WED: State seeks no bail for rally suspects, Man confesses then pleads not guilty to murder, +More

Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally — Associated Press

Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead.

Authorities say three men were killed and five people wounded during Saturday's shootout in the mountain resort town of Red River, where the rally was held. Police say the violence stemmed from a previous altercation in Albuquerque between rival motorcycle gangs known as the Banditos and Waterdogs.

Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, of Austin, Texas, entered initial pleas of not guilty to charges of carrying a firearm in a liquor establishment and methamphetamine possession at a state District Court appearance in Taos, a court-appointed defense attorney said.

Texas resident Christopher Garcia also appeared in court to plead not guilty to a felony charge of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with evidence.

The Taos-based district attorney's office filed a request to deny bail that will require further court deliberations while Jackson and Garcia remain in jail.

Public defense attorney Aleksander Kostich said the circumstances don't appear to warrant pretrial detention.

"From what was presented in court thus far, it is a misuse of pretrial detention rules," said Kostich, managing attorney for the state Law Offices of the Public Defender.

New Mexico State Police say that 30-year-old Jacob Castillo of Rio Rancho will be charged with an open count of murder when he is released from a hospital.

On Tuesday, State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said that Castillo remained hospitalized under police guard. He said federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the investigation of Saturday's shooting.

The criminal complaint against Jackson says that he presented identification for a Texas concealed gun permit and told police he didn't know that he wasn't allowed to carry a firearm at a saloon in Red River, where he was arrested.

The charging document says that Jackson was carrying a 9-mm handgun loaded with one hollow-point bullet in the firing chamber.

Guilt-ridden man confesses to landlord's killing 15 years later, recordings show — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Police officers found Tony Peralta earlier this month sitting on a curb not far from the convenience store in a small southeastern New Mexico community where he borrowed a cellphone — so he could call 911 and confess to killing his landlord 15 years earlier.

Sweating and taking puffs from his cigarette, he told them he's tired of covering it up, tired of living with the lie and tired of being overwhelmed by guilt. He agreed to take the officers to where he buried the body before standing up and volunteering to be cuffed.

Police in Roswell released the 911 recording and nearly an hour of officer body camera video in response to a records request filed by The Associated Press. The May 1 footage shows Peralta repeatedly thanking the officers for picking him up.

"I confess, man. I confess. I don't want to live life anymore without confessing," he said while sitting in an interview room at police headquarters.

The uniformed officers and detectives who talked with Peralta peppered him with questions about when the killing happened, how he did it and why. Peralta kept answering that he didn't know or didn't remember, acknowledging that he had been drinking "a lot" the day he called 911.

Peralta, 37, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder but did not attend the hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the charge through his public defender, Ray Conley, who declined to comment after the hearing. Conley has said he will ensure Peralta's due process is respected as the case moves through court.

A judge on Tuesday also set Peralta's trial for October but said that date could change.

At times, the authorities had asked if Peralta was making up the story and leading them on a goose chase since he wasn't providing many details, other than saying he had killed someone a long time ago.

"There's a dead body in there, dude!" he told one officer while in the back of a patrol car parked in front of the home where he once was a tenant of 69-year-old William Blodgett. Peralta said he'd feel better once the body was found.

Investigators said they obtained a search warrant and found a boot, bones and dentures after removing plywood floorboards from a detached room on the side of the house.

The dentures were compared with Blodgett's dental records — obtained in early 2009 after he was reported missing — and that led to a positive identification, according to police.

A tearful Peralta told police he didn't know why he had killed Blodgett. At one point, police video shows him putting his head down onto a table during an interview and sobbing.

Peralta told police he decided to come forward because "his heart hurts" and that he thought about it every day. He told an officer that Blodgett was a good man and that he took his life for no reason while high on methamphetamine.

"I don't have an excuse," he told police. "A lot of people have an excuse. I don't have one."

Blodgett's girlfriend and family had not seen him since late December 2008. She told police that Peralta, who was considered a suspect by police early on, allegedly had some sort or argument or fight with Blodgett, who had tried to evict him.

Authorities at the time had talked to Blodgett's family, friends and neighbors and visited the home the two men shared, which appeared to have been abandoned with personal belongings still in place. Police found no immediate signs of foul play and Blodgett's vehicle was still there, according to the original missing person report.

Detectives would periodically drive by the house but never spotted anyone. They also brought a dog trained to sniff for bodies to the property but found nothing.

Police said the case went cold after investigators exhausted all leads until Peralta's 911 call.

Associated Press writer Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Nev., contributed to this report.

US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions — Colleen Long, Associated Press

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions.

Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff Tuesday obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30. It's not clear yet who will replace him.

"I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day," Ortiz said in the note.

Ortiz managed the Border Patrol and its roughly 20,000 agents through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions that began in March 2020 and allowed agents to quickly return migrants over the border. He also oversaw a new set of restrictions rolled out May 11 meant to discourage migrants from crossing illegally while opening up other legal pathways. While there are concerns about overcrowding at stations, so far, the massive chaotic scenes anticipated by even President Joe Biden have not materialized.

The Border Patrol, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security, has been been under a constant spotlight for years as the number of illegal crossings has reached record highs. Agents take into custody migrants who cross the border illegally which has increasingly become families. Agents wade into the Rio Grande to rescue drowning migrants and search for children dumped alone by smugglers along the 1,951-mile U.S.-Mexico border.

But the agency was also at the center of a firestorm during the Trump administration's policy of separating families. And during the Biden administration, some agents were found to have engaged in "unnecessary use of force" against non-threatening Haitian migrants. Two weeks ago, an 8-year-old Panamanian girl died in their custody on her family's ninth day in custody; the most time allowed is 72 hours under agency policy.

Ortiz took over as chief in August 2021, following the ouster of Rodney Scott, who enthusiastically embraced Trump's policies, including construction of a border wall with Mexico. Ortiz, like Scott, was a career official who slowly climbed the ranks over his 30-year career, and was Scott's top deputy at the time he became the agency's leader but stayed away from more charged issues like the border wall.

Still, he didn't avoid blunt discussion of the border. During a hearing before a congressional committee in March, a frustrated Ortiz tried to articulate the issues he was seeing at the border.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., asked him: "Does DHS have operational control of our entire border?"

Ortiz replied: "No, sir."

Almost from the start of his tenure, Ortiz faced extraordinary frustration within his ranks as illegal crossings reached the highest levels ever recorded. Ortiz acknowledged at a meeting with agents in Laredo, Texas, in January 2022 that morale was at an "all-time low" after an agent complained about "doing nothing" but releasing migrants in the U.S. to pursue their cases in immigration court, according to leaked video published in the Washington Examiner. At another meeting in Yuma, Arizona, an agent turned his back on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Tuesday, Mayorkas praised Ortiz as a great leader who was committed to the well-being of his agents.

"Selecting him to lead the Border Patrol was among the most important decisions I have made," he said. "Chief Ortiz agreed to postpone his retirement several times since and the Border Patrol, the Department, and our country have been all the better for it."

New Mexico governor appoints new State Police chief, effective June 24— Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that W. Troy Weisler will be the next State Police chief, effective June 24.

Weisler will become the state's 23rd police chief and succeeds Tim Johnson, who is retiring after 23 years on the job.

Weisler, a 21-year State Police veteran, has served as deputy chief since 2021. He is the deputy chief for strategic development, special projects, communications and recruiting and has worked in every division of the state Department of Public Safety's Law Enforcement Program.

Weisler now will lead a force of more than 700 officers stationed throughout New Mexico.

Weisler began his career with the State Police as a patrol officer in Deming and Moriarty in 2002.

He then served in various investigation, research and narcotics roles in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.