FRI: US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site, + More

US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

The U.S. Senate has endorsed a major expansion of a compensation program for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing and the mining of uranium during the Cold War, with a vote Thursday on a massive defense spending bill.

Advancing on a 86-11 Senate vote, the provisions would extend health care coverage and compensation to so-called downwinders exposed to radiation during weapons testing to several new regions stretching from Guam to the New Mexico site where the world's first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.

The Senate-backed plan also would extend compensation to more former uranium industry workers. The proposed changes to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act are not yet included in a House-approved defense bill, amid negotiations toward final legislation.

The hit summer film "Oppenheimer" about the top-secret Manhattan Project and the dawn of the nuclear age during World War II has brought new attention to a decades-long efforts to extend compensation for families who were exposed to fallout and still grapple with related illness.

"We're elated with the vote today. We're extremely hopeful," said Mary Martinez White, who recounted that her parents and several siblings were ravaged by cancer after the family's exposure to nuclear fallout at a farm in Carrizozo, New Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) for the Trinity Site test.

She blames her family's suffering on decisions at the outset of the Cold War — and applauded efforts to make amends through federal compensation by lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

"I have faith that people who are alive today will right those choices, and quickly, especially when so much is being asked of New Mexico in terms of storage" of radioactive waste and nuclear weapons production, she said.

Advocates also have been trying for years to bring awareness to the lingering effects of radiation exposure on the Navajo Nation, where millions of tons of uranium ore were extracted over decades to support U.S. nuclear activities.

"The Navajo Nation has borne the brunt of America's nuclear program, the cost of which can be measured in human lives, environmental devastation, and communities that are still suffering," President Buu Nygren of the Navajo Nation said Thursday in a statement. "We will not stand by and allow this legacy to be forgotten or dismissed."

The Senate bill would expand eligibility to more former uranium mining, processing and transportation workers who participated after 1971, the current cutoff date for eligibility.

Since the compensation program began in 1992, more than 54,000 claims have been filed and about $2.6 billion has been awarded for approved claims in Nevada, Utah and Arizona. Coverage would be expanded to New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Montana and previously excluded areas of Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

Earlier this month, Hawley promised to help people with cancer and other diseases connected to nuclear contamination in the St. Louis, Missouri, region. He cited reports by The Associated Press, The Missouri Independent and the nonprofit newsroom MuckRock that detailed nonchalance and indifference to the risks nuclear waste posed dating back to the 1950s.

St. Louis was part of the national campaign to build a nuclear bomb, with uranium processing that produced harmful waste.

New Mexico starts to expand pre-K programs to pueblos, tribes and nations - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Making good on a promise to expand pre-K programs to places other than large cities in New Mexico, the state has announced Thursday $11.7 million will go to 550 new seats in early education classrooms to Indigenous communities.

The joint effort between the Office of the Governor and Early Childhood Education and Care Department will see expansions in the Pueblos of Tesuque and Nambé, the Mescalero Apache Tribe, the Navajo Nation and the To’Hajiilee Navajo Chapter, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Although, the Navajo Nation will see the majority of slots –– with an estimated 500 of them for federally funded programs.

Thursday’s announcement is part of a statewide expansion of pre-K services touted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the White House last week.

Funding for the expansion comes from a constitutional amendment approved by New Mexico voters in November.

Authorities arrest APS bus driver linked to 4 cold-case rapes - By KOB 4 News

Special agents with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office arrested a 61-year-old APS bus driver allegedly linked to four cold-case rapes.

According to the DA’s office, a DNA investigation linked Ralph Anthony Martinez to the cold cases that happened in Albuquerque over 30 years ago.

Agents with the DA’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Team reportedly collected DNA from Martinez’s school bus steering wheel, gear shift and switches.

Upon further investigation, the agents said that DNA matched the DNA evidence collected years ago.

The first case was near Wyoming and Indian School in October 1988. The DA’s office said a 19-year-old was sleeping in her home when a man broke in, told her he had a knife and raped her.

The second case was near Wyoming and Constitution on August 3, 1991. The man broke in and used the victim’s own gun to threaten her, then raped her. The victim escaped to their neighbor’s home.

At the victim’s home, the suspect left behind his underwear and shirt before he ran away.

The third case happened just four days later near San Mateo between McLeod and Osuna. An 18-year-old was sleeping in her apartment when a man broke in and sexually assaulted her.

The victims in each case went to the hospital where they completed sexual assault kits. That’s how they collected the DNA that eventually linked Martinez to the cases.

Agents also linked Martinez’s DNA to a fourth sexual assault. However, that victim is now dead.

“I am really proud of the hard work our Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit is doing. We hope this brings some amount of justice to these women and their families,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden's US-Mexico border policies grow - By Elliot Spagat Associated Press

Immigration advocates said Thursday that an online appointment system to seek asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico is out of reach for many migrants, in the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's immigration agenda.

