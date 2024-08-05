MON: FEMA reaches $1 billion in payouts, settles seven lawsuits for northern NM fire victims, + More

FEMA reaches $1 billion in payouts, settles seven lawsuits for northern NM fire victims - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The federal agency tasked with distributing nearly $4 billion to victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire announced a milestone last week: $1 billion in compensation paid for the April 2022 fire.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office also recently settled seven lawsuits with several law firms representing thousands of claimants. The lawsuits dealt with a variety of topics, including claims that took the office longer than 180 days to complete, alleged pressure from federal employees telling claimants to ditch their lawyers, and a dispute over the way the office cut compensation checks.

The settlement agreement signed last week, which was provided to Source New Mexico, shows that neither the office nor the law firms suing it admitted any wrongdoing, and no party owes the other any money. The office agreed to meet more regularly with lawyers, and the parties expanded guidance on what should happen if a fire victim reaches out to the office directly for updates on their claims.

Both the firms and the office are touting the agreement as a way to improve communication and get claims resolved more quickly, especially with the application period ending soon. The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 14, 2024.

“It will start the flow of communication,” said Antonia Roybal-Mack, a lawyer representing hundreds of victims, about the settlement agreement.

The settled lawsuits affect only victims who hired attorneys to represent them in the claims process. Lawyers accused Federal Emergency Management Agency employees of trying to undermine or ignore them, misinterpreting the law, and letting their cases languish beyond the 180-day deadline required by law to make a payment offer.

The fire began in spring 2022 as a result of two botched federal prescribed burns, going on to become the state’s biggest-ever wildfire and destroying hundreds of homes. Congress in September 2022 tasked FEMA with setting up a claims process that members hoped would “fully compensate” victims of the fire. Congress eventually awarded FEMA $3.95 billion to pay victims with, minus administrative costs.

The pace of payments frustrated residents, as did some of the things FEMA said it was not allowed to pay for. About a year after the fire started, FEMA officials set an internal target of spending $1 billion by January 2025. They reached that target Aug. 1 of this year, according to the office.

“While we acknowledge this milestone, we recognize there is more work ahead,” said Jay Mitchell, who was recently hired to lead the office and the federal disaster response across the state, in a news release. “Our commitment remains steadfast to provide comprehensive resources and support beyond financial assistance to help our community recover, rebuild and thrive,” he said.

An Aug. 1 news release does not break down exactly how the $1 billion had been spent as of that date, but a July 31 infographic from the office does. Of $985.9 million paid by July 31, $750.5 million went to individuals and households, $187.9 million to businesses, $5.1 million to governments, $10.3 million to tribal nations, $10.6 million to nonprofits and $21.4 million to “other.”

The office also noted in a separate news release that, of that money, it has so far paid out $162.9 million in 318 claims to parties represented by lawyers. There are 1,071 more claims “awaiting claimant response” that total $91.2 million, according to a news release.

The seven settled lawsuits are among at least 13 filed against FEMA or other federal agencies regarding the fire or its aftermath. Other pending lawsuits relate to how claimants can appeal payment offers they disagreed with and to force the office to pay for “non-economic damages,” which are payments for the annoyance and inconvenience the fire caused. FEMA lawyers have argued the agency is not allowed to make those payments under the law.

The lawsuit about appeals will likely go to mediation, Roybal-Mack said, meaning it will be resolved out of court. The “non-economic damages” lawsuit could go before a judge in October, she said.

Another pending lawsuit, which is against the United States Forest Service, is on behalf of three people who died in post-fire flooding. Two other filed recently against FEMA are on behalf of local public entities, like a school district and electrical co-op, who accuse the agency of throwing up unnecessary hurdles that could prevent them from accessing the $4 billion fund.

Mitchell said the lawsuits being settled will mean payments to be processed more efficiently and for relationships with lawyers to improve.

“The resolution of these lawsuits allows the Claims Office to more efficiently process claims and speed up claimants’ post-fire recovery,” he said in the news release.

One electric scooter company wants ABQ to go ‘Lime’ green - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

As Albuquerque city councilors prepare to debate at their Aug. 5 meeting a proposal that would lower charges for scooter and bike rental companies — one has expressed interest in operating in Albuquerque.

City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn introduced the proposal because she wants to make the city more accessible but said the fees the city charges companies are “ridiculously high.” For instance, she said, the same setup costs almost four times more to operate in Albuquerque than it does in Colorado Springs.

Now, Lime — one of the world’s largest shared electric vehicle companies — is looking to bring its bright green scooters to Albuquerque. Robert Gardner, Lime’s director of market expansions, said the company has been talking with the city for a while.

“We’ve been in touch with the city now for over a year, and had conversations with the mayor, with [Planning] Director [Alan] Varela, and then also with council members,” Gardner said.

Operating in more than 260 cities, this would be Lime’s first time in New Mexico.

Gardner said the city would be a great place for the company to operate and the company wants to start with scooters because they are used three to four times more than its bikes. He also said the company has data showing people are opening the Lime app in Albuquerque looking for its scooters.

“Despite the fact that there is no Lime available in Albuquerque, we still see demand coming from Albuquerque,” Gardner said. “So as this program matures, I think there is some really great things to be expected.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 5 p.m. Aug. 5

WHERE: Vincent E. Griego Chambers in the Albuquerque Government Center, 1 Civic Plaza NW

VIRTUAL: GOV-TV or on the city’s YouTube channel

Arizona governor negotiates pause in hauling of uranium ore across Navajo Nation - Associated Press

A uranium producer has agreed to temporarily pause the transport of the mineral through the Navajo Nation after the tribe raised concerns about the possible effects that it could have on the reservation.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday that she intervened this week after talking with Navajo President Buu Nygren, who had come up with a plan to test a tribal law that bans uranium from being transported on its land.

