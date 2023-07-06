THURS: Judge: SCOTUS should rule on Rio Grande, + More

US judge recommends settlement over management of the Rio Grande — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A federal judge has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court approve a settlement among three Western states over the management of one of North America's longest rivers.

U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Melloy, the special master overseeing the case, outlined his recommendation in a report filed Monday. He called the proposal fair, reasonable and consistent with a decadeslong water-sharing agreement that spells out how Colorado, New Mexico and Texas must share the Rio Grande.

It was unclear when the Supreme Court will take up the recommendation. The court just wrapped up a busy term last week, issuing rulings on affirmative action, gay rights and President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debt.

The states reached the proposed settlement last year. The federal government objected for several reasons, including that the proposal did not mandate specific water capture or use limitations within New Mexico.

"The end result today may be a delay in final resolution of all of the United States' concerns. But as a matter of paramount importance to the compact, the Texas apportionment and the treaty water will be delivered," Melloy wrote in his report.

New Mexico officials have said implementing the settlement will require reducing the use of Rio Grande water through a combination of efforts that range from paying farmers to leave their fields barren to making infrastructure improvements.

Former New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, whose office was part of the negotiations, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was grateful the judge recommended approval.

Balderas, who finished his tenure in 2022, said the proposed settlement was "a historic victory for New Mexico's farmers and ranchers and will protect New Mexico's most precious resource for future generations."

Some New Mexico lawmakers voiced concerns during a recent legislative meeting, saying the settlement will create a battle between users in southern and northern New Mexico and that most farmers won't go for the prices being offered by the state through a fallowing program.

Farmers in southern New Mexico had to rely more heavily on groundwater wells over the last two decades as drought and climate change resulted in reduced flows and less water in reservoirs along the Rio Grande. That groundwater pumping is what prompted Texas to sue, claiming that the practice was cutting into the amount of water that was ultimately delivered as part of the interstate compact.

Melloy noted that the proposal recognizes the new use of a gauging station near El Paso, Texas, and several other measurements to ensure New Mexico delivers what's owed to Texas. New Mexico is agreeing to drop its challenges against Texas in exchange for clarifying how water will be accounted for as it flows downstream.

The proposal also places a duty on New Mexico to manage citizens' water use to meet delivery requirements at the new gauging station. Melloy pointed out that the proposal does not specify how New Mexico must accomplish its internal water management goals.

State Engineer Mike Hamman, New Mexico's top water manager, said Wednesday that his office is committed to complying with the settlement and the compact "through water rights administration, depletion management and supply augmentation strategies that will prevent the burden of compliance from falling on any single sector, particularly agriculture."

If New Mexico fails to send enough water to Texas, then the Elephant Butte Irrigation District — the largest in New Mexico — must temporarily transfer rights to an irrigation district in Texas. If Texas receives too much, there would be a similar transfer from the El Paso district to the Elephant Butte district.

Melloy said there's nothing in the proposal that protects New Mexico or users in the state against future claims from the federal Bureau of Reclamation or from other New Mexicans.

"Simply put, if usable water arrives in the reservoir, is released for use downstream, and reaches Texas and Mexico in the proper amounts," Melloy wrote, "fights over who in New Mexico is taking too much and paying too little (and whether New Mexico itself is doing enough to address and police the situation) can be resolved somewhere other than the Supreme Court."

New Mexico Supreme Court outlines guidance for handling gerrymandering lawsuit — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court issued guidance Wednesday to a lower court on how to handle a challenge to the state's new congressional maps.

The high court also set a deadline of Oct. 1 for a district court in Roswell to resolve the case.

The state's Republican Party sued last year, claiming that newly redrawn maps of New Mexico's three congressional districts amounted to gerrymandering. Democrat defendants argued that the maps were a policy matter that fell under the purview of the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The state Supreme Court, which is made up of Democrats, stated in its order that given the political nature of redistricting, a reasonable degree of partisan gerrymandering is permissible under the New Mexico Constitution and the Fourteenth Amendment.

"At this stage in the proceedings, it is unnecessary to determine the precise degree that is permissible so long as the degree is not egregious in intent and effect," the order states.

Among the things the judge will have to consider is evidence comparing the district's voter registration data under the new maps and the data associated with the prior maps.

Republicans have argued that the congressional districts drawn by Democrats diluted GOP voting strength in violation of the equal protection clause of the New Mexico State Constitution. They cited public comments by top Democratic legislators as evidence of partisan bias in decisions about the district's boundaries.

Consultants to the Legislature have said the redrawn maps gave Democrats an advantage in all three districts to varying degrees, based on past voting behavior.

For example, the traditionally conservative-leaning 2nd District shifted to incorporate heavily Hispanic neighborhoods of Albuquerque and cede parts of an oil-producing region in southeastern New Mexico.

The outcome holds implications for the southern New Mexico district, where Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell was ousted by Democrat Gabe Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, in a close race during the 2022 midterm elections.

Herrell pointed to the redrawn map at the time, saying it was enough to give Democrats an advantage. She announced in April that she would be running for the seat again in 2024.

Las Cruces school board chooses a new superintendent after a national search — Associated Press

One of New Mexico' largest school districts has chosen an administrator from Nevada as its next leader.

The Las Cruces school board voted on Saturday to approve the selection of Ignacio Ruiz. His first day will be Aug. 1 and his annual salary will be set at $200,000 under the terms of the two-year contract.

Ruíz is an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada, the fifth largest school district in the nation. He previously led translation and language interpretation services for the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona.

Ruíz was among the finalists named following a national search that began in April after former Las Cruces Superintendent Ralph Ramos retired, after serving in the position for two years.

Ruíz attended Saturday's board meeting remotely, addressing the board in both English and Spanish.

"I'm glad for this opportunity, and I'm honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent," he said. "It was evident from the beginning that the board values what's best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community."

Located just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, Las Cruces is home to about 91,000 people and the school district serves 25,000 students, most being Hispanic.