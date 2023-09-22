FRI: 2 arrested in drive-by attack at New Mexico baseball stadium that killed 11-year-old boy, + More

2 arrested in drive-by attack at New Mexico baseball stadium that killed 11-year-old boy - Associated Press

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting outside an Albuquerque baseball stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy and prompted the New Mexico governor to issue a controversial gun ban.

Jose Romero, 22, and Nathen Garley, 21, were held for the Sept. 6 shooting after an Albuquerque Isotopes game in what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, Police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference.

"These cowards thought they were tough," Medina said in an earlier social media post. "They killed an innocent child."

Romero was taken into custody on Thursday evening. At the time, he already was wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with alleged drug dealing, Medina said.

Garley was already in custody when he was arrested in connection with the killing. He had been stopped by state police on Sept. 13 while returning from Arizona and authorities found a gun and about 100,000 fentanyl tablets in the car, State Police Chief W. Troy Weisler said at the news conference.

Further investigation linked him to the shooting, authorities alleged.

It wasn't immediately clear whether either man had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police alleged that the men, both reputed gang members, pulled up in a car and attacked a pickup truck that was leaving the minor league game at Isotopes Stadium.

More than a dozen shots were fired, killing Froylan Villegas and leaving his cousin, Tatiana Villegas, paralyzed from the waist down, authorities said.

The boy's mother and his infant brother were also inside the truck but weren't injured although two bullets barely missed the other child, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Police initially suspected the shooting may have been road rage but the police chief said it was an act of "mistaken identity."

Romero and Garley had had an ongoing feud with another man and argued with him during the baseball game. The man drove a white Dodge pickup truck, Gallegos said.

The victims were in a very similar white Dodge truck that pulled out of the stadium parking lot and drove by the truck of the intended target, police said.

"It is our belief that these cowards mixed up the two vehicles and shot into the wrong vehicle," the police chief said.

"Investigators used cellphone data and social media to track the movements of several individuals," Gallegos said. "The day after the shooting, the man who was feuding with Romero sent him a message on Instagram indicating they shot at the wrong truck."

The shooting, one of several involving children, prompted New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, to issue an emergency public health order days later suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque. The measure was fought by Republican lawmakers and gun rights groups and a federal judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to block the order pending another court hearing next month.

U.S. District Judge David Urias said that the governor's original order was likely to cause irreparable harm to people deprived of the right to carry a gun in public for self-defense.

Grisham then amended the order to apply only to public parks and playgrounds where children and their families gather.

Governor announces funds for police recruitment – Megan Myscofski, KUNM News

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will put $57 million towards law enforcement recruitment across the state. That money will come from two state funds for law enforcement agencies.

That is on top of the $50 million allocated last year for recruitment.

This month, the governor signed a public health executive order meant to curb gun violence. That order called for more state police in Albuquerque. It also included a ban on open and concealed carry of firearms in public places, which was challenged in court and walked back a week later.

The state is set to distribute the funds Friday. The New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy expects to graduate its largest officer training class in November.

During last year’s gubernatorial race, both Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti campaigned on supporting more resources for law enforcement. Lujan Grisham made $800,000 available for a new Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. She also appropriated $5 million for a new public safety complex in Sandoval County.

Republican lawmakers move to impeach the governor over gun ban – Santa Fe New Mexican

Two Republican lawmakers are making a push to impeach Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to her public health executive order related to gun violence.

The order called for suspension of open and concealed carry of firearms in Bernalillo County, which she walked back after it was challenged in court.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Representatives John Block of Alamogordo and Stefani Lord of Sandia Park launched a certificate form calling for an extraordinary session and are looking for signatures from other lawmakers.

Democrats control both chambers of the state Legislature, meaning the effort isn’t likely to succeed.

A spokesperson for Senate Democrats told the New Mexican that Senate Democratic leaders aren't supporting it, while a spokesperson for House Democrats called it a distraction and waste of taxpayer money.

Weapons charges dropped in 2018 raid on family compound in desert that turned up child's remains - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Two firearms charges were dismissed Thursday amid preparations for a trial against an extended family arrested in a 2018 law enforcement raid on a ramshackle desert compound in northern New Mexico and the discovery of a young boy's decomposed body.

The changes narrow the case to terrorism and kidnapping charges against five defendants in a trial scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection at U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Authorities had been searching for a sickly 3-year-old who had been reported missing by his mother in Georgia when, in August 2018, they burst into a ramshackle encampment in the remote desert surrounded by berms of used tires with an adjacent firing range.

Sheriff's deputies and state agents initially found 11 hungry children and a small arsenal of ammunition and guns. After days of searching, they recovered the decomposed remains of the 3-year-old in an underground tunnel.

The trail was delayed repeatedly amid the logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, examinations regarding the mental competency of defendants to stand trial and decisions by two defendants to serve as their own counsel with some access to legal assistance. All defendants currently maintain their innocence.

Authorities have said the deceased child, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, suffered from untreated disabilities as father Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille performed daily prayer rituals over the boy — even as he cried and foamed at the mouth. Authorities also said Leveille believed medication suppressed the group's Muslim beliefs.

Forensic specialists determined the child died several months prior to the recovery of his body.

All five defendants — including Subhanah Wahhaj, sister Hujrah Wahhaj and Lucas Morton — are charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, providing material support to each other as potential terrorists and conspiracy to kill U.S. government personnel amid tactical drills at the New Mexico compound.

Kidnapping charges are pending against four of the defendants but not Siraj Wahhaj because of his legal status as the father of the deceased boy. Morton also plans to act as his own legal counsel at trial.

A grand jury indictment alleges Leveille, a Haitian national, and her partner instructed people at the compound to be prepared to engage in jihad and die as martyrs, and that another relative was invited to bring money and firearms.

Biden deal with tribes promises $200M for Columbia River salmon reintroduction - Associated Press

The Biden administration has pledged over $200 million toward reintroducing salmon in the Upper Columbia River Basin in an agreement with tribes that includes a stay on litigation for 20 years.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and Spokane Tribe of Indians signed the deal with federal officials on Thursday, The Seattle Times reported.

The funds from the Bonneville Power Administration will be paid over 20 years to implement a plan led by the tribes to restore salmon and steelhead in the basin.

Constructing the Grand Coulee Dam about 80 years ago in eastern Washington, and Chief Joseph Dam downstream, stopped salmon from migrating into the basin and through tribal lands, cutting off tribal access to the fish, which leaders say has caused devastating cultural harm.

Salmon runs in the Upper Columbia had been abundant for thousands of years and were a mainstay of tribal cultures and trade.

The Upper Columbia United Tribes, which includes tribes in Washington and Idaho, have been working on the reintroduction plan. Now in the second of four stages, it includes research over the next two decades to establish sources of donor and brood salmon stocks for reintroduction, test biological assumptions, develop interim hatchery and passage facilities, and evaluate how the program is working.

"In 1940, Tribes from around the Northwest gathered at Kettle Falls for a Ceremony of Tears to mourn the loss of salmon at their ancestral fishing grounds," Jarred-Michael Erickson, chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, said in a statement from the White House Council on Environmental Quality. "The federal government is taking a major step toward righting that historic wrong. … The Colville Tribes (look) forward to our children celebrating a Ceremony of Joy when salmon are permanently restored to their ancestral waters."

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation additionally is committing $8 million in federal money toward juvenile salmon outmigration studies, genetic sampling and fish passage design development.

Northwest RiverPartners, which represents users of the Columbia and Lower Snake rivers, including barge operators and utilities, has been against dam removal on the Lower Snake for salmon recovery but supports this effort, which leaves dams intact.

"Taking this next step in studying salmon reintroduction above these blocked areas is the right thing to do and lays the foundation for the possibility of sustainable salmon runs in the upper Columbia River Basin," executive director Kurt Miller said in a statement. "Reintroduction has the potential to create hundreds of miles of upstream habitat for salmon, responds to important Tribal commitments, and does so without negatively impacting the hydropower our region relies on."

