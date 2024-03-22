FRI: A fifth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit, + More

A fifth Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer has resigned amid probe of unit - Associated Press

A fifth Albuquerque police officer has resigned during an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by officers assigned to a unit charged with stopping impaired drivers, according to authorities.

City Police Chief Harold Medina said Joshua Montaño submitted his resignation Wednesday after he failed to appear for multiple interviews with internal affairs, Albuquerque TV station KRQE reported Thursday.

The four officers who previously resigned have been identified as Justin Hunt, Honorio Alba, Harvey Johnson and Nelson Ortiz.

Authorities have said the investigation into the DWI unit centers on accusations that officers were taking bribes to get driving while intoxicated cases dropped.

Nobody has been charged, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing with the FBI also investigating.

The police department launched the probe into officers who were currently or previously working for the DWI unit.

According to documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, the federal probe began after a stop by an officer in August in which he allegedly told the driver to contact a specific attorney to ensure that a case would not be filed.

More than 150 cases alleging that motorists drove while intoxicated have been dismissed as part of the probe.

Three Albuquerque police officers combined filed 136 of the 152 DWI cases, and at least 107 of those were filed last year. That was 10% of such cases for the department that year, according to authorities.

Public comment still sought on proposed NM Gas Company rate increase - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s largest natural gas provider wants to raise prices for the more than 540,000 people who rely on its service to heat their homes or businesses.

Thursday, the Public Regulation Commission opened its meeting for public comment on the New Mexico Gas Company proposal to increase the cost of its gas service. It was a blip in the meeting; no one testified in person or remotely.

There is one more opportunity next week for people to comment on the increase to their gas bill.

New Mexico Gas Company in September applied to the state’s utility regulator to increase the rate it charges for natural gas.

People getting electricity to their homes would see their monthly bills increase by an average of $6.71, or 11.2%, according to the official notice.

The Public Regulation Commission is still seeking public comment on the rate increase at its upcoming public meeting at 10 a.m. on March 28 in the Bokum Building at 142 W. Palace Ave. in Santa Fe.

If approved, the rate increase would start in October and the company would get nearly $49 million in additional revenue from its customers.

According to the New Mexico Gas Company’s filings to the PRC, the rate increase is meant to cover costs for investments updating the infrastructure that runs its services.

The company also plans to use the money to make permanent its pilot program that offsets money it loses because of “wide fluctuations in recent winter heating seasons,” according to a document it submitted to the PRC.

To sign up for public comment via Zoom or by phone, the public can contact Public Information Officer Patrick Rodriguez via email or phone (505) 490-7910 no later than 5 p.m. on March 27.

People who need a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other help to participate should contact the Office of Director of Administrative Services of the Commission at (505) 467- 9116. The Office can also provide a summary or other type of accessible public records.

The meeting will be live streamed on the PRC’s YouTube channel.

ACLU demands independent investigation into officer-involved killing of unarmed woman - City Desk ABQ Staff

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Mexico is calling for a transparent and thorough investigation into the death of an unarmed woman at the hands of the Albuquerque Police Department (APD).

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the woman was killed in Northeast Albuquerque where she was hiding from police in a backyard shed. Despite drone footage showing the woman was holding a cell phone, APD officers reportedly mistook her phone for a gun when she opened the shed and pointed it at them. At least one officer fatally shot her. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

“We are deeply troubled by the recurring deaths of unarmed individuals at the hands of the APD. The people of Albuquerque deserve a rigorous and transparent investigation into this incident to ensure accountability for those involved,” said ACLU of New Mexico Policing Policy Advocate Daniel Williams.

“These individuals tragically lost their lives while innocently carrying everyday items misconstrued as weapons by officers,” Williams said, referencing Collin Neztsosie and Jesus Crosby who were killed by police in the past couple of years. Despite nearly ten years of oversight due to the Court Approved Settlement Agreement (CASA), the people of Albuquerque continue to see tragedy after tragedy resulting from APD’s interactions with the public.”

An APD spokesperson did respond to a request for comment as of press time.

The ACLU is demanding that the City of Albuquerque commit to building on the reforms instituted through the CASA. According to data from MappingPoliceViolence.org, New Mexico ranks among the highest in the nation for police-involved fatalities per capita.

“While we appreciate the chief’s transparency, we hope this tragic incident serves as a teaching moment for the state’s law enforcement community to rethink how they respond to low-level offenses and emphasize the need for robust de-escalation tactics,” Williams said.

The Multi-Agency Task Force is currently investigating the incident.

Lawsuit in New Mexico alleges abuse by a Catholic priest decades ago - Associated Press

A man who says he was sexually abused as a boy by a priest in New Mexico in the 1960s sued the church and diocese this week, the latest case to surface in the state as the Roman Catholic Church wrestles with the global clergy sex abuse scandal.

The suit filed Tuesday in state district court in Las Cruces seeks unspecified compensation for the unnamed victim. His lawyers say he is now 62 and has been "suffering in silence for over 50 years."

The complaint names as defendants St. Joseph Parish in Lordsburg and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Texas, which oversaw the southern New Mexico parish before the creation of the Las Cruces Diocese in the 1980s.

It details alleged abuse by the Rev. Lawrence Gaynor, who died in 1978 at age 75. Gaynor was included in a list of accused priests that was released by the El Paso diocese in 2019.

Many clergy abuse allegations in New Mexico date back decades. In 2022, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the state's largest diocese and one of the nation's oldest, reached a $121.5 million agreement to settle nearly 400 abuse claims.

In recent years the Las Cruces Diocese turned over to state prosecutors the personnel files of more than two dozen priests accused of sexually abusing children.

The new lawsuit says the plaintiff was the victim of sexual abuse and exploitation by Gaynor from around late 1967 to early 1968 when the priest was at St. Joseph Parish, with the abuse stopping only when the boy and his family moved away.

According to the suit, the El Paso Diocese was aware of Gaynor's "proclivity for child sexual abuse since 1965." It says the diocese's Bishop Sidney Metzger — who served in the post from 1942 to 1978 and died in 1986 — disregarded explicit warnings from psychologists that Gaynor should be placed under indefinite supervision at an isolated monastery in Jemez Springs, New Mexico.

St. Joseph Parish is alleged to have done "nothing to warn vulnerable parishioners" when Gaynor was placed in Lordsburg.

The El Paso Diocese is aware of the lawsuit, spokesman Fernando Ceniceros said. He declined to comment further on the pending litigation.

There was no immediate response to phone messages seeking comment that were left with St. Joseph Parish on Thursday.

Ben Davis, an attorney with one of the Albuquerque law firms that filed the suit, said his firm has handled hundreds of clergy abuse cases since 2016.

"Some settlements have been in seven figures," Davis said. "But it's not about the money. What we are seeking is justice for the victim."

Woof! Woof! Woof! March Madness watch party for UNM Lobos set for Civic Plaza -City Desk ABQ Staff Report

This story was originally published byCity Desk ABQ.

The city of Albuquerque is hosting a March Madness watch party on Civic Plaza today [FRI] so fans can cheer on the UNM men’s basketball team in its game against the Clemson Tigers.

City Desk ABQ reports it’s the first time in a decade that theteam has made it to the NC-double-A tournament.

The event coincides with the city’s Food Truck Fridays, which kicked off earlier this month.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with the screening starting up at 12:30 p.m ahead of the 1:10 p.m. tip-off.