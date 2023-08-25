FRI: Albuquerque chose not to send out a mass alert about the plastic fire, + More

Albuquerque chose not to send out a mass alert about the plastic fire - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

As the Atkore United Poly Systems fire was burning in southeast Albuquerque, Dr. Johnnye Lewis was receiving calls from people living in the Nob Hill neighborhood about six miles to the north wondering why their throats were burning.

They told her they received no alerts about the plastic fire because they had not opted into the city’s email list for health alerts.

Lewis is a member of the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board, through which the city and county are supposed to regulate local air quality. She was speaking during a regular Board meeting on Aug. 9.

“There were no banner alerts on public broadcasting networks,” she said.

She said the Amber Alert network is a reverse-dial network for anyone in a given geographic region.

Board Chair Maxine Paul said Amber Alert would be a better technology to use in situations like this. In Albuquerque, this system is called ABQ ALERT.

Asked for comment on the suggestions by those sitting on the Board and members of the public, the city’s Environmental Health Department said this week that they could have tapped into the Amber Alert system, but chose not to.

“With the wind conditions we were experiencing and AFR and BernCo Fire’s ability to extinguish the fire quickly, it was not necessary for us to extend the health alert or create any additional panic among Albuquerque residents,” said Maia Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the department.

There is an exception that allows the city to use the federal Wireless Emergency Alert System to send to an entire targeted area like Amber Alerts, Rodriguez said, but the city chose not to trigger that exception.

“While the City does have the capability to tap into that system when needed, this event did not require such a use,” Rodriguez said. “The Wireless Emergency Alert System alerts only cover critical emergency situations.”

During public comment, Thomas De Pree, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, said there was no cohesive disaster response to the plastic fire.

He said UNM would like to open a dialogue about what capacity the city and state governments have to figure out exactly where air pollution spreads in the local landscape, called “atmospheric deposition modeling.”

“The Amber Alert and the reverse-dialing systems to alert everyone who could be in the pathway of that atmospheric deposition is key,” De Pree said.

Lewis said it would be really helpful for a reverse message system to send alerts to any phone in the vicinity of a fire.

“Something like that would have been really helpful, because I think people were really at a loss for information,” Lewis said. “We don’t have an effective plan in place to notify the whole public about these steps as they go forward.”

Rodriguez said the alerts can include those “involving imminent threats to safety or life,” or those “conveying recommendations for saving lives and property,” national alerts issued by the president or the head of FEMA, or those about missing children.

She did not answer Source NM’s question about who at the city made the decision that the plastic fire did not rise to the level of an “imminent threat to safety or life.”

‘You should be part of a much broader solution’

Paul said board members want Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department to follow up with the incident commanders for fire response, and emphasize the importance of public health.

She said the Board will review the incident, how the commanders and the city work together, “and what those lessons learned will be.”

Environmental Health Department Associate Director Christopher Albrecht represented the department at the Aug. 9 meeting. Its director, Angel Martinez, Jr., was not present.

In response to the board member’s criticisms, the first thing Albrecht said was to emphasize that Albuquerque Fire and Rescue was in command of the scene.

“As I stated, AFR was the incident command,” he said, and then explained to Lewis the purpose of incident command.

“So any time an emergency response — whatever they felt was necessary, it’s out of my purview,” he said.

Lewis said there must be coordination between Albrecht, first responders, and everyone else, so that more people have access to the health alerts.

“I think what the whole country is learning with these kinds of situations — with woodsmoke coming into the city, with any of these incidents — we have to, somehow, a regionally coordinated response,” Lewis said. “What became really clear on (Aug. 6) is, we don’t have that. So I’m not blaming you.”

Albrecht interrupted her, “No.”

And Lewis continued, “But I’m saying you should be part of a much broader solution that works between the city and the county, and all those departments.”

Lewis said she and others on the board felt left out.

Celerah Hewes, a southeast Albuquerque resident and national field manager at Moms Clean Air Force, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization, said she’s concerned there was not a communication about the amount of smoke, or making clear “that it’s not just a normal fire.”

“I felt like there was a lack of communication about that danger to people that were nearby,” Hewes said.

She was already aware that when plastic burns it is highly toxic, releasing cancer-causing chemicals like benzene, and that there are rules about plastic incineration under the federal Clean Air Act for a reason.

She thinks there needed to be more discussion in the alerts of what was burning and what that means, not just that something was burning.

River of Lights hit-and-run trial hits constitutional issues - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Constitutional issues have arisen at the trial of Sergio Almanza –– the man accused of hitting a 7-year-old boy at an intersection just outside of the River of Lights in Old Town Albuquerque, killing him.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, this comes after a key witness Thursday made statements that involved a conspiracy to conceal the crime.

Edgar Casas said in his statement that he helped conceal Almanza’s off-road vehicle involved in the crash, which led to an objection by Almanza’s attorney that Casas has a constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

That could mean a potential mistrial because Casas’ attorney advised him not to offer “any additional testimony,” which could shield him from being questioned in any sort of cross-examination — a basic constitutional right guaranteed to defendants.

