MON: Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutors, + More

Grand jury indictment against Alec Baldwin opens two paths for prosecutors - By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Alec Baldwin once again is staring down a felony involuntary manslaughter charge after a grand jury indicted the actor in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico.

The lead actor and a co-producer on "Rust," Baldwin pointed a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case, after dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge last year. A new one-page indictment delivered by the grand jury Friday alleges Baldwin caused Hutchins' death — either by negligence or "total disregard or indifference" for safety.

Defense attorneys for Baldwin indicate they'll fight the charge, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 18 months.

Here are some things to know about the case.

NEXT STEPS

Baldwin can enter a formal plea with or without a court arraignment, setting in motion preparations for trial.

The indictment provides prosecutors with two alternative standards for the felony involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin. One would be based on the negligent use of a firearm.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger, and the weapon fired. But a recent analysis of the gun used by Baldwin from Lucien and Michael Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona concluded that "the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver." Michael Haag testified to the grand jury this week as a witness, according to the new indictment.

An earlier FBI report on the agency's analysis of the gun found that, as is common with firearms of that design, it could go off without pulling the trigger if force was applied to an uncocked hammer — such as by dropping the weapon. The gun eventually broke during testing.

A second alternative for prosecutors is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused the death of Hutchins without due caution or "circumspection," also defined as "an act committed with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others."

BALDWIN AS CO-PRODUCER

Prosecutors declined to answer questions Friday after spending about a day and a half presenting their case to the grand jury.

Santa Fe-based defense attorney and former prosecutor John Day, who is not connected to the case, believes the indictment gives prosecutors a possible opportunity to address Baldwin's safety obligations as a co-producer.

"We don't know exactly what their theory is," Day said. "It could be that they're including his role as basically CEO of the production ... not having a safe workplace and somebody dies and you're at the top of the pyramid."

The company Rust Movie Productions has paid a $100,000 fine to state workplace safety regulators following a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before the fatal shooting.

TWO RELATED TRIALS

Separately, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are preparing for a February trial against "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the case.

That trial is likely to proceed independently — and could give Baldwin's attorneys insights into prosecution strategies and testimony from key witnesses who are likely to also testify in proceedings against Baldwin.

"His attorneys will certainly be watching the armorer's trial closely," said Los Angeles-based entertainment litigator and defense attorney Kate Mangels, who is not involved in the case. "It could offer a preview of the prosecution's approach and potential witness testimony."

Baldwin's case was assigned to Santa Fe-based state District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington, a specialist in criminal cases. The Gutierrez-Reed case is overseen by a different judge.

"We look forward to our day in court," said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, defense attorneys for Baldwin.

POTENTIAL WITNESSES

Two of the witnesses seen at the courthouse included crew members — one who was present when the fatal shot was fired and another who had walked off the set the day before due to safety concerns.

"Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to unsafe handling of a firearm last March and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the shooting investigation.

New court filings Friday indicate that "Rust" prop master Sarah Zachry has signed an agreement to cooperate with special prosecutors in return for leniency. Zachry worked closely to secure guns and ammunition on set with Gutierrez-Reed.

Mangels said a grand jury indictment is by no means an assurance that prosecutors will prevail at trial.

"Just getting an indictment from a grand jury in no way means the prosecution has a slam dunk case or even a strong case," she said.

Defense attorney targeted in federal raid denies wrongdoing - Elise Kaplan and Bethany Raja, City Desk ABQ

The federal investigation into several Albuquerque Police Department officers also appears to involve at least one defense attorney, whose office was searched Thursday morning.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the investigation.

But there has been widespread speculation among law enforcement and the legal community that the investigation involves defense attorneys and police officers cooperating to dismiss cases.

Attorney Kari Morrissey, who has one client whose case was dismissed, said that the investigation is not entirely out of the blue.

“I will say that as a lawyer who has been practicing criminal defense in Albuquerque for almost 25 years, I am not surprised as to these developments,” Morrissey said.

Neighbors say they saw nearly a dozen FBI agents swarm the office of Thomas Clear, in a residential Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood on Thursday. The front door was boarded up on Friday.

Around the same time on Thursday, the home of at least one officer was searched and an APD spokesman said that because of the “sensitive nature of the investigation, some officers have been placed on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned within the department.”

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the department has been working with the FBI for months on the investigationinto its own. He said APD leadership is working closely with the federal authorities.

