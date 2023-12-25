MON: Valle de Oro Urban Wildlife Refuge sees boost in funding for improved access, + More

Valle de Oro Urban Wildlife Refuge sees boost in funding for improved access - KUNM News

The Valle de Oro Urban Wildlife refuge has received an almost $257,000 grant from New Mexico’s Outdoor Recreation Division to improve access to its open spaces.

In a press release, District 2 Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada called it an “important project” that will not only make it easier for the community to access these open spaces, but also builds on longstanding relationships in the area.

Part of the Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant initiative, the money will go to the “Bosque Bridges” project, which will connect the Paseo del Bosque bike path to a perimeter trail.

Once finished, the bridges will connect the refuge to the existing trail system in the bosque.

Nestled in Albuquerque’s South Valley, the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge sits on 570 acres of farmland and is one of the first urban wildlife refuges in the Southwest.

Jerry Kill steps down at New Mexico State, Sanchez elevated to head coach - Associated Press

New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after two successful seasons and will be replaced by receivers coach Tony Sanchez.

Kill, who had health issues at a previous stop, announced his decision on Saturday.

"This year has been tremendously difficult for me and I gave it everything I had physically, mentally and emotionally," Kill said in a statement. "New Mexico State holds a special place in my heart as it marks the end of my journey as a head coach. While I'll remain involved with the Aggies, I recognize the need for a head coach with a lot of energy. Good luck to Coach Sanchez, the student-athletes and New Mexico State University."

Kill led New Mexico State to consecutive bowl games for the first time in 60 years and had the second-highest two-season win total in program history by going 17-11. The Aggies won 10 games this season for the first time since 1960 before losing to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

New Mexico State was Kill's first head coaching job since he stepped down at Minnesota in 2015 after having multiple seizures on the sideline. He also served as TCU's interim head coach the final four games of the 2021 season after Gary Patterson's departure.

A former New Mexico State player, Sanchez joined Kill's staff in 2022. He was UNLV's head coach from 2015-19, going 20-40.

Former New Mexico attorney general and lawmaker David Norvell dies at 88 - Associated Press

David Norvell, the youngest person to ever serve as New Mexico's House speaker, died Thursday at his home in Albuquerque following a long illness. He was 88.

House Democrats confirmed his death Friday, saying Norvell was surrounded by loved ones. They remembered him as someone who dedicated his life to public service.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, called Norvell a valuable adviser who also was a good friend to her throughout her own years in public service.

Norvell served as attorney general for one term in the early 1970s. He was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 1962, representing Curry County. He was majority floor leader before becoming speaker in 1969.

Born in Missouri and raised in Oklahoma, Norvell earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

In 1972, he ran in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, losing to former state Rep. Jack Daniels, who in turn lost the general election to Republican Pete Domenici.

After leaving office, Norvell went into private practice in Albuquerque.

In 1976, he was indicted over what was characterized at the time as an alleged extortion attempt in a water well dispute. Norvell was accused of failing to report more than $40,000 on his 1972 tax return and of taking a $25,000 check from an officer of the New Mexico Savings and Loan Association.

Federal prosecutors had claimed it was an alleged payoff in exchange for a favorable attorney general's opinion. He denied the allegations and was acquitted.

Norvell was married to Gail Chasey, the current House majority leader.

Services will be announced after Christmas.

New Mexico parties certify 5 GOP candidates for June presidential primary amid challenge to Trump - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Donald Trump is among a slate of presidential candidates New Mexico's major political parties certified Friday to appear on the state's June 4 primary ballots, amid uncertainty about whether any state can bar the former president from contention under anti-insurrection provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump is among five contenders for the GOP nomination who a presidential primary nominating committee certified for New Mexico's primary ballot. The Republican Party reserved the option to withdraw candidates from the primary until mid-February if any drop out of national contention.

For now, the certified Republican candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

"If nobody drops out, fine, we'll keep it the way it is," state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon oversaw the committee meeting with one or more representatives from each party, including the Libertarian Party of New Mexico that earned major party status with a strong showing in the 2016 presidential election. Lars Mapstead was presented as the sole contender for the Libertarian presidential nomination.

Party-certified presidential candidates will be vetted in February by the New Mexico secretary of state's office to ensure they meet administrative requirements to run for the office. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said she won't exclude candidates that meet administrative requirements — unless a court with jurisdiction intervenes.

