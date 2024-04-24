WED: Location for Doña Ana Co. reproductive health center expected to be announced next month, + More

Location for Doña Ana Co. reproductive health center expected to be announced next month - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

The location for New Mexico’s $10 million reproductive health clinic in Doña Ana is slowly getting closer to a public announcement.

Dr. Eve Espey, an instrumental organizer in the project, said the different groups involved are in the final stages of vetting properties and deciding on a location in the county in Southern New Mexico. She said she anticipates an announcement within the next month.

“We are very close,” Espey said. “I think we’ll be able to talk about it in two to three weeks.”

The project was initially announced to the public by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an executive order in August 2022. She said it is a way to increase access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion services.

Espey, chair of the University of New Mexico’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, represents UNM Health Sciences Center, one of the four planning organizations on the project that also includes Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Bold Futures and Strong Families New Mexico.

The university’s health sciences center is acting as the local fiscal agent to spend $10 million appropriated in 2023 by the state legislature through a capital outlay bill.

Bold Futures Executive Director Charlene Bencomo added that “tangible progress” has been made in securing a location.

Espey said the group hopes to break ground this summer and is working to meet that goal, a timeline the governor’s office said it is aiming for in an email with Source New Mexico several weeks ago.

On Monday, Lujan Grisham spokesperson Michael Coleman affirmed the project remains a priority for the governor’s office

“Gov. Lujan Grisham is determined to expand reproductive health care options in New Mexico, and the Dona Ana County clinic is an integral part of this effort,” Coleman said.

Espey said project updates were sparse this past year because organizers are tasked with building a new model that required work between multiple agencies. On top of that, funding moves slowly between multiple government channels.

She said much of that work is finished.

“I would say that given the pace of bureaucracies, things have actually happened at a very rapid pace,” she said. “We can expect the pace to pick up very quickly at this point.”

ESPEY NOTES THAT REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CLINIC PLANNING BEGAN AHEAD OF FEDERAL ABORTION BAN

Espey explained that the creation of a clinic began with a grant application to the Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity. UNM Health Sciences, Bold Futures and Strong Families wanted to identify where a reproductive health clinic could reduce inequalities. Doña Ana, McKinley and Santa Fe counties were the three areas their study determined resources should be targeted to consider a new clinic.

“I think it was the combination of the community perspectives, the economic feasibility, the demographics that ultimately landed us on Doña Ana County,” Espey said. “In retrospect, that seems super obvious because of what’s going on in Texas, but that was actually not the case when we started the project.”

Espey said reproductive health deserts still exist and create further need for services in the state, and additional clinics in McKinley and Santa Fe counties are still possibilities.

Lujan Grisham’s executive order brought the state into the mix, established initial funding and allowed the four groups to collaborate on the new facility in Doña Ana County.

NEXT STEPS

While work on choosing a location is the major focus right now, Espey said work continues simultaneously on finding an architect to contract with, developing a staffing plan and an advisory board.

Bencomo told Source New Mexico several months ago that she predicted the clinic taking another two years before it is open to patients. Espey said the prediction is reasonable, but organizers are also working “to shorten that timeline as much as possible.”

As for funding, the $10 million appropriation was made solely for construction of the clinic. Espey said organizers are developing a business plan for the clinic, but they anticipate needing more monetary support to ensure the clinic continues to operate once open.

“We would love to propose that to the legislature and also to private foundations and other funders,” she said.

Reps. Stansbury and Vasquez celebrate $16.3M in homelessness funding - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

More than a dozen nonprofit and city leaders who work in homelessness and housing services across the state met in Albuquerque on Tuesday to mark an infusion of $16.3 million in federal funds for its programs.

A roundtable event at Cuidando Los Niños featured U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez, part of the New Mexico delegation in Congress who helped secure the funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). New Mexico’s share was part of a total $3.16 billion funded nationwide — the largest-ever amount in HUD “Continuum of Care Program” dollars, first announced in February.

“[Homelessness is] one of the most critical issues facing New Mexicans and the country,” Vasquez said. “Homelessness and the unhoused is not an easy issue, but today we’re here at a place that specifically takes care of the most vulnerable population — the young people that are impacted.”

The Cuidando Los Niños campus, located at 1500 Walter St. SE, provides daytime services to 55 homeless children and their parents — mostly mothers who are fleeing from domestic violence. The group, which has an 80-family waiting list, received $229,048 of the funds.

