by the sampling protocol requirements,” Maez said in an email.

THE PLUME

For decades, a plume of fuel ballooned out from a network of underground pipes and tankers to store the air base’s fuel. When it was discovered in 1999, investigators found quarter-sized holes in the pipes. This allowed as much as 24 million gallons of jet fuel to soak through soils and float on top of groundwater below the city.

The contaminants are not in the city’s drinking water, and the plume is approximately half a mile away from the nearest well.

“The contaminated groundwater is not being served to our customers,” said Diane Agnew, the water rights program manager for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. “We voluntarily sample our nearby wells on a monthly basis. Nothing has been detected in those wells to date.”

But since the city has lessened its draw on the aquifer, the water table has risen. That can create a cycle of recontamination in the water, as the groundwater encounters fuel-soaked soils, or trapped gasses from the spill. Agnew said that cycle over time could increase the total pool of contaminated water, and the time it takes to clean it.

When the fuel dissolves in water, it breaks down into toxic, cancer-causing chemicals such as benzene and ethylene dibromide (EDB) – which can harm people through ingestion or inhaling the fumes. Long-term effects of benzene exposures can cause leukemia and other blood disorders in people.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations for drinking water say ethylene dibromide and benzene levels cannot legally exceed 5 parts per billion. This legal limit is called the maximum contaminant level.

The Air Force is using that number as its ruler, said Palacios, the spokesperson for Kirtland.

“The Air Force does not target a specific number of gallons for clean-up,” Palacios said in a written statement to Source NM. “Rather, we will continue to treat groundwater until the contaminants are removed to below cleanup limits.”

But local water experts pushed back on calling water with any amount of ethylene dibromide “safe.”

“The maximum contaminant level is set by the EPA, and it doesn’t represent human health,” Agnew said in a March meeting. “It represents what the EPA believes is a technical, feasible level that they can measure a contaminant to and treat a contaminant to.”

The EPA’s metric for human health is called the maximum contaminant level goal, which Agnew said should be the number driving risk assessment and cleanup efforts.

“The goal is zero. That means that the EPA recognizes that the only safe amount of ethylene dibromide to consume is zero,” Agnew said.

‘A WAKE-UP CALL’

The increased pressure comes after a March utility meeting with conflicting presentations from the Air Force contrasted against state regulators and local water experts.

Olivas said he hoped the March 22 Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority meeting would be a “wake-up call,” about the issue, which he said has stretched on for too long.

The Air Force struck a different tone. Colonel Jason F. Vattioni and Ryan Wortman, a physical scientist at Kirtland, lauded work on the spill since 2014, which included the installation of four extraction wells, the treatment of 1.5 billion gallons of groundwater and remediating soils to a depth of 20 feet.

Vattioni called the Air Force’s work since 2014 puts the military “on the road” to a final cleanup of the bulk fuels facility. However, those “tremendous progresses” are under threat, he said.

“Unfortunately, we are encountering a shift from the collaborative environment that has facilitated the superb progress of the site thus far,” Vattioni said. “Recently, there seems to be concern, questioning the great work done together, by our collective agencies and partners. We should strive to prevent any undoing of the progress made.”

Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing commander, discusses the Bulk Fuels Facility Cleanup Project with Ben Mouyyad, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers technical lead, at the Groundwater Treatment Facility at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM, July 21, 2022. The Groundwater Treatment Facility cleans ethylene dibromide (EDB) from the drinking water supply. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar / Public domain)

The state regulators see it differently.

The clean-up has remained in the first investigation phase since the spill was discovered, said Shean, who now oversees the project at NMED.

Under the federal process for cleaning up hazardous waste, the spill is first identified, followed by an investigation. After an investigation, the regulators and Air Force would consider remedies by a proposal process. After a method would be selected, there’d be a chance for the public to weigh in, and then clean-up and track the progress until completed.

Shean said the first major actions to pump and treat the water in 2014 only happened after the Air Force, which was under different leadership, was forcibly brought to the table, with pressure from elected officials and NMED.

“There was fierce resistance of a pump-and-treat system,” Shean said of the Air Force at the time.

He acknowledged the Air Force showed up with money and effort, and said the work relaxed the direct threat to Albuquerque drinking water at Ridgecrest wells.

Now, however, there needs to be a focus on “source” cleanup, including restarting a project on cleaning up the soils, which was decommissioned.

NMED rejected the Air Force’s most recent work plans in November. Shean said the Air Force’s data and sampling methods provide an incomplete picture, and are not reliable enough to capture how much fuel or vapors are in the surrounding soil, or floating on the groundwater.

