FRI: N.M. gov. has ignored calls to pull executive order that could hinder speech critical of Israel, + More

N.M. gov. has ignored calls to pull executive order that could hinder speech critical of Israel - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s governor has so far ignored calls from her constituents and the state’s most prominent civil rights organization to withdraw a once-obscure executive order that has received renewed interest three months into the War on Gaza.

In 2022, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to direct all state agencies under her control to adopt and use the “Working Definition of Antisemitism” written by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

This week the governor’s office declined to answer questions about Lujan Grisham’s response to a letter asking her to rescind the order, and about how many times the state has enforced it.

“We are clear: discrimination of any kind, including antisemitism, has no place in New Mexico,” said Maddy Hayden, a spokesperson for the governor. “The governor is also a staunch believer in free speech, and we have seen no indication that this order signed in 2022 is being misused in any way.”

In interviews with Source New Mexico, New Mexicans criticized the order as part of a broader attempt to conflate Judaism with Zionism, in order to expand the traditional definition of antisemitism to include criticism of Israel and quash expression in support of Palestinian self-determination.

Dr. Lori Rudolph is a professor of counseling at New Mexico Highlands University studying continuous traumatic stress in the West Bank, and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

She said it’s vitally important for Jewish people to counter the claim that criticism of Israel is the same as antisemitism. Lujan Grisham’s executive order is unfortunate, she said, because it undermines the credibility of claims of real antisemitism.

“We have a moral obligation to speak out against genocide, especially in light of our own history of genocide and the historical trauma that we carry,” Rudolph said. “It’s unconscionable to watch Israel committing the same atrocities that were committed against Jews in Europe, for example.”

After Lujan Grisham signed the order two years ago, Rudolph joined civil rights attorney and author Jeff Haas, along with others affiliated with Jewish Voice for Peace, to gather signatures for a petition calling the governor to withdraw it.

For a couple of months that year, Haas said, the group tried to meet with the governor, but it did not happen.

Then in September 2023, a pro-Israel advocacy group in Santa Fe tried to get Lujan Grisham to enforce the order against Palestinian poet and journalist Mohammed El-Kurd to try to prevent him from speaking at the University of New Mexico.

In response, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico urged Lujan Grisham to rescind the order, arguing in a letter on Nov. 14 that it violates the state’s constitution.

ACLU-NM Executive Director Peter Simonson and attorney Kristin Greer Love told the governor her order “threatens freedom of speech,” which “applies to and protects everyone in our state — not just those with whom we agree.”

“We are deeply concerned that it could be used as the basis for silencing protected speech, and indeed have begun to see signs in New Mexico that our fears could be realized,” they wrote, citing the effort to silence El-Kurd. “We urge you to rescind this dangerous and unnecessary order.”

They wrote Lujan Grisham’s administration has legal tools to protect Jewish people in New Mexico and combat antisemitic harassment and discrimination, “But make no mistake: adopting the IHRA’s ‘working definition of antisemitism’ through an executive order is not among them.”

Maria Archuleta, a spokesperson for ACLU-NM, confirmed Wednesday the governor has not responded to the letter.

THE ‘WORKING DEFINITION’

The IHRA “Working Definition of Antisemitism” has been criticized by Israeli Jewish academics and lawyers defending the movement for Palestinian rights in the United States. The executive order adopts the definition by linking to a website but does not spell it out word-for-word.

Lujan Grisham’s order states the IHRA definition “has been an essential tool used to determine contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, and includes useful examples of discriminatory anti-Israel acts that can cross the line into antisemitism.”

Most notably, the IHRA definition asserts that “claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” is an example of “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination.”

This is immensely dangerous, because it means you can’t call Israel racist, says Dr. Fatima Van Hattum, a former member of the central committee of Lujan Grisham’s Council on Racial Justice and a member of the Muslim community in New Mexico.

“It means that any true historical recounting and examination of the Nakba — the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine — would be considered antisemitic,” Van Hattum said. “It means that any critique over half a century of Israeli occupation would be considered antisemitic. It means that any future solutions — like potentially one democratic, secular state in critique of an exclusively Jewish ethno-religious state — would also be considered antisemitic.”

In their letter to the governor, ACLU-NM wrote the order’s adopted definition is “unconstitutionally vague, classifying certain (unspecified) criticisms of Israel as antisemitic, leaving New Mexicans with uncertainty about whether their speech or expression could violate the law.”

The IHRA definition “does not allow for nuanced political debate and expression that are critical for a functioning democracy: it lumps in criticism of the government of Israel — and support for Palestinians’ rights — with the scourge of true antisemitism,” ACLU-NM wrote.

In doing so, the definition “impermissibly threatens to chill speech,” they wrote.

“Protected speech and expression include non-violent protest, activism, criticism of Israel and support (for) Palestinians’ rights,” the ACLU wrote. “One can criticize the government of Israel and support Palestinians rights without being antisemitic, just as one can criticize the Palestinian Authority or the governments of other Muslim-majority countries without being anti-Muslim.”