“I can’t think of a more important issue to work on than housing,” Stansbury said. “For me, housing is a human right; housing is infrastructure; housing is core to ensuring that our families and communities have opportunity.”

Stansbury said she experienced homelessness when she was in middle school after her mother lost her job as a contract seamstress after breaking her leg in an accident. The family subsequently lost their home and lived in a tent for a summer in a family friend’s backyard.

“I remember I only had two sets of clothes,” Stansbury said. “One of the little boys in one of my classes came up to me and punched me and said: ‘You don’t have any other clothes? You come to school in the same clothes every day?’ I’m now a 45-year-old woman and that story still breaks my heart.”

FRONT-LINE GROUPS

Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico was one of 26 statewide organizations that received a portion of the HUD funding — about $1.1 million. The nonprofit offers permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing programs.

“I’m excited because I know that this money is going to change people’s lives,” Andy Najar, a Catholic Charities associate director, said.

Najar, who said he’s been working in the field for 25 years, lauded his colleagues for working in a profession that’s “hard” and “tough.”

“You’re all a bunch of angels for doing it because I know it’s crazy,” he said.

Debbie Johnson, the founder and CEO of TenderLove Community Center in Albuquerque, which received $375,422, said the group’s mission is to reduce poverty, social exclusion and homelessness.

“I don’t see the homeless,” she said. “I see future leaders. I see future government officials. We help them from where they are, and set goals to where they want to see themselves in one year, two years, six years.”

Johnson said most of her staff have formerly experienced homelessness and used TenderLove’s services. She said one of the most pressing issues among homelessness providers is ever-growing waiting lists, and appealed to Stansbury and Vasquez to continue to press for more funding for the state.

“Please see what you can do so we can eradicate the long waiting lists,” Johnson said. “About six years ago, one of my clients living in poverty wanted to commit suicide because she was waiting to be called for housing and it was taking too long.”

$16.3 MILLION FUNDING BREAKDOWN



City of Albuquerque: $3,591,847

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness: $1,434,735

Youth Shelters & Family Services: $1,165,192

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope: $1,125,523

Catholic Charities: $1,067,213

The Life Link: $953,769

La Casa Inc.: $940,816

Battered Families Services Inc.: $632,625

DreamTree Project Inc.: $628,833

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico: $610,902

Valencia Shelter Services: $498,370

Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corp.: $382,677

TenderLove Community Center: $375,422

Sandoval County: $372,924

Santa Fe Community Housing Trust: $340,617

High Desert Housing: $325,516

El Camino Real Housing Authority: $325,276

San Juan County Partnership: $269,676

Supporting People In Need (SPIN): $237,479

Cuidando Los Niños: $229,048

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless: $163,211

San Juan Safe Communities Initiative Inc.: $158,403

Community Against Violence Inc.: $139,702

El Refugio Inc.: $128,661

Casa Milagro Inc.: $121,063

Abode Inc.: $53,915

New Mexico reaches settlement in 2017 wage-theft complaint after prolonged legal battle - Associated Press

New Mexico labor regulators on Tuesday announced a legal settlement that resolves longstanding accusations of unpaid wages against a restaurant business in northwestern New Mexico.

The Workforce Solutions Department said in a news release that 505 Burgers Farmington LLC has agreed to pay out $100,000 to resolve claims by two former employees that they received only a small portion of the wages they were due for more than 3,000 hours of work, including overtime.

The settlement resolves a complaint originally filed in 2017 by Francisco and Sandra Olivas with the state labor relations division that wound its way through an administrative investigation before going to trial in 2022. The New Mexico Court of Appeals rejected a challenge by the employer before a final settlement was reached.

505 Burgers owner Morgan Newsom declined to comment on the settlement when contacted Tuesday.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Sarita Nair said her agency strives to provide education and training to businesses to ensure employees are paid fairly.

"But when prevention does not work, our capable team will pursue these cases for workers, no matter how long it takes," she said in a statement.

New Mexico workplace regulators have struggled in the past to keep pace with complaints of alleged wage theft linked to enforcement of the state's minimum wage law.

The state labor relations division said it collected more than $689,000 during the 12-month period ending in June 2023 for New Mexico workers claiming underpayment or nonpayment of wages. Most of the complaints have raised allegations of unpaid overtime, failure to pay minimum wage and an employer withholding a final paycheck.