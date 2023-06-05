MON: Rights upheld in Native student hair case, Space Force may come to KAFB, + More

Rights upheld, lawsuit revived against teacher accused of cutting Native American student's hair — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

An appeals court ruling has revived an anti-discrimination lawsuit accusing an Albuquerque teacher of cutting off one Native American girl's hair and asking another if she was dressed as a "bloody Indian" during class on Halloween.

Outrage over the girls' treatment propelled legislation in New Mexico and beyond that prohibits discrimination based upon hairstyle and religious head garments.

The American Civil Liberties Union's lawsuit accused Albuquerque Public Schools and a teacher of discrimination and fostering a hostile learning environment. ACLU of New Mexico Deputy Director Leon Howard said the ruling affirms that public schools are subject to antidiscrimination protections in the New Mexico Human Rights Act.

The appellate ruling validates that all "students must feel safe at school and confident that their culture, history, and personal dignity are valued and respected by the public schools they attend," Howard said in a statement.

A lower court had determined that a public high school does not qualify as a "public accommodation" under the state's civil rights law. The appellate ruling returns the lawsuit to state district court for a hearing on its merits.

"If a public secondary school official in their official capacity were to refuse services to an individual based on the individual's race, religion, or sexual orientation, then the New Mexico Human Right Act would surely apply," Appeals Court Judge J. Miles Hanissee wrote.

Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said the district is considering options to appeal.

The lawsuit alleges that English teacher Mary Jane Eastin dressed up as a voodoo witch on Halloween in 2018 and initiated a game in which she would ask students questions and reward those who answered correctly with marshmallows while giving dog food to those who didn't.

At some point, Eastin asked a Native American student whether she liked her braids and then cut off about three inches with scissors, sprinkling the hair on her desk, the suit alleges.

The suit says Eastin also asked another student, plaintiff McKenzie Johnson, 16, if she was dressed as a "bloody Indian." Johnson's mother later told reporters her daughter was dressed for Halloween as Little Red Riding Hood, with a red paw mark on her face. Johnson, who is Navajo, said she no longer felt welcome at school.

The school district's superintendent publicly apologized and told parents Eastin would not return to Cibola High School.

Johnson called the ruling a breakthrough for Indigenous students and others.

"We are surrounded by Native communities," she said in a statement. "School staff at all levels need to understand our culture and our history so that what happened in my classroom never happens again."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation in 2021 that prohibits discrimination, discipline or disparate treatment of students based on hair style, religious headdress or culture.

The U.S. House endorsed an unsuccessful bill last year largely in response to bias Black people can face over their hairstyles in society, school and the workplace.

In 2021, the father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents' permission filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher's assistant. The lawsuit alleged racial discrimination and rights violations against the biracial girl.

Johnson is represented by Parnall & Adams Law and the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.

ABQ’s Kirtland AFB may become Space Force training site — By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The Space Force’s STARCOM potentially coming to Albuquerque may sound like it would be set up on a film set, but in fact it would be housed at Kirtland Air Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force has announced that the New Mexico base is the preferred site for one of three locations of the Space Training and Readiness Command for the newest military branch.

Air Force officials say the Kirtland command would be called Space Delta 11 and would focus on “all ranges and aggressors,” and would have test and training environments, including the ability to replicate combat in space.

The Air Force selected Kirtland as its top choice following a site survey to assess its infrastructure along with factors like community support and environmental factors, according to a press release.

The final decision will be made later this year.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich called the announcement “a big deal for New Mexico,” adding that the training command post would create hundreds of jobs and “grow the space and defense ecosystem” that the state has long invested in.

New Mexico lawmaker Christine Trujillo to resign end of June — Associated Press

State Rep. Christine Trujillo says she plans to resign from the New Mexico House of Representatives at the end of June.

The Democrat, who represents Albuquerque, made the announcement Saturday.

The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to carry out the remainder of Trujillo's current term and the District 25 seat will be up for election in November of 2024.

"It's been the honor of my lifetime to represent our community in the Roundhouse for the last decade," Trujillo said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter."

Trujillo, a retired educator, has been part of the state Legislature since 2013.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that Trujillo has advocated for better access to health care, supporting survivors of sexual assault, raising educators' pay and ensuring quality education for students of all ages in New Mexico.

In the most recent legislative session, Trujillo co-sponsored a Senate bill to school-based health centers in New Mexico, which would make it easier for students to access physical and mental health care.

Former Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan, who served from 1993 to 2015, dies at 83 — Associated Press

Retired Archbishop Michael Sheehan, who served the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for 22 years, has died. He was 83.

Sheehan died Saturday, but a cause of death wasn't disclosed, Leslie Radigan, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, said.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that Sheehan announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Sheehan was installed as the 11th Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993 before retiring in June 2015.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1939 and studied at a seminary in San Antonio, Texas, before attending three universities in Italy, archdiocese officials said.

He was ordained in July 1964 in Rome and became a bishop in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas.

The archdiocese said Sheehan held 10 appointments between 1968 and when he retired in 2015. He also wrote more than a dozen publications and served on nearly two dozen committees.

As an archbishop emeritus, Sheehan was deeply committed to social justice and evangelization and worked to abolish the death penalty in New Mexico, the archdiocese said.

He also was credited with championing initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty and promoting equality.

Sheehan served as Administrator of Phoenix for six months in 2003 and was the secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops from November 2003 to December 2006.

