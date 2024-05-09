THURS: Top water official in New Mexico to retire as state awaits decision in Rio Grande case, + More

Top water official in New Mexico to retire as state awaits decision in Rio Grande case - Associated Press

New Mexico's top water official will be stepping down next month, wrapping up a four-decade career that has included work on water projects from New Mexico and Colorado to Texas.

Mike Hamman has served as the state engineer for the past two years and previously led an irrigation district that spans thousands of acres (hectares) in New Mexico's most populated area. He also worked with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, managing federal water projects from the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado to Fort Quitman in Texas.

Hamman most recently was among those involved in negotiations that led to a three-state consent decree aimed at settling a long-running dispute with Texas over management of the Rio Grande. That case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hamman said in a statement issued Wednesday that he will continue to support efforts to improve New Mexico's water security while giving more attention to his family's small farm in the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

"Collaboration with all our communities have been the key in finding lasting solutions as we prepared for a more arid future," he said, speaking of the work he has done throughout his career.

Hamman's last day will be June 30. It will be up to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to choose his successor. It wasn't immediately clear if she planned to conduct a national search or choose a candidate from the many water experts in New Mexico.

The state engineer is charged with administering New Mexico's water resources and has authority over the measurement and distribution of all surface and groundwater — a task that has become increasingly challenging as the arid state grapples with ongoing drought and the effects of climate change.

New Mexico earlier this year rolled out its latest water plan, which expanded on recommendations developed by a water policy task force that Hamman chaired in 2022. The water plan noted that some systems in New Mexico are losing anywhere from 40% to 70% of all treated drinking water because of breaks and leaks in old infrastructure.

Undercover operation nets arrests as New Mexico's top prosecutor blames Meta for online predators - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

New Mexico's top prosecutor announced charges Wednesday against three men who are accused of using Meta's social media platforms to target and solicit sex with underage children.

The arrests are the result of a monthslong undercover operation in which the suspects connected with decoy accounts that were set up by the state Department of Justice. The investigation began in December around the time the state filed a civil lawsuit against the social media giant, claiming Meta was failing to take basic precautionary measures to ensure children were safe on its platforms.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said during a news conference Wednesday that the suspects communicated and exchanged explicit sexual content through Facebook's messenger app and were clear in expressing a sexual interest in children.

"It's extraordinarily concerning to us just how easily these individuals found the undercover personas that were created," Torrez said. "And it is, frankly, I think a wakeup call for all of us to understand just how serious these kinds of threats are."

He placed blame on Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and suggested that the company was putting profits above the interests of parents and children.

"For those of us who are engaged in this work, we are simply tired of the rhetoric," he said. "We are tired of the assurances that have been given to members of our communities, to members of Congress, to policymakers that all reasonable steps have been taken to ensure that this type of behavior doesn't occur."

Meta disputed the allegations and reiterated Wednesday that it uses technology to prevent suspicious adults from finding or interacting with children and teens on its apps and that it works with law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting offenders.

The company also said it has hired child safety experts, reports content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and shares information and tools with others to help root out predators.

"This is an ongoing fight, where determined criminals evolve their tactics across platforms to try and evade protections," Meta said in an emailed statement.

While the state attorney general's office will continue working to identify predators who are targeting children, Torrez said it's too early to say whether that work will have a bearing on the civil litigation.

As part of that lawsuit, New Mexico prosecutors say they have uncovered internal documents in which Meta employees estimate about 100,000 children every day are subjected to sexual harassment on the company's platforms.

The three defendants in the criminal case were identified as Fernando Clyde, Marlon Kellywood and Christopher Reynolds. Prosecutors are seeking to detain them pending trial on charges that include child solicitation by an electronic communication device.

Hearings have yet to be scheduled, and court records did not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of Clyde and Kellywood. A message was left with the public defender's office, which is representing Reynolds.

