MON: Clouds may spoil much-awaited total solar eclipse, + More

Huge crowds await a total solar eclipse in North America. Clouds may spoil the view - By Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday's celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clouds.

The best weather was expected at the tail end of the eclipse in Vermont and Maine, as well as New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

It promised to be North America's biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path and the lure of more than four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other choice spots. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

"Cloud cover is one of the trickier things to forecast," National Weather Service meteorologist Alexa Maines explained at Cleveland's Great Lakes Science Center on Sunday. "At the very least, it won't snow."

In New Mexico, the National Weather Service said cloud cover will be greatest across northern and east central NM and the least amount of cloud cover is expected across southwest and south central areas.

Timing of the eclipse will vary on location, but will generally begin shortly after 11am and end just before 2pm.

Across northeast NM, approximately 65% of the sun will be eclipsed, while across the southeast, around 85% of the sun will be eclipsed.

The cliff-hanging uncertainty added to the drama. Rain or shine, "it's just about sharing the experience with other people," said Chris Lomas from Gotham, England, who was staying at a sold-out trailer resort outside Dallas, the biggest city in totality's path.

For Monday's full eclipse, the moon was due to slip right in front of the sun, entirely blocking it. The resulting twilight, with only the sun's outer atmosphere or corona visible, would be long enough for birds and other animals to fall silent, and for planets, stars and maybe even a comet to pop out.

The out-of-sync darkness lasts up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds. That's almost twice as long as it was during the U.S. coast-to-coast eclipse seven years ago because the moon is closer to Earth. It will be another 21 years before the U.S. sees another total solar eclipse on this scale.

Extending five hours from the first bite out of the sun to the last, Monday's eclipse begins in the Pacific and makes landfall at Mazatlan, Mexico, before moving into Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and 12 other U.S. states in the Midwest, Middle Atlantic and New England, and then Canada. Last stop: Newfoundland, with the eclipse ending in the North Atlantic.

It will take just 1 hour, 40 minutes for the moon's shadow to race more than 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) across the continent.

Eye protection is needed with proper eclipse glasses and filters to look at the sun, except when it ducks completely out of sight during an eclipse.

The path of totality — approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide — encompasses several major cities this time, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York and Montreal. An estimated 44 million people live within the track, with a couple hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometers). Add in all the eclipse chasers, amateur astronomers, scientists and just plain curious, and it's no wonder the hotels and flights are sold out and the roads jammed.

Experts from NASA and scores of universities are posted along the route, poised to launch research rockets and weather balloons, and conduct experiments. The International Space Station's seven astronauts also will be on the lookout, 270 miles (435 kilometers) up.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Pair of settlements stemming from injuries at state Capitol cost New Mexico $530,000 - Associated Press

A pair of settlements related to injuries from officials that occurred four and six years ago at the state Capitol cost New Mexico's Legislative Council Service over $500,000.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported on Friday that the former president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico reached a $500,000 settlement with the state's Legislative Council Service stemming from injuries she sustained after falling on a stairway at the state Capitol. Stephanie Ly said in the lawsuit that she was permanently disfigured from the incident, though the lawsuit did not describe Ly's injuries or the conditions that led to them, according to the New Mexican.

"I don't know what the right verb is to use, whether it was tripped or what, but she ended up having a mishap on the stairs where she ends up falling and breaking her fall with her head," Democratic state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who was walking with Ly at the time, told the New Mexican.

Ivey-Soto added that Ly was "knocked out initially, and then when she came to, she was dazed and confused and had trouble speaking through the blood coming from her mouth."

A New Mexico state lawmaker also reached a $30,000 settlement with the state four years after being crushed by doors that were newly installed at the state Capitol.

The Santa Fe New Mexican also reported that Democratic state Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, of Albuquerque, claimed that she was "severely injured" in January 2020 when she used her keycard to get through a door. The lawsuit states that the door "closed abruptly and forcefully on the left side of her body, causing her to suffer injuries." The state had just installed new doors in the Capitol, along with the keycard system.

The lawsuit alleges that the building superintendent later told Roybal Caballero the door had been installed incorrectly, which caused it to "snap closed unexpectedly."

About $25,000 of the settlement will be used to reimburse people who provided care or helped pay after the injury, which could include medical professionals and insurance companies, according to the New Mexican.

