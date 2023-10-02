MON: New Mexico man charged with attempted murder in shooting at protest over Spanish conquistador statue, + More

New Mexico man charged with attempted murder in shooting at protest over Spanish conquistador statue - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

A New Mexico man was charged Friday with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded one person at a protest over plans to install a statue of a Spanish conquistador outside government offices in the city of Española.

Defendant Ryan David Martinez, from Sandia Park, was read the felony charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon at his first appearance in municipal court. No plea was entered.

A temporary public defender assigned to Martinez could not be reached immediately by phone and didn't respond to voice messages. An apparent relative of the defendant answered the phone but declined to comment or confirm her family relation.

Martinez was arrested Thursday after chaos erupted and a shot was fired during protests in Española about plans to install a bronze likeness of conquistador Juan de Oñate, who is both revered and reviled for his role in establishing early settlements along the Upper Rio Grande starting in 1598.

Installation of the statue was planned for Thursday but was canceled by county officials amid security concerns. The statue of Oñate in armor on horseback was commissioned in the 1990s and installed near Española amid fanfare and resentment. The statute was taken down in 2020 during a national movement for racial justice that sought to topple countless monuments.

The victim of Thursday's shooting, a 42-year-old man, was flown to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment of a wound to the abdomen. His condition was not immediately available from state police overseeing the shooting investigation.

A warrant for Martinez's arrest includes testimony from witnesses who described an otherwise peaceful protest Thursday and the arrival of several men in "MAGA" hats. One witness told state police that protesters' children were gathered together near a makeshift shrine at the pedestal intended for the Oñate statue, amid misgivings about safety, and that "peacekeepers" blocked Martinez's way from entering the area.

Police reviewed video of the confrontation as recordings circulated on social media.

"Ryan is seen attempting to rush the shrine and being stopped by a group of men," Officer Shane Faulkner says in the narrative. "As Ryan (retreated) back over the short wall, a man can be heard saying, 'Let him go.' The group of men do not try to pursue Ryan, and Ryan pulled his handgun from his waistband and shoots."

Martinez was transported to a detention center in the Rio Arriba County government seat of Tierra Amarilla. A hearing on possible terms of pretrial detention is scheduled next week.

A pretrial services report showed no prior convictions for Martinez and no prior failures to appear in court.

Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque contributed to this story.

Biden says there's 'not much time' to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must 'stop the games' - By Kevin Freking And Colleen Long Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Sunday that American aid to Ukraine will keep flowing for now as he sought to reassure allies of continued U.S. financial support for the war effort. But time is running out, the president said in a warning to Congress.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in remarks from the Roosevelt Room after Congress averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding package late Saturday that dropped assistance for Ukraine in the battle against Russia.

"We have time, not much time, and there's an overwhelming sense of urgency," he said, noting that the funding bill lasts only until mid-November. Biden urged Congress to negotiate an aid package as soon as possible.

"The vast majority of both parties — Democrats and Republicans, Senate and House — support helping Ukraine and the brutal aggression that is being thrust upon them by Russia," Biden said. "Stop playing games, get this done.''

But many lawmakers acknowledge that winning approval for Ukraine assistance in Congress is growing more difficult as the war grinds on. Republican resistance to the aid has been gaining momentum and the next steps are ahead, given the resistance from the hard-right flank.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has begun a process to potentially consider legislation providing additional Ukraine aid, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces a more difficult task in keeping the commitment he made over the objections of nearly half of his GOP majority.

He told CBS' "Face on the Nation" that he supported "being able to make sure Ukraine has the weapons that they need," but that his priority was security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I firmly support the border first," he said. "So we've got to find a way that we can do this together."

By omitting additional Ukraine aid from the measure to keep the government running, McCarthy closed the door on a Senate package that would have funneled $6 billion to Ukraine, roughly one-third of what has been requested by the White House. Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the stopgap measure, with members of both parties abandoning the increased aid in favor of avoiding a costly government shutdown.

Now Biden is working to reassure U.S. allies that more money will be there for Ukraine.

"Look at me," he said turning his face to the cameras at the White House. "We're going to get it done. I can't believe those who voted for supporting Ukraine -- overwhelming majority in the House and Senate, Democrat and Republican -- will for pure political reasons let more people die needlessly in Ukraine."

