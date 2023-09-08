FRI: New Mexico governor seeks federal agents to combat gun violence in ABQ, + More

New Mexico governor seeks federal agents to combat gun violence in Albuquerque - Associated Press

The governor of New Mexico is asking the U.S. Justice Department to deploy more federal agents to the state in the aftermath of the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday sent a letter U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting aid in efforts to stem gun violence and human trafficking. The governor says she has repeatedly requested federal law enforcement deployments since June 2022.

An 11-year-old was killed and a woman critically injured Wednesday as their vehicle was peppered with bullets in an apparent road-rage incident, as crowds departed an evening baseball game, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said.

The governor said federal resources are needed to help curb "escalating violence and drug and human-trafficking activity that is ravaging our great state." She also issued an emergency health order that taps into $750,000 to shore up public safety.

"The nature and volume of these crimes require focused attention from the federal government," the governor said.

Lujan Grisham described recent deadly drive-by shootings in Albuquerque, including an Aug. 13 attack that ended up killing a 5-year-old girl inside a motorhome. She also noted a news report about possible wage theft and human trafficking at a cannabis farm in the rural town of Estancia.

In 2020, Democratic New Mexico officials expressed concerns about federal overreach and the potential for civil rights abuses as then-President Donald Trump deployed a surge of federal agents to Albuquerque, Chicago and other U.S. cities in attempts to contain violent crime.

FEMA to drop biweekly progress updates - Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency released the first of a series of updates Tuesday on payments to people impacted by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire.

In a news release, the federal agency committed to announce payments made through the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office.

The first public report released Sept. 5 on the local claim’s office Facebook page, showed FEMA has paid out $40 million in claims. FEMA said it will release an infographic bi-weekly on Mondays through social media with the latest total.

The first report showed the number of claims filed, processed and money disbursed.

Monday’s compensation total was up from $37 million reported last week, during the announcement of the final rules around seeking damages from the fires.

With the publication of the final rules, FEMA officials told Source NM last week that payments would increase at “substantially.”

In the infographic, FEMA said it’s paid just under $30 million to 154 affected individuals and households – less than 1% of the $3.95 billion Congress allocated for the disaster.

Additionally, FEMA paid $11,500 to one business, $7.6 million to three nonprofits, $2.7 million to government recipients and one $24,000 payment to the “other” category.

This totals to $40 million paid on 162 claims, according to FEMA. So far, the office has received 550 claims from 1,833 claimants related to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire.

In addition to the devastating fires, floods damaged homes and regional water supplies. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $157,000 on 69 policies. Valuation for how much property is covered by the program is reported to be $11 million according to FEMA.

FEMA is partnering with another federal agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, for restoration plans in the aftermath of flood and fire. These plans would work to address fallen trees, access roads, replanting, damage to fencing or livestock equipment, or watershed restoration.

The Natural Resources Conservation Services under the USDA has developed 56 plans with households and nonprofits, according to the infographic.

FEMA has paid 55 of those plans, totaling $36.3 million. Nearly 80% of those projects are with individuals or households, totaling $28.7 million. The remaining $7.6 million went to nonprofits.

Attorney General joins letter urging Congress to how AI is used in child exploitation – By Nicole Maxwell, New Mexico Political Report

The proliferation of artificial intelligence has brought child abuse to newer levels that attorneys general across the country are working to curb.

The National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter to Congress on Sept. 5, with New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez as a cosigner, urging Congress to look into artificial intelligence’s uses in child exploitation.

“In this ever-evolving landscape of technology, it is up to leaders in state and federal government to place protections around sophisticated technology to ensure that the digital world is a safe space for children to learn and create,” Torrez said in a press release. “Today’s letter urges Congress to focus specifically on safeguarding children in a world where artificial intelligence is increasingly prevalent and harmful to our youth. I will remain a voice for the voiceless, and today’s effort is another example of my commitment to protecting our children.”

The NAAG letter requested Congress “to study the means and methods of artificial intelligence used to exploit children specifically, such as through the generation of child sexual abuse material, and to propose solutions to deter and address such exploitation in an effort to protect America’s children.”

AI has broadened the capabilities of bad actors intent on making child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, into three main categories: digitially putting images fo real children who have not been abused in depictions of abuse, using images of previously abused children in other images of abuse and digitally creating images of abuse for children who do not exist, the letter stated.

These are examples of deepfakes which are the modern equivalent of putting someone’s face on another person’s body.

“Prior to AI, it was possible for skilled photo editors to “photoshop” images by modifying their appearance with computer software tools. However, AI has made it quick and easy for even the least-proficient user to generate deepfake images. Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents,” the letter states.

The letter commended Congress on its recent efforts to study AI but adds that child exploitation using AI technology is both “underreported and understudied.”

“While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult,” the letter stated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has some tips for parents/guardians on how to protect their children from online risks such as exploitation and abduction.

First and foremost, the FBI tells parents to have “open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior.”

Other advice offered is:



Educate yourself about the websites, software, games, and apps that your children use.

Check their social media and gaming profiles and posts. Have conversations about what is appropriate to say or share.

Explain to your kids that once images or comments are posted online, they can be shared with anyone and never truly disappear.

