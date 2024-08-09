FRI: First polling of reset race puts NM back in Harris column; Heinrich maintains lead, + More

First polling of reset race puts NM back in Harris column; Heinrich maintains lead -City Desk ABQ staff report

In the final days of his position at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, President Joe Biden insisted he would remain unless polling showed “there’s no way you can win.”

Those polls eventually did show a narrow — if not impossible — path for Biden. By late July, he relented and opened the door for Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the top ticket roll.

Two and a half weeks after the switch, the first public polling to include likely New Mexico voters puts New Mexico solidly back in the Democratic column.

Polling by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, a polling and political strategy firm based in London, of 8,229 likely voters in 10 swing states from Jul. 31-Aug. 2 found Trump leading in 5. But Harris has regained the lead in New Mexico, Minnesota and Arizona and the candidates are tied in two others. The poll was conducted after Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate but before Harris named Gov. Tim Walz to her VP spot.

The 585 New Mexicans included in the sample preferred Harris over Trump 44% to 37%, according to summaries released by the group on Tuesday. Robert F. Kennedy, who has qualified for New Mexico’s ballot, earned 8% with just 8% of voters remaining undecided.

U.S. SENATE POLLING GIVES HEINRICH EDGE

The same poll found incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich (D) leading Republican Nella Dominici by 6-points (40-34%) with 21% of voters still undecided.

A previous pollby Public Policy Polling conducted in June showed Heinrich leading by a similar margin, 47-40% but with only 11% undecided.

POST-DEBATE POLLING GAVE TRUMP OPENING IN NM

At least one pollof New Mexico voters conducted after President Biden’s shocking debate performance showed reliably Democratic New Mexico in play for Republican Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich and Rep. Gabe Vasquez, both defending Democratic seats on the November ballot, publicly called for Biden to pass the torch in the days after that poll’s release.

Redfield and Wilson conducts weekly political polls in key swing states. The group received a 1.8/3.0 score for reliability from 538 blog at ABC News.

State health insurance program wants feedback from New Mexicans on possible expansion - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

You are invited to give feedback on a plan to expand New Mexico’s safety-net health insurance program for the very poor.

The New Mexico Health Care Authority wants to gather public input on “Medicaid Forward,” the state government’s plan to expand its Medicaid program to more New Mexicans.

In 2023, the Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted House Bill 400, which requires state officials to study what it would take to create a health insurance plan administered by the state of New Mexico.

The state and the federal government already jointly run and pay for the Medicaid program. The expansion would mean free health insurance would become available to New Mexico residents who are under the age of 65, who aren’t otherwise eligible for Medicaid, and whose household income is more than 133% of the federal poverty line, according to the law’s text.

The New Mexico Health Care Authority said in a news release on Thursday it wants to hear from people on any topic related to Medicaid. They also want input on specific issues like enrollment and the commercial market, provider reimbursement rates, access to health care, premiums and cost sharing,

New Mexico officials are also seeking feedback on possible employer and employee impacts of the new law.

According to KFF Health News, as of Aug. 1, about 219,100 New Mexicans have lost their health insurance that they were getting through the Medicaid program. This is a result of the so-called “unwinding” of the temporary disenrollment protection that was in place when the federal government mandated COVID-19 responses as a public health emergency.

Data compiled by KFF shows that out of all completed Medicaid redeterminations, 85% of the people in New Mexico who lost their health insurance were dropped because of procedural reasons, and not because they were determined ineligible for coverage.

When she presented the legislation to a panel during the 2023 session, House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe), a co-sponsor, said the study would look at whether to charge patients an insurance copayments on a sliding scale based on their income.

The study will also consider other groups of people who could benefit from getting free health insurance, like state employees or teachers, Szczepanski said.

An expanded Medicaid program could also create another affordable option for people who don’t have health insurance, she said.

The state budget for the previous fiscal year included $500,000 to pay for the study.

Under the law, the Health Care Authority secretary must turn in a report by Oct. 1. to two legislative panels detailing a proposal to expand Medicaid coverage.

HOW TO ATTEND THE MEETING

The New Mexico Health Care Authority will host a virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

You can attend the meeting via Zoom at this link. The passcode is 903674.

You can also attend via phone by calling 253-205-0468.

Officials recover New Mexico woman's body from the Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31 - Associated Press

Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon in the past two weeks.

Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet (45 meters) below Twin Overlooks.

Her body was transported to the canyon's South Rim and then to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Park officials said they believe Castillo entered the park on or around Aug. 3.

The Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the death.

On July 31, a 20-year-old North Carolina man on a mission trip with his church slipped and fell about 400 feet (120 meters) to his death off the edge of the South Rim.

The following day, a 43-year-old Missouri man died while attempting to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, falling an estimated 500 feet (150 meters). Grand Canyon officials said BASE jumping is prohibited in the park.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there have been 11 deaths in Grand Canyon National Park this year, equaling the total for all of 2023. The park had 12 fatalities in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 13 in 2020, Baird said. A breakdown of the causes of deaths at the park wasn't immediately available.

Bernalillo County jail stops releasing people due to internet outage - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

An internet outage is affecting systems at the Bernalillo County jail, including completely halting the process of releasing people incarcerated there.

The Metropolitan Detention Center announced Thursday evening that the outage, which it says is affecting several CenturyLink and Lumen customers, began in the afternoon. In a statement, jail spokesperson Candace Hopkins said a crew had been “dispatched to begin repairs,” but that there is “no concrete timeline” for when the outage will be fixed.

Hopkins said the jail has suspended the process of releasing people “effective immediately.” She added that it won’t release anyone incarcerated at the facility until its internet access is restored.

Meanwhile, Hopkins said the process of booking people into the jail has not been suspended, but “delayed.”

The jail is using paper forms for processes that usually require being online, according to the statement, so custody and release lists will also be unavailable until the outage is fixed.

Teachers union secures new contract so fine arts teachers get paid for extra work - By Rodd Cayton,City Desk ABQ

Fine arts teachers in Albuquerque Public Schools will see their incomes climb after a new union contract mandates they get paid for leading band camps and other activities outside of scheduled hours — something they had previously done without compensation.

The district’s Board of Education approved the contract Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Albuquerque Teachers Federation members ratified it, with 99% voting in favor.

According to the contract, a band director or assistant band director who conducts a two-week band camp will earn 10 more days of pay.

ATF President Ellen Bernstein said the union and the