Foreign allies, though, were concerned. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday from Kyiv that he believed it wouldn't be the last word, but he noted the EU's continued substantial financial support for Ukraine and a new proposal on the table.

"I have a hope that this will not be definitive decision and Ukraine will continue having the support of the U.S.," he said.

The latest actions in Congress signal a gradual shift in the unwavering support that the United States has so far pledged Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and it is one of the clearest examples yet of the Republican Party's movement toward a more isolationist stance. The exclusion of the money for Ukraine came little more than a week after lawmakers met in the Capitol with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He sought to assure them that his military was winning the war, but stressed that additional assistance would be crucial.

After that visit, Schumer said that one sentence summed up Zelenskyy's message in his meeting with the Senate: "'If we don't get the aid, we will lose the war," Schumer said.

McCarthy, pressured by his right flank, has gone from saying "no blank checks" for Ukraine, with the focus being on accountability, to describing the Senate's approach as putting "Ukraine in front of America."

The next funding deadline, which comes during the U.S.-hosted meeting in San Francisco of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders, is likely to become a debate over border funding in exchange for additional Ukraine aid.

This was the scenario that Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader who has championed Ukraine aid, was trying to avoid back in summer when he urged the White House team not to tangle the issue in the government shutdown debate, according to people familiar with his previously undisclosed conversations with the administration who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks. Now, all sides are blaming the other for the failure, straining to devise a path forward.

Voting in the House this past week pointed to the potential trouble ahead. Nearly half of House Republicans voted to strip $300 million from a defense spending bill to train Ukrainian soldiers and purchase weapons. The money later was approved separately, but opponents of Ukraine support celebrated their growing numbers.

The U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of U.S. military equipment that was sent to the front lines. In August, Biden called on Congress to provide for an additional $24 billion.

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Susie Blann in London contributed to this report.

New report finds another 115 Indigenous boarding schools, most run by missionaries - Shondiin Silversmith, Az Mirror via Source New Mexico

From the remote parts of northern Alaska to the coastal edges of Florida, Native American Boarding Schools were set up in or near tribal nations to assimilate Indigenous children into white, Christian, American society.

The legacy of the federal Indian boarding school system is not new to Indigenous people. For generations, Indigenous people across the country have experienced the loss of their culture, traditions, language and land at the hands of federal boarding schools.

In 2022, the Department of Interior released a report identifying 408 Native American boarding schools operated, funded, or supported by the United States government.

This report was the first time a federal entity provided a detailed glimpse into the extent of Native American boarding school history across the US.

However, there are more schools, not federally supported but operated instead by church institutions, that still worked to assimilate Indigenous children.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) has spent years researching extensively to identify an additional 115 boarding schools that carried out U.S. policies meant to assimilate Indigenous children.

“We anticipate there will be more,” NABS Deputy CEO Dr. Samuel Torres said in an interview with the Arizona Mirror.

NABS’s research brings the total number of schools to 523, making it the most extensive known list of schools to date that encompasses Native American boarding schools.

In Arizona, the number of boarding schools is 59, the second highest in the country, behind Oklahoma’s 95. Neighboring New Mexico had 52. In the list published by the U.S. Department of Interior, Arizona had 48 boarding schools, and the NABS list adds 11.

Torres said NABS’s mission is not just to hold those institutions accountable that were federally supported, operated, or funded but all of the institutions that worked in that timeline to assimilate Indigenous children.

“It wasn’t just the federal government that did this. Of course, the federal government had a huge part, but it was also Christian missionaries who often did not have funding or support from the federal government,” Torres said.

He added that it’s vital for people to recognize that these religious institutions benefited from the same Native American policy decisions made by the federal government and other Native American agencies across the country.

“The end goal was largely much the same,” Torres said. “It was the cultural reprogramming of Native children. It was the intention to strip Native people of language, culture, tradition and ties to the land. That part can’t be overstated.”

Director of Research and Education for NABS Deidre Whiteman who agreed with Torres, said that NABS’s mission is about truth and justice, and in doing so, they can’t leave anyone out.

“We can’t sugarcoat (it),” Whiteman said because all these schools had a mission to remove Indigenous children from their homes and assimilate them.