“We feel we’re getting pushback from Kirtland Air Force Base regarding the direction we’re giving them on how they’re sampling,” Shean said.

Wortman, the physical scientist at Kirtland, said that these data gaps are “important to address,” in response to questions from the utility authority.

“We just need to flesh out what those specific data points are, and what is needed to close out that investigation phase,” Wortman said.

There’s no definitive timeline for the next step, but Shean said the Air Force would need to provide at least two years of active testing, which could push finding a clean-up solution to another two or three years.

Shean said he accepts the Air Force’s word that they want to produce a work plan that will get NMED approval.

“If we can do that and not play this game of sending letters back and forth, then I think this is going to get done faster,” Shean said.

Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord's '08 killing - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

A New Mexico man, overwhelmed by guilt, borrowed a cellphone to call 911 and confess to the 2008 killing of his former landlord and he also told police where the body was buried, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said Tony Ray Peralta, 37, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail on suspicion of murder.

They said Peralta went to a store Monday afternoon, borrowed a cellphone to call 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed someone. Officers went to the store and Peralta was detained for questioning.

Police investigators then obtained a search warrant for a house where Peralta had been a tenant of 69-year-old William Blodgett. He told them where he buried the body, and they found a boot, bones and dentures after removing plywood floorboards from a detached room on the side of the house.

A tearful Peralta told police during an interview that he didn't know why he had killed Blodgett and that he just needed to confess, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

Peralta told police he decided to come forward because "his heart hurts" and that the killing had been eating at him. He told the officer to tell Blodgett's family "that he was a good man and that he didn't deserve what I did."

"I don't have an excuse," he told police, according to the affidavit. "A lot of people have an excuse, I don't have one."

Peralta was being represented by the major crimes unit within the public defender's office.

"We are just beginning to work with Mr. Peralta on this case, and we will make sure Mr. Peralta's due process is respected as this case starts to move through the court," said attorney Ray Conley, who leads the unit.

The dentures found at the property were compared with Blodgett's dental records — obtained in early 2009 after he was reported missing — and that led to a positive identification, according to police.

Blodgett's girlfriend and family had not seen him since late December 2008. She told police that Peralta, who was considered a suspect by police early on, allegedly had some sort or argument or fight with Blodgett, who had tried to evict him.

Authorities at the time had talked to Blodgett's family, friends and neighbors and visited the home the two men shared, which appeared to have been abandoned with personal belongings still in place. Police found no immediate signs of foul play and Blodgett's vehicle was still there, according to the original missing person report.

Detectives would periodically drive by the house but never spotted anyone. They also brought a dog trained to sniff for bodies to the property but found nothing.

Police said the case went cold after investigators exhausted all leads until Peralta's 911 call.

US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border - By Colleen Long Associated Press

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways ahead of an expected increase in migrants following the end of pandemic restrictions next week.

Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall spent Tuesday meeting with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other top officials, emerging with a five-point plan, according to statements from both nations.

Under the agreement, Mexico will continue to accept migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua who are turned away at the border, and up to 100,000 individuals from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador who have family in the U.S. will be eligible to live and work there.

Despite sharing a 1,951-mile border with the U.S., Mexico had been notably absent from the rollout last week of a fresh set of efforts, including the creation of hubs outside the United States where migrants could go to apply to legally settle in the U.S., Spain or Canada. The first centers will open in Guatemala and Colombia.

The COVID-19 restrictions have allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11, and border officials are bracing for a surge. Even with the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border, and President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally and by creating new avenues meant as alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

Mexico's support is critical to any push by the U.S. to clamp down at the southern border, particularly as migrants from nations from as far away as Haiti are making the trek on foot up through Mexico, and are not easily returned back to their home countries.

With Mexico now behind the U.S., plus an announcement Tuesday that 1,500 active-duty U.S. troops are deploying south for administrative support, and other crackdown measures in place, border officials believe they may be able to manage overcrowding and other possible issues that might arise once the COVID-19 restrictions end.

Biden, who announced his Democratic reelection campaign a week ago, is trying to signal his administration is making a serious effort to tamp down the number of illegal crossings, which has been a potent source of Republican attacks. He also is trying to send a message to potential border crossers not to attempt the journey.

But the effort also draws potentially unwelcome comparisons to Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, whose policies Biden frequently criticized. Congress, meanwhile, has refused to take any substantial immigration-related actions.

The U.S. will continue to turn away Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who cross illegally. Mexico said Tuesday it would continue to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from the four countries that are making up a ballooning share of the overall illegal border crossings, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.

According to data on asylum seekers in Mexico, people from Haiti remained at the top with 18,860 so far this year, higher than the total for the whole of 2022.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is accepting 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offering them the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks.

