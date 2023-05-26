FRI: Federal grants no longer enough to fully connect Native communities to high-speed internet

Federal grants no longer enough to fully connect Native communities to high-speed internet - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO - While the sun beamed down on old adobe houses outside on Wednesday, a group of tribal and federal officials gathered inside to analyze a mostly red map detailing a lack of good internet access across Santa Clara Pueblo.

Work is in progress to change that.

Last year, Santa Clara Pueblo was one of what’s now over 140 tribal entities awarded a grant by the federal government to set up broadband — reliable, high-speed internet. The Pueblo got just over $9 million to install fiber internet in 600 households, a stark change to come for the communities that have historically gone without good internet access.

Alan Davidson, federal assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, visited Santa Clara Pueblo on Wednesday to check in on how the broadband project is going. Tribal officials guided him through the lengthy process to get everyone connected.

Daniel Tafoya is the director of special projects and safety management at Santa Clara Pueblo. He said the federal $9 million grant is likely not enough to get the fiber job done anymore.

Tafoya said officials estimated that number would be enough money before the pandemic hit, but now inflation has raised costs.

“Those numbers are completely out the door at this point,” he said.

A man in a red shirt sits at a table and talks.

Daniel Tafoya (left) explains on May 24, 2023 some of the obstacles Santa Clara Pueblo faces in setting up fiber internet. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM)

Tafoya said the Pueblo doesn’t know how much the project will add up to until a fiber broadband design is completed. He said officials are still in the contracting phase right now and will hopefully move into the process to get federal environmental approval soon.

The federal secretary didn’t promise more funds but said other federal agencies have grant programs that could help. Davidson said his agency wants to work with Santa Clara Pueblo to ensure the entire community gets solutions.

“It’s going to take us years to be able to connect everybody, but we know how important it is,” Davidson said. “And we are here to say we’re your partners in continuing this.”

There have been a few issues already in the fiber design process. Tafoya explained there’s a lot of private land checkerboarded throughout Santa Clara Pueblo, which complicates setting up broadband lines.

“It’s very hard for us to get from point A to point B and sometimes,” Tafoya said.

He said Santa Clara is also trying to fend off companies that could come in to set up internet services for Pueblo members. He said the Pueblo wants to do this on its own.

“We want to provide to our own community and provide this service to our tribal members,” he said.

Davidson questioned if the Pueblo has enough workers to set this up without outside help. He said he’s heard a lot of other communities struggling to get enough people to build the networks.

Tafoya said that could be an issue, especially since the need for broadband came up suddenly when the pandemic hit. This work requires a specific technical skill set that not many people have, he added

“I think we’re all facing some worker shortages, somewhere, somehow,” he said.

He said the Pueblo is trying to take advantage of trainings happening elsewhere, so members can learn how to do broadband work at places like community colleges and bring that knowledge back to Santa Clara.

James Naranjo is the lieutenant governor of Santa Clara Pueblo. He said the Pueblo has to compete with higher wages on offer in surrounding wealthier communities like Santa Fe and Los Alamos.

“We’re a self-governing tribe, so we’re trying to manage our own way,” he said.

If the Pueblo can get workers in the broadband field, Davidson said, there will be a high demand soon as other tribal communities and states, including New Mexico, get more federal money to set up broadband. The federal government is supposed to announce more grants this summer.

“You’re at the leading edge of this in many ways,” he said.

More roadblocks extend beyond the northern New Mexico Pueblo. Tafoya said the federal reporting requirements officials have to adhere to for things like project progress and financial updates have been strenuous and time-consuming.

“We get that some of these things do need to be reported, but it does take up quite a bit of time,” he said.

Tafoya said the importance of setting up this broadband extends beyond just internet services. For example, he said, Pueblo officials want to set up emergency communication equipment needed by first responders.

“We want to make sure that we maximize our capabilities with the money that you all provide to us,” he said.

Davidson said he’s heard other grant recipients also mention a desire to set up public safety communications, and he’s glad Santa Clara is being smart about leveraging the grant funds to get multiple things done.

SIMILAR ISSUES DOWN THE ROAD

SAN ILDEFONSO PUEBLO — Just a dozen miles away, under the shade of a large tree while ants crawled at its base, Davidson also talked with officials from San Ildefonso Pueblo, another grant recipient.

San Ildefonso Pueblo got nearly $5 million in federal funds to set up high-speed internet for 255 tribal households.

John Gonzales is the tribal administrator. He pointed at a building not far from where he stood with Davidson under the shade of the big tree and explained it’s called pueblo-style architecture, often older buildings made from adobe.

Gonzales said the goal is to get good internet set up in these older households.

“It’s going to be very valuable,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Lawrence Pena, director for planning and economic development, said the biggest obstacle for San Ildefonso now is how much costs have risen, similar to what Santa Clara is facing.

“You have personnel costs that are double, triple,” he said. “Engineering costs which are probably triple and quadruple at this point.”

Supply chain issues could slow things down, he added. Gonzales said getting the right resources and technical assistance has been difficult, and contractors are scarce.

Pena said Santa Clara is in the process of getting federal environmental clearances and hopes to get on-the-ground work started in late September, faster than when San Ildefonso could get things moving.

While this planning stage is still going on, Davidson said it’s a good opportunity to prepare by training tribal members in the field of broadband.

“The best thing would be if these networks are all being built by the communities that they serve,” he said.

Gonzales said maybe the Pueblo could tap into the highly educated workforce nearby at Los Alamos, and Davidson said it’s probably easier than that.

“You don’t need a Ph.D. to be a fiber slicer or to help build these networks,” Davidson said.