In her statement expressing the governor’s stance, Hayden added that “New Mexico stands alongside the Biden Administration and the majority of other states in adopting this stance against antisemitism.”

Van Hattum, who has a Ph.D in educational thought and sociocultural studies, said the order comes amid a push by the right wing in the U.S. for deeply restrictive policies preventing the proper teaching of slavery, Black history or colonization.

By endorsing the IHRA definition, both Lujan Grisham and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are limiting people’s “ability to factually recount the history of the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” Van Hattum said.

“It’s not only a First Amendment violation, but it’s very dangerous to our democracy in the same way these right-wing attacks on curricular materials and books are dangerous in the long term,” she said. “It means our country is becoming more and more fascist. That is not a small thing.”

From a perspective of racial justice in the U.S., Van Hattum said, “Israel, as a settler colony like the U.S., is built on violent dispossession.” She compared racism in a settler colony like the U.S. or Australia to an individual living with a chronic disease.

“If there is ever a future that isn’t just blatant occupation and genocide, and a political outcome where people can actually live together, this will still be the case,” Van Hattum said. “What this definition does is it denies us the ability to even engage in that discussion intellectually.”

Councilors propose “poop patrol” for public, private property - Rodd Clayton, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ.

Those who have encountered human feces on the streets of Albuquerque would say it’s unsightly and offensive to the nostrils of residents and visitors.

But the effect of these deposits goes beyond the aesthetic, according to city leaders and health experts.

City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn recently introduced legislation that would establish a $100,000 fund to pay for proper removal of human waste. Citizens would report seeing feces by calling 311, and a private company versed in handling biohazards would be dispatched to clear the site.

Currently, cleaning up outdoor human waste in Albuquerque is the responsibility of the property owner. Fiebelkorn’s bill would have the city taking the lead on that, whether feces is found on public or private property.

She said that the legislation came about after she received reports from constituents who were having to clean up feces in their alleys — some of the residents provided photos. Fiebelkorn said that she initially had assumed that such cleanups were a city responsibility, but discovered otherwise while doing research.

“We can’t have individual people handling human feces,” she said. “It’s a risk to themselves and a risk to our water supply.”

Fiebelkorn said she talked to the city’s Environmental Health Department and learned of businesses with proper qualifications for disposing of biohazards. She said that staff in the Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department also aren’t trained for that type of cleanup.

“I want to make sure people do it correctly,” Fiebelkorn said. “You don’t want people to wash it into storm drains.”

Councilor Nichole Rogers is co-sponsoring the legislation. She said her involvement is a direct response to concerns her constituents have raised.

Rogers said that her background in health care makes her aware of the potential for spreading various illnesses that unattended human waste represents.

“This is a no-brainer for me,” she said.

Rogers tied open defecation to the lack of available public restrooms for the city’s homeless.

“Should they be doing that?” she asked rhetorically. “No, but the fact is, there are not enough places for people to do it.”

She said she’ll be working on getting new restrooms for District 6.

Fiebelkorn said that the cleanup program is a short-term solution, and that going forward, the city needs to provide more public restrooms. She said the Old Town Loo, in the Uptown Transit Center is the only 24/7 restroom in Albuquerque — extremely inadequate for the city’s homeless population, which she estimates at 4,000.

Fiebelkorn said more public restrooms would also benefit transit users, tourists and residents out running errands.

A report in BMC Public Health states that after restrooms were installed in San Francisco, reports of exposed feces declined by more than 12 per week.

Fiebelkorn said that increasing the city’s affordable housing stock will lead to fewer people living on the streets and a reduction in public defecation.

A report in Environmental Justice states that people experiencing homelessness defecate in public for a variety of reasons. Those include lack of public resources, perceptions about public toilets, feelings of being unwelcome at service centers, concerns about safety, and physical and mental illness, including addiction.”

Authors Elizabeth Frye, Drew Capone, and Dabney Evans state that additional public toilets are necessary and would reduce open defecation, but also urge policies that help get the homeless into permanent supportive housing.

A team from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health collected discarded feces from streets and sidewalks in San Francisco and confirmed that 20% of the samples gathered were of human origin.

The researchers discovered pathogens in more than half of the samples they tested, according to a news release the school, affiliated with the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, issued in September. Those included Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Shigella, pathogenic E. coli, norovirus and others.

“San Francisco deserves credit for addressing this issue head-on,” associate professor Joe Brown, who led the research team, said in the release. “Open defecation is not just a nuisance; it can bring public health risks too, with the majority of risks borne by unhoused people. We need cities to take action to meet people where they are.”

Fiebelkorn’s bill will go through the Finance and Government Operations Committee, then to the full City Council, which would vote on sending the matter to Mayor Tim Keller. She said she’s confident in its chances for adoption.

“I can’t imagine a rational reason to oppose this,” Fiebelkorn said. “(Residents) shouldn’t have to clean up human feces just because they live next to an alley.