Marcus Burnham, who lives near Clear’s office, said around 8:30 a.m. he saw about 10 FBI agents pull up in vehicles and get out wearing tactical vests. He said they approached the front door of the house and called out for about 10 to 15 minutes until it became apparent that no one was there.

“So they got a breacher to run to the front of the door and the breacher seemed like he broke the front door down,” Burnham said. “Then of course, they proceeded their stack procedure into the house.”

Burnham said he saw different agents coming in and out and one of them mentioned bringing in a computer scientist or a forensic scientist for the computers. He said the agents were there for the majority of the day, until about 5:30 or 6:30 p.m.

“After they went inside everything was pretty calm,” he said. “You could just see they were doing whatever they were doing inside and had one or two people outside just kind of hanging out making sure everything was safe. So not a lot of action took place after that.”

When reached by phone, Friday afternoon, Clear told City Desk ABQ that he had woken up early the previous morning feeling sick and was in the hospital when his office was raided.

“I didn’t even know it was happening,” Clear said. “The neighbor texted me the pictures.”

He said he did not know anything about possible allegations against him.

Clear was the chair of the Public Defender Commission, a separate oversight group made of appointed volunteers that appoints the chief, monitors litigation and advises but does not administrate the department, said Maggie Shepard, a spokeswoman for the Law Offices of the Public Defender. The commission does not direct daily operations at LOPD.

His term was set to end in June 2024 but he resigned Friday, Shepard said.

Clear has five clients on the list of 152 cases that were dismissed by the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office, more than any other private defense attorney.

The DA’s Office dismissed 144 cases on Thursday—“in deference to an ongoing federal investigation”—and another eight Friday morning.

District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement that it’s a “gut punch.”

“I’m sick to my stomach for dismissing more than 150 DWI cases, but my prosecutorial ethics require me to dismiss them,” he said.

Meanwhile, defense attorneys are abuzz trying to figure out their next steps.

“We are closely monitoring this situation,” Jonathan Ibarra, President-Elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. “We are acutely aware of how important it is for a complete investigation to be conducted into any and all allegations, and we will fight to protect the rights of our clients and all New Mexicans.”

Attorneys with the Law Offices of the Public Defender are in the process of identifying which clients are impacted by the dismissals and examining whether “there are other cases that may need additional scrutiny.”

And private attorney David Reyes—who has two clients on the list—said he’s been trying to figure out what’s going on since he got an email from prosecutors yesterday.

“I have two clients who are very happy but I’m trying to connect the dots and there is very little information out there,” Reyes said.

He said he did notice the same names recurring on the list of dismissals, including one officer whose name appears dozens of times.

Western New Mexico University president defends spending as regents encourage more work abroad - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Regents at Western New Mexico University threw their support behind President Joseph Shepard on Friday as he faces scrutiny over spending on overseas trips and his wife's use of a university credit card.

At a regular meeting of regents held on campus in Silver City, faculty members and foreign students also packed the audience to show their support for Shepard, who is starting his 13th year at the helm of the school.

Speaking to the gathering, Shepard said he welcomes a financial review by the state auditor and his staff has been working on a review of university policies and procedures in the wake of questions being raised about spending over the last five years.

He reiterated to regents that trips to Zambia and elsewhere have helped put Western New Mexico on the map and attract more foreign students. Other members of his leadership team ticked off statistics on enrollment, graduation rates among foreign students and fundraising that has boosted university programs.

"What happens is when you go to these places and start to interact with other cultures and other ideologies and so forth, you yourself gain tremendous knowledge and you yourself begin to do research," Shepard said.

Participation in international conferences by WNMU faculty projects the school as "a real player" and creates opportunities for networking, he added.

Regents approved a motion Friday backing up that position, affirming the importance of WNMU's international partnerships and pointing to existing agreements and new negotiations with academic institutions from elsewhere in the Southwestern U.S. to Mexico and Brazil.

Regents declined to stop international travel, in a direct response to a recommendation by the state Higher Education Department calling for the university to suspend it pending the completion of a cost-benefit analysis.

In a letter to WNMU in early January, the department expressed concerns about such spending and asked whether it was necessary for regents to attend some of the international trips.

The letter also referenced spending by Shepard's wife, former CIA operative and activist Valerie Plame. It said non-state employees should not be issued or authorized to use state procurement cards.

