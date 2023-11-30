THURS: Governor travels to Dubai energy conference, Student pantry needs donations, + More

Student food pantry facing empty shelves as holidays approach — KUNM News, The Daily Lobo

The Lobo Food Pantry is seeing nearly double the amount of students walking through its doors in need of a meal compared to last year, and it’s having trouble keeping its shelves stocked.

In response, the University of New Mexico is running a food drive through December 15th, the Daily Lobo reports, with several drop box locations on campus, and an amazon wishlist available for those who can’t make a physical donation.

Earlier this year, an official with the food pantry told the Lobo they averaged 65-70 students a day at their peak in the fall 2022 semester, but now they are averaging 120 daily visitors.

The pantry needs food, such as bulk items, canned foods, pasta, and even perishable foods both fresh and frozen, and hygiene products like soap, shampoo and conditioner, tampons and pads, etc.

What the pantry accepts (find a full list here):

Personal hygiene products (soap, shampoo, conditioner, tampons, pads, etc.)

Food (bulk items, canned food, pasta, perishable food either fresh or frozen)

Beverages (non-alcoholic)

Books

Grocery Store gift cards

Items NOT accepted:

Expired food

Unlabeled food (label has been removed)

Repackaged food

Homemade food

Used clothing

Ways to donate if you can’t bring items to campus:

Amazon Wish List

Automatic payroll deduction

Online monetary donation

Unused student meal swipes and dining dollars at the end of each semester (via UNM Food)

Outdoor recreation in New Mexico grew in 2022 — Nicole Maxwell, New Mexico Political Report

New Mexico’s outdoor recreation economy grew 1.9 percent in 2022 from the previous year according to a new analysis from the U.S. Commerce Department.

TheCommerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis released data for 2022 showing upward trends in outdoor recreation across the country, including growth by 1.8 percent over 2021 in New Mexico.

Outdoor recreation accounted for 1.9 percent of New Mexico’s gross domestic product and created $2.4 billion in added value for New Mexico and created almost 28,000 jobs.

“As the state continues to exceed previous years’ measurements of the outdoor recreation industry, it reinforces Gov. (Michelle) Lujan Grisham’s decision to identify the industry as a key sector for our state economy,” Acting New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Jon Clark said in a news release. “Every corner of our state benefits from the overall efforts to bolster access to the outdoors for all New Mexicans. The outdoor recreation industry is a consistent economic and jobs driver, even in times of economic uncertainty.”

Lujan Grisham created the Outdoor Recreation Division in 2019 which has invested $10 million in trails and infrastructure projects and awarded grants to 181 organizations, a press release states.

“The BEA data validates the ongoing efforts of New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division to create jobs through the Trails+ grant program, support economic growth, and offer equitable access to the outdoors through the first-of-its-kind Outdoor Equity Fund,” ORD Director Karina Armijo said in the press release. “Based on the data, we can affirm these outdoor recreation-focused programs benefit all New Mexicans and outdoor recreation businesses throughout the state.”

This is the sixth consecutive year the Bureau has released data about outdoor recreation.

NM governor and environment secretary attend climate conference in Dubai - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to Dubai today for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to her office. State Environment Secretary James Kenney and the governor’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer Caroline Buerkle are also attending.

The announcement said the group will participate in panels and meet with climate leaders.

Lujan Grisham is scheduled to sit on a Saturday panel on U.S. climate innovations. She’s also set to give the opening remarks at a Sunday panel that includes Sec. Kenney highlighting state-led initiatives to attain net-zero emissions, according to the press release.

Other state and local government representatives from across the U.S. will also be in attendance, including mayors from Louisiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio and Mississippi.

Metropolitan Detention Center warden placed on leave - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

The warden of the state’s largest jail has been placed on administrative leave, according to Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Warden Jason Jones’ leave from his post at the Metropolitan Detention Center began Monday. Around 1,400 people are incarcerated at the facility.

It’s unclear why Jones, who became warden just over a year ago, was put on leave or when it’ll end. Morgas Baca told the Journal the county has not yet determined whether an investigation is needed.

Deputy Warden Rosanne Otero Gonzales is serving as interim warden.