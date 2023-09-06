WED: Martin Heinrich announces new funding for mental health services in New Mexico, + More

Martin Heinrich announces new funding for mental health services in New Mexico - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

New funding is on its way to expand New Mexico’s mental health services.

According to a press release, Senator Martin Heinrich of Albuquerque announced the state will receive $323,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA.

It’s meant to invest in support services not otherwise covered by public or private health insurance, and increase awareness of mental health resources.

The first of three years of funding, the money comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was passed into law in June 2022.

The law also dives into firearm regulation –– specifically, it makes gun trafficking and straw purchases criminal offenses punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Previously, it was only a crime to smuggle firearms into the United States, not out.

The Department of Justice says federal law enforcement and prosecutors have already charged more than 100 people with illegal firearms trafficking and straw purchasing offenses because of the law.

BLM, conservationists urge public to comment on Río Grande Del Norte National Monument Plan - Bryce Dix, KUNM News

The Bureau of Land Management is now looking for public comment for an upcoming environmental analysis and management plan for the Río Grande Del Norte National Monument.

Established in 2013, it’s located in northern New Mexico and comprises close to 250,000 acres of land in Rio Arriba and Taos counties with “significant natural, cultural, and scientific values.”

Wildlife advocates are urging the public to comment on the upcoming plan, saying the monument is at a critical crossroads. They’re demanding a comprehensive management plan that safeguards the ecological, economic, and cultural treasures the area provides to New Mexico’s people and wildlife.

The comment period will go through September 20 and a virtual meeting will be held Wednesday starting at 6 P.M. to address concerns the public may have.

Albuquerque prosecutors take new approach to combating retail theft - Associated Press

Prosecutors in New Mexico's largest metro area are taking over all cases involving retail theft including small-scale shoplifting, in efforts to enforce new state sanctions against coordinated retail crime.

Albuquerque-area District Attorney Sam Bregman and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced the approach to combatting retail crime.

Previously, police officers in the Albuquerque area often processed misdemeanor sanctions for shoplifting less than $500 worth of merchandise. Prosecutors say they can then consolidate related cases of retail theft over a 90-day period and possibly bring felony charges.

Lujan Grisham signed legislation in April to create a new category of "organized retail crime" and stiffen penalties for organized theft of store merchandize as retailers have highlighted losses from coordinated pilfering.

"People should be able to go to the store without being afraid. Business owners are also fed up," said Bregman, announcing the new approach to prosecution. "We think these new changes will hold repeat shoplifters accountable."

In New Mexico and beyond, major retailers are trying to curb theft while not angering shoppers as they lock up everyday items on display. A new federal law requires online marketplaces to verify high-volume sellers on their platforms amid heightened concerns about retail crime.

Lujan Grisham said the new approach across Bernalillo County will help ensure consistent and effective efforts to combat retail theft, and free up police officers to handle other public safety concerns.

NM Supreme Court rules illegally-obtained evidence allowed in preliminary hearings - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

The New Mexico Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that district court judges cannot exclude evidence that was illegally gathered during a preliminary hearing.

In a narrow 3-2 decision, the high court’s majority said that determination should happen in a suppression hearing instead. According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, that proceeding takes place after the preliminary hearing if attorneys of either party file a motion to exclude evidence.

Chief Justice Shannon Bacon and Justice Michael Vigil dissented, arguing protections against unlawful search and seizure are valid at any time during a criminal case, and judges have an obligation to enforce them.

The majority argued judges don’t have the time necessary to carefully consider the legality of how evidence was collected at preliminary hearings, and that their opinion simply holds that line of questioning “for a later date.”

A Second Judicial District Court judge in 2020 dismissed a felony drug possession charge against Ricky Ayon after ruling in his preliminary hearing that he was illegally searched. Following yesterday’s ruling, that case will now head back to district court.

Public invited to honor the life of former Gov. Bill Richardson - Santa Fe Reporter, Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The public is invited to attend one of several memorial services next week for former Gov. Bill Richardson.

Vice President of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement Mickey Bergman confirmed to the Santa Fe Reporter that Richardson will lie in state at the Roundhouse next Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A reception will take place in the Capitol’s rotunda the next day from 1 to 2 p.m. The Albuquerque Journal reports Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will host the public gathering.

Additionally, a mass will be held earlier in the day Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. The funeral is from 11 to 12:30 and is also open to the public.

The Richardson Center announced Saturday that the former democratic governor and UN ambassador died in his sleep at the age of 75.

Las Cruces talks challenges with electric buses - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Las Cruces officials told New Mexico lawmakers they’re looking for more local support in the effort to bring electric school buses to the state with federal grants, during Thursday’s Science Technology and Telecommunication interim committee meeting in Santa Rosa.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is spending $5 billion over the next five years to fund school district purchases of electric and lower-emission buses across the nation.

In 2022, the first year funding was open, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded Las Cruces nearly $2 million dollars for five electric buses to replace diesel counterparts. Those buses aren’t expected for delivery to the Southern New Mexico school district until March 2024.

Electric school buses cost about $400,000 – about three times the cost of diesel school buses outright – according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Gabe Jacquez said Las Cruces spent $400,000 on each bus, compared to $125,000 for diesel replacements.

Jacquez, the deputy superintendent for Operations and Leadership in LCPS, said the district would work to give the legislature what the lifetime savings were at a future date.

However, buses are often zero-emission and low-emission models that improve air quality and reduce climate impacts. More than 25 million children across the country ride buses, the vast majority of which use diesel fuel – a high polluter. Diesel exhaust is considered a ‘likely carcinogen,’ by federal agencies.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that electrifying 200 of Denver’s school buses could mean $461,000 in fuel costs and remove 1,700 tons of carbon dioxide per year – the same as taking 370 passenger cars off the road for the same amount of time. In New Mexico, about 166,000 children ride school buses to over 89 school districts, according to a Conservation Voters New Mexico Education Fund study.

New Mexico lawmakers asked how they could support electric school bus efforts for local districts.

Jacquez offered some consideration for lawmakers. He told the committee that the legislature should consider more support for districts, consider using capital outlay for infrastructure and ensure state money can be used for buying matching federal funds.

Another point, Jacquez testified, is to start discussions to look at renewable energy buyback programs, since New Mexico public schools don’t qualify for tax credits.

“We don’t pay taxes, but if there’s some sort of incentive to help offset some costs, again, of those taxpayer dollars, because at the end of the day, that’s more money that gets into a classroom, gets into a facility that we need, and covers those costs,” Jaquez said.

Many of the questions from lawmakers centered on safety and logistics.

Sen. Siah Hemphill (D-Silver City) asked officials from Las Cruces public schools about any emergency plans that are in place if buses broke down in rural areas, with limited cell phone service – or if the electric buses failed to charge.

Jacquez responded that Las Cruces schools were working on a plan for emergency scenarios with the bus contractor. He also said the school district is asking El Paso Electric about rolling blackouts and other electrical concerns that could stall school bus operations.

“We’re looking to answer ‘if we were to not have power to these buses, then what’s plan b for us?’ because we don’t have spare buses that we’re able to jump on, sometimes,” he said.

OTHER DISTRICTS

Five other New Mexico school districts received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. Dora, Dulce and Lake Arthur school districts received between $610,000 and $790,000 for two buses in each district.

Pecos Independent School district received $390,000 for one bus.

The grants promised rebates for not only buses but the infrastructure to charge them.

The most recent application closed last week, and more awards will be announced by the Environmental Protection Agency next year.