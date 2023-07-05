WED: Human exposure to wildfires has more than doubled in two decades, + More

Human exposure to wildfires has more than doubled in two decades - Mojtaba Sadegh, The Conversation via Source New Mexico

Over the past two decades, a staggering 21.8 million Americans found themselves living within 3 miles of a large wildfire. Most of those residents would have had to evacuate, and many would have been exposed to smoke and emotional trauma from the fire.

Nearly 600,000 of them were directly exposed to the fire, with their homes inside the wildfire perimeter.

Those statistics reflect how the number of people directly exposed to wildfires more than doubled from 2000 to 2019, my team’s new research shows.

But while commentators often blame the rising risk on homebuilders pushing deeper into the wildland areas, we found that the population growth in these high-risk areas explained only a small part of the increase in the number of people who were exposed to wildfires.

Instead, three-quarters of this trend was driven by intense fires growing out of control and encroaching on existing communities.

WHERE WILDFIRE EXPOSURE WAS HIGHEST

I am a climate scientist who studies the wildfire-climate relationship and its socioenvironmental impacts. For the new study, colleagues and I analyzed the annual boundaries of more than 15,000 large wildfires across the Lower 48 states and annual population distribution data to estimate the number of people exposed to those fires.

Not every home within a wildfire boundary burns. If you picture wildfire photos taken from a plane, fires generally burn in patches rather than as a wall of flame, and pockets of homes survive.

We found that 80% of the human exposure to wildfires – involving people living within a wildfire boundary from 2000 to 2019 – was in Western states.

California stood out in our analysis. More than 70% of Americans directly exposed to wildfires were in California, but only 15% of the area burned was there.

WHAT CLIMATE CHANGE HAS TO DO WITH WILDFIRES

Hot, dry weather pulls moisture from plants and soil, leaving dry fuel that can easily burn. On a windy day – such as California often sees during its hottest, driest months – a spark, for example from a power line, campfire or lightning, can start a wildfire that quickly spreads.

Recent research published in June 2023 shows that almost all of the increase in California’s burned area in recent decades has been due to anthropogenic climate change – meaning climate change caused by humans.

Our new research looked beyond just the area burned and asked: Where were people exposed to wildfires, and why?

We found that while the population has grown in the wildland-urban interface, where houses intermingle with forests, shrublands or grasslands, that accounted for only about one-quarter of the increase in the number of humans directly exposed to wildfires across the Lower 48 states from 2000 to 2019.

Three-quarters of that 125% increase in exposure was due to fires’ increasingly encroaching on existing communities. The total burned area increased only 38%, but the locations of intense fires near towns and cities put lives at risk.

In California, which was in drought during much of that period, several wildfire catastrophes hit communities that had existed long before 2000. Almost all these catastrophes occurred during dry, hot, windy conditions that have become increasingly frequent because of climate change.

Wildfires in the high mountains in recent decades provide another way to look at the role that rising temperatures play in increasing fire activity.

High mountain forests have few cars, homes and power lines that could spark fires, and humans have historically done little to clear brush there or fight fires that could interfere with natural fire regimes. These regions were long considered too wet and cool to regularly burn. Yet my team’s past research showed fires have been burning there at unprecedented rates in recent years, mainly because of warming and drying trends in the Western U.S.

WHAT CAN COMMUNITIES DO TO LOWER THE RISK?

Wildfire risk isn’t slowing. Studies have shown that even in conservative scenarios, the amount of area that burns in Western wildfires is projected to grow in the next few decades.

How much these fires grow and how intense they become depends largely on warming trends. Reducing emissions will help slow warming, but the risk is already high. Communities will have to both adapt to more wildfires and take steps to mitigate their impacts.

Developing community-level wildfire response plans, reducing human ignitions of wildfires and improving zoning and building codes can help prevent fires from becoming destructive. Building wildfire shelters in remote communities and ensuring resources are available to the most vulnerable people are also necessary to lessen the adverse societal impacts of wildfires.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial - Associated Press

A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled.

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old was arrested after an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on June 25 escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Padilla, arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats.

According to a criminal complaint, theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and ultimately, gunfire.

Authorities said Michael Tenorio was shot twice and died at the scene.

Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a judge on Monday granted prosecutors' request that he be held until trial.

Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

County seeks applications for state House seat- By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives for District 25 in Albuquerque is now vacant and Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill it.

Democratic Rep. Christine Trujillo’s resignation went into effect on July 1. Her replacement will serve out the remainder of her term, through the end of next year.

Her district encompasses Albuquerque’s Uptown as far east as Louisiana and stretches down I-40 as far west as Carlisle between Montgomery and Lomas.

Applicants must live in the district and be at least 21 years old. The county asks those who are interested to submit a letter and resume to County Manager Julie Morgas Baca by July 28. Those can be submitted by email, snail mail or in person.

The County Commission will then appoint the replacement. The date of that special administrative meeting has yet to be announced.

4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend - Associated Press

An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were unresponsive, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday.

Officials immediately began chest compressions on the woman and baby, and both were taken to the hospital, Olivarez said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The two survivors were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez said.

On Sunday, the body of a man was recovered from the river, and on Monday, the body of a woman was found, Olivarez said.

The identities of the dead weren't known because none had identifying documents on them, he said.

The bodies were round in the same region where nine migrants died while attempting to cross the river in September.

During Texas' regular legislative session, which ended in May, lawmakers allocated over $5 billion for border security. Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new initiative — floating marine barriers that will be deployed at "hotspots along the Rio Grande River."

According to a June announcement from Abbott's office, the first 1,000 feet (305 meters) of the water-based border security device will be deployed near Eagle Pass.

New proposed rule would boost New Mexico’s share of EVs for sale - KUNM, Albuquerque Journal

A new law proposed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday is aiming to bring more electric vehicles to New Mexicans by the year 2027.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the rule would require 43% of 2027 model vehicles brought into the state to meet “zero-emission” standards. Over time, that number would grow to 82% by 2032.

A zero-emission vehicle, or ZEV, is a vehicle that does not emit exhaust gas or other pollutants from the onboard source of power.

That means vehicles powered by electricity and hydrogen would fall under the new rule –– though, plug-in hybrid vehicles would not.

The governor’s administration is planning to propose the clean car standards to the Environmental Improvement Board, which would then have to hold a hearing and public comment period before acting on it.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s website says zero-emission vehicles fight climate change and improve local air quality. Unlike gasoline and diesel fuels, the department claims electric cars and hydrogen truck fueling stations will not pollute groundwater throughout New Mexico.