The lawsuit says the administration, often working with Mexican authorities, has physically blocked migrants from claiming asylum at land crossings with Mexico unless they have an appointment through the CBP One app. It says the app is "impossible" for those with inferior internet access, language difficulties or lack of technical know-how. Appointments are capped at 1,450 a day.

"CBP One essentially creates an electronic waitlist that restricts access to the U.S. asylum process to a limited number of privileged migrants," according to the lawsuit by advocacy groups Al Otro Lado and the Haitian Bridge Alliance and would-be asylum-seekers from Mexico, Haiti, Nicaragua and Russia who say they couldn't get appointments while waiting in Mexico.

More than 38,000 people were processed for entry using CBP One in June and more than 170,000 got appointments during the first six months of the year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said last week.

CBP said late Thursday that use of the app has increased processing at land crossings to "historic levels," significantly expanding access to asylum and humanitarian protections. At the same time, the agency said it continues to serve people "who walk up to a port of entry without an appointment."

The lawsuit is the latest legal threat to the Biden administration's carrot-and-stick approach to the border that combines new avenues for legal entry, like CBP One, and shuts down routes to asylum for those who enter the country without government permission.

Officials say the approach is working, noting a sharp drop in illegal crossings since a rule took effect on May 11 that allows authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the border without applying on CBP One or seeking protection in another country they passed through. In June, authorities stopped migrants nearly 145,000 times, the lowest level since February 2021 and down 43% from December's peak.

But the lawsuits complicate President Joe Biden's efforts to introduce new policies.

"Litigation is, to a certain extent, dictating immigration policy along the border, also in the interior," Kathleen Bush-Joseph, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank, said.

A look at some of the other legal challenges and where they stand:

NEW ASYLUM LIMITS

The government is appealing a federal judge's decision to block the new asylum rule. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar delayed his ruling from taking effect for two weeks. It may fall to an appeals court to decide whether to keep the rule in place during what may be a lengthy challenge.

Some legal observers don't expect a final resolution until 2025, probably in the Supreme Court.

MIGRANTS FROM CUBA, HAITI, NICARAGUA AND VENEZUELA

Another closely watched case challenges the administration's policy to grant parole for two years to up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela if they apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive at an airport. Texas is leading 21 states to argue that Biden overreached his authority, saying it "amounts to the creation of a new visa program that allows hundreds of thousands of aliens to enter the United States who otherwise have no basis for doing so."

A trial is scheduled Aug. 24 in Victoria, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton. Legal observers anticipate a decision in the fall.

Mexico says the policy was critical to it agreeing to take back people from those four countries who enter the U.S. illegally and are denied asylum.

RELEASING ASYLUM-SEEKERS IN THE U.S.

An appeals court could rule soon on the Biden administration's use of what is known as humanitarian parole, in which asylum-seekers are released in the U.S. while they pursue cases in immigration court.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II said in a March ruling prohibiting the practice that the administration "effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand."

The Border Patrol paroled 572,575 migrants last year, including a record-high 130,563 in December. The practice sharply subsided even before the administration lost a lawsuit by the state of Florida, but it wants the option in case Border Patrol stations become too overcrowded.

OTHER REPUBLICAN-LED CHALLENGES

Texas sued the administration in May to block Biden's policies, particularly the use of CBP One. "The Biden Administration's attempt to manage the southern border by app does not meet even the lowest expectation of competency and runs afoul of the laws Congress passed to regulate immigration," the lawsuit states.

Indiana and 17 other states sued the administration on similar grounds, saying in its federal lawsuit filed in North Dakota that new policies "will further degrade our nation's border security and make it even easier to illegally immigrate into the United States."

Neither case appears headed toward swift resolution.

GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat - By Matthew Daly Associated Press

Congress has approved two measures to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat — two endangered animals that have seen their populations plummet over the years.

In separate votes Thursday, the House gave final legislative approval to rescind protections for the lesser prairie chicken — a rare prairie bird once thought to number in the millions, but now hover around 30,000, officials said — and the long-eared bat, one of 12 bat types decimated by a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome.

The legislative actions, backed mostly by Republicans, represent rare congressional involvement in matters usually left to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. The Endangered Species Act tasks the agencies with deciding which animals and plants to list as endangered or threatened and how to rebuild their populations.

The lesser prairie chicken, which belongs to the grouse family, is found in parts of the Midwest and Southwest, including one of the country's most prolific oil and gas fields — the oil-rich Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. The bird's range also extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas, but has diminished across about 90% of its historical range, officials said.

The House voted 221-206 to reverse protections for the prairie bird.

A separate 220-209 vote would overturn protections for the northern long-eared bat, which has seen its population reduced by 97% or more in some areas because of white-nose syndrome. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.

The House votes follow similar action in the Senate in May and send both plans to President Joe Biden, who has threatened to veto both resolutions.