Make sure your kids use privacy settings to restrict access to their online profiles.

Tell your children to be extremely wary when communicating with anyone online who they do not know in real life.

Encourage kids to choose appropriate screen names and to create strong passwords.

Make it a rule with your kids that they can’t arrange to meet up with someone they met online without your knowledge and supervision.

Stress to your children that making any kind of threat online—even if they think it’s a joke—is a crime.

Report any inappropriate contact between an adult and your child to law enforcement immediately. Notify the site they were using, too.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of online or internet-enabled crime, file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The IC3 is an FBI-run information hub and internet crime complaint submission center.

Congressional watchdog describes border wall harm, says agencies should work together to ease damage - By Anita Snow Associated Press

The construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump toppled untold numbers of saguaro cactuses in Arizona, put endangered ocelots at risk in Texas and disturbed Native American burial grounds, the official congressional watchdog said Thursday.

A report released by the Government Accountability Office offers the first independent assessment of damage caused by the building of more than 450 miles ( 724 km) of wall while in-depth environmental reviews were waived and the concerns of Native American tribes went largely ignored in the rush to finish the barrier.

Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Interior Department should work together to ease the damage, the GAO said. It recommended that the agencies coordinate to decide how much repair work will cost, how to fund it, and how long it will take.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesman said Wednesday that the agency is working on a response to the report. An Interior Department spokeswoman said the agency would have no comment.

"What makes Trump's border wall so egregious is that his administration waived dozens of environmental, public health, cultural preservation and even contract procurement laws to build it," said U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a southern Arizona Democrat who requested the GAO review. "Before construction even started, communities, tribes and other stakeholders were raising the alarm about the colossal damage that bypassing such fundamental protections would have."

Grijalva said he is urging fellow lawmakers to transfer at least $225 million from Homeland Security to the Interior Department and Forest Service in the upcoming budget for restoration efforts.

Trump and his supporters have argued that a strong physical barrier along the border is necessary to keep out drugs and people trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

"We applied a commonsense, balanced approach in an effort to address environmental concerns while prioritizing our main goal of securing the nation's border to reduce a vast set of complex threats from entering the U.S.," said Mark Morgan, who was Customs and Border Protection's acting commissioner during the Trump administration.

"Speaking personally, if we disrupt a butterfly habitat or a few cacti die in exchange for disrupting the cartel's operational capacity to threaten our nation's safety and national security, I'm OK with that tradeoff," said Morgan, now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington. "The wall saved lives and disrupted the cartel's ability to improve their operational control of our country's borders."

Environmental groups said the GAO report confirmed their earlier complaints. They said future repair work could benefit from more involvement by the Interior Department, a lead manager of the federal land where much of the damage occurred.

"We hope this report will help people understand the degree of destruction the wall truly inflicted," said Laiken Jordahl, Southwest conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, among the groups consulted.

A key aspect of the report was "identifying the fact that the Department of the Interior needs to play a larger role in repairing the damage," said Michael Dax, Western program director for the Wildlands Network, which also gave the GAO input.

Emily Burns, program director for the ecological group Sky Island Alliance, called it "refreshing to see the accountability from the federal government."

The border stretches across nearby 2,000 miles (3,200 km) along California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Sections of what Trump called his "big, beautiful wall" were installed between January 2017 and January 2021 by contractors for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Defense.

President Joe Biden paused construction after he took office in January 2021.

For the report, the GAO consulted with the federal agencies, as well as the nongovernmental environmental groups. It also sought input from the Tohono O'odham tribe, which has a sprawling reservation that includes parts of Arizona and Sonora, Mexico; and the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians in California.

Those consulted told the GAO that construction in parts of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas fragmented the endangered ocelot's habitat by blocking its cross-border access and putting it at risk of extinction.

The GAO was told lighting along the border harms bird migration and the foraging habits of some species. Larger animals like big cats and pronghorns that previously crossed the border through vehicle barriers with wider openings are now blocked by tall steel bollards erected inches apart.

Many saguaro cactuses in Arizona's Sonora Desert were toppled during construction, and in some areas at least half of those transplanted elsewhere later died.

Damage was also reported at Quitobaquito Springs, an oasis several hundred yards (meters) from the border inside the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. The area includes sacred burial grounds of the Tohono O'odham people.

The GAO said that Customs and Border Protection later addressed construction-caused safety hazards, such as building concrete floodwalls to fix earthen levees in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

But the watchdog said more action is needed.

Isotopes Park road rage shooting leaves 11-year-old dead, another wounded – Santa Fe New Mexican, KOB-4, KUNM News

A shooting near Isotopes Park has left one 11-year-old child dead and a woman in her early 20s injured.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports authorities believe the shooting happened during a road-rage altercation over a maneuver like an improper U-turn.

Police say around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a truck was sprayed by 17 shots and officers nearby responded to the gunfire.

The child died on scene and the woman is in critical condition at the hospital. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Chief Harold Medina said in a press conference yesterday [THURS] that it was the fifth fatal road-rage shooting Albuquerque has seen.

According to KOB-4, police are also processing shell casings found at the scene to learn more about the gun and where it came from.

Photos of the suspect vehicle led authorities to believe it’s a newer model of the Dodge Durango SRT.