Energy Fuels began hauling the ore Tuesday from its mine south of Grand Canyon National Park to a processing site in Blanding, Utah. When Nygren found out, he ordered tribal police to pull over the trucks and prevent them from traveling further. But by the time police arrived, the semi-trucks had left the reservation.

Energy Fuels said in a statement Friday that it agreed to a temporary pause "to address any reasonable concerns" held by Nygren. It recently started mining at the Pinyon Plain Mine in northern Arizona for the first time since the 1980s, driven by higher uranium prices and global instability. No other sites are actively mining uranium in Arizona.

"While Energy Fuels can legally restart transport at any time, pursuant to the current licenses, permits, and federal law, the company understands and respects President Nygren's concern for his People, and wants to assure them that the company fully complies with all applicable laws and regulations," the company said. "The U.S. has adopted the highest international standards for the transport of such materials, which are in place to protect human health and the environment."

Energy Fuels isn't legally required to give advance notice. But the Navajo Nation, the U.S. Forest Service, county officials and others says the company verbally agreed to do so — and then reneged on the promise Tuesday.

The Navajo Nation said it wanted to ensure it had time to coordinate emergency preparedness plans and other notifications before hauling began. Energy Fuels said it notified federal, state county and tribal officials about two weeks ago that hauling was imminent and outlined legal requirements, safety and emergency response.

The tribe said it didn't expect hauling to begin for at least another month, based on months of conversations with Energy Fuels.

Hobbs said the pause on transporting the ore will allow the company and the tribe "to engage in good faith negotiations."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also said her office is looking into legal options "to protect the health and safety of all Arizonans."

The tribe passed a law in 2012 to ban the transportation of uranium on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. But the law exempts state and federal highways that Energy Fuels has designated as hauling routes.

Mining during World War II and the Cold War left a legacy of death, disease and contamination on the Navajo Nation and in other communities across the country. The Havasupai tribe is among the tribes and environmentalists that have raised concerns about potential water contamination.

Community seeks #JusticeForElijahHadley as details remain murky more than a month after being shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy — Daniel Montano, KUNM News

Elijah Hadley was shot 19 times and killed by police in late June after throwing a BB gun to the ground out of his reach.

Following the incident, details have remained sparse. The name of the Otero County Sheriff’s Deputy involved has still not been released, and in various social media posts his family has said they feel betrayed by authorities.

Now, more than a month later, the hashtag #JusticeForElijahHadley has been trending, and the community isplanning a march demanding answers on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Otero County Fairgrounds to the Sheriff’s Office, with parking at the mall.

The video of the shooting,released by KOAT News, shows the deputy pulling up to Hadley on the side of the freeway. The deputy tells Hadley to stop, which the teen does before throwing an airsoft pistol off to his right. He had been complying with the deputy’s instructions and was in fact no longer holding the BB gun, but the deputy fired four times, dropping Hadley to the ground.

The deputy called for backup and then stood behind his door waiting for more officers to arrive, but after a few minutes, Hadley began to move slightly, and the deputy shot the boy another 15 times while he still lay on the ground, warning him, quote, “don’t go for that gun.”

Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy stated Hadley had pointed the gun at him, which is not supported by the video evidence.

The New Mexico State Police is handling the investigation. They have not replied with an update prior to air. If they do respond, KUNM will update this post with the latest information.

Black officer files discrimination lawsuit against N.M. State Police —Phaedra Haywood, Santa Fe New Mexican

A Black patrolman working in the Taos area has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the New Mexico State Police, claiming he was subjected to slurs, denied promotions and paid less than other officers because of his race.

Edward Archie’s complaint filed recently in state District Court seeks actual and compensatory damages, including double back pay and promotion into a position he would have had but for the alleged discrimination.

Archie has worked for the agency since 2017 and is the only Black officer in his district, according to his complaint.

In 2020, he reported “egregious, persistent and direct outward displays of racism against Black people in the district” to then-State Police Chief Robert Thornton, the complaint says.

He reported one fellow officer made a Facebook post “stating slavery was a blessing to Black people and that Black people are animals,” adding officers in the district referred to Black people using racial slurs, according to the lawsuit.

His supervising officer, Lt. Dominic Lucero, did nothing to address his complaints and instead suspended Archie, according to the lawsuit.

After returning from a seven-month leave of absence, Archie learned Lucero had been promoted and was in charge of the district.

The lawsuit claims Lucero has since retaliated against Archie by failing to promote him to positions with the investigations bureau for which he was qualified and placing him on a “corrective action plan” for not issuing enough traffic citations.

Archie’s complaint also alleges he was paid $4 per hour less than other non-Black patrolmen with the same or less seniority for substantially similar work. Archie’s attorney, former state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, said in a phone interview Tuesday the lawsuit is intended to bring accountability for Archie and “help root out and shine a light on what is a really unacceptable racist environment” within the Taos-area state police district.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Ray Wilson confirmed Lucero is still employed in District 7 but declined to comment on the litigation. Officers in District 7 serve Española, Taos and Chama, according to the department’s website. Lucero did not respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

