TUES: South Fork Fire forces immediate evacuation of Ruidoso, + More

Southern New Mexico wildfire leads to evacuation of village of 7,000 — Associated Press

Residents of a village in southern New Mexico were ordered to flee their homes without taking time to grab any belongings due to a fast-moving wildfire.

"GO NOW: Do not attempt to gather belongings or protect your home. Evacuate immediately," officials with Ruidoso, a village home to 7,000 people, said on its website and in social media posts at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Public Service Company of New Mexico shut off power to part of the village due to the fire, which was estimated at about 8.2 square miles (21.2 square kilometers) with zero percent containment, the state Forestry Division said late Monday. The agency said multiple structures are under threat and a number have been lost. A portion of U.S. Highway 70 was closed south of the village.

"We were getting ready to sit down to a meal and the alert came on: Evacuate now, don't take anything or plan to pack anything, just evacuate," Mary Lou Minic told KOB-TV. "And within three to five minutes, we were in the car, leaving."

The South Fork Fire started Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, where the tribal president issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency. It was burning on tribal and U.S. Forest Service land within areas surrounding Ruidoso.

A second fire, called the Salt Fire, also was burning on the Mescalero reservation and southwest of Ruidoso. It was over 4.3 square miles (11 square kilometers) as of Monday night with no containment, the forestry division said.

The Village of Ruidoso is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Roswell, where several evacuation centers were set up.

An air quality alert was issued for very unhealthy air in Ruidoso and surrounding areas due to smoke.

Lack of both healthcare workers and infrastructure hurting New Mexicans’ access to medical care– Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

State analysts report a shortage of 5,000 healthcare workers

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the state legislature, many New Mexico counties still face shortages in healthcare workers and placements for them to practice.

According to a recent Legislative Finance Committee report presented to state lawmakers this week, healthcare workers were the top occupational need of 28 New Mexico counties in 2023.

Based on latest data from 2021, only seven of the state’s 33 counties were at or above the benchmark of 8.5 primary care practitioners per 10,000 people. Bernalillo County had an excess of 138 providers in relation to the benchmark, the highest rate in the state.

Most counties were in the range of one to 10 providers below the benchmark. However, nine counties were below the benchmark by more than 10 providers. Doña Ana and Valencia counties were missing the largest number of providers in the state – 47 providers below the benchmark.

A University of New Mexico Health System report stated an additional 334 primary care providers “would be needed for all New Mexico counties to meet the national benchmark.”

As for mental health, about 40% of the state’s population is underserved, or about 845,000 residents in 28 counties. New Mexico is joined by South Dakota, Wyoming, Indiana and Montana as the states facing the largest shortages of providers.

HEALTHCARE STUDENTS NOT STAYING TO PRACTICE IN NEW MEXICO, INFRASTRUCTURE NOT UP TO PAR

Michael Richards, senior vice president for Clinical Affairs with the UNM Health System, explained to lawmakers that there is an average of 3,000 students enrolled in health care classes at New Mexico universities, including nursing and master’s in social work programs.

However, he said in his department’s report “even if every student were to graduate and seek employment in New Mexico and in the healthcare field, there is still a shortage of approximately 2,000 workers within the healthcare and social assistance field.”

LFC analysts reported there was an average annual shortage of 5,000 healthcare workers in the state between 2018 and 2023.

The state legislature has appropriated nearly $200 million to the state Higher Education Department for endowments and financial aid as well as allocated tens of millions of dollars toward loan forgiveness programs, according to the LFC report. Despite this, students have been slow to take advantage of the assistance.

While there are not enough currently enrolled healthcare students to fill the state’s gap, according to the LFC report, the students who do graduate in New Mexico have limited options for where they work because of a lack of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

“In some cases, the reason why we don’t have the clinical delivery system we want is because we don’t have the healthcare professionals to recruit into the delivery system. In other cases it’s because there’s no healthcare infrastructure to recruit the providers into,” Richards told lawmakers.

Infrastructure includes not only physical hospitals or clinics, but access to broadband as well, particularly as interest in remote care has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Mexico’s future strategies will need to focus on expanding health educational programs in parallel with growing healthcare infrastructure and attracting and retaining talent,” Richards’ report stated.

Other suggestions given in the LFC report included increasing Medicaid funding and funding to the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program, amending the Medical Malpractice Act, expanding the Rural Health Care Practitioner Tax Credit and permitting the Medical Board Compact Commission to work with the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact to reduce barriers for physicians licensed in other states to practice in New Mexico.

RFK Jr. courts New Mexican voters on his visit to premiere an addiction documentary– KUNM

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the trip to New Mexico this past weekend.

He came to premiere a documentary surrounding addiction. The film is called “Recovering America”.

Kennedy Jr. says that he has struggled with the disease himself. Being addicted to heroin for 14 years, he is now in his 40th year of recovery.

Addiction recovery is a priority in the campaign of RFK Jr. He says he aims to federally legalize marijuana and use those taxes to build rehabilitation farms and treat people who are addicted to illegal drugs across the country.

A few hundred people came to the Kiva Auditorium in downtown Albuquerque on Saturday.

Many made the trip to watch the documentary, while others came to see the presidential candidate and learn more about his campaign.

Study links pollution to low birth weight in New Mexico– Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

The authors of a new study say they have found a link between industrial air pollution in New Mexico and the state’s higher-than-average rates of babies with low birth weight.

The study, conducted by a team that includes members from the University of New Mexico, found that the relevant emissions were largely concentrated in the northwest and southeast parts of the state as well as in the Albuquerque area.

Babies born with weights below 5 pounds, 8 ounces (2,500 grams) can face a host of health challenges and later, an increased risk for chronic health problems such as diabetes and heart disease, according to the study published in the Journal of Environmental Management.

About one in 12 babies, or 8.2%, in the United States is born with low birth weight, the researchers say. But in New Mexico, the rate is nearly one in 10, 9.1%, according to March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the health of moms and babies.

FIRST OF ITS KIND

The study’s authors say their work is the first to examine the effects of air pollution on low birth weight in New Mexico by looking at individuals over a long period. The study examined the relationship between industrial emissions found near expecting women’s homes and the weight of their babies at birth.

The research team included:

Assistant Professor Xi Gong, Ph.D. candidate Yanhong Huang and Associate Professor Yan Lin from the UNM Department of Geography and Environmental Studies.

Assistant Professor Shuguang Leng and Associate Professor Li Luo from the UNM Department of Internal Medicine.

Jenny Duong of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Faculty from Texas State University and the University of Miami.

The team used data from the New Mexico Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to quantify exposure intensity by home address. They analyzed New Mexico birth certificates from 2008 to 2017, which included 233,340 babies with normal birth weights and 22,375 babies with low birth weights (defined in the study as below 2,500 grams).Researchers also compared information on demographic and medical factors between both groups for the analysis.

“We wanted to find out if industrial air pollution is a risk factor for low birth weight in New Mexico and we were able to identify five air pollutants that show significant positive associations to low birth weight,” Huang said.

THE PROCESS

The study relied on annual emissions data from the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory Program — which requires industrial sites to submit detailed emissions reports each year — and EPA air quality monitoring data, to determine the amounts of air pollutants pregnant people were exposed to.

Researchers, the study says, discovered connections between residential exposures to several pollutants — including benzene, chlorine and styrene — during pregnancy and low birth weight in babies.

Each of the pollutants is the result of industrial operations, the study says, and the researchers found that the closer pregnant people lived to locations generating those pollutants, the more likely they were to have a baby with low birth weight.

According to March of Dimes, low birth weight can contribute to the development of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, developmental disabilities, metabolic syndrome and obesity later in life. It can also create immediate challenges for babies, such as vision impairment and breathing and digestion problems.

NEXT UP

The authors suggest further research should emphasize the southeastern part of the state, which is close to more than 50 industrial sites in Texas that emit the chemicals identified in the study.

Gong and Huang will next work on a similar study focused on industrial air pollution and cancer rates in New Mexico.

“We hope these results can be used to help the public and government officials better understand the environmental risks of industrial air pollutants,” Gong said in the release.