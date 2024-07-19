FRI: APD chief reprimanded for car crash that injured citizen, + More

APD chief reprimanded for car crash that injured citizen - Elise Kaplan, City Desk ABQ

This story was originally published by City Desk ABQ

An Internal Affairs investigation into the city’s top cop for causing a crash on east Central Avenue earlier this year concluded that he violated two department policies.

Chief Harold Medina was issued two letters of reprimand on Monday — one for failing to safely operate a vehicle while on duty and another for failing to fully activate his body camera following the crash.

The investigation found he did not violate policies regarding the use of emergency warning equipment or having a “manner above reproach.”

APD’s Fleet Crash Review Board and its Fatal Crash Unit also reviewed the chief’s actions and in April they told the City Council they found the crash was not preventable. At that time, the city’s chief administrative officer stressed that many other entities would review the case — including the District Attorney’s Office and an independent monitor.

On Feb. 17, Medina was on his way to a press conference — with his wife in the passenger seat — when he said he saw an illegal encampment blocking the sidewalk near Central Avenue. As he started to notify a commander for the southeast area of the encampment, two men began to fight nearby. Medina said one of the men drew a gun and fired one round.

“Chief Medina told investigators he was concerned for the safety of his wife, who was in the passenger seat, and he attempted to clear traffic on Central as he accelerated away from the gunshot,” Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesperson, wrote in a news release. “As he drove southbound through Central, he struck a car that was traveling eastbound on Central.”

The driver of the other vehicle — a gold 1966 Ford Mustang — was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is being represented by an attorney and has filed a tort claims notice, which typically precedes a lawsuit.

After the crash, Medina referred his own actions to the Internal Affair Division, and Gallegos said he fully cooperated with the investigation. Medina accepted and signed the letters of reprimand.

FEMA trailers on their way to Ruidoso; at least 856 homes lost - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Just more than a month after the destruction of South Fork and Salt fires in the Ruidoso area, the federal government has agreed to provide temporary housing, state officials said Wednesday.

Gen. Miguel Aguilar, who heads the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said at an interim legislative committee meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state’s request for temporary housing on Tuesday.

“That will allow us to start the piece of bringing in FEMA trailers for those that need them,” he said.

People who lost homes in the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fires faced hurdles to direct housing on their lands, with more than a dozen withdrawing from the FEMA housing program after encountering issues.

Aguilar said the state has been “more forward-leaning” in the community and said recovery is moving faster than the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fires.

“I know the city of Ruidoso started hearing that because they’re getting a lot of: ‘Hey, we’re better off than what they were, but it’s still not fast enough,’” Aguilar said.

The process to secure housing has been slow and frustrating, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said in an interview with Source NM. He said he’s asked repeatedly whether FEMA could bring in temporary housing units.

“My people are treading water. They’re couchsurfing,” he said. “We’ve got some in hotels. We’ve got them spread out. We’re trying not to lose them forever, because we need them to work and live here.”

In the July 4 request for direct housing to FEMA, state officials said 856 homes were destroyed, a number that has not previously been reported. Previous estimates were that 500 homes were destroyed. And more homes could be lost, the state warned.

“Additional impacts continue to occur due to severe mudflow and debris flow, and incoming reports indicate that additional residents may require disaster housing,” the letter stated.

It’s not clear how many of the 856 homes were second homes. Only people who lost their primary residence are eligible for direct housing, according to FEMA guidelines.

The request asks for Transportable Temporary Housing Units, which, according to FEMA, could mean manufactured homes or trailers.

Currently, the state is looking to place all the FEMA trailers or mobile homes on one site. That decision is driven in part by the city’s zoning codes, but also for faster placement, said Ali Rye, the state director at the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

In order to put the trailers or mobile homes on private properties, which FEMA tried to do after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, FEMA would survey properties and ensure that they don’t face future flooding risks and are hooked up to utilities. That would slow down the process, Rye said.

“The village has a certain timeline they’re looking at – they want to get those houses in yesterday,” Rye said. “In order to make that work, it’s a lot quicker for us to put units onto a mobile home park than it is for us to put them on individual properties.”

Source NM reporter Patrick Lohmann contributed to the reporting of this article.

LFC: Bernalillo County violent crime mostly flat from 2017 high - By Daneille Prokop,Source New Mexico

Violent crime has plateaued in Bernalillo County since reaching its highest point in 2017, according to a presentation and report given to New Mexico lawmakers Monday.

The presentation comes in the leadup to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s special session on Thursday, which has exposed a rift with top lawmakers in her party.

The governor’s office declined to comment on the report, including whether any of the recommendations would be adopted, citing preparations for the special session, said Michael Coleman, a spokesperson for the governor.

