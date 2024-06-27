THURS: Search and rescue finds no remains in Ruidoso fires, AG warns against price gouging, +More

No human remains are found as search crews comb rubble from New Mexico wildfires — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

No human remains have been found after search and rescue crews combed through 1,300 damaged and destroyed structures in a New Mexico mountain community hit hard by a pair of wildfires.

Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening during a public meeting, easing the concerns of many who had been working to whittle down a list of people who were unaccounted for in the wake of evacuations that came with little warning.

The teams — with the help of specially trained dogs — spent the last few days going property to property, coming up with nothing but debris in areas where whole neighborhoods were reduced to ash and charred vehicles lined driveways or were buried under twisted metal carports.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford also confirmed that there were now zero names left on the list of those who had been unaccounted for following the evacuations. Early on, authorities confirmed two fire-related deaths.

The mayor and other officials talked about work being done to ensure the drinking water system and electrical services can be restored at homes that were spared. Utility officials said miles of lines will have to be replaced and there are estimates that more than 1,300 power poles need to be replaced.

"It's going to be a long effort and this is just the beginning," Crawford told the audience, promising that officials were working to help businesses reopen so that Ruidoso's economic engine could start humming again.

The community has about 8,000 permanent residents but that population can easily triple in the summer when tourists are looking to escape to the Sacramento Mountains or visit the Ruidoso Downs Race Track to watch the horses run.

The track, its owners and members of the horse racing industry have created a special fund aimed at raising money to help with recovery efforts throughout the community, while donations have been pouring in from around New Mexico.

Firefighters reported Wednesday evening that the threat from flames was all but quenched with the help of rain over recent days. Fire managers were using drones to identify any remaining heat within the interior of the fires.

Brad Johnson, a member of the incident command team overseeing firefighting efforts, described it as a mission to "seek and destroy" all of those hot spots.

Forecasters said storms that have popped up so far have not tracked directly over vulnerable areas. Still, they warned that if the showers expected over the next two days cross impacted areas, flash flooding will become a serious concern.

The New Mexico fires are among others burning in the western U.S., and the latest maps from the National Interagency Fire Center show above normal chances for significant wildland fire potential across a large swath of New Mexico, throughout Hawaii and in parts of other western states heading into July and through August.



New Mexico attorney general warns about fire-related price gouging and fraud — KUNM News

Attorney General Raul Torrez warned Wednesday that any attempts at price gouging and defrauding victims of recent wildfires would face swift legal action.

Torrez spoke in Ruidoso with Mayor Lynn Crawford and Lincoln County Undersheriff Geraldine Martinez. He said his department has been receiving reports from Roswell, Alamogordo and even Albuquerque of price increases in hotels

We have unfortunately seen this kind of shameful conduct in other emergency situations, not only here in New Mexico, but around the country, where people are attracted to communities that are in distress.

Torrez says a second wave often happens after federal funds are distributed

then you get a second wave of people coming in, trying to engage in predatory behavior that's fly by night, contractors, people who are making promises because they know that there are funds available for people who are desperate to start rebuilding their lives.

Torrez says his office will likely open a branch in Ruiodoso to take complaints and referrals from law enforcement on such cases. And he warned that anyone looking to take advantage of people or communities in distress would face the full force of the law.

Rainstorms over NM pose flood threats again in wildfire burn scars - by Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

New Mexicans in the northern and southern parts of the state scorched by recent wildfires remain at risk for potentially intense flash flooding from storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the state beginning at noon Wednesday that could cause harm for people living in the burn scars of the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire and the South Fork and Salt fires still burning in Lincoln County.

Weather officials are also concerned about degraded soils, downed trees and still saturated land after storms last week for areas around both Ruidoso and Las Vegas.

Flooding over the weekend prompted evacuations from Las Vegas and caused water contamination in the town of more than 13,000 people. In Ruidoso, multiple peopleneeded swift-water rescues after flash flooding there last week.

Storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially creating unsafe flooding conditions in both southern and northern New Mexico areas hit by fires. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service Office in Albuquerque) The storms are expected to start again around noon on Wednesday, and continue into Thursday, said Joshua Schroeder, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service Albuquerque office.

“When the storms pop up, they’re just going to kind of sit there until they either drift a little bit or kind of rain themselves out,” Schroeder said. “That’s a potentially dangerous situation.”

The storms could drop as much as 2 inches of rain per hour, according to the forecat. Storms may intensify Thursday, into potentially severe thunderstorms with some chances for hail around Las Vegas.

Burn scars are uniquely vulnerable to flash flooding, which can create dangerous debris flows that contain loose soils and downed trees.

“The soils where the burns have occurred, especially the recent ones, they don’t absorb water,” Schroeder said. “It’s almost like glass and water just runs right off of it to the nearest canyon or culvert or arroyo.”

The U.S. Geological Survey, which helps monitor stream gages across the country, is deploying a team to show what flood conditions look like in streams near the South Fork and Salt fires burn scars.

Instead of posting levels every hour, the team will allow four gages around Ruidoso to transmit data every 15 minutes.

Faster monitoring can mean more warning for issuing potential evacuations or other emergency measures, said Andrew Mangham, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service.

“When things are calm, it is fine for them to transmit once an hour. When things get like this, where we really need to rely on those gages almost as an alert network, then we need faster transmission,” Mangham said. “The USGS is getting out there and getting into potentially dangerous area to go ahead and change that transmission time, for us to stay aware.”

Get the latest:Weather alerts can be found onwww.weather.gov/abq and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration All Hazards Weather Radio stations.

Regional stations include Albuquerque at FM 162.4, call sign WXJ-34. For Ruidoso and Santa Fe, the station is FM 162.5, call sign WXJ-33.

Floodwaters move deceptively fast. It only takes 1 foot of floodwater to move a car, and 6 inches to knock a person down. Do not drive across flooded areas.

Las Vegas City officials urge water conservation as available supply dwindles – Las Vegas Optic

Las Vegas city officials are urging more water conservation and supplies dwindle following flooding that dumped ash and wildfire burn scar debris into the Gallinas River.

The Las Vegas Optic reports that overwhelmed the city’s reservoirs and water treatment capabilities. As of yesterday there were just over 3 million gallons of usable water at the treatment plant and the city could run out of water by the end of the week.

None-essential business have been shut down and citizens are being asked to use water only for consumption, personal hygiene, medical needs and meal preparation.

Bottled water is. Being distributed daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Robertson High School on a first-come first-served basis.