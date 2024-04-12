FRI: Commissioners accused of violating the Open Meetings Act, + More

Commissioners accused of violating the Open Meetings Act - Carolyn Carlson, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

Did Bernalillo County Commissioners violate state law?

The Foundation for Open Government (FOG) — an advocate for transparency in government — has asked the New Mexico Department of Justice to investigate whether the Bernalillo County Commission violated the Open Meetings Act by engaging in a rolling quorum before it met this week.

A rolling quorum can include when “three members of a five-member board discuss public business in a series of telephone or email conversations, the discussion is a meeting of the quorum.” A rolling quorum to discuss public business or take action violates the state Open Meetings Act because it means a public body is meeting outside of a properly noticed, public meeting.

The complaint was filed after FOG received several calls about the possible violation on its public hotline. The citizen complaints were about a commission resolution to create a search committee to decide how to fill the position of county manager. Current Manager Julie Morgas Baca will retire in June.

The callers stated that three members of the commission – Chairman Barbara Baca, Commissioners Adriann Barboa and Eric Olivas – came to the meeting with a plan already outlined. The plan was disclosed in a news release issued by Chairman Baca on April 4, 2024, where the members of the search committee were listed – before the resolution was even considered in the public meeting.

Chairman Baca’s selection process for a new county manager was approved on a 3 to 1 margin at the April 9th meeting. Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada angrily left the meeting during a debate over this issue.

Comments from commissioners were not received by press time.

NM Speaker touts state’s early childhood programs before congressional committee - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives told a joint congressional committee Wednesday that the state’s strategy for early childhood education and services leads the nation and should be replicated.

State Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) spoke before the Joint Economic Committee, chaired by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Other expert witnesses included national child and education advocates across the political spectrum, including from the conservative Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute.

Martinez described a “robust” array of services for very young children and their parents as essential investments for the state’s future success.

In 2022, the state tapped its Land Grant Permanent Fund to provide about $127 million annually for early childhood education after voters passed a measure approving the transfer The state in 2020 also created an Early Childhood Trust Fund, which Martinez said is projected to grow to nearly$445 million by mid-2027.

All those investments, Martinez told the committee, will help tackle the enormous challenges facing New Mexico children: 80% of births in the state are to parents on Medicaid, and more than half of children are born into a single parent household.

“When we talk about it taking a village to raise a child in New Mexico, we are having to rebuild that village,” Martinez said. “And that is the work that we’ve undertaken over the last few years.”

Heinrich, in his opening remarks, said the recent actions in New Mexico have increased childcare provider pay and allowed some parents to return to careers they’d put on hold to raise their children.

But the notion of universal pre-Kindergarten and childcare drew criticism from congressional Republicans and the experts they invited, who said the evidence that such programs were effective was out-dated and said they are designed to push more parents into the workforce even if they’d prefer to stay home raising their kids.

“I’m sure a lot of single moms – and a lot of dads, too – would like to spend more time at home with their children during those formative years,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said. “And our answer to them is you’ve got to go to the workforce because that’s what’s going to raise GDP.”

One exchange in the 90-minute hearing focused on whether Congress, instead of making childcare and pre-K universal, should expand the use of tax-exempt savings accounts to help parents pay for education expenses while one parent cares for the child at home.

So-called 529 savings accounts were expanded viaTrump-era tax reforms to allow parents to use them to pay for K-12 education, not just college. Lindsay Burke, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, called on Congress to go a step further: Allowing parents to also use the accounts for childcare and pre-Kindergarten.

“You tell everybody in your family, ‘Contribute to my 529,’” she said. “You’re then able to build a pretty decent nest egg, by the time you are eligible for preschool, to actually pay for that out of pocket.”

But Heinrich, who said he is generally supportive of those tax-free education savings accounts, said that wouldn’t be enough to allow people in New Mexico, in particular, to afford paying for preschool or college.

“The reality of most New Mexicans, most of my constituents, when their freshmen, college age, children start university, they don’t have a 529 of any substantial means,” he said.

Martinez agreed, citing the low federal minimum wage, saying that families simply can’t afford to stay home with their kids.

“How can you afford to stay at home with your newborn?” he said. “This is not about forcing people into the workforce for the purposes of increasing GDP. This is about families and being able to raise and nurture our children.”

The full hearing is here.

City hunts for Westside shelter operator - By Damon Scott,City Desk ABQ

The city is searching for someone to take on a complex assignment: staff and operate the Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness.

