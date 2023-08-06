SUN: 2-alarm fire burns at plastic recycling facility near Albuquerque

2-alarm fire burns at plastic recycling facility near Albuquerque - Associated Press, KUNM News

Authorities evacuated a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque after a two-alarm fire broke out Sunday, authorities said.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews and Albuquerque firefighters responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire started outside the recycling facility, but the cause wasn't immediately clear, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The fire was pumping thick, black smoke into the area that could be seen from downtown Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a Health Alert due to the fire’s smoke from 5:00 p.m. Sunday until 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 7. Everyone regardless of their health status is encouraged to limit their time outdoors. The program warns the smoke contains hazardous air pollutants and that winds may push it into the metro area’s southeast quadrant, the South Valley and Albuquerque’s Westside.