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday barred Trump from the state's ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone from holding office who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection" against it. It's the first time in history the provision has been used to prohibit someone from running for the presidency, and the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to have the final say over whether the ruling will stand.

Little-known presidential candidate John Anthony Castro has challenged Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot in New Mexico and Arizona in federal court based on anti-insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment. The Arizona lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month and a ruling is pending in New Mexico. Trump lost the New Mexico vote in 2016 and again in 2020 by a wider margin.

Pearce, the GOP chairman, said Trump should be allowed to compete for the nomination in New Mexico regardless of litigation, arguing that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection.

"Even if (Trump) gets convicted of something in all of these cases, that doesn't prohibit him from running and serving," Pearce said after Friday's meeting. "Everybody should be treated fairly under the law, and I don't think that's occurring."

A county commissioner in southern New Mexico last year was removed and banished from public office by a state district court judge for engaging in insurrection at the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Former Otero County commissioner Couy Griffin has appealed that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court after the New Mexico Supreme Court declined to hear the case based on missed filing deadlines. It's unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court will take up Griffin's case once it's fully briefed next year.

The constitutional provision used to bar Griffin — and now Trump in Colorado — has only been used a handful of times. It originally was created to prevent former Confederates from returning to government positions.

"These are constitutional issues and it is not the secretary of state's role to make this kind of a legal finding in New Mexico," said Alex Curtas, a spokesperson to Secretary of State Toulouse Oliver. "As long as a candidate meets all the administrative requirements to be placed on the ballot in 2024, they would not be excluded from the ballot unless a court with jurisdiction made a legal finding and ordered that person to be excluded."

Democratic Party-certified candidates in New Mexico include not only President Joe Biden but also Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

N.M. State Land Office raises record revenues - By Danielle Prokop,Source New MexicoThe New Mexico State Land Office received a record $2.75 billion dollars in revenue and distributed more than $2.71 billion for schools, universities and other grantees this year, officials said.

The revenues collected from the land office were driven primarily from oil and gas royalties on public lands.

New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard promised to focus on diversifying how public lands generate revenues, according to a written statement.

That effort takes priority with recent predictions of a slowdown in oil and gas revenues, said Joey Keefe, the spokesperson for the agency.

“Oil and gas revenue will continue to play a major role in the coming years,” Keefe said in an email to Source NM. “However, we know that these are finite resources, and we have to have a variety of stable funding mechanisms in place to support the long-term health of our permanent funds.”

The State Land Office oversees about 9 million acres of land across New Mexico and manages its 13 million acres of mineral-rights ownership.

Revenues earned by the agency are distributed into two funds.

When money is made from non-depletion sources such as agriculture or renewable energy, that money is deposited to beneficiaries in the state government each month through the Land Maintenance Fund.

Solar and wind power generated a little more than $4.4 million in revenues combined, or just 1% of the total. Keefe said the projects will generate more money over time, because the revenues now are mostly from bids on leases.

“While the renewable energy revenue is in the millions now, it will be in the hundreds of millions in the future,” Keefe said.

From that source, just over $102 million dollars were distributed directly to 21 state entities over fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30. Non-depletion revenue sources account for just over 3.7% of total revenues the state land office brought in last year.

Those payouts included: $82 million to public schools, $4.9 million to the University of New Mexico, and $2.8 million for public buildings around the state.

Additional beneficiaries from New Mexico Land Office royalties included other universities, schools for the visually impaired, blind and deaf children, hospitals, the State penitentiary and water reservoirs.

Revenues from the permanent depletion of a resource such as oil and gas royalties, Keefe said, is sent to the Land Grant Permanent Fund on behalf of public schools, higher education institutions and hospitals.

After investment, it is distributed to the state beneficiaries based on a five-year rolling average. Oil and gas revenues totaled more than $2.6 billion, more than 96% of total revenues in 2023.

The vast majority of that goes to public schools. This year, more than $2.4 billion from state land royalties was sent to the Land Grant Permanent Fund on behalf of the public schools in New Mexico. State public offices ($71M), the New Mexico Military Institute ($22.4M) and the State prison ($20M) received the next largest investments from the land office for the fiscal year.