MON: Officials break ground on $10B SunZia line, Bill Richardson dies, + More

Powered by wind, this $10B transmission line will carry more energy than the Hoover Dam — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years.

As the chief executive of one of the world's largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy's SunZia transmission line marks a major milestone as the United States looks to make good on promises to address climate change and bolster the nation's already overwhelmed power grids as demand increases and weather events become more extreme.

It is also a cautionary tale, he told The Associated Press in an interview ahead of Friday's ceremony on the open plains of north-central New Mexico.

The U.S. can't afford to take 12 years to "create this type of solution" given the growing need for more energy infrastructure, Armistead said.

He pointed to Europe and China, where billions of dollars are being invested in new high-voltage lines to connect power plants to cities where demand is high.

"They all recognize the need to build out bulk transmission, to create inter-regional transfer points in order to create greater reliability," he said. "It also creates diversity in resources and diversity in dealing with weather, which is now the new most important factor driving both our load and our generation."

The Biden administration has set a goal to eliminate carbon emissions from the power sector by 2035. The effort faces numerous challenges, including the lack of transmission.

The U.S. Department of Energy has cited independent estimates that indicate transmission systems need to expand by 60% by 2030 and may need to triple by 2050. The agency is working with two national laboratories on a transmission planning study, with findings and recommendations expected later this year.

The Biden administration is just the latest to promise speeding up the development and modernization of the nation's energy infrastructure through expedited federal permitting and regulatory reforms. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump also vowed to roll back bureaucracy.

More than a decade in the making, the SunZia project will stretch about 550 miles (885 kilometers) — funneling renewable energy from central New Mexico to more populated areas in Arizona and California. Developers say it will be capable of transporting more than 3,500 megawatts of new wind power to 3 million people in the West.

After an initial review over several years, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management authorized a right-of-way grant on federal lands. That was revisited when developers in 2021 submitted a new application modifying the route after the U.S. Defense Department raised concerns about the effects of the high-voltage lines on radar systems and military training operations.

Environmentalists also were worried about impacts on wildlife habitat and migratory bird flight patterns in the Rio Grande Valley.

Final approval came in May, with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland saying the latest application was reviewed in record time as the administration has tried to fast-track more projects.

In Arizona, there are still concerns about potential ecological damage from SunZia where it will cross the San Pedro River Valley. Critics plan to appeal a recent court decision affirming regulatory approval in that state.

"I disagree with those who believe that poorly planned projects like SunZia should now be used as the pretext for granting the federal government even greater authority to sidestep legitimate state and local concerns over federal powerline siting decisions," said Peter Else, chair of the Lower San Pedro Watershed Alliance.

Haaland said the Bureau of Land Management consistently sought collaboration to develop the best possible route for the line. She doubled down Friday on the administration's promise to permit at least 25 gigawatts of onshore renewable energy by 2025. She said New Mexico, her home state, stands to play a big role in production given its supply of sunshine and wind.

Other projects in the works include the Southern Spirit transmission line that would link Texas with other grids in the southeastern U.S., the proposed Greenlink West Transmission Project in Nevada, and a set of high-voltage lines that would span from central Utah to east-central Nevada.

Aside from addressing climate issues, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said such projects represent one of this generation's greatest economic opportunities. He and other officials have pointed to construction jobs and tax revenues for local governments and states.

The New Mexico Democrat earlier this year introduced legislation to improve the planning, permitting and financing of transmission infrastructure. The proposals include a 30% investment tax credit for large-scale projects as well as coordinated agency reviews and early stakeholder engagement. While Heinrich still is working to line up support in Congress, industry groups including the American Council on Renewable Energy have voiced support.

Armistead said developers historically have tried to avoid federal lands because of the bureaucracy involved. The irony is that the federal government actually wants developers to build more transmission lines, he said.

SunZia will cross varied terrain, from a riparian area along the Rio Grande to rugged canyons and cactus-dotted valleys.

While rerouting the line around sensitive areas in New Mexico took more time and money, Armistead said he believed it was the right thing to do.

"I believe that is a model for how it should be done in the future. And that's what I'm so proud of," he said. "I think this creates the credibility and the reality of what is possible, and we better keep building on from there."

Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies — Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and an American ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries, has died. He was 75.

The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which he founded and led, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

"He lived his entire life in the service of others — including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," said Mickey Bergman, the center's vice president. "There was no person that Gov. Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom. The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend."

President Joe Biden said Richardson seized every chance he had to serve in government and lauded his efforts to free Americans being held elsewhere. "He'd meet with anyone, fly anywhere, do whatever it took. The multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations he received are a testament to his ceaseless pursuit of freedom for Americans," the president said in a statement. "So is the profound gratitude that countless families feel today for the former governor who helped reunite them with their loved ones."

Before his election in 2002 as governor, Richardson was U.S. envoy to the United Nations and energy secretary under President Bill Clinton and served 14 years as a congressman representing northern New Mexico.