New Mexico lawmakers also have been asking questions about Shepard's expenditures, noting that tuition around the state has been increasing and that they have a duty to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently.

Regents agreed Friday to conduct a broad review that will include their handbook, travel policies and other procedures in the coming months. They also agreed to a proposal by Shepard to create an ad hoc committee that can work on updating policies.

Shepard acknowledged at the gathering that it can be difficult to quantify the benefits of building relationships with institutions overseas, as some of those benefits are tangential.

"How do you quantify it?" he asked. "It's a system. It's bigger than just simply saying, 'Well, we got X amount of dollars from this particular student who came from that particular place.' It's bigger than that."

The university known today as WNMU has a history that dates back to its founding in the 1890s, before New Mexico became a state.

Legislation seeks to stop libraries from banning books – New Mexico Political Report, KUNM

A bill in the state legislature proposes preventing public libraries from banning books based on political or religious views from what one of the bill’s sponsors calls “hate groups.”

HB 123 aims to prevent public libraries from receiving funding if they do not adopt and comply with the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights which includes a requirement that library materials not be removed based on “partisan or doctrinal disapproval” based the author’s race, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation or political or religious views, the bill states.

“We’ve had some areas around the state where hate groups have wanted to override an already existing process of vetting the books that are in our public library and they wanted books removed based on a disagreement with the subject matter that is book banning,” bill co-sponsor Rep. Kathleen Cates, D-Rio Rancho, told NM Political Report. “This bill will require, or notify, public libraries that if they override their current processes, to ban books based solely on a hate group’s request, they will risk losing their state funding.”

The bill also requires public libraries have a written policy prohibiting book bans. It also prevents political subdivisions from reducing a library or library system’s funding for adhering to the bill.

However, challenging library materials is still permitted.

“The provisions of Subsection A of this section are not intended to curtail the right of individuals to challenge library materials as part of an approved library collection development policy following established library materials challenge procedures,” the bill states.

“The New Mexico legislation responds to disturbing circumstances of censorship and an environment of suspicion—not because there is a problem that needs to be solved,” ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom Director Deborah Caldwell-Stone told NM Political Report in an email. “State legislatures have an increasing interest in legislation that bans book bans, and ALA sees that as a call to everyone to stand up against censorship and call it what it is, a threat to our children’s education, to our civil liberties and individual freedoms and to our democracy.”

The bill only applies to public libraries. Public school libraries are under the jurisdiction of the Public Education Department. Similar legislation would have to be introduced to prevent school libraries from banning or removing materials based on political or doctrinal disapproval of those materials, Cates said.

Alamogordo Public Library You Services Librarian Ami Jones was optimistic about the proposed legislation.

“HB 123 looks like it will provide an important protection for the citizens of New Mexico,” Jones told NM Political Report via email. “Libraries MUST remain an unbiased source of information for all citizens, regardless of their beliefs, situation or background.”

Jones began keeping a spreadsheet of banned and challenged materials when she started her job at the Alamogordo Public Library 20 years ago, she said.

“That list has exploded over the past couple years, and there are now over 2,700 titles on it. Happily, only a couple such cases happened in New Mexico!” Jones said.

Entries include Tomi DePaola’s Strega Nona which was listed for black magic and Alan Schwartz’ Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series which was listed for occultism and violence.

Many of the entries were banned or challenged due to depictions of racism, depicting a non-traditional family or for defining oral sex as in the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary challenge.

Jones is aware of one challenged book in Alamogordo Public Schools which was brought to her attention following an inquiry by NPR.

The book was Neil Gaiman’s 1996 novel Neverwhere.

“We did not at that time have a copy in our collection, but quickly ended up with three copies, as everyone in town seemed to want to know what the fuss was about,” Jones said.

Book bans and challenges are not good publicity for authors, Jones said.

“(Book bans) can result in ‘soft censorship’, in which librarians afraid of being attacked do not order books that someone might object to, which creates a grave disservice to the patrons who want and need those books,” Jones said.

Beyond the book bans, parents have the right to determine what their children can read, Jones said.

“(Parents or guardians) do not have the right to determine what anyone else’s child may or may not read. We encourage parents to share and discuss with their children both what they are reading and what the children are reading on a regular basis. Library staff are always happy to assist patrons with finding the materials that are just right for them,” Jones said.