The facility is located about 20 miles west of Downtown near the Double Eagle II Airport. Its remote location is typically accessed through shuttle services departing from pickup points near Downtown and the International District.

The taxpayer-funded WEHC is critical to addressing the needs of hundreds of men, women and couples over age 18 that it serves. While clients arrive in differing stages of distress, all need a safe place to sleep. Officials say the majority of those who stay would otherwise be on the street. WEHC’s population includes older adults, the medically vulnerable, people living with mental illness or substance use disorders, and those who are chronically homeless or newly homeless. There is no limit to how long people can stay.

However imperfect WEHC’s location or appearance may be, the need for it has increased over time. WEHC was originally intended to be a temporary, emergency shelter and operated as such. Today it is a year round, 24/7 operation.

DAUNTING TASK

Homelessness services provider Albuquerque Heading Home has operated WEHC since 2021. Its current $4.1 million contract expires June 30. According to its contract, about $3.1 million is designated to pay the wages of administrators, program directors, facility managers, dorm monitors, case managers, shuttle drivers, custodians and security guards. The remaining amount of about $1 million funds a variety of operation costs.

The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) in March for an agency to take over operations when Heading Home’s contract expires June 30.

The RFP — which once again offers up to $4.1 million in funding — expires April 12 at 6 p.m. It’s not clear whether Heading Home, which maintains other homeless services contracts with the city, will resubmit a bid. Calls to executives were not immediately returned this week.

To submit a proposal visit the city’s procurement portal here.

Meanwhile, the city’s Health, Housing & Homelessness (HHH) department, which oversees the contract, said Wednesday that it has been in touch with “multiple agencies” and looks forward to reviewing the submissions.

It will be a short turnaround time for the debut of a new operator; one tasked with providing for an estimated 2,200 unique clients a year — an average of 400 people per night.

The shelter is able to sleep roughly 640 people in all. The WEHC operator must coordinate medical and supportive services, meals, laundry services, security, sanitation and cleaning and the “orderly use” of common areas. The operator is also charged with providing bus monitors on arriving and departing transport vehicles.

‘DIFFICULT TO RUN AND MAINTAIN'

Both the city and Heading Home describe WEHC on their respective websites as a place that offers “a safe and welcoming environment,” although the characterization is arguable. Although the facility has seen a share of recent city-funded improvements (upgrades to dorms, bathrooms, floors and lighting) its history as a former Bernalillo County jail can still be felt. WEHC’s high perimeter fences once featured coils of razor wire and some still have barbed wire, even though no one is forced to stay. The interior has also been described as having the look of a detention center.

“The real question about the WEHC is simply stated: If you don’t have it, where are the hundreds of people using it to go?” Daymon Ely, an adviser to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on homelessness, told City Desk ABQ.

Ely said there needs to be short and long term solutions in place for WEHC, a cornerstone of a policy proposal he recently submitted to the city.

“In the short term, improve the WEHC so that it is not just habitable, but a place that will attract the homeless to stay,” he said. “And as we move forward, have real alternatives and housing to eliminate or minimize the need for [it].”

Ely added that his preference would be that a government entity — like the city or Bernalillo County — consider operating the facility.

“With a shelter, a private provider adds a layer of expense that does not make sense,” he said. “No one should be operating a shelter with a view towards being in the ‘black’ [whether a for-profit or nonprofit entity].”

Ely said if WEHC were city or county-run, it would provide more “immediate transparency and accountability.”

“These shelters are difficult to run and maintain. Having direct public oversight is one way of keeping pressure on the facility manager,” he said. “And there is a very limited pool of people both willing and capable to run a shelter the size of WEHC. With less competition, the risk is greater that the private operator will not work out.”

Nonprofit plans up to 30 homes on donated land in Santa Fe – Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announced this week it plans to build 25 to 30 affordable homes west of Downtown.

The Santa Fe New Mexicanreports Habitat has struggled to find building sites in the city. A couple donated the six-acre parcel in late 2022, but its hilly terrain mean development costs will be higher.

The project got a boost through a $1 million earmark from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich in the federal transportation and spending bill, signed in March.

Habitat serves people who live or work in Santa Fe and earn below 80% of the area median income. That’s $47,800 for one person in the capital city and $54,600 for two people.

The nonprofit has begun making development plans, but is at least a year out from starting construction. Executive Director Kurt Krahn says it will also need more funding.

The project will preserve access to the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park.