But he also forged an identity as an unofficial diplomatic troubleshooter. He traveled the globe negotiating the release of hostages and American servicemen from North Korea, Iraq, Cuba and Sudan and bargained with a who's who of America's adversaries, including Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. It was a role Richardson relished, once describing himself as "the informal undersecretary for thugs."

"I believe that we have to engage our adversaries no matter how different our philosophies are," Richardson once said. "The way you deal with issues that divide nations is through humanitarian efforts before political differences. I think that is fundamental."

He helped secure the 2021 release of American journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison and this year negotiated the freedom of Taylor Dudley, who crossed the border from Poland into Russia. He met with Russian government officials in the months before the release last year of Marine veteran Trevor Reed in a prisoner swap and also worked on the cases of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star freed by Moscow last year, and Michael White, a Navy veteran released by Iran in 2020.

Roger Carstens, the U.S. government's chief hostage negotiator, described Richardson as "a friend and partner in bringing wrongfully detained Americans and hostages home." and said in a statement Saturday that he would "miss his wise counsel and friendship."

Armed with a golden resume and wealth of experience in foreign and domestic affairs, Richardson sought the 2008 Democratic nomination for president in hopes of becoming the nation's first Hispanic president. He dropped out of the race after lackluster finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Richardson was the nation's only Hispanic governor during his two terms, calling it "the best job I ever had."

"It's the most fun. You can get the most done. You set the agenda," Richardson said.

As governor, Richardson signed legislation in 2009 that repealed the death penalty. He called it the "most difficult decision in my political life" because he previously had supported capital punishment. Other accomplishments included $50,000-a-year minimum salaries for the most qualified teachers in New Mexico and an increase in the state minimum wage.

Some of his most prominent global work began in December 1994, when he was visiting North Korean nuclear sites and word came that an American helicopter pilot had been downed and his co-pilot killed.

The Clinton White House enlisted Richardson's help and, after days of tough negotiations, the then-congressman accompanied the remains of Chief Warrant Officer David Hilemon while paving the way for Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Hall to return home.

The following year, and after a personal appeal from Richardson, Saddam Hussein freed two Americans who had been imprisoned for four months, charged with illegally crossing into Iraq from Kuwait.

Richardson continued his freelance diplomacy even while serving as governor. He had barely started his first term as governor when he met with two North Korean envoys in Santa Fe. He traveled to North Korea in 2007 to recover remains of American servicemen killed in the Korean War.

In 2006, he persuaded Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir to free Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Paul Salopek.

In an interview with The Associated Press in August, Richardson said he was proud of the work he had done to free dozens of people over the years and of his advocacy for the Navajo Nation.

Richardson and former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah created a fund to offer supplies and equipment to the Navajo Nation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, providing personal protective equipment, food, water and hundreds of pairs of shoes to Navajo students in the state.

Richardson transformed the political landscape in New Mexico. He raised and spent record amounts on his campaigns, bringing Washington-style politics to an easygoing western state with a part-time Legislature.

Lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, complained Richardson threatened retribution against opponents. Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Jennings of Roswell once said Richardson was "beating people over the head" in his dealings with lobbyists on a health care issue. Richardson dismissed criticisms of his administrative style.

"Admittedly, I am aggressive. I use the bully pulpit of the governorship," Richardson said. "But I don't threaten retribution. They say I am a vindictive person. I just don't believe that."

Longtime friends and supporters attributed Richardson's success partly to his relentlessness. Bob Gallagher, who headed the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said if Richardson wanted something done then "expect him to have a shotgun at the end of the hallway. Or a ramrod."

In a statement, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, described Richardson as a visionary who saw New Mexico's potential before others did. "New Mexico, our country, and, frankly, the entire world lost a champion today. Bill Richardson was a titan among us, fighting for the little guy, world peace, and everything in between."

After dropping out of the 2008 presidential race, Richardson endorsed Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton despite Richardson's longstanding friendship with the Clintons.

Obama later nominated Richardson as secretary of commerce. Richardson withdrew in early 2009 because of a federal investigation into an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving his administration in New Mexico. The investigation ended without charges against Richardson and his former top aides.

Richardson had a troubled tenure as energy secretary because of a scandal over missing computer equipment with nuclear weapons secrets at Los Alamos National Laboratory and the government's investigation and prosecution of former nuclear weapons scientist Wen Ho Lee.

Richardson approved Lee's firing at Los Alamos in 1999. Lee spent nine months in solitary confinement, charged with 59 counts of mishandling sensitive information. He later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling computer files and was released with the apology of a federal judge.

William Blaine Richardson was born in Pasadena, California, but grew up in Mexico City with a Mexican mother and an American father who was a U.S. bank executive.

He attended prep school in Massachusetts and was a star baseball player. He went to Tufts University and its graduate school in international relations, earning a master's degree in international affairs.

Richardson moved to New Mexico in 1978 after working as a Capitol Hill staffer. He wanted to run for political office and said New Mexico, with its Hispanic roots, seemed like a good place. He campaigned for Congress just two years later — his only losing race.

In 1982, he won a new congressional seat from northern New Mexico that the state picked up in reapportionment. He resigned from Congress in 1997 to join the Clinton administration as U.N. ambassador and became secretary of energy in 1998, holding the post until the end of the Clinton presidency.

_____

Former Associated Press writer Barry Massey contributed significant biographical material to this obituary. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque and Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix also contributed to this story.

Workplace safety officials slap Albuquerque, contractor with $1.1M fine for asbestos exposure — Associated Press

State regulators have identified willful workplace safety violations that exposed employees at an overnight shelter for women to hazardous asbestos during construction work over a nearly one-year period, the New Mexico Environment Department announced Friday.

The agency's occupational health and safety bureau issued fines totaling about $1.1 million against the city of Albuquerque and a contractor related to asbestos exposure at the women's shelter, located within a campus of medical facilities in the southeastern part of the city.

Several of the individual fines were characterized as "willful-serious" after regulators concluded that the city and the contractor demonstrated plain indifference for the health and safety of employees.

The city said in a statement that asbestos remediation protocols were not correctly followed on a small portion of the construction, while "corrective action was taken and proper abatement has happened since."

The city also hired a specialist to inspect overnight beds, a detox area and a medical attention area for possible asbestos contamination and to remove any remaining asbestos. Since then, the Gateway Center has opened to serve clients experiencing homelessness.

"The city takes asbestos-related concerns seriously and is conducting a formal review of the firm responsible for construction and the city's processes to prevent any recurrence," said Kevin Sourisseau, chief operations officer for the city.

Breathing asbestos fibers can cause a buildup of scar-like tissue in the lungs, resulting in loss of lung function that can progress to disability and death.

The city and contractor have 15 business days challenge the citation or pay and show that violations have been remedied.

Vandalism damages monument to frontiersman 'Kit' Carson, who led campaigns against Native Americans — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Police in New Mexico's capital city on Friday were investigating the partial destruction of a public monument to a 19th century frontiersman and U.S. soldier who had a leading role in the death of hundreds of Native Americans during Anglo-American settlement of the American West.

The monument to Christopher "Kit" Carson has been encircled by a plywood barrier for its own protection since 2020, when Santa Fe was swept by the movement to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans amid a national reckoning over racial injustice.

The monument's upper spire was toppled Thursday evening. Photos showed an abandoned pickup truck and cable that may have been used to inflict the damage. Last year, the monument was splattered with red paint by activists on Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Carson carried out military orders to force the surrender of the Navajo people by destroying crops, livestock and homes. Many Navajos died during a forced relocation known as the Long Walk, starting in 1863, and during a yearslong detention in eastern New Mexico.

The signing of the Navajo Treaty of 1868 signaled an end to the chapter, allowing the Navajos to return home to an area that has since become the United States' largest Native American reservation by territory and population.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement that described the latest damage to the monument as a "cowardly act."

"I want those who did this to be caught and held accountable," the Democratic mayor said. "There is no place for this kind of criminal conduct in our community. We should all condemn it."

The U.S. attorney's office confirmed federal jurisdiction over the monument, located outside a U.S. courthouse in downtown Santa Fe. The U.S. Marshals Service, which protects federal courts, could not immediately be reached Friday.

Webber has attempted to diffuse conflicts over several historical markers linked to Spanish colonialism and Anglo-American settlers, with mixed results.

Activists in 2020 toppled a monument on Santa Fe's central square to U.S. soldiers who fought not only for the Union in the Civil War but also in armed campaigns against Native Americans who were described as "savage" in engraved letters that were chiseled from the landmark decades ago.

The city council in March abandoned a proposal to rebuild the plaza monument with new plaques amid a whirlwind of concerns.

Last year, New Mexico's governor voided pre-statehood orders that had targeted Native Americans, saying that rescinding the territorial-era proclamations would help heal old wounds.

Carson's life as a fur trapper, scout and courier was chronicled in dime novels and newspapers accounts that made him a legend in his own time. He was buried in Taos after his death in 1868.

New Mexico reports man in Valencia County is first West Nile virus fatality of the year — Associated Press

New Mexico has seen its first fatal case of West Nile virus this year, health officials said Friday.

The state Department of Health reports a Valencia County man's recent death is related to the virus. Statewide, 36 people have been diagnosed in 2023 with West Nile virus, which typically spreads to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito.

Experts say it varies in how severe it can be. In some cases, infections can go unnoticed while others generate flu-like symptoms. Those can include West Nile fever, headache, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

There have been cases where the virus affects the brain and nervous system and resulted in death. More intense symptoms can span tremors, convulsions or paralysis.

State data shows for the last five years, between one and six residents has died from it annually.

Residents can take extra precautions such as using insect repellent and not leaving out water-holding containers, which can attract mosquitos to lay eggs. Homeowners should also drain bird baths, wading pools and even saucers under potted plants.