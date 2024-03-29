FRI: Just 400 acres of land has burned in 2024, but NM urges caution this fire season, + More

Just 400 acres have burned on state, private land in 2024, but NM urges caution this fire season - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

More than 70 wildfires starts so far this year on state and private land have burned just 400 acres, the lowest acreage consumed by fire compared with the same period over the last three years. But that doesn’t mean residents should rest easy.

“We’re getting lucky,” state Forestry spokesperson George Ducker told Source New Mexico in an interview, “that these starts aren’t spreading.”

By March 28, 2022, 90 fire starts had already burned through 12,000 acres (about 19 square miles), according to state data of private and state land. In the same period in 2023, 86 fires had already burned about 6,500 acres (about 10 square miles).

The state could be on the cusp of another season of wildfires, particularly the eastern edge of New Mexico, according to forecasts. To prevent avoidable damage, the state Forestry Division has released tips every day this weekfor residents, part of the annual Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week.

A Southwest fire forecast from the National Interagency Fire Center released March 14 predicts above-normal fire potential in eastern and southern New Mexico in April. Just over the state’s eastern border, Texas endured its biggest-ever wildfire, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, earlier this month.

“That was a grass fire that just got buffeted by winds. And, again, we were very lucky,” Ducker said. “That could have eastern New Mexico, without a doubt. It just happened to be in Texas.”

In May, the increased wildfire risk follows the Rio Grande northward to Albuquerque. Clearing invasive species from around your land before then is a good idea, Ducker said.

“For folks who live in the bosque, it might be a good idea now or next month to go out there and do some defensible space work, maybe start taking some chainsaws to that salt cedar [or] the tamarisk if you’re near the water,” Ducker said.

The tips for residents are “common sense,” Ducker said, but are necessary reminders to prevent wildfire or safely avoid its destruction. Forestry asks residents to prepare go-bags, familiarize themselves withthe “Ready, Set, Go!” evacuation protocols, do thinning around their homes and be careful using heavy equipment or stamping out cigarettes.

The threat of high winds is one Forestry officials have discussed more often recently, Ducker said. The 2022 wildfire season, in which the two biggest fires in state history ignited, was propelled by historic wind events, with huge gusts launching wildfires on unpredictable, destructive paths. So Ducker recommended keeping an eye on wind forecasts when using equipment in wildland areas.

Since 2022, “equipment use” has been deemed the cause of 43 of 249 wildfires – a little more than 17% – ignited on state or private lands, according to Forestry data. It’s a vague term, Ducker acknowledged, but one he interprets as using power tools, chainsaws or other machines that can shoot sparks.

The monsoon largely failed to materialize last year, Ducker said, recalling afternoons of midsummer “constipated clouds” that delivered little precipitation. That meant little soil moisture to rein in fire growth but also little fuel growth – a “net zero” in terms of wildfire risk. So it’s hard to say what exactly that means for this upcoming wildfire season.

“For the most part, it’s just looking like business-as-usual, which means we’re prepared,” he said.

Albuquerque police chief involved in crash while fleeing gunfire on East Central — KUNM News,The Albuquerque Journal

The man injured when Albuquerque’s Chief of Police ran a red light and crashed into his classic mustang is suing the city.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Todd Perchert suffered a broken collarbone, broken shoulder, eight broken ribs, and a collapsed lung among other injuries when Harold Medina struck the driver’s side of Perchert’s 1966 Ford Mustang on February 17.

Perchert was hospitalized for almost a week with an epidural painkiller and chest tube, and underwent a seven-hour surgery as part of his recovery.

Medina said he was fleeing from gunfire that broke out during a scuffle between two men. Medina was on his way to a press conference, but had stopped and called in police to clear a homeless encampment he said was blocking the sidewalk. Medina did not turn on his lapel camera during the incident.

Perchert says the lawsuit is about more than monetary compensation. He said he wants accountability for the Chief’s actions, which were praised by Mayor Tim Keller immediately following the incident.

Perchert and his wife said the city showed “a complete lack of concern” for his well being.

New Mexico State University names Torres interim president - Associated Press

Mónica Torres has been named interim president of New Mexico State University.

Torres currently is the chancellor of the NMSU system of community colleges and previously served as president of Doña Ana Community College.

The NMSU Board of Regents made the announcement Thursday.

On May 1, Torres will succeed Jay Gogue. He has served as interim president since April 2023 after former Chancellor Dan Arvizu stepped down when the regents didn't renew his five-year contract, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Regents said Gogue will stay on the job until May 10 to allow for a brief transition period for Torres.

They said the goal is to select a new NMSU president by the end of this year.

Albuquerque animal shelters halt rabbit adoptions over Easter weekend – KUNM News

If you’re thinking of adopting a fluffy bunny for the Easter holiday, animal welfare advocates advise against it.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department says it’s suspending rabbit adoptions at all city shelters until April 2.

Officials say the novelty of an Easter bunny often wears off, but rabbits are social creatures that need just as much attention as a dog or a cat.

Rabbit.org, an education and advocacy group, says rabbit rescue groups see a significant rise in the number of rabbits surrendered to shelters or abandoned on the streets right after Easter.

The organization reminds people that rabbits can live for 8 to 12 years and have specific dietary, housing, and exercise needs and require specialized veterinary care. They’re also not always cuddly pets. They can be territorial and may bite or scratch if not handled correctly.

Looking at a solar eclipse can be dangerous without eclipse glasses. Here's what to know - By Adithi Ramakrishnan, AP Science Writer

Millions of people along a narrow band in North America will look up when the sky darkens during a total solar eclipse on April 8. When they do, safety is key.

Staring directly at the sun during a solar eclipse or at any other time can lead to permanent eye damage. The eclipse is only safe to witness with the naked eye during totality, or the period of total darkness when the moon completely covers the sun.

Those eager to experience the eclipse should buy eclipse glasses from a reputable vendor. Sunglasses are not protective enough, and binoculars and telescopes without a proper solar filter can magnify light from the sun, making them unsafe.

"Please, please put those glasses on," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

Where to find eclipse glasses

Since counterfeit glasses abound, consider purchasing glasses from a local science museum or order online from a seller cleared on the American Astronomical Society's website.

Eclipse safety experts say legitimate eclipse glasses should block out ultraviolet light from the sun and nearly all visible light. When worn indoors, only very bright lights should be faintly visible – not household furniture or wallpaper.

Old eclipse glasses from the 2017 total solar eclipse or October's "ring of fire" annular eclipse are safe to reuse, as long as they aren't warped and don't have scratches or holes.

Glasses should say they comply with ISO 12312-2 standards, though fake suppliers can also print this language on their products. NASA does not approve or certify eclipse glasses.

How to view the eclipse without glasses

If you don't have eclipse glasses, you can still enjoy the spectacle through indirect ways such as making a pinhole projector using household materials.

Poke a hole through a piece of cardstock or cardboard, hold it up during the eclipse and look down to see a partial crescent projected below. Holding up a colander or a cracker will produce a similar effect.

Another trick: Peering at the ground under a shady tree can yield crescent shadows as the sunlight filters through branches and leaves.

Eye experts warn against viewing the eclipse through a phone camera. The sun's bright rays can also damage a phone's digital components.

Why looking at a solar eclipse is dangerous

Eye damage can occur without proper protection. The sun's bright rays can burn cells in the retina at the back of the eye. The retina doesn't have pain receptors, so there's no way to feel the damage as it happens. Once the cells die, they don't come back.

Symptoms of solar eye damage, called solar retinopathy, include blurred vision and color distortion.

In a rare case of eclipse eye damage, a woman who viewed the 2017 eclipse without adequate protection came to Mount Sinai's New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, complaining of a black spot in her vision. Doctors discovered retinal damage that corresponded to the eclipse's shape.

"The dark spot she was describing was in the shape of a crescent," said Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, a Mount Sinai ophthalmologist.

There's no set rule for how long of a glance can lead to permanent damage. Severity varies based on cloudiness, air pollution and a person's vantage point.

But doctors say looking at a solar eclipse for even a few seconds unprotected isn't worth the risk. There are reports of solar retinopathy after every solar eclipse, and U.S. eye doctors saw dozens of extra visits after the one in 2017.

Spectators who plan ahead can secure a stress-free eclipse viewing experience.

"It can be dangerous if we aren't careful, but it's also very safe if we take the basic precautions," said Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, a board member of the American Society of Retina Specialists.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.