Parker said that all Indigenous people and their communities were affected by Native American boarding schools, whether they were federally funded or not.

“It’s not just one entity that was responsible,” Whiteman added. “It was multiple agencies, organizations and institutions, and the federal government who implemented these schools.”

‘THIS WORK IS NECESSARY’

To add some perspective to the sheer amount of schools across the country, NABS developed an interactive digital map in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada (NCTR),

“NCTR is honored to partner with NABS to expand the international research of these assimilative institutions,” said Jessie Boiteau, the senior archivist for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

“Through this digital map, we are not just capturing history,” Boiteau added. “We have created a tool that can be used today to impact what happens in the future.”

The NCTR is an organization that documents Canada’s First Nations people’s experiences with the residential schools established in Canada.

“We’re eager to be able to allow folks new and intimate ways of interacting with this information that has for generations been swept under the rug by settler state politics, culture, and society,” Torres said. “It has largely been the philosophy of U.S. exceptionalism to just forget about those uncomfortable instances of history.”

The interactive digital map provides information and locations for all 523 known Native American boarding schools in the US, alongside the known Indian Residential Schools established across Canada.

“We are here strongly demanding that we don’t forget, as a society, that this happened to our relatives, to this land, and it is a, for better or for worse, a historical instance that connects everyone that calls these lands home,” Torres said. “It’s a responsibility for every person, Native and non-Native, to play a part in some way towards the restoration of that which was disrupted.”

According to NABS, the map can demonstrate an international scope and context geographically for the first time. Users can find the locations and general information about all 523 schools, including known dates, operators, and historical notes.

“I believe this tool is going to greatly help our relatives who are seeking answers and who are on their own healing journeys,” Torres said in a press release announcing the launch of the map.

“Every Indigenous person in this country has been impacted by the deliberate attempt to destroy Native families and cultures through boarding schools,” he added. “For us to visually see the scope of what was done to our communities and Nations at this scale is overwhelming, but this work is necessary to uncover the truth about this dark chapter in American history.”

Whiteman said that the release of NABS’s latest findings for schools and the interactive map is an essential resource for future research conducted around boarding schools.

“Researchers, educators, and policymakers now have a place to start to inform understanding and future change,” she added.

Torres said when it comes to information surrounding the boarding school policies and era, a lot of it is being interpreted as abject violence, physical violence, epistemic violence and sexual and psychological violence that is commonly associated with boarding schools.

That treatment did occur, but Torres said it’s important people recognize that Indigenous people did not just accept it.

“There was resistance, and there’s been generations of resistance,” Torres said, noting that there were Native leaders who stood up against this treatment to demand educational sovereignty.

This is why there are still Native American boarding schools across the U.S., though they are drastically different from their predecessors. It is also why NABS notes in their list of schools that boarding schools are still in operation.

“They were started as these places of assimilation, these places of cultural genocide, but now they’ve shifted into something different,” Parker said.

Torres said that many schools now include Indigenous languages, science, and traditional knowledge in their education process.

“It’s important to recognize that the resistance required to transform those institutions to places of redeeming an education process for Native families, communities, and nations has taken place and does not exist in a vacuum,” Torres added.

DOI LAUNCHES ORAL HISTORY PROJECT

In an effort to preserve the history behind the federal Indian boarding school legacy, the Department of Interior launched an oral history project in September.

“Creating a permanent oral history collection about the federal Indian boarding school system is part of the Department’s mission to honor its political, trust and legal responsibilities and commitments to Tribes,” Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland said in a press release.

The project is part of the Department of Interiors Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative and will be the first of its kind to be undertaken by the federal government.

The oral history project will be led by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, which will work to document and make accessible the experiences of the generations of Indigenous children who attended the federal boarding schools.

“The U.S. government has never before collected the experiences of boarding school survivors, which Tribes have long advocated for to memorialize the experiences of their citizens who attended federal boarding schools,” Haaland said. “This is a significant step in our efforts to help communities heal and to tell the full story of America.”

NABS will receive $3.7 million in grant funding to support the oral history project.

“This historic project is a lifeline to preserving the voices and memories of Indian boarding school survivors,” NABS CEO Deborah Parker said. “Many of our ancestors did not have the chance to share their experiences.”

Parker said that NABS is grateful to Secretary Haaland and the Department of the Interior for this support, and the work through this oral history project will allow NABS to continue their work “in seeking truth and justice, ensuring survivor’s stories are never forgotten, and bringing healing to future generations.”

NABS intends to start conducting video interviews with boarding school survivors across the United States this fall and will release a full schedule with details for Indigenous survivors interested in participating.

A Bernalillo County corrections officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail- Associated Press

A corrections officer with the Bernalillo County jail is now being held there on allegations he brought drugs into the facility, authorities said Friday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 19-year-old Grant Haneckow was arrested and booked into the county Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

He has been charged with bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and trafficking other controlled substances.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Haneckow was discovered to be carrying 40 sealed Suboxone strips on Wednesday. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction.

Joseph Trujeque, president of the union representing Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officers, said the union would likely not provide Haneckow with an attorney because it involves him allegedly committing criminal offenses.

Maggie Shepard, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, confirmed the office will represent Haneckow but a public defender had not been assigned to the case yet.

What to know as fall vaccinations against COVID, flu and RSV get underway- Albuquerque Journal

While it may be easier for adults to find the latest COVID-19 vaccines, they’re much harder to find for younger children.

Health officials said yesterday shots for young children have just begun shipping.

The Department of Health and Human Services said about 2 million Americans have gotten the new COVID-19 shot in the two weeks since its approval.

For the first time, the U.S. has a vaccine to help fight a trio of viruses that cause many of our fall illnesses. Everyone as young as 6 months is eligible to get a flu shot.

There is also a vaccine for RSV, a virus that attacks the respiratory system. It's recommended for people 60 and older and for certain pregnant women. A vaccine-like medicine will also be available for babies against RSV which is said to be available next month.

That’s why Health officials encourage individuals to get a fall flu shot on top of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Albuquerque to lease land at Balloon Fiesta Park for New Mexico United stadium - KOB 4

The City of Albuquerque will be allowing New Mexico United to lease seven acres from Balloon Fiesta Park for a multi-purpose stadium.

New Mexico United is expected to invest $30 million dollars to build the stadium and with no help from city funding.

The soccer team will also not be allowed to host matches at the stadium during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta even though the leasing area would not interfere with ballooning.

The lease term is set for 30 years with the option to extend after 15.

In addition to an annual fee for rent, United will also have to pay the city a percentage of parking revenue

The lease requires approval by Albuquerque City Council and will be introduced on Monday.

The boyfriend of a Navajo woman has been convicted of fatally shooting her in emblematic case - By Anita Snow Associated Press

The boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose case became emblematic of an international movement launched to draw attention to an epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women has been convicted of first-degree murder in her death.

Tre C. James, 31, was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix of domestic abuse and in the fatal shooting of Jamie Yazzie. The jury also found James guilty of several acts of domestic violence committed against three former intimate and dating partners.

James is scheduled to be sentenced in late January.

Yazzie was 32 and the mother of three sons when she went missing in the summer of 2019 from her community of Pinon on the Navajo Nation. Despite a high-profile search, her remains were not found until November 2021 on the neighboring Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona.

Many of Yazzie's friends and family members, including her mother, father, grandmother and other relatives, attended all seven days of the trial.

"This family has been very active in advocating," said their attorney, Darlene Gomez. "This is a huge case for Indian Country. It's so unusual for these cases to get to trial, and then to get convictions."

The Albuquerque-based attorney said she was especially pleased the local U.S. Attorney's Office acknowledged Yazzie's family and underscored the importance of investigating and prosecuting such crimes.

"Vindicating the rights of missing and murdered Indigenous persons requires all the energy and compassion we have," U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said in a statement about the conviction. "That means not only investigation and prosecution of tough cases but also community engagement, cultural competence, and active listening to next of kin and other family members."

Yazzie's case gained attention through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women grassroots movement that draws attention to widespread violence against Indigenous women and girls in the United States and Canada.

The U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Indian Affairs characterizes the violence against Indigenous women as a crisis.

Women from Native American and Alaska Native communities have long suffered high rates of assault, abduction and murder. A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women — 84% — have experienced violence in their lifetimes, including 56% who have experienced sexual violence.