Fossil unearthed in New Mexico years ago is identified as older, more primitive relative of T. rex - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

The Tyrannosaurus rex seemingly came out of nowhere tens of millions of years ago, with its monstrous teeth and powerful jaws dominating the end of the age of the dinosaurs.

How it came to be is among the many mysteries that paleontologists have long tried to solve. Researchers from several universities and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science say they now have one more piece of the puzzle.

On Thursday, they unveiled fossil evidence and published their findings in the journal Scientific Reports. Their study identifies a new subspecies of tyrannosaur thought to be an older and more primitive relative of the well-known T. rex.

There were ohs and ahs as the massive jaw bone and pointy teeth were revealed to a group of schoolchildren. Pieces of the fragile specimen were first found in the 1980s by boaters on the shore of New Mexico's largest reservoir.

The identification of the new subspecies came through a meticulous reexamination of the jaw and other pieces of the skull that were collected over years at the site. The team analyzed the specimen bone by bone, noting differences in numerous features compared with those synonymous with T. rex.

"Science is a process. With each new discovery, it forces us to go back and test and challenge what we thought we knew, and that's the core story of this project," said Anthony Fiorillo, a co-author of the study and the executive director of the museum.

The differences between T. rex and Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis are subtle. But that's typically the case in closely related species, said Nick Longrich, a co-author from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom.

"Evolution slowly causes mutations to build up over millions of years, causing species to look subtly different over time," he said.

The analysis — outlined Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports — suggests the new subspecies Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis was a side-branch in the species's evolution, rather than a direct ancestor of T. rex.

The researchers determined it predated T. rex by up to 7 million years, showing that tyrannosaurs were in North America long before paleontologists previously thought.

With no close relatives in North America, co-author Sebastian Dalman wanted to reexamine specimens collected from southern New Mexico. That work started in 2013 when he was a student.

"Soon we started to suspect we were on to something new," Dalman said.

T. rex has a reputation as a fierce predator. It measured up to 40 feet (12 meters) long and 12 feet (3.6 meters) high. Dalman and the other researchers say T. mcraeensis was roughly the same size and also ate meat.

Thomas Richard Holtz, a paleontologist at the University of Maryland who was not involved in the study, said the tyrannosaur fossil from New Mexico has been known for a while but its significance was not clear.

One interesting aspect of the research is that it appears T. rex's closest relatives were from southern North America, with the exception of Mongolian Tarbosaurus and Chinese Zhuchengtyrannus, Holtz said. That leaves the question of whether these Asian dinosaurs were immigrants from North America or if the new subspecies and other large tyrannosaurs were immigrants from Asia.

"One great hindrance to solving this question is that we don't have good fossil sites of the right environments in Asia older than Tarbosaurus and Zhuchengtyrannus, so we can't see if their ancestors were present there or not," Holtz said.

He and the researchers who analyzed the specimen agree that more fossils from the Hall Lake Formation in southern New Mexico could help answer further questions.

New Mexico Attorney General’s Office rebrands as state Department of Justice - KUNM News, Santa Fe New Mexican

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced Wednesday that the office he leads is no longer called Attorney General’s Office, but instead the New Mexico Department of Justice.

The department’s announcement said the change aligns New Mexico’s office with those of other states’ Attorneys General, but also language in state law. It cited a statute that refers to the office led by the AG as “the Department of Justice.”

Torrez toldthe Santa Fe New Mexican that he believes many New Mexicans don’t have a “clear sense” of what the office does, or that it's a place they could go to seek justice as citizens or consumers. He told the newspaper that the name change could also help the public understand that the office aims to “lend our voice to big national issues.”

The name change comes along with a larger rebranding effort, including a redesigned website and a logo that features a doric column in the shape of New Mexico. In the announcement, the state DOJ said its new seal is meant to convey “strength, fairness, and inclusivity.”

APS Board names superintendent semi-finalists - By Tierna Unruh-Enos,City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ.

Four semi-finalists have emerged from the list of two dozen local and national educators who last month submitted their applications for the top job of Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent.

The semi-finalists are:

Thomas Ahart the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools

Mason Bellamy, the Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools

Gabriella Durán Blakey, the current Chief of Operations Officer at APS

Channell Segura, the current Chief of Schools at APS

The APS Board of Education will meet in executive session on January 16 to interview the semi-finalists and choose the finalists.“This is a critical decision and a great opportunity for the board and community,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education President Danielle Gonzales. “The futures of our children depend on finding an accomplished educator who prioritizes student learning and social-emotional wellness and commits to the strategic plan to make it all happen. We need to hear from our students, staff, families, and communities and encourage everyone to attend our January 30 public forums to meet the superintendent finalists and provide input.”

The board is encouraging the public to submit a question for the superintendent finalistat this linkno later than January 26.

APS staff and the public will have the opportunity to meet the finalists in several public forums scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

The board is scheduled to meet in executive session on Wednesday, January 31 to interview the finalists. The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, whose contract expires June 30.

