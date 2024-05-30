THURS: Vote on BernCo Behavioral Health Authority delayed after outpouring of public comment, + More

Vote on BernCo Behavioral Health Authority delayed after outpouring of public comment - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

A month ago, Bernalillo County officials hoped for feedback from city and county residents on the proposed creation of a Behavioral Health Authority and how it should operate in their communities.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners said the volume of public comments it received exceeded expectations, and due to the wide range of issues the authority seeks to address, it unanimously decided to allow more time for comments by deferring a vote on the proposed ordinance until June 25.

“In April, we said we wanted to make sure we got public comment, and you’ll see that we listened and made some changes [to the ordinance],” said Commissioner Adriann Barboa, cosponsor of the ordinance with Commissioner Eric Olivas. “I’m grateful for everyone that has given their time to influence this ordinance over the 30-day-plus comment period.”

Barboa said the county received feedback from close to 200 people through oral and written comments. In addition, she said the ordinance made the rounds among the county’s Behavioral Health Initiative steering committee, city of Albuquerque departments like Albuquerque Community Safety, the city-county Homeless Coordinating Council and Albuquerque Public Schools, among others.

“I feel super confident about this policy now that so many folks have been able to give input,” Barboa said, adding that the deferred vote was also needed to ensure additional changes were incorporated. “I’m really excited to pass this, but I also want to make sure we get it right.”

Officials said an authority was needed to help unify the county’s behavioral health efforts that are currently spread across multiple departments. The proposed agency would place services together and assist in better coordination between the state, city of Albuquerque, nonprofits and providers, and educational institutions like APS and the University of New Mexico, among others.

Commissioners recently hired Wayne Lindstrom to serve as the deputy county manager of the authority — overseeing the funding of critically needed behavioral health services under the county’s Behavioral Health Initiative (BHI). The BHI funds programs and services for those experiencing severe mental illness, substance abuse and addiction, housing insecurity and homelessness. It was created a decade ago through a one-eighth percent gross receipts tax to raise millions of dollars to improve access to mental and behavioral health care services.

Olivas said that while he knew the public would weigh-in on the ordinance, he was a bit surprised by the high interest.

“I’ve never actually really seen that happen before. It’s a very rare thing. It’s a genuine thing,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It was just incredible to see the community come out, and I think it’s also illustrative of how important this issue is to the community, because the community shows up when something drives it to show up.”

During the meeting’s public comments, a woman who identified herself as a nurse with 20 years of experience said she supported the goals of the ordinance.

“Ensuring that the county has exceptional services for mental and behavioral health and substance abuse treatment would drastically reduce the long term societal and monetary impact on local communities and governments,” she said. “The proposed ordinance will surely improve the quality of life issues for our unhoused and housed. Long term comprehensive services are vital to improve outcomes in case management, employment support and in some cases permanent supportive housing.”

Read the ordinance here; make a public comment before June 25 here; and view Tuesday’s meeting here.

BLM announces criteria for lands that the government might purchase - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced the criteria for landowners to nominate private lands adjacent to public lands that can be sold or exchanged under the Federal Land Transaction Facilitation Act.

Under the law, landowners who have parcels adjacent to federal lands in 12 western states, including New Mexico, can nominate those lands for the government to purchase. There are a few criteria those lands must meet. They must border BLM, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service properties and must contain “exceptional resources.” The lands must connect to wilderness study areas or national forests, parks, trails, wildlife refuges or wild and scenic river systems or they must contain at least 640 contiguous acres that would allow the public to better access federal lands.

Currently, there are public lands that are surrounded by private lands and are essentially inaccessible to the public or have restricted public access. The land sales could allow the federal government to acquire lands that will provide access to the islands of public lands.

“BLM is using every tool at our disposal to connect and protect wildlife habitat and to provide the public with access to their public lands,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a press release. “We will continue our work with willing landowners, Tribes, and all of our partners to ensure our collective success.”

The money for purchasing the land comes from sales of public lands managed by the BLM that have been identified for “disposal,” or sale.

NM wildfires grow to 12,000 acres and $28 million estimated cost - By Patrick Lohmann, Source New MexicoTwo lightning-caused wildfires in northern and southern New Mexico have grown to a combined 20 square miles, according to the latest figures from firefighting teams.

