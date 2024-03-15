FRI: Baldwin seeks dismissal in "Rust" shooting, +More

Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of grand jury indictment in fatal shooting of cinematographer — Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin urged a New Mexico judge on Thursday to dismiss a grand jury indictment against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust."

The indictment in January charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His attorneys in a new court filing accused prosecutors of "unfairly stacking the deck" against Baldwin in grand jury proceedings that diverted attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses.

They say that prevented the jury from asserting their obligation to hear testimony from director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting while standing near Hutchins, as well as assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls and props master Sarah Zachry.

"The grand jury did not receive the favorable or exculpatory testimony and documents that the state had an obligation to present," said the court motion signed by defense attorney Luke Nikas. "Nor was the grand jury told it had a right to review and the obligation to request this information."

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey declined to comment and said a response will be filed with the court.

Baldwin's motion also asserts that the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the revolver involved in the fatal shooting.

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting and is being held without bond pending an April sentencing hearing. Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months of unsupervised probation.

Baldwin is scheduled for trial in July.

New Mexico expands support to more youths as they age out of foster care - Associated Press

New Mexico is expanding the reach of a program that includes providing support for housing, health care and transportation to youths raised in foster care as they turn 18 and age out of the child welfare system, under an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The order signed by the Democratic governor is expected to add 20 young adults each year to the "fostering connections" program who may not otherwise qualify after they move to New Mexico, or because of legal delays as courts confirm child abuse or neglect and parents surrender children voluntarily.

Nearly 90 young adults are currently enrolled the program, after exiting a foster care system that cares for about 1,700 children statewide. Benefits also include instruction in financial literacy, caseworker guidance and optional access to psychological counseling.

Democratic state Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque, who grew up in foster care during the 1970s and 80s, said aid and counseling for young adults as they emerge from foster care is gaining recognition in several states as an investment that eventually provides stable households to the children of former foster children.

"It provides a softer landing to adulthood," said Padilla, a sponsor of 2019 legislation that established the New Mexico program. "Can you imagine not having anything? It's like the floor dropped out from under you. ... We're going to see a decline in repeat fostering."

Padilla said he wants to enshrine the eligibility changes into state statute.

The program's expansion drew praise at a news conference from Neera Tanden, a domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden.

Tanden said the Biden administration is proposing a related multibillion-dollar expansion of annual spending on housing vouchers for youth exiting foster care.

Thursday's announcement is among the latest efforts to improve results from the New Mexico's troubled child protection and well-being system.

New Mexico's repeat rate of reported child abuse cases is among the worst in the country, amid chronic workforce shortages in the child welfare system and high turnover among employees in protective services.

PRC denies application for Rio Rancho liquified natural gas facility - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

In a unanimous vote Thursday, New Mexico utility regulators denied a permit for a proposed liquified natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho. Public regulation commissioners said the projected $180 million price tag outweighed the potential benefits.

“It just doesn’t seem to me that the costs justify the benefits that you get from the project,” commissioner James Ellison said during the Thursday morning special meeting.

PRC member Pat O’Connell echoed concerns about “cost-effectiveness.”

The 16-page final order denying the permit found that the New Mexico Gas Company did not meet the net public-benefit standard, nor did the company prove that the facility was the most cost-effective alternative.

Tim Korte, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Gas Company, said no final decisions have been made regarding any appeal to the decision.

“We are disappointed,” he wrote in an emailed statement. “We proposed the (liquified natural gas) storage facility in the belief it would provide benefit to our customers, both in terms of reliability and price protection. We will be carefully reviewing the final order as well as the comments from commissioners at today’s open meeting.”

The application for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity is required for constructing or operating new utility plants or systems, according to a media release from the Public Regulation Commission.

The 12-million-gallon storage facility was first proposed in 2022 by the New Mexico Gas Company. The company said that storage inside of New Mexico would “provide certainty about access to stored gas when needed most” on cold winter days or low supply. Officials also claimed it would protect customers from “market swings” on natural gas prices.

Currently, the company leases space at a salt cavern storage facility in Pecos County, Texas in the Permian Basin, to supplement gas supplies during winter storms.

Ellison noted the costs to taxpayers in response to the company’s analysis that a storage facility in the state would save people money. The study from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Company estimated that local storage during deadly Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, would have saved $14 million out of $107 million paid for higher gas prices, which shot up during supply shortages as pipelines froze.

