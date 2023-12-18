MON: N.M. cities and towns outline 2024 legislative priorities, + More

N.M. cities and towns outline 2024 legislative priorities - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

From Santa Fe to Gallup, leaders in New Mexico’s municipalities want to see state lawmakers next year provide more money for firefighters, police, medics and local infrastructure.

The New Mexico Municipal League outlined its legislative priorities for the upcoming session in a Dec. 5 hearing held by the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee.

The municipal league, which lobbies on behalf of towns and cities in the state, said its first priority for public safety is emergency medical services, its Public Safety Director Tim Johnson said.

Medics save lives, transport people to hospitals, and respond to disasters, said Johnson, a former New Mexico State Police chief. The municipal league said in a written presentation the state’s emergency medical services are “chronically underfunded.”

The state Emergency Medical Services Fund gets about $2.8 million each year, according to the municipal league.

The group wants lawmakers to put 10% of health insurance premium tax revenue into the fund to pay for local EMS services’ supplies, equipment and vehicles. Johnson said this would allow medics to respond to overdose calls that could free up police officers to do other work.

The New Mexico Municipal League second public safety priority is for lawmakers to expand workers’ compensation by entitling public sector workers to benefits if they’re diagnosed with conditions “linked to their service.” This is specific to breast, lung and prostate cancer for firefighters, and hearing loss for police.

Many public safety agencies are unable to communicate with each other, Johnson said.

The municipal league’s third public safety priority is for lawmakers to set aside money to the New Mexico Department of Information and Technology to cover the fees for municipal, county and tribal police departments to participate in a statewide public safety radio network.

Police departments must pay a monthly subscription of $20 to $30 per radio “which can be prohibitive, especially for smaller agencies,” the municipal league wrote to lawmakers.

There are 16,000 radio users statewide, Johnson said, and every firefighter has three radios while police have two.

Cleaning up cities

Santa Fe and Gallup are two examples of local governments struggling with wastewater treatment, said New Mexico Municipal League Policy Director Alison Nichols.

The New Mexico Finance Authority estimates it has $133 million in available funding for water projects in the next year and received about $275 million in project applications.

The municipal league officials said they support fully funding vetted water infrastructure projects which meet the Water Trust Board’s requirements. The board, part of the New Mexico Finance Authority, recommends which water projects lawmakers should fund through grants or loans.

Municipal lobbyists are also asking lawmakers to send more money for road projects directly to local governments.

About 60% of the Motor Vehicle Excise Tax goes to the state General Fund, about 22% goes to the State Road Fund and about 18% goes to the Transportation Project Fund for local roads, the organization wrote.

The municipal league wants lawmakers to direct all the revenue to road funds, breaking it down by sending 60% to the State Road Fund and 40% to the Transportation Project Fund. State roads cost more per mile, Nichols said.

This would generate about $140 million for roads and would help address more than $5 billion in unfunded transportation projects, according to the municipal league.

More road funding would also alleviate the financial impacts on New Mexicans from poor quality roads like vehicle operating costs, safety costs and congestion costs, the organization wrote.

Over half of the state’s roads “are rated as poor or mediocre,” Nichols said.

The New Mexico Municipal League also wants lawmakers to eliminate a 3% fee charged to local governments by the state Taxation and Revenue Department. They want lawmakers to make it based on costs instead of a flat fee, Nichols said.

She said the fee generated more than $50 million for the General Fund in 2022, equivalent to nearly 80% of the department’s entire operating budget.

“It is extremely unlikely that administration of local government taxes accounts for nearly 80% of TRD’s general fund expenditures,” municipal lobbyists wrote to lawmakers.

Huge conservation agreement would protect elk and mule deer migration routes - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

A massive conservation deal has been struck between a private landowner and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation that will preserve just over 3,500 acres of key migration route land for elk and mule deer.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports, the agreement between landowner Stan Ruyule and the RMEF will prevent the division and future development of the acreage located in Amargo Canyon.

Offering aspens, open meadows, and coniferous forests, the land hosts 50-75 elk year round, but every winter large herds of the animals use it to migrate south from Colorado in their search for food.

The land borders other protected areas like the W.A Humphries State Wildlife Area, U.S. Forest Service land and the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

Founded in 1984, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation aims to preserve the North American elk. The organization has around 240 conservation agreements with private landowners across the nation.

Senate border security talks grind on as Trump invokes Nazi-era 'blood' rhetoric against immigrants - By Lisa Mascaro and Stephen Groves Associated Press

Time slipping, White House and Senate negotiators struggled Sunday to reach a U.S. border security deal that would unlock President Joe Biden's request for billions of dollars worth of military aid for Ukraine and other national security needs before senators leave town for the holiday recess.