The Indios Fire has burned more than 5,200 acres and has cost an estimated $8 million to suppress. It is burning in the Santa Fe National Forest, about 7 miles north of the village of Coyote. Fire managers are largely allowing it to burn within a designated perimeter, citing the fire’s beneficial effects on the overgrown forest.

The Blue 2 fire has burned more than 7,400 acres in the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico. The blaze north of Ruidoso has cost an estimated $20 million to fight so far, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Both fires are 0% contained.

Unlike the Indios Fire, the Blue 2 Fire poses risks to homes and has prompted some evacuations. The command team in charge of the fire said Tuesday that the current evacuation orders will stay in effect for now and for the “immediate future.”

As of now, the 8,000-population town of Ruidoso about 8 miles south of the fire has not been under evacuation orders. However, it is a possibility, according to maps published by the command team in charge.

Specifically, Ruidoso residents could be ordered to mobilize to flee the town if the fire heads east of Dry Mills Trail, a 1-mile hiking trail about half a mile east of the edge of the wildfire.

Ruidoso could also be asked to be prepared to evacuate – what’s known as “Set” status – if the fire burns into nearby Phillips, Flume or Kraus canyons that are southwest of the Dry Mills hiking trail, or if it gets east of Forest Road 127A, according to fire officials with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.

To prevent any additional evacuations, firefighters are building fire breaks along the perimeter by hand and with bulldozers. Airplanes and helicopters are dropping fire retardant and water around the perimeter.

State officials said that 10 crews, 32 engines, six helicopters and six bulldozers are being deployed to fight the Blue 2 Fire.

House Speaker Johnson opposes radiation compensation for Missouri, New Mexico - By Allison Kite, The Missouri Independent

Offering compensation to thousands of Americans across nine states exposed to radiation from the nation’s nuclear weapons program would be too expensive, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office said Wednesday.

With less than two weeks until the existing Radiation Exposure Compensation Act expires, a spokesperson in Johnson’s office said the speaker supports renewing the program where it already exists but not expanding it, creating a huge obstacle for advocates and cancer patients from St. Louis to the Navajo Nation who were exposed to bomb testing or nuclear waste.

“House Republican Leadership is committed to ensuring the federal government fulfills its existing obligations to Americans exposed to nuclear radiation,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent. “Unfortunately, the current Senate bill is estimated to cost $50-60 billion in new mandatory spending with no offsets and was supported by only 20 of 49 Republicans in the Senate.”

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, originally passed by Congress in 1990, offers compensation to uranium miners and civilians who were downwind of nuclear bomb testing in Arizona, Utah and Nevada. It expires June 10, and for months, advocates and members of Congress — especially from Missouri and New Mexico — have been lobbying Congress to expand it.

U.S. senators have twice passed legislation that would expand RECA, but it hasn’t gone anywhere in the House of Representatives. The legislation would add the remaining parts of Arizona, Utah and Nevada to the program and bring coverage to downwinders in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Guam. It would also offer coverage for residents exposed to radioactive waste in Missouri, Tennessee, Alaska and Kentucky.

Dawn Chapman, who co-founded Just Moms STL to advocate for communities affected by World War II-era nuclear waste that contaminated parts of the St. Louis area, called Johnson’s statement “shocking.”

“I think that’s a pitiful excuse,” Chapman said of the limited Republican support. “I think that there isn’t even an excuse for the fiscal conservatives that say, ‘Put America first,’ because they clearly didn’t do that.”

Chapman and supporters of the legislation believe the $50-60 billion price tag is an overestimation, and she noted that cost is spread over five years.

She said supporters have worked to cut the costs of the program, including narrowing the list of health conditions that would qualify for compensation. If costs were a concern, Chapman said, Johnson should have met with advocates to work on further cuts.

Chapman said she’d return to Washington, D.C., next week, and “the least he can do is meet with us for 10 minutes.”

Johnson’s position was revealed Tuesday evening on social media by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, and sparked outrage among the state’s congressional delegation.

U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, and Ann Wagner, a Republican from the nearby suburbs, vowed to oppose any extension of RECA that didn’t add Missouri.

On social media Wednesday afternoon, Hawley said the federal government “has not begun to meet its obligations to nuclear radiation victims.”

“(Missouri) victims have gotten zilch,” Hawley said.

Parts of the St. Louis area have been contaminated for 75 years with radioactive waste left over from the effort to build the world’s first atomic bomb during World War II. Uranium refined in downtown St. Louis was used in the first sustained nuclear chain reaction in Chicago, a breakthrough in the Manhattan Project, the name given to the effort to develop the bomb.

After the war, waste from uranium refining efforts was trucked from St. Louis to surrounding counties and dumped near Coldwater Creek and in a quarry in Weldon Spring, polluting surface and groundwater. Remaining waste was dumped at the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, where it remains today.

Generations of St. Louis-area families lived in homes near contaminated sites without warning from the federal government. A study by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found exposure to the creek elevated residents’ risk of cancer. Residents of nearby communities suffer higher-than-normal rates of breast, colon, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers and leukemia. Childhood brain and nervous system cancers are also higher.

Councilor Dan Lewis ‘likely violated’ ethics law in Air Quality Board votes - By Elizabeth Mccall and Elise Kaplan, City Desk ABQ

The executive director of the State Ethics Commission found that City Councilor Dan Lewis “likely violated” the Governmental Conduct Act when he applied to work for an association of paving companies whose members were impacted by air quality legislation he sponsored and voted on in his role as an elected official.

Under a pre-litigation settlement agreement with the commission, Lewis — the council president — will recuse himself in all matters relating to the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Joint Air Quality Control Board and the Asphalt Pavement Association of New Mexico (APANM) while he serves on the council and is employed by the association.

In a statement to City Desk ABQ, Lewis said a press release by the commission was misleading and failed “to admit that the actual agreement does not impose any penalty and makes no adverse ruling or finding.” He asked that City Desk ABQ publish his entire statement, which is included below.

The Governmental Conduct Act prohibits public officials from “acquiring a new financial interest while in office if there is reason to believe the financial interest will be directly impacted by the public official’s governmental acts.” The act also requires public officials to recuse themselves from voting or other official acts that will affect their financial interest.

The dust-up began in late 2022 when the Mountain View Neighborhood Association and other community groups based in an industrial area in the southern part of the city filed a petition seeking “stringent air-quality regulations to address health, environment and equity impacts of air pollution for overburdened communities in Bernalillo County,” according to the factual background laid out in a letter from Jeremy Farris, the executive director of the State Ethics Commission, to Lewis.

Then, in February 2023, APANM — along with other asphalt and construction groups — entered their appearance and became parties to a rulemaking hearing on the petition.

In October, Lewis introduced a resolution to establish a moratorium on the air quality control board — restricting the regulations they can make — and an ordinance abolishing the board and reconstituting it, according to the letter. Those both passed, although Mayor Tim Keller vetoed them.

In late November, according to the letter, Lewis met with APANM about applying to be the executive director and sent them his resume. Five days he later moved to override Keller’s veto. That motion passed.

Lewis started his new job with APANM on Jan. 1.

Farris concluded that Lewis’ conduct likely violated the Governmental Conduct Act.

“Accordingly, while you were negotiating the terms of your prospective employment with APANM board members, you took an official act that was in the interest of APANM board members and, again, reasonably and foreseeably would have predisposed the APANM board members with hiring authority toward you,” he states in the letter.

Farris initially offered Lewis a proposed settlement agreement that included a $250 payment and in exchange the commission would not file a civil action seeking civil penalties and would agree that the violations “were not knowing and willful, avoiding any potential criminal referral.”

In a response letter, Lewis offered a counter proposal to recuse himself from the related matters. He said he takes his public service seriously and in no way would jeopardize his reputation in service of personal benefit.

“While I did meet with the board of APANM to discuss the position of executive director, I did not know that individual members of the board were participating in the rulemaking hearings,” Lewis said in the letter. “Furthermore, I had no idea that discussing a potential job could constitute ‘acquiring a financial interest’ pursuant [to the Governmental Conduct Act]. While I understand that ignorance of the law is generally no defense, I did not take an official action in furtherance of affecting or acquiring any personal financial interest.”

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Control Board filed a lawsuit saying that the legislation introduced by Lewis left it unable to act. In late January, a judge agreed and approved an injunction so that the board can meet while the lawsuit is pending.

Read Councilor Lewis’ full statement here.

City Desk ABQ's publisher Pat Davis, a former city councilor, participated in deliberations and votes regarding the AQCB during his term on the council.