That totals to about 15% in savings. Not enough to justify the costs, Ellison said.

“But we’ve got to pay $20 million a year, every year to have that insurance to have that capability,” he said.

A hearing examiner (which acts as a judge in regulatory proceedings) previously found if the PRC accepted a separate rate hike based on the Winter Storm Uri costs and approved the Rio Rancho storage facility, New Mexico ratepayers could experience a rate hike “of over 35% by 2027.”

Mariel Nanasi, executive director of Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Energy Economy, celebrated the public regulation commission’s decision Thursday, saying the denial “was extremely clear and decisive.”

Nanasi, who’s nonprofit opposed the project and organized with residents in Rio Rancho said there was a “glaring omission” from commissioners about other risks raised by public commenters.

“The cost is a really big deal, especially when the risks are so high,” Nanasi said. “Those risks of health, safety and climate.”

THE FINAL ORDER

The final order adopted by the Public Regulation Commission had some changes from the opinion issued last month by a hearing officer that also recommended denying the project.

That opinion in February, from PRC chief hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros stated that the gas utility failed to meet a higher standard of proof on the project, and found it to be a “discretionary,” project pursued by New Mexico Gas Company.

The commission declined to examine that argument in the final order, writing there was no need since it concluded the New Mexico Gas Company proposed facility is “not consistent with public convenience and necessity.”

Medeiros also said the New Mexico Gas Company’s failure to “update time-sensitive elements of its analysis,” should be another reason to deny the application.

In a filing, the New Mexico Gas Company argued that the company “lacked proper notice for a new evidentiary burden” for some of the required documentation during the application, later calling the requirements “vague” and “untenable.”

PRC members rejected that, writing in the final order that timeliness concerns will not be ignored in these kinds of applications.

Finally, the order noted that while there was no cost-benefit analysis done for this project, and no strict requirements for companies to use them when pursuing these applications, the commission may consider using them in assessing future cases.

Report finds flawed tactics, poor communication in a probe of New Mexico trooper's death - Associated Press

Flawed tactics and poor communications were among the key findings of a New Mexico State Police internal review of the deadly shooting of an officer who unknowingly stopped an armed drug suspect while he was being tracked by federal agents as part of an undercover operation in February 2021.

The report released Wednesday provides excruciating detail — partially drawn from dashboard and body-worn camera footage — of the death of Officer Darian Jarrott. He was killed by a burst of gunfire during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

The report also describes the killing of drug trafficking suspect Omar Cueva-Felix after a 40-mile (64-kilometer) vehicle chase and a shootout with authorities in Las Cruces.

It concludes that two U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents and a State Police supervisor provided conflicting accounts about whether the supervisor received "full disclosure" about Cueva-Felix's criminal history and an HSI plan to arrest him along the interstate.

"Omar Cueva-Felix killed Officer Jarrott in cold blood, and unfortunately, we cannot change that," New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement that accompanied the release of the report.

The chief said the review resulted in several internal departmental policy changes and discussions about possible alternative actions and tactics for certain situations.

"The highlighting of mistakes by different individuals involved in the incident and noting areas for improvement is done solely to learn and find ways to operate more safely," Weisler said.

Jarrott, 28, was the first New Mexico State Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than 30 year. A father of four, he became a state police officer in 2015 after working as a state transportation inspector.

The incident spawned multiple lawsuits that allege both HSI and Jarrott's superiors were negligent and did not warn the officer of Cueva-Felix's dangerousness beforehand. A federal judge in Albuquerque dismissed one of the cases last July with a ruling that the government was immune from liability.

A State Police supervisor had asked Jarrott to pull over Cueva-Felix at the behest of federal agents. The request was made after the suspect sold a large quantity of drugs to an undercover agent, showed off a large rifle and told them he wasn't going back to prison.

Cueva-Felix, 40, of Deming, had what authorities described as an extensive criminal history in California and was known to carry firearms.

The fatal traffic stop occurred the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2021, on I-10, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Deming. Within minutes, Jarrott was ambushed and shot multiple times. Cueva-Felix then led authorities on a chase that ended with him being killed in Las Cruces during a shootout that also injured a city police officer.

Eric McLoughlin, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, said in a statement provided to the Albuquerque Journal that the agency is reviewing the report and the committee's recommendations regarding joint enforcement actions. He also reiterated the agency's condolences for Jarrott's death.