New Mexico electric vehicle mandates to remain in place as auto dealers fight the new rules - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Mandates for auto dealers to provide an increasing number of electric vehicles for sale across New Mexico will remain in place as state regulators on Friday denied an effort to derail implementation of the new rules pending a legal challenge.

Members of the state Environmental Improvement Board voted 4-1 after deliberating behind closed doors, marking a setback to the New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association as it pursues its challenge before the state Court of Appeals.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been pushing for more electric vehicles in the state, saying doing so will curb emissions and help address climate change. The state has adopted more stringent standards for vehicle emissions and established the mandates for inventories of zero-emission vehicles, winning praise from environmentalists.

But local auto dealers and others, including Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, are concerned that the mandates will have negative effects particularly for rural communities that lack electric vehicle charging infrastructure. They also have argued that affordability is an issue for consumers on the Navajo Nation and across New Mexico.

Republicans in the legislative minority also have criticized the governor's plans as impractical, citing the range that many people have to drive in New Mexico — which is the fifth largest state in the U.S., although sparsely populated.

Starting in 2026, 43% of all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks shipped to New Mexico auto dealerships by national auto manufacturers must be zero-emission vehicles. The rules also call for 15% of all new commercial heavy-duty trucks to be zero-emission vehicles.

By 2032, four out of every five passenger cars shipped to the state by manufacturers must have zero emissions.

"These standards are poised to slash harmful tailpipe pollution and save lives as they make New Mexico households, businesses, and economy less tethered to volatile and costly gasoline that damages our climate," the advocacy group New Mexico Clean Air said in a statement after Friday's vote.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board, which covers the most populated area in the state, also supports the rules.

While New Mexico is pushing ahead with its clean car initiatives, federal regulators have opted to relax initial tailpipe limits that were proposed last year. That decision followed news that EV sales were beginning to slow in December.

Carlos Garcia, with Garcia Automotive Group, one of the largest car dealership networks in the state, had testified that the EV market was flat despite claims made by environmentalists. He pointed to recent announcements that Toyota, Honda, Ford and other major manufacturers were cutting their forecasts and EV spending.

"It is clear that this rule has far-reaching effects beyond air quality and will impact every New Mexican socially and economically, not just car dealers and the thousands of employees in the automotive industry," he said in written testimony. "The economic implications this rule forces on all New Mexicans will cause irreparable harm to many."

Critics also said the tax incentives promised by Democratic legislative leaders for electric vehicles are income restricted and capped at prices that ends up excluding much of the market. Garcia said not one pickup truck would qualify for the incentive.

Some board members had questioned during the hearing in March if delaying implementation of the mandates would signal a rolling back of the momentum in New Mexico. Dealers argued the market isn't ripe yet, but environmentalists said the state would be among the leaders nationally if it sticks with its emission standards and the benchmarks for EV sales.

Lujan Grisham issues order to step up state’s cybersecurity - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Friday meant to strengthen the cybersecurity of New Mexico government agencies. In her announcement, she called the matter one of “public safety and national security.”

Under the order, the Department of Information Technology will assess the IT security of all state departments in an effort to identify and fortify weak spots.

For their part, the agencies themselves must adopt cybersecurity and privacy policies in line with standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The agencies must be in compliance with the standards by November unless they seek an exemption from the IT Department. Applications for exemptions must include a plan to get into compliance.

While the order only applies to agencies under the governor’s executive branch, she encourages other public entities to voluntarily participate.

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race - Associated Press

Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates.

Domenici's campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That includes a $500,000 contribution by the Republican businesswoman-turned-candidate herself, along with donations from at least 1,100 people, the campaign confirmed in an email.

Heinrich's campaign said the second-term senator raised more than $1.5 million during the same period from more than 7,600 donors. Heinrich's campaign had about $3.5 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023. Detailed filings with the Federal Election Commission were not yet available Friday.

Domenici, the daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici, announced her candidacy in January and has called for new approaches to border enforcement, natural resource development and public education.

Republicans hope to regain their political footing this year in New Mexico, where Democrats hold all congressional seats and every statewide elected office. President Joe Biden won New Mexico by 11 percentage points, or about 100,000 votes.

Heinrich won reelection in 2018 with about 54% of the vote in a three-way race against Republican Mick Rich and Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales III initially registered to pursue the GOP Senate nomination ahead of New Mexico's June 4 primary but failed to collect enough petition signatures to qualify.

Democrats hold a tenuous 51-49 voting majority in the Senate but are defending more seats than Republicans in the November election.