The San Ildefonso officials shared some of the same concerns that Santa Clara had, though, that wealthier neighboring communities could steal workers with better pay than the Pueblo can afford to provide. Gonzales said that’s an issue.

“But hopefully we’ll get our own people trained,” he said.

APS board approves almost $2.2B budget - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools board approved an almost $2.2 billion budget this week, a 12% increase over last year’s budget.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the overall budget a year ago was close to 1.95 billion––though, Superintendent Scott Elder told the newspaper substantial cuts were made in the past and this new budget gives “a great feeling.”

The money will go to things like federal grants, capital funding and other spending.

When broken down, the biggest portion of cash will go to the district’s operational fund––totaling a whopping $990 million, and the district plans to spend over $928 million in operational dollars.

This increase in spending comes amid a declining student enrollment within APS. In the 2012-2013 school year, APS reported about 87,300 students. Last year, that number went down to 70,400.

Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Virgin Galactic completed what is expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a "fantastic achievement" in what has been a long road to commercial operations.

Six of the company's employees, including two pilots, landed at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after the short up-and-down flight that included a few minutes of weightlessness. It took about an hour for the mother ship to carry the spaceplane to an altitude of 44,500 feet (13,563 meters), where it was released and fired its rocket motor to make the final push.

"Successful boost, WE HAVE REACHED SPACE!" Virgin Galactic tweeted.

It reached an altitude of 54.2 miles (87 kilometers) before gliding back down to the runway, according to the company.

Jamila Gilbert, who grew up in southern New Mexico and leads the company's internal communications, was among those on board who were evaluating what it will be like for paying customers.

It was hard for her to put the experience into words, saying it probably will take a lifetime to process the sights and the feelings that filled those moments between the rocket igniting and the spaceship reaching its highest point.

"It was just this magnetic pull," she said in an interview. "Once I started looking out, I could feel that I was floating. I could hear voices. But I couldn't stop looking at the planet, and I couldn't look away."

Fellow crew member Christopher Huie said it seems as if everything stopped when the spaceship was released from the carrier plane.

"You're just waiting for the rocket to light," said Huie, an aerospace engineer. "And I think that moment had so much anticipation, and I could have lived in that moment forever."

Then came a little jostle with the firing of the rocket, and the crew were pinned to their seats as the G-forces kicked in.

The flight came nearly two years after founder Richard Branson beat fellow billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rocket company Blue Origin into space. Bezos ended up flying nine days later from West Texas, and Blue Origin has since launched several passenger trips. Federal aviation authorities banned Virgin Galactic launches after Branson's flight to investigate a mishap.

Virgin Galactic has been working for more than a decade to send paying passengers on short space hops and in 2021 finally won the federal government's approval.

The next step will be for Virgin Galactic to analyze data from Thursday's flight and inspect the planes and other equipment as the company prepares for commercial service, possibly as soon as late June.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier has acknowledged the delays and missed deadlines over the years. But on Thursday, he said seeing the crew's reactions after landing gave him confidence in what the company has built so far.

The initial commercial flight will include members of the Italian Air Force who will conduct experiments. Next will come customers who purchased tickets years ago for their chance at weightlessness aboard a winged spacecraft that launches from the belly of an airplane.

About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each. Tickets now cost $450,000 per person.

Virgin Galactic has reached space five times since 2018 and will be aiming for 400 flights per year from Spaceport America once it finishes building its next class of rocket-powered planes at a facility in neighboring Arizona.

After Branson's trip, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights as it investigated a problem that caused the rocket ship to veer off course during its descent back to its runway in the New Mexico desert. Virgin Galactic insisted at the time that Branson and others were never in any danger.

The company made changes to its carrier airplane and the spaceplane. The delay was nearly twice as long as expected, partly because of supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Branson joined a group of customers who watched Thursday's flight from Spaceport America.

Huie, a senior manager with Virgin Galactic's flight sciences engineering team, said the company is ready for commercial service and will be expanding its fleet over the coming years.

"We're looking to scale up in a big way," he said, "and the goal is to populate lots of spaceports with lots of spaceships and motherships and send hundreds of people every year to space."

Officials urge caution as people head for the water over the holiday weekend – Albuquerque Journal

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, officials around the state are anticipating large crowds at lakes brimming with water, and they are warning people to be cautious.

The Albuquerque Journal reports water levels are very high because of unusually large snowfall levels this year.

That translates to submerged picnic tables at Cochiti Lake and levels at Abiquiu Lake of 226 feet, up from 195 feet a year ago.

State Parks officials anticipate large crowds of people taking to the water over the long weekend and warn that high lake levels can hide debris or other things just under the surface. Wearing a life jacket is crucial.

Yesterday the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue rescued two kayakers from the swollen Rio Grande. One was stuck by a fallen tree, and with the rapid river flow it made the rescue more challenging for responders.

Opponents to Edgewood anti-abortion ordinance gather enough signatures for a public vote – Santa Fe New Mexican

An anti-abortion ordinance in Edgewood will now go to a public vote after a successful petition drive by residents opposed to the measure.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports organizers gathered over 400 signatures and submitted the petition to the County Clerk on Wednesday. Edgewood commissioners passed the ordinance on April 26 after hours of debate.

Under state statute, if petitioners get at least 20% of the average number of registered voters who cast ballots in the most recent municipal election within 90 days of an ordinance passing, they can then petition for a special election.

Edgewood is following the cities of Clovis, Hobbs and Eunice, as well as Roosevelt and Lea Counties, in passing ordinances that cite federal law to restrict access to abortion, although the procedure remains legal in New Mexico.

However, Edgewood is the first place to pass such an ordinance since the governor signed House Bill 7 into law, which explicitly prohibits public bodies from interfering with access to reproductive healthcare.