McLoughlin said the New Mexico State Police is among many law enforcement agencies with which his agency works and special agents are often embedded as task force members with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to the review, no State Police officers were at an official operation briefing and Jarrott was not included in text messages with federal agents about the plan. It also noted that there was no incident command structure in place, even though two agencies and different HSI elements were working in cities 60 miles (96 kilometers) apart.

The review also found that Jarrott didn't appear to pick up on "danger cues" after stopping Cueva-Felix and should have "changed his tactics" once he spotted a handgun on the suspect's hip.

New Mexico day care workers' convictions reversed in 2017 death of toddler inside hot car - Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday granted a new trial for two day care workers in the 2017 death of a 1-year-old girl left in a hot car and the serious injury of another toddler.

The high court said in a news release that it reversed the child abuse convictions of Mary Taylor and her adult daughter Sandi Taylor after it found that the jury was given a set of confusing instructions at their joint trial in 2019.

Attorneys listed in court records for the mother and daughter did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

The Taylors, both of Portales, New Mexico, operated a licensed day care center in their home. Each was sentenced to 36 years in prison for reckless child abuse but were released from custody in 2020 as they appealed their convictions.

In July 2017, the Taylors drove a group of children to a nearby park for lunch and playtime. Two of the children, both girls younger than 2, were left in the hot car for nearly three hours, authorities said.

The high temperature in Clovis near Portales was 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) that day.

One of the girls died the same day at a hospital. The other survived but was expected to face lifelong physical challenges.

At trial, according to the high court's decision, the jury had been provided with an "and/or" list of factors to consider, including whether the day care workers had failed to do a proper headcount, whether they drove the children without prior permission from the state's child protective services agency, "and/or" whether they failed to remove the girls from the car.

The high court said the list, in that format, "provided for alternative ways for the jury to find that the defendants committed child abuse" without requiring the jury to unanimously agree on the conduct that led to a guilty verdict.

Interior Department will give tribal nations $120 million to fight climate-related threats - By Graham Lee Brewer Associated Press

The Biden administration will be allocating more than $120 million to tribal governments to fight the impacts of climate change, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. The funding is designed to help tribal nations adapt to climate threats, including relocating infrastructure.

Indigenous peoples in the U.S. are among the communities most affected by severe climate-related environmental threats, which have already negatively impacted water resources, ecosystems and traditional food sources in Native communities in every corner of the U.S.

"As these communities face the increasing threat of rising seas, coastal erosion, storm surges, raging wildfires and devastation from other extreme weather events, our focus must be on bolstering climate resilience, addressing this reality with the urgency it demands, and ensuring that tribal leaders have the resources to prepare and keep their people safe is a cornerstone of this administration," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, said in a Wednesday press briefing.

Indigenous peoples represent 5% of the world's population, but they safeguard 80% of the world's biodiversity, according to Amnesty International. In the U.S., federal and state governments are relying more on the traditional ecological knowledge of Indigenous peoples to minimize the ravages of climate change, and Haaland said ensuring that trend continues is critical to protecting the environment.

"By providing these resources for tribes to plan and implement climate risk, implement climate resilience programs in their own communities, we can better meet the needs of each community and support them in incorporating Indigenous knowledge when addressing climate change," she said.

The department has adopted a policy on implementing Indigenous knowledge, said Assistant Secretary of the Interior Bryan Newland, a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community. "We are also investing in tribes' ability to use their knowledge to solve these problems and address these challenges close to home," he said.

The funding will come from President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, which draws from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and annual appropriations.

The funding is the largest annual amount awarded through the Tribal Climate Resilience Annual Awards Program, which was established in 2011 to help tribes and tribal organizations respond to climate change. It will go toward the planning and implementation projects for climate adaptation, community-led relocation, ocean management, and habitat restoration.

The injection of federal funding is part of Biden's commitment to working with tribal nations, said Tom Perez, a senior adviser to the president, and it underscores the administration's recognition that in the past the U.S. has left too many communities behind. "We will not allow that to happen in the future," he said.

In 2022, the administration committed $135 million to 11 tribal nations to relocate infrastructure facing climate threats like wildfires, coastal erosion and extreme weather. It could cost up to $5 billion over the next 50 years to address climate-related relocation needs in tribal communities, according to a 2020 Bureau of Indian Affairs study.