The administration also plans to swiftly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border itself, quickly deport those deemed as not being qualified, and penalize people who cross illegally into the U.S. or illegally move through another country on their way to the U.S. border.

In addition, 1,500 active-duty personnel will be deployed to the border area for 90 days and will be pulled from the Army and Marine Corps. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will look to backfill those troops with National Guard or Reserve troops during that period, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. There are already 2,500 National Guard members at the border. They are not working in a law enforcement capacity, but their mere presence sends a message.

Then-President Trump deployed active-duty troops to the border to assist border patrol personnel in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already working in that capacity.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre downplayed any similarity between Biden's immigration management and Trump's use of troops during his term. "DOD personnel have been supporting CBP at the border for almost two decades now," she said. "So this is a common practice."

But some in Biden's own party objected to the decision.

"The Biden administration's militarization of the border is unacceptable," said Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J. "There is already a humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere, and deploying military personnel only signals that migrants are a threat that require our nation's troops to contain. Nothing could be further from the truth."

The Pentagon on Tuesday approved a request for troops made by the Department of Homeland Security, which manages the border.

As a condition for Austin's previous approval of National Guard troops to the border through Oct. 1, Homeland Security had to agree to work with the White House and Congress to develop a plan for longer-term staffing solutions and funding shortfalls to maintain security and immigration processing without the use of Defense Department resources, Pentagon officials said.

As part of the agreement, the Pentagon has requested quarterly updates from Homeland Security on how it would staff its border mission without service members. It was not immediately clear if those updates have happened or if border officials will be able to meet their terms of the agreement — particularly under the strain of another expected migrant surge.

Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge - By Colleen Long, Aamer Madhani And Tara Copp Associated Press

The Biden administration will send 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border starting next week, ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions.

Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. The troops "will not be performing law enforcement functions or interacting with immigrants, or migrants," Jean-Pierre said. "This will free up Border Patrol agents to perform their critical law enforcement duties."

They will be deployed for 90 days, and will be pulled from the Army and Marine Corps, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will look to backfill with National Guard or Reserve troops during that period, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. There are already 2,500 National Guard members at the border.

The COVID-19 restrictions have allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11, and border officials are bracing for a surge. Even amid the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border, and President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally and by creating new pathways meant to offer alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

For Biden, who announced his Democratic reelection campaign a week ago, the decision signals his administration is taking seriously an effort to tamp down the number of illegal crossings, a potent source of Republican attacks, and sends a message to potential border crossers not to attempt the journey. But it also draws potentially unwelcome comparisons to Biden's Republican predecessor, whose policies Biden frequently criticized. Congress, meanwhile, has refused to take any substantial immigration-related actions.

Then-President Donald Trump deployed active-duty troops to the border to assist border patrol personnel in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already working in that capacity.

Jean-Pierre downplayed any similarity between Biden's immigration management and Trump's use of troops during his term. "DOD personnel have been supporting CBP at the border for almost two decades now," Jean-Pierre said. "So this is a common practice."

But some in Biden's own party objected to the decision.

"The Biden administration's militarization of the border is unacceptable," said Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J. "There is already a humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere, and deploying military personnel only signals that migrants are a threat that require our nation's troops to contain. Nothing could be further from the truth."

It's another line of defense in an effort to manage overcrowding and other possible issues that might arise as border officials move away from the COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, administration officials announced they would work to swiftly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border, quickly deport those deemed as not being qualified, and penalize people who cross illegally into the U.S. or illegally through another country on their way to the U.S. border.

They will also open centers outside the United States for people fleeing violence and poverty to apply to fly in legally and settle in the United States, Spain or Canada. The first processing centers will open in Guatemala and Colombia, with others expected to follow.

The Pentagon on Tuesday approved the request for troops by Homeland Security, which manages the border.

The deployments have a catch: As a condition for Austin's previous approval of National Guard troops to the border through Oct. 1, Homeland Security had to agree to work with the White House and Congress to develop a plan for longer-term staffing solutions and funding shortfalls, "to maintain border security and the safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants that do not involve the continued use of DOD personnel and resources," said Pentagon spokesman Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Robinson.

As part of the agreement, the Pentagon has requested quarterly updates from Homeland Security on how it would staff its border mission without servicemembers. It was not immediately clear if those updates have happened or if border officials will be able to meet their terms of the agreement — particularly under the strain of another expected migrant surge.

Homeland Security said it was working on it. "U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investing in technology and personnel to reduce its need for DOD support in coming years, and we continue to call on Congress to support us in this task," the agency said in a statement.