NM GOP leader urges party to disavow candidate for ‘antisemitic’ social media posts - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

As early voting for New Mexico’s June primary sparks up, a prominent GOP lawmaker is now calling on his colleagues to disavow a candidate for an open Senate seat, callingold social media posts of hers as “antisemitic.”

As the Santa Fe New Mexican reports, Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho is worried that posts made by Senate District 9 candidate Audrey Trujillo could jeopardize a GOP seat in a Democrat dominated state legislature.

In one post, Trujillo allegedly transformed a Zia symbol into a swastika while referencing New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Another featured a newspaper photo depicting alarge Star of David placed above the heads of several pharmaceutical companies with the caption “Pick your poison.”

Trujillo was heavily criticized for these posts during the 2022 election cycle when she ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver for secretary of state.

Brandt is a staunch advocate for Trujillo’s opponent in the June primary – Republican Frida Susana Vasquez. Vasquez, who is not originally from New Mexico, owns a holistic pet food store in Rio Rancho.

TheCommittee to Elect Craig Brandt is credited withfunding Vasquez’ website.

Westside shelter is losing its operator –Damon Scott CityDesk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

The embattled Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) took another hit this month after the city was unable to find an operator to run it starting July 1. Two organizations applied for a $4.1 million annual contract, but officials said their proposals were “unsatisfactory, incomplete and ineligible.”

Operator Albuquerque Heading Home, whose current three-year contract expires at the end of next month, said it will no longer run the facility and didn’t participate in the latest proposal process.

“We’re really trying to reorganize and focus. Running an operation like [the WEHC] was never our mission,” Chief Executive Officer Connie Chavez said this week. “We’re pulling back and committing to our original mission, which is to serve folks well. [WEHC’s] not the perfect place; it’s hard and the funding is strenuous.”

Chavez, who took the helm about a year ago, said the city has asked the homeless services provider to extend its contract on an emergency basis until a new operator is identified.

The city has now come up with a new approach in the hope of attracting a bigger pool of candidates to oversee the shelter — one that’s open 24/7 and provides beds and services to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. The 18-and-older population includes older adults, the medically vulnerable, people living with mental illness or substance use disorders and those who are chronically homeless or newly so.

However, the new approach offers less funding than was in the most recent contract.

Health, Housing & Homelessness (HHH) spokesperson Katie Simon said the city will soon release two requests for proposals (RFPs) — one in early June for an operator at $3.1 million a year, and the second one this month at $750,000 a year for the administration of wraparound services like intensive case management with a goal to place clients into stable housing.

“This revised structure will be more flexible for our agencies and bring in more services,” Simon said. “We are in communication with Heading Home to ensure operations continue while the city is procuring another operator. We do not anticipate there to be any break in services at the WEHC.”

‘DEPLORABLE’ WEHC SEES IMPROVEMENTS

The aesthetics of being located in a former Bernalillo County jail, its deteriorating condition, and the remote location of the WEHC has provoked plenty of criticism by homelessness advocates and some of its residents.

But while city officials acknowledge some of the same issues, they say the idea of closing the shelter down is not an option because the need is immense, and closer alternatives to the city center like the Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub are not yet sufficient.

“The WEHC is deplorable, but even in that condition, there are at any one time 400 to 600 people out there. We can’t just close it,” said Daymon Ely, an adviser to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on homelessness.

Ely said the WEHC in the short term needs to be made “livable and safe” with more frequent transportation to and from the city center for clients seeking services like health care.

He also said the shelter should not be privately run, a point he laid out in his policy proposal to Keller. Ely’s preference is that a government entity — like the city or Bernalillo County — consider operating the facility. He said it would be less expensive and provide more transparency and accountability through public oversight.

The city agrees that the WEHC will be part of its system of care for those experiencing homelessness for “the foreseeable future,” and has embarked on interior and exterior improvements.

Simon said renovations to its 12 dorms will include paint, floors, LED lights, bathroom fixtures and partitions, and beds with lockable storage. She said the first dorm renovation, at $180,000, is scheduled to be completed next week. The total cost of interior renovations will total around $4.2 million and exterior improvements that include shade structures, pet areas, outdoor furniture and paving will cost about $1.7 million, she said.

