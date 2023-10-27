FRI: Farmington police release body cam footage of fatal shooting, + More

Farmington police release video from fatal shooting of armed man on Navajo reservation — Associated Press

The Farmington Police Department on Thursday released video from a shooting where they assisted the Navajo Nation and the armed suspect ended up dead.

The Oct. 6 incident was the first time in the agency's history officers were directly involved in a shooting while supporting Navajo police, Police Chief Steven Hebbe said in a statement.

The ordeal began when tribal authorities received reports just after 4:30 p.m. that someone was walking around with a shotgun on the Navajo Nation reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Navajo police officers responded and the suspect, identified as Brandon Blackwater, sequestered himself inside an RV trailer.a

Police attempted to negotiate with him for almost an hour when he opened fire, according to a timeline released by Farmington police.

One officer was wounded and transported to a hospital.

Four Farmington police SWAT officers with armored vehicles arrived just before 9 p.m.

Camera footage from the helmet of one of the officers, Sgt. Matt Burns, shows when a fire breaks out in the RV after the SWAT team deploys flash bangs and tear gas.

Blackwater emerged from the trailer as firefighters were extinguishing the flames, according to Hebbe. Burns said he spotted the suspect was pointing a gun toward officers so he fired a round.

The footage shows Navajo firefighters working when suddenly one officer shoots multiple times and other gunfire can be heard. An officer than yells to "cease fire."

Blackwater, who had the gun tied to him, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FBI investigators are determining who fired the shots that killed Blackwater and the cause of the fire.

Burns was placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Australian hydrogen company outlines US expansion in New Mexico, touts research — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

An Australia-based company plans to build a campus in New Mexico to expand its research into hydrogen fuel as a heat source for industry, touting a proprietary chemical process without greenhouse gas emissions.

Hydrogen-technology research and developer Star Scientific Limited, which has around 20 employees, signed a letter of intent with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham while she was in Sydney attending a summit Thursday on hydrogen and the energy sector.

Andrew Horvath, global group chairman at Star Scientific, said the new facilities in Albuquerque would scale up research and development of its hydrogen technology for generating heat.

"Our system doesn't burn gas, it reacts the gas," said Horvath, describing the proprietary technology in general terms only. "It creates an instantaneous reaction whereby you end up with the heat from the excitation energy from those atoms."

Horvath said the company is developing a chemical catalyst system for use in combining hydrogen and oxygen to produce heat directly, with water as a byproduct. The system is different from hydrogen fuel cells that provide electricity, he said.

Star Scientific is currently sponsoring two hydrogen-energy pilot projects in Australia with a food-production company and a plastics-packaging business. They aim to replace heat systems derived from natural gas, reducing emissions of climate-warming pollution in the process.

The New Mexico governor's office said in a statement that the company is looking to acquire enough land to place up to 10 buildings for laboratory research, testing and eventual manufacturing, and possibly qualify for public incentives that underwrite infrastructure investments and job training.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has enthusiastically embraced support for hydrogen-energy ventures to create local jobs. But there's been concern and criticism from environmentalists who say hydrogen presents its own pollution and climate risks depending on production methods and precautions against leaks.

The Biden administration this month selected clean-energy projects from Pennsylvania to California for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel, a key component of the administration's agenda to slow climate change. Applications that were passed over include a collaborative pitch by New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

Some consider hydrogen "clean" only if made through electrolysis — splitting water molecules using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, which also is carbon free, as well as nuclear power. Hydrogen also can be produced from methane using heat, steam and pressure, but that brings challenges of storing the carbon dioxide that is generated.

Horvath said Star Scientific chose New Mexico for its expansion based on factors including public investments in education, business incentives and relatively inexpensive labor and land costs.

2 young children and their teen babysitter died in a fire at a Roswell home, fire officials said — Associated Press

Two young children and their teenage babysitter have died in a fire at a Roswell home, authorities said Wednesday.

Roswell Fire Department officials said a 3-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy were rushed to a hospital Tuesday night along with a 16-year-old girl who was babysitting the siblings.

The three were later pronounced dead. Their names haven't been released yet.

Authorities said the parents of the two children returned home and found their house filled with smoke. The three victims were found unresponsive inside the home around 10:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze happened in the front living room of the house, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

They said the Roswell Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fatal blaze with assistance from city police.