The Biden administration, which is becoming more deeply involved in the talks, is facing pressure from all sides over any deal. Negotiators insist they are making progress, but a hoped-for framework did not emerge. Republican leaders signaled that without bill text, an upcoming procedural would likely fail.

The talks come as Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner in 2024, delivered alarming anti-immigrant remarks about "blood" purity over the weekend, echoing Nazi slogans of World War II at a political rally.

"They're poisoning the blood of our country," Trump said about the record numbers of immigrants coming to the U.S. without immediate legal status.

Speaking in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, Trump, drew on words similar to Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kempf" as the former U.S. president berated Biden's team over the flow of migrants. "All over the world they're pouring into our country," Trump said.

Throughout the weekend, senators and top Biden officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have been working intently behind closed doors at the Capitol to strike a border deal, which Republicans in Congress are demanding in exchange for any help for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs. Mayorkas arrived for more talks late Sunday afternoon.

"Everyday we get closer, not farther away," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., as talks wrapped up in the evening.

Their holiday recess postponed, Murphy and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent, acknowledged the difficulty of drafting, and securing support, for deeply complicated legislation on an issue that has vexed Congress for years. Ahead of more talks Monday, it is becoming apparent any action is unlikely before year's end.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said senators don't want to be "jammed" by a last-minute compromise reached by negotiators.

"We're not anywhere close to a deal," Graham, whose staff has joined the talks, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Graham predicted the deliberations will go into next year. He was among 15 Republican senators who wrote to GOP leadership urging them to wait until the House returns Jan. 8 to discuss the issue.

Top GOP negotiator Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also signaled in their own letter Sunday that talks still had a ways to go. Lankford said later that the January timeline was "realistic."

The Biden administration faces an increasingly difficult political situation as global migration is on a historic rise, and many migrants are fleeing persecution or leaving war-torn countries for the United States, with smugglers capitalizing on the situation.

The president is being berated daily by Republicans, led by Trump, as border crossings have risen to levels that make even some in Biden's own Democratic Party concerned.

But the Biden administration, in considering revival of Trump-like policies, is drawing outrage from Democrats and immigrant advocates who say the ideas would gut the U.S. asylum system and spark fears of deportations from immigrants already living in the U.S.

The White House's failure to fully engage Latino lawmakers in the talks until recently, or ensure a seat at the negotiating table, has led to a near revolt from leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

"It's unacceptable," said Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., chair of the Hispanic Caucus, on social media. "We represent border districts & immigrant communities that will be severely impacted by extreme changes to border policy."

Progressives in Congress are also warning the Biden administration off any severe policies that would bar immigrants a legal path to enter the country. "No backroom deal on the border without the involvement of the House, the House Hispanic Caucus, Latino senators is going to pass," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., on Fox News.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, along with Mayorkas, heard from leading Latino lawmakers during a conference call with the Hispanic Caucus on Saturday afternoon.

The senators and the White House appear to be focused on ways to limit the numbers of migrants who are eligible for asylum at the border, primarily by toughening the requirements to qualify for their cases to go forward.

The talks have also focused removing some migrants who have already been living in the U.S. without full legal status, and on ways to temporarily close the U.S.-Mexico border to some crossings if they hit a certain metric, or threshold. Arrests of migrants have topped 10,000 on some days.

There has also been discussion about limiting existing programs that have allowed groups of arrivals from certain countries to temporarily enter the U.S. while they await proceedings about their claims. Decades ago, those programs welcomed Vietnamese arrivals and others, and have since been opened to Ukrainians, Afghans and a group that includes Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians.

Meanwhile, Biden's massive $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other security needs is hanging in the balance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dramatic, if disappointing, visit to Washington last week to plead with Congress and the White House for access to U.S. weaponry as his country fights against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Many, but not all, Republicans have soured on helping Ukraine fight Russia, taking their cues from Trump. The former president praised Putin, quoting the Russian leader during Saturday's rally while slamming the multiple investigations against him as politically motivated — including the federal indictment against Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election that resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States said Sunday she believes in "Christmas miracles" and won't give up hope.

Of Biden's package, some $61 billion would go toward Ukraine, about half of the money for the U.S. Defense Department to buy and replenish tanks, artillery and other weaponry sent to the war effort.

"All the eyes are on Congress now," the envoy, Oksana Markarova, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"We can just only pray and hope that there will be resolve there, and that the deal that they will be able to reach will allow the fast decisions also on the support to Ukraine," she said.

The House already left for the holiday recess, but Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is being kept aware of the negotiations in the Senate.