New funds approved by the Albuquerque City Council this week should help with the high price tag. On May 6, the council voted unanimously to authorize the sale of $22.5 million in gross receipt tax improvement revenue bonds for projects throughout the city, with $4.5 million designated to the WEHC.

“The additional bond funding allows us to do more,” Simon said.

Lujan Grisham and other Western governors call on Congress to expand compensation for downwinders — Utah News Dispatch via Source New Mexico

A letter signed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is garnering more support from several other Western governors calling on Congress to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, which would widen eligibility for people poisoned by radiation from Cold War era nuclear weapons testing and manufacturing, known as downwinders.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Tuesday joined the call penned by the Western Governor’s Association to leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 1. Lujan Grisham is the vice chair of the association.

Cox’s support comes as lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are considering two RECA bills.

One proposal would extend the deadline for compensation, which is set to expire this June, sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee in the Senate and Rep. Celeste Maloy in the House, both Republicans from Utah.

The other, sponsored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, would increase compensation, expand eligibility for certain uranium workers, and widen the current definition of an “affected area” to include all of Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Guam.

It would also include parts of Hawley’s district near St. Louis,where creek water was contaminated by radiation during nuclear weapons development.

As of Tuesday evening, Congress has 14 days to pass an expansion or extension before compensation expires on June 10.

Cox told Utah News Dispatch in a statement that he wants to see the program expanded.

“We support efforts to expand compensation for those affected by the nuclear testing that occurred throughout the West,” Cox said in the statement. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The statement comes on the heels of a similar push from Western governors urging members of Congress to support Hawley’s bill. On May 1, Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, chair of the Western Governors Association, and Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, vice chair of the organization, sent letters to several lawmakers asking them to schedule a vote.

“The bill acknowledges that nuclear weapons production and testing has had much broader effects than currently recognized by statute, and Western Governors encourage you to expeditiously schedule the legislation for consideration by the full House,” reads a letter sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

RECA was enacted in 1990 — to be eligible for compensation under the act, Utahns had to prove they contracted certain types of cancer and lived in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Millard, Piute, San Juan, Sevier, Washington or Wayne counties for two consecutive years from 1951 to 1958, or during the summer of 1962.

People who worked in uranium mines, mills or transporting ore in Utah from 1942 to 1971 were also eligible.

Downwinders could receive $50,000, with uranium workers getting $100,000.

Lee and Maloy’s bill would extend the same program that’s been in place since 1990. But activists have long claimed the program was too narrow, pointing toample evidence that all of Utah and other states in the West were downwind from nuclear weapons testing.

RECA also excludes people who had kidney cancer, certain kinds of leukemia, autoimmune disorders or other diseases that are linked to radiation. And Utahns who worked but didn’t reside in eligible counties or lived just across an eligible county line cannot receive compensation.

Hawley’s bill, which passed the Senate in March after a bipartisan 69-30 vote, would increase some payouts up to $150,000 while covering people who worked in uranium mines and mills up until 1990, extending the current timeframe by nearly 20 years. Uranium core drillers and remediation workers would also be eligible.

Hawley has said he hopes the expansion will be added to a bill expanding child tax credits.

Council approves RFP for new recycling provider; other bidders feel left on the curb — KUNM News, The Albuquerque Journal

Glass recycling pick-up directly from homes might be coming to Albuquerque after the city council approved a bid on Monday in an 8 to 1 vote.

As the Albuquerque Journal reports Texas based WM, formerly Waste Management, answered the city’s request for proposals for a new recycling facility.

The bid does include glass processing, but a spokesperson for WM says it’s “still too early to tell” if that would also include curbside pickup.

Though, the details surrounding curbside glass pick-up will have to be determined by the city, according to the council.

Both the final location and the final amount of the contract are yet to be determined as part of final negotiations, but the WM spokesperson said the proposed facility would be able to expand as the city does, and would include “cutting edge technology.”