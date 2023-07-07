FRI: US Senators seek more money for victims of nuclear fallout, + More

US senators seek expanded compensation for those exposed to nuclear fallout — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government's compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.

Downwinders who live near the New Mexico site where the world's first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top-secret Manhattan Project in World War II also would be among those added to the list.

The legislation would amend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include eligible residents in areas affected by fallout in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and the territory of Guam.

Democrat Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and Republican Mike Crapo of Idaho announced Thursday that they were reintroducing the bill in the Senate after previous attempts to expand the program stalled.

The measure also has been introduced in the U.S. House, with supporters saying the clock is ticking as more people are diagnosed with cancers that they say are connected to exposure.

Lawmakers are hoping that momentum gained last year following bipartisan approval of legislation that prevented the compensation program from expiring can be tapped to expand the program and ensure that it doesn't expire as scheduled next summer.

The challenge will be getting more Republicans to support the legislation, said Tina Cordova, a cancer survivor and co-founder of the New Mexico-based advocacy group Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. She said many people who would benefit from expanded coverage are in states represented by GOP lawmakers.

Cordova said radiation exposure continues to affect the latest generation of families who were exposed to fallout from nuclear weapons testing. She pointed to her niece, a 23-year-old college student who recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and the 2-year-old granddaughter of a Tularosa family who had an eye removed due to cancer.

"New Mexico has been asked to do so much," said Cordova, noting the state's role in development of the nation's nuclear arsenal and in the disposal of the resulting waste. "We bear the brunt of this and they still won't recognize that we were the first people to be exposed to radiation from an atomic bomb and no one has looked back."

Advocates have been trying for years to bring awareness to the lingering effects of nuclear fallout surrounding the Trinity Site in southern New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation, where millions of tons of uranium ore were extracted over decades to support U.S. nuclear activities.

Under the legislation, eligibility also would be expanded to include certain workers in the industry after 1971, such as miners.

The reintroduction of the legislation precedes the 78th anniversary of the Trinity Test in New Mexico on July 16 and comes as the federal government prepares to ramp up production of the plutonium pits used to trigger nuclear weapons.

Crapo said that while extending the compensation program for another two years is critical, more needs to be done to address the health effects of fallout from nuclear testing for his constituents in Idaho and elsewhere in the West.

For Luján, amending the compensation act has been a long battle. As a member of the U.S. House, he has introduced the legislation in each session since first being elected in 2008.

"Through no fault of their own," Luján said, "these workers and nearby communities were exposed to radiation as part of our national defense effort, impacting generations to come without providing the same relief available to other communities included under RECA."

Since the program began in 1992, more than 54,000 claims have been filed and about $2.6 billion has been awarded for approved claims. An estimated $80 million is needed for the compensation trust fund for the 2024 fiscal year that began July 1, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

New Mexico court upholds decision keeping utility from transferring shares of coal-fired power plant — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a decision by utility regulators who rejected a proposal by the state's largest electric provider to transfer shares in a coal-fired power plant to a Navajo energy company.

The court also upheld the Public Regulation Commission's decision to deny a request by the Public Service Co. of New Mexico for a financing order that would authorize the utility to issue bonds to recoup the costs of abandoning the Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico.

Navajo Transitional Energy Co. had sought to take over PNM's shares, saying that preventing an early closure of the power plant would help soften the economic blow to communities that have long relied on tax revenue and jobs tied to coal-fired generation.

Environmentalists have protested the transfer over concerns that the plant — which serves customers in Arizona and New Mexico — would be allowed to operate longer.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case earlier this year. In its order, it ruled that the decision by regulators was reasonable and consistent with the state's Energy Transition Act.

In rejecting PNM's plan in 2021, the commission said the utility failed to specify how it would provide replacement power for electricity it would no longer produce at the Four Corners plant.

Commissioners had raised concerns, given that the utility has yet to complete solar and battery storage facilities meant to replace another coal-fired plant — the San Juan Generating Station that closed last September.

The Supreme Court pointed out that PNM's director of resource planning, Nicholas Phillips, had testified about the limitations of the utility's modeling. PNM had relied on prior bids for San Juan replacements rather than identifying new resources to replace the Four Corners plant.