THE FINDINGS:

The Legislative Finance Committee provides nonpartisan analysis on a variety of topics to lawmakers, and presented their findings on crime in Bernalillo County to lawmakers at a meeting in Socorro.

Bernalillio County’s violent crime – defined as murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape and sexual assault – remains three times higher per capita than the national rates after plateauing at this rate since 2017, said Ryan Tolman, an LFC analyst.

Violent crime and homicide remained flat, while property crime and vehicle theft increased slightly from 2020 through 2023.

In a37-page report, the analysis found that reducing crime comes from addressing its root causes, things like alleviating poverty, bettering education outcomes, and increasing mental health and drug addiction treatments – but that those treatments remain widely unavailable.

Tolman also noted that the “swiftness and certainty” of being caught mattered more in reducing crime rather than increasing the severity of sentences. But that is being undercut by an “accountability gap,” where police investigations and convictions are lagging behind crimes being committed.

“Arrests, criminal convictions and prison admissions do not keep pace with crime, meaning that the system is not effectively holding offenders accountable,” Tolman said.

The report delved into concerns that diversion programs, which offer treatment for addiction and mental health issues instead of jail time, are “only available to a fraction of people” who could benefit from them.

“Research shows substance use disorder treatment is the most effective way to break the cycle of crime and incarceration for offenders with drug abuse and addiction issues,” the report stated, also noting that treatment courts offer $4 return for every $1 the state spends on it.

Lawmakers poured tens of millions of dollars into police budgets in 2024, and the City of Albuquerque added$13 million to the Albuquerque Police Department’s budget.

The city spent more than $250 million on APD in 2023, but the report found that Albuquerque police were “not effectively deterring or solving crime.” Albuquerque police solved 6% of property crimes and 18% of violent crimes that year.

But the hundreds of millions spent on policing and prosecution is ineffective in holding criminals accountable, the analysis found. In recent years, Albuquerque police have solved fewer cases, and prosecutors have brought fewer cases and secured fewer convictions.

Only a small number of people were responsible for most felony arrests in Albuquerque, and the LFC said that suggests police and prosecutors need to prioritize high-risk offenders.

Although most people who commit multiple felonies are eventually sent to prison, the LFC found it takes “several alleged offenses before they are fully prosecuted and convicted.”

The analysis found that most felony cases were dismissed because of insufficient evidence collection or witness cooperation.

Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces) said there was a failure to hold the Albuquerque Police Department accountable.

“If your cases are getting dismissed because you’re doing poor evidence collection, who’s doing the poor evidence collection? And how come they’re not being held accountable? And how come they’re not being trained? How come they’re not being fired? And how come they’re not being replaced? And how come the people that supervise them are not being replaced? I just don’t know how this is complicated,” he said.

LFC RECOMMENDATIONS

The report provided a list of 17 recommendations to lawmakers and agencies.

None of the bulleted points addressed the governor’s proposed agenda for the upcoming special session.

In six recommendations, the report said lawmakers should focus on people waiting for a trial. Proposed reforms include outlining minimum court-certified standards for pretrial services; checking the validity of the risk assessments used to hold people in jail before trial; making rules for when courts use ankle monitors, and releasing more data to the public.

The committee also recommended lawmakers give more funding for certified competency evaluators and direct state agencies to ensure more pharmacies can make drug addiction treatment more available.

The report offered suggestions for four agencies, such as:



Ask the New Mexico Corrections Department to increase incarcerated people’s participation in programs to prevent reoffending, and offer Medicaid-approved transitional services.

Request the Administrative Office of the Courts increase participation in treatment courts and jail alternative programs across the state, and publish data on release decisions and outcomes.

Recommend that the Health Care Authority amend the state’s Medicaid coverage to extend to people in prison 90 days before their release, to allow them to transition to services.

Ask the Sentencing Commission to document the outcomes of crime reduction grants, particularly on treatment courts impacts on reducing jail overcrowding.

The report also said local agencies such as district attorneys and the Albuquerque Police Department have to focus on staffing and existing programs.For the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Bernalillo County, the recommendations were to focus on diverting low-level offenders into addiction treatment and other programs addressing crime’s root causes. The report asked for further updates on the office’s efforts to use prosecutor specialty units on certain crimes and determine if they increased convictions.

The LFC requested the Albuquerque Police Department hire more police officers, conduct joint patrols with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in “hot spots,” and staff specialized detective and field services to improve evidence collection and solve more crimes.

The legislature has allocated $829 million in the past three years to address crime, according to the report.

George Muñoz (D-Gallup), who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee, made one last comment as the meeting ended.

“No matter what amount of money we put in there, crime goes up,” Muñoz said of Bernalillo County. “And our costs go up and nothing’s getting resolved.”