To move forward in the trial, a private interview will be held Friday to learn more about Casas’ testimony and role in the trial.

Sergio Almanza is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of Pronoy Bhattacharya.

NM AG sues shuttered solar company - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has sued a solar energy company alleging it collected large deposits from residential customers but failed to install their systems before shutting down.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the AG filed suit against the New Mexico Solar Group for consumer fraud in First Judicial District Court.

The company, based in Albuquerque, shut down on Aug. 11 — but not before some customers had paid thousands in partial or full payments for solar systems.

The lawsuit alleges the company was aware its finances were rocky and that it would likely shutter, but continued taking deposits.

The Journal reports that it’s aware of at least 10 customers who paid the company without getting their system installed. All say they have been unable to contact the company since its closure.

Torrez’s office is attempting to identify all affected New Mexico consumers.

APS hires diving service for students with no other option - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Albuquerque Public Schools students with no way to get to school now have more options.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the APS school board Wednesday unanimously approved a contract with transportation company First Student.

The company deploys drivers in passenger vehicles to pick up students who won’t get to school otherwise. The district estimates it has around 30 students in that situation, including unhoused and foster youth.

Before a student is eligible for the service, APS said it will first exhaust any other options, like its school bus system.

Executive Director of Student, Family and Community Supports Kristine Meurer said the district too often loses students who bounce from school to school. She said the service can help provide stability by allowing students to stay at their school of origin.

The four-year contract will cost the district $1.2 million, which it said it will pay for using federal funding.

Biden policy allowing migrants from 4 countries into the US is praised, criticized at Texas trial - By Juan A. Lozano Associated Press

During a trial Thursday on the fate of an immigration program focused on people from Central America and the Caribbean, lawyers for Texas and 20 other Republican-leaning states suing to stop it accused the federal initiative of being outside the law.

But an American sponsoring one of the migrants — a 34-year-old friend from Nicaragua named Oldrys and who's now in the U.S. thanks to the program — praised its economic benefits and credited it for letting him reciprocate kindness to someone in need.

"We really see this as an opportunity to welcome Oldrys into our family .... in a time of need for him," said Eric Sype.

Under the humanitarian parole program, up to 30,000 people are being allowed each month to enter the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The federal government and immigrant rights groups are defending the program, saying it's been successful at reducing migration and a humanitarian crisis on the southern border and has provided a safe pathway to the U.S. for desperate migrants who would otherwise be paying human smugglers and bogging down border agents.

A federal trial on the states' lawsuit was being presided over by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in Victoria, Texas. Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, has previously ruled against the Biden administration on who to prioritize for deportation.

Migrants paroled into the program have a sponsor who vouches for them financially.

In court on Thursday, Sype, of Oakland, California, testified that he helped Oldrys apply for the program, and connected him with housing and a job. He now lives in Sype's childhood home in Washington state, where Sype's cousin has offered Oldrys a job on the family's farm, which has always struggled to find enough workers. Sype said his friend Oldrys, whose last name has not been released, was struggling to find work and support his family in Nicaragua, a country facing economic struggles from hurricane damage, political uprisings and the pandemic.

Lawyers for Texas argued on Thursday that the parole program is forcing them to spend millions of dollars on health care, driver's licenses, public education and incarceration costs associated with the paroled migrants.

In opening arguments against the states and in support of the government policy, lawyer Monika Langarica, of the UCLA Center for Immigration Law and Policy, said those claims were inaccurate. She pointed to Oldrys' case as an example of how the program can help fill critical labor shortages in a boost to the economy.

Langarica said that for over 70 years, immigration law has given presidents the authority to grant such parole.

The UCLA center is one of the groups arguing on behalf of seven people sponsoring migrants, including Sype.

Sype was the only witness during the trial as attorneys for Texas and the U.S. Justice Department, which is representing the federal government in the lawsuit, didn't offer testimony. They then rested their cases based on evidence previously submitted.

Closing arguments in the trial began Thursday afternoon and were set to finish Friday. Tipton was expected to issue a ruling at a later date. The trial was being livestreamed from Victoria to a federal courtroom in Houston.

In closing arguments, Gene Hamilton, one of the attorneys representing the states, said the federal government was not following immigration law because the large number of migrants being paroled in the U.S. shows officials are granting parole en masse and not on a case by case basis as required.

As of the end of July, more than 72,000 Haitians, 63,000 Venezuelans, 41,000 Cubans and 34,000 Nicaraguans had been vetted and authorized to come to the U.S. through the parole program.

The Biden administration "created a shadow immigration system," said Hamilton, an attorney with America First Legal Foundation, a conservative legal nonprofit led by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller that's working with the Texas Attorney General's Office to represent the states.

While the Republican states' lawsuit is objecting to the use of humanitarian parole for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, it hasn't raised any concerns for its use to grant entry to tens of thousands of Ukrainians when Russia invaded.

The parole program was started for Venezuelans in fall 2022 and then expanded in January. People taking part must apply online, arrive at an airport and have a financial sponsor in the U.S. If approved, they can stay for two years and get a work permit.

Other programs the administration has implemented to reduce illegal immigration have also faced legal challenges.