TUES: Legislature’s health panel picks top three topics for the rest of 2023, + More

The panel in charge of health issues at the New Mexico Legislature set its agenda for the rest of 2023, with an emphasis on child abuse and neglect, substance use disorder, and the health care workforce.

At its first meeting between legislative sessions on Monday, the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee sorted through input from lawmakers and the public about what topics it should consider.

After five hours, committee chair Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and vice chair Rep. Liz Thomson, both Albuquerque democrats, landed on three priority policy areas they will reserve for two-day meetings scheduled to happen between July, August and September.

The Children Youth and Families Department, and the abuse and neglect of foster children

Behavioral health, substance use disorder and homelessness

The healthcare workforce

There were numerous other health policy topics the lawmakers plan to discuss this year which could come up in the remaining 18 days of meetings scheduled for October, November and December.

In all, the committee is expected to meet for 24 days during the rest of 2023, Ortiz y Pino said.

“That sounds like a lot, but we also have, by my count, requests for 6,719 different topics to consider from the different advocacy groups, from legislators, from constituents, from any and everybody, because this committee’s purview is so broad,” Ortiz y Pino said.

Whatever the committee does, Ortiz y Pino said, their recommendations will have to be signed off on other parts of the state government.

“We’re not solving these problems ourselves; we’re making a major contribution to a solution,” he said. “I think we can do that, but it would involve some real give and take among ourselves, and willingness to put ourselves out, and to say what we really think, and then be willing to accept one another’s criticisms of it or disagreement with it.”

July 10 through 12

Aug. 7 through 9

Aug. 28 through 30

Sept. 18 through 20

Oct. 16 through 18

Nov 28. through Dec. 1

Amid warmer than normal temperatures and a red flag warning Monday, a new fire has popped up in the Sandia Ranger District.

Estimated to be around 2 acres as of 2pm, the 10k fire is 0% contained and is located West of the 10K Trail, North of New Mexico Highway 536 and East of the Ellis Trailhead.

Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, Bernalillo County and Albuquerque Fire department have all been dispatched and are responding to the flames.

No evacuations have been ordered, though the communication towers on the Sandia Crest have been labeled as “at risk.”

Fire officials are warning the public to avoid the area and other trailheads could be affected if the blaze grows.

New Mexico lawmakers approved $2 million to help repair damage inside and around the Gila National Forest caused by the Black Fire and flooding in 2022.

One problem.

That money was budgeted to the wrong agency. The error could cause a delay in getting aid to people devastated by last year’s catastrophic disasters.

The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department was mistakenly allocated the money, according to its spokesperson Sidney Hill.

He said the money really should have gone to the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which handles disaster recovery.

The emergency funds are supposed to be available for the state energy department July 1. Hill said the agency will then have to transfer the $2 million over to correct coffers at the New Mexico Homeland Security and Emergency Management by September.

It’s unclear what caused the confusion in the deposit.

This means there will potentially be an up-to two-month delay in getting these emergency funds to the right department, and then to affected communities.

State Sen. Crystal Diamond (R-Elephant Butte) represents some of the areas recovering, like Sierra and Hidalgo Counties, and tried to pass legislation with more immediate funding for those communities during the 60-day session.

She said, “no matter the bureaucracy that is delaying the process,” money needs to get out.

“We trust the state government to execute our legislative intent, yet this is another instance where we as legislators have to monitor these departments to ensure this funding for our struggling community makes it into the hands of those we appropriated it for,” Diamond said.

It’s not clear how the funding will be split up in southern New Mexico. The budget appropriation says the dollars are for “response and restoration” to the fire in the Black Range.

David Lienemann is the spokesperson for New Mexico’s emergency management department. He said if the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department sends the funds over to his agency, then officials would still need to put policies in place on how to distribute the funds.

Multiple counties had fire and flooding damage. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed emergency orders for four different counties in southern New Mexico after flooding last summer. However, not all counties actually sustained enough damage to receive the funds.

Justin Gojkovich is the Grant County emergency manager. He said the state hasn’t reached out about the $2 million allocated in the budget but stressed the county could certainly use that money.

One bridge in Grant County that was damaged by flooding would take around $3.5 million to fix, he said. That’s nearly double the state’s Black Fire relief allocation in the budget.

Gojkovich said the New Mexico Department of Transportation told him the bridge isn’t usable. Families that live on the other side of that bridge were trapped, he said, and the county put a low-water crossing in with rocks over the river. Still, he added, it’s impossible for people to cross when it rains.

“That’s what happened last year,” he said. “They were stuck on that side of the river until the water went down.”

Gojkovich said the budget issues with the state funds that could bog down repair aid is a mistake that’s unfortunate. But, he added, nobody’s perfect and he doesn’t get upset anymore when things work out like this.

“It kind of seems like everything we’ve been doing is met with some type of delay, which I’m not blaming on necessarily human error, specifically,” he said. “It’s a lot of factors that go into it.”

Acequia stewards in Grant County were struggling to get their own repairs going in time for irrigation season before spring this year. Disaster aid eventually came from private donations, the county and the state.

Gojkovich said the aid stewards did receive helped cover “band-aid repairs” that won’t last permanently when the next disaster sweeps through the region.

“If we get another pipe flow or a bunch of rain again, those are gonna be washed out,” he said.

People living in and near the Gila National Forest also sustained heavy damage. Ranchers in southern New Mexico have largely gone without state relief funds because of New Mexico’s anti-donation clause, which prohibits the state from giving money directly to communities in certain scenarios.

In the 2023 legislative session, Diamond introduced a $3 million relief bill with Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City) that had a proposal to work around the anti-donation clause.

Diamond said in February that funds from this bill could go from the state to local soil and water conservation district officials, who could then get money to people like ranchers trying to fix up their private properties.

Correa Hemphill also said the legislation had an emergency clause, so money could immediately get on the ground if Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law.

The governor never signed the bill because it didn’t make it through the Legislature.

Instead, Diamond and Correa Hemphill got the $2 million that could be delayed due to the budget issue.

Local soil and water conservation districts in southern New Mexico are still trying to get part of the funding pot.

Jennie Bierner is the manager of the Sierra County Soil and Water Conservation District, one of the entities hoping to get funds and distribute them to affected areas. Like Gojkovich, she said she hasn’t heard anything from the state about where the funding is or how her district can use it.

Bierner is waiting for the state’s guidance on how to move forward with recovery efforts.

“We can’t do anything if we don’t have the money,” she said.

As contractors at Los Alamos National Lab resolved allegations of mislabeling hazardous waste in 2020 after a New Mexico Environment Department inspection, federal overseers recently reported additional significant safety violations from 2021.

Triad National Security, LLC is a contractor that manages the national lab, including LANL’s plutonium weapons program. Triad is co-owned by the Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University System, and the University of California.

On May 31, Triad and New Mexico’s environment department agreed to a $20,000 settlement, after the agency alleged Triad violated state laws during a 2020 inspection.

Environment department inspectors said Triad failed to label containers of hazardous waste, universal waste batteries and free liquids. There was also a failure to provide secondary containers for free liquid hazardous waste. NMED issued a notice of violation nearly two years later in July 2022.

According to the settlement, Triad did not admit to any of the allegations, but paid the civil fine to “avoid further legal proceedings.”

FEDERAL OVERSEER FLAGS 2021 SAFETY VIOLATIONS

On May 25, the National Nuclear Security Administration issued a preliminary notice of violation after a series of events that occurred between February and July 2021 at LANL’s plutonium facility.

The NNSA, an arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is responsible for the nation’s nuclear weapons. It oversees the national laboratories production, testing and development of the stockpile.

The NNSA labeled the five safety breaches against Triad and Los Alamos labs as “Severity Level II violations” with a high safety significance.

Level II violations “represent a significant lack of attention or carelessness towards responsibilities of (Department of Energy) contractors for the protection of public or worker safety,” according to a letter to Los Alamos labs director Thom Mason.

When asked how the public and workers can trust Triad in the wake of nuclear safety violations, a laboratory spokesman gave the following written statement.

“The Laboratory takes the incidents raised by the Department of Energy’s Office of Enterprise Assessments seriously and undertook corrective actions to address them when they occurred in 2021. We will continue to work closely with DOE EA as we prioritize the safety of our workers, the public, and the environment,” the written statement said.

Violations included an issue when fissionable materials were placed in a drop-box and violated “criticality” safety posting limits, which are to help prevent fission chain-reaction accidents.

A glovebox – which is supposed to allow people to handle dangerous materials – breached on March 3, 2021, allegedly contaminating three workers’ skin with radioactive material.

“Triad did not immediately recognize that a glove had breached and that a worker had contamination on their hands,” the federal violation notice said. “As a result, the worker spread contamination to surfaces, personal protective equipment, personal clothing and skin of some workers in the room.”

The NNSA cited staffing shortages, noting that one person was given four roles.

“With all these responsibilities and distractions, self-monitoring was not performed when the individual exited the glovebox,” the violation notice said. That allowed the contamination to spread to two other people before being detected.

On March 31, 2021 flooding occurred in a vault with fissionable materials.

NNSA said Triad failed to inform the lab’s operations center that the vault water bath required filling. During the process, Triad deviated from approved procedures by blocking open a spring-loaded valve, “bypassing its safety feature.”

“This ultimately caused water to overflow onto the vault floor because the worker was not present to close the valve,” the violation notice said.

A second flooding event on July 19, 2021 happened after work was inappropriately delegated to unqualified workers, the NNSA said. The workers did not manipulate the valves in the right sequence, and did not notify the LANL Operations Center property to respond to the alarms.

“These errors resulted in one of the valves being misaligned, allowing water to inadvertently enter the ventilation system,” the violation notice said.

The flooding included glovebox ventilations systems and a glovebox containing fissionable material. Triad issued a memo two years before cautioning that misaligned valves could flood the ventilation systems, NNSA noted in the letter.

NNSA said both flooding incidents shared a problem of insufficient staff to complete facility rounds.

The violations totaled more than half a million dollars, $571,187 to be exact. However, NNSA withheld $1.4 million from the Triad contract “in part for deficiencies related to the events,” the agency said it would not seek further civil penalty for the violations.

Triad is required to submit a written reply, which can contest the violations.

New Mexico expects to start distributing $690 million in rebates to eligible taxpayers as early as next week, state officials announced Monday as applications for a separate tax relief program opened.

Any state resident who filed a 2021 state tax return and was not declared as a dependent on someone else's return will receive their rebates automatically, the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said at a news conference.

Single filers will get $500, while married couples filing jointly will get $1,000.

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, the department's Cabinet secretary, said rebates will be deposited around June 21 into the bank accounts of taxpayers who received a refund by direct deposit on their 2021 return. Everyone else will get a check in the mail, which will be printed and sent out between June 20 and June 29, she said.

New Mexico residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 return and still qualify for the rebates.

Those who aren't required to file a state tax return because of their income can apply for relief payments on a first-come, first-served basis through the state's Human Services Department. Applications opened Monday and will be accepted through close of business on June 23.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the tax rebates in April, as a result of a multibillion-dollar surplus in oil income.

At the time, Lujan Grisham noted that prices remain high in a state with elevated poverty rates and low workforce participation, but said New Mexico "is in a fantastic financial position."