Overturning protections for the lesser prairie chicken "would undermine America's proud wildlife conservation traditions, risk the extinction of a once-abundant American bird and create uncertainty for landowners and industries who have been working for years to forge the durable, locally led conservation strategies that this rule supports," the White House said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the White House said bats are "critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture economy through pest control and pollination.'' Overturning protections "would risk extinction of a species."

Environmentalists have long sought stronger federal protections for the prairie bird, which they consider severely at risk due to oil and gas development, livestock grazing and farming, along with roads and power lines.

The crow-size, terrestrial birds are known for spring courtship rituals that include flamboyant dances by the males as they make a cacophony of clucking, cackling and booming sounds.

White-nose syndrome, meanwhile, has spread across about 80% of the northern bat's range and caused a precipitous decline in bat populations. Critics of the endangered listing contend it would hamper logging and other land uses that aren't responsible for the bat's sharp decline.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, an Arkansas Republican who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee, called the Endangered Species Act an important but outdated part of U.S. history.

"The unavoidable truth about the ESA is that a listing means less private investment, which harms conservation efforts,'' he said.

In the case of the lesser prairie chicken, the protected status "is a tool for Fish and Wildlife to go implement the Biden administration's none-of-the- above energy policy,'' Westerman said on the House floor. "It's another attack on low-cost energy for the American taxpayers. It's an attack on jobs in America and it's making us more dependent'' on hostile countries in the Middle East and South America, he said.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, the top Democrat on the natural resources panel, said the GOP measures "give industry and not science the upper hand in making decisions about endangered species.''

He labeled Republican opposition to the Endangered Species Act "a vendetta." He also said the two votes on Thursday were egregious since the GOP-controlled House has not taken action to address climate change, even as Arizona and other states suffer through "one of the most brutal summers in this country's recorded history.''

Climate change "isn't about some distant warning about melting icecaps in the far-off future. The climate crisis is here, it is now,'' Grijalva said, noting that Phoenix has set a record with a 27-day streak of temperatures over 110 degree Fahrenheit.

"People are suffering. People are dying, and the GOP isn't doing a thing about it,'' he said.

The Republican majority "has had zero hearings on climate change'' since taking over in January and has "introduced zero bills to seriously address climate change,'' Grijalva said.

The House votes follow actions by Congress earlier this year to block a clean water rule imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and a separate Labor Department measure that allows retirement plan managers to consider the effects of climate change in their investment plans. Biden vetoed both legislative measures.

A board member for New Mexico public employee pension fund may face an investigation – Albuquerque Journal

The board overseeing a large pension fund for public employees in New Mexico has voted to hire an outside investigator to look into allegations against one of its members.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the board member, Loretta Naranjo Lopez emailed the executive director of the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico, Greg Trujillo. She asked him to publish a flier in the Santa Fe New Mexican that included her position on the ballot for reelection to the PERA board as well as language touting her value to the board.

Trujillo told Naranjo Lopez that her flier appeared to be a campaign ad and PERA could not pay to publish that.

She accused him of insubordination and suggested he was unqualified to hold his job. The chair of the PERA board called the exchange potential misconduct and wrote in a memo that the organization’s assets do not serve as a “campaign slush fund.”

Naranjo Lopez called the proposed investigation of her actions “defamatory.”

PERA oversees a $16 billion fund that operates the retirement system for thousands of current and retired public employees.

Suffocating heat wave in metro Phoenix starts easing after first major monsoon storm of the season - By Anita Snow Associated Press

The persistent heat wave that has suffocated Phoenix for most of July was slightly easing Thursday after the first major monsoon storm of the season kicked up dust and high winds and brought the first measurable rainfall in some areas since March.

The Wednesday night storm, featuring high winds hitting over 60 mph (96.5 kph), ripped the roofs and awnings off numerous manufactured homes in Mesa. It even lifted the roof of a small one-story apartment building in that Phoenix suburb, pushing the overnight low below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) for the first time in 16 days.

"The heat wave is not over yet," said Tom Frieders, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. "It will continue to be hot, but we're hoping that once we get beyond Saturday it will start to cool off."

The Wednesday night storm brought heavy dust, lightning and rainfall of 0.25 inches (0.63 cm) to 1 inch (2.54 cm) in some locations, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

No injuries were reported, but some people in that area temporarily lost power when utility poles were knocked down. Scores of trees were toppled across the region.

Despite the storm, an excessive heat warning remained in effect for Phoenix through Saturday night. The high was forecast to hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and temperatures were expected to remain above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) at least through Sunday.

By Monday, the high was forecast to fall to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 degrees Celsius).

In the meantime, isolated scattered thunderstorms are possible across south-central Arizona for the rest of this week, with brief, localized downpours and blowing dust that could reduce visibility.

Possible hazards from thunderstorms are expected to increase over the weekend and into next week.

Until then, the heat will remain extremely dangerous, Frieders said.

Heat-associated deaths have continued to rise in recent weeks, with seven more confirmed in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, as of Saturday. That brought the county's total confirmed for the year so far to 25.

There were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in the county of nearly 4.5 million last year.