Phillips also acknowledged that PNM had encountered unexpected delays in replacing the lost capacity from San Juan's closure.

Given those delays and the generic information provided by PNM, the court said it agreed that "a reasonable mind could conclude that Phillips' testimony and PNM's modeling, on its own, was inadequate" to meet the utility's burden under the Energy Transition Act.

PNM officials said they were disappointed with the ruling.

Utility spokesman Raymond Sandoval said the commission's order delays PNM's exit from the power plant from 2024 until possibly 2031 and thus postpones reductions in emissions.

"Our commitment to serving our customers with zero carbon electricity doesn't end," he said, "and while an early exit from the Four Corners coal plant would propel us forward, we remain strong in our transition to affordable carbon-free electricity."

Located on the Navajo Nation, the Four Corners plant is operated by Arizona Public Service Co. That utility owns a majority of shares in the plant's two remaining units.

PNM had initially proposed the arrangement with the Navajo company as a way to remove coal from its portfolio. One of the conditions of a proposed multibillion-dollar merger with a subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola had required the New Mexico utility to show that it was taking steps to do so.

The court also noted that PNM was aware that commission staff had concerns about its modeling with regard to replacement resources.

Sandoval confirmed Thursday that the utility is still working to bring replacement resources online for the San Juan plant as well as replacements for the power that will be lost when leases expire at the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona.

PNM does not have dates for when any of the projects will begin commercial operations. However, Sandoval said a 150 megawatt battery installation is being tested and can provide electricity to customers during the current heat wave.

The utility said it doesn't anticipate any rolling outages during these hot days since it purchased power in anticipation of peak summer demands.

Addiction medication scripts going unfilled in northern New Mexico - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

Addiction treatment workers say even if someone can get a prescription for medication that will help them manage their conditions, actually getting it filled in northern New Mexico is often so difficult that people give up on treatment altogether.

Source New Mexico’s Austin Fisher reports peer support specialist at Presbyterian Española Hospital Ronnie Flores told U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich during a meeting yesterday that the area pharmacies don’t have enough buprenorphine — an FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder.

Researchers last year found restrictive federal regulations on how pharmacies can dispense the drug have led to delayed or suspended shipments. Another study published in May found that only 42 pharmacies in all of New Mexico carry the drug.

Kelly Mytinger, who manages the harm reduction program at the Santa Fe Mountain Center, told Heinrich that staff there can spend two to three hours a day on hold with pharmacies trying to sort out people’s prescriptions.

Find more details from Source New Mexico at KUNM.org.

Feds shoot down mining company’s ask to loosen cleanup standards at toxic uranium mine site - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Last month, federal regulators rejected a mining company’s proposal to loosen cleanup standards at a former uranium mine in Western New Mexico.

Source New Mexico’s Danielle Prokop reports that, beginning in 1958, the Homestake Mining Company operated a mine in Cibola County, just five miles outside the town of Milan, until Barrick Gold bought them out in the early 2000s.

The Environmental Protection Agency named the mine a Superfund site — meaning it’s one of the most toxic places in the country and will take decades to clean up.

Last year, the company submitted an application to waive the standards to clean up contaminants from the groundwater – which the company set themselves at an earlier point.

Their request was reviewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which oversees nuclear clean-up operations and manages the site along with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The decision by federal officials was “a bit of a shock” to local environment advocates, who say the federal regulatory commission often sides with industry in much of its decision-making.

The company does still have some limited routes to get approval to try and loosen their cleanup requirements.

Federal appeals court overturns former New Mexico deputy’s qualified immunity – Albuquerque Journal

A former deputy in Chaves County who held a Roswell man at gunpoint is not entitled to qualified immunity according to a federal court ruling.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday in the case of David Bradshaw. He was off duty in 2018 and in an unmarked truck when he followed Mario Rosales home and blocked him in his driveway. Bradshaw had his child in his truck when he pointed a gun at Rosales.

Bradshaw was fired and charged with child abuse and aggravated assault. He was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Rosales sued in 2020 claiming the former deputy violated his right to be free from the use excessive and unnecessary force. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit finding Bradshaw had qualified immunity. That’s a doctrine that protects government officials from civil suits related to their duties unless they violate the law. The latest ruling reverses that decision.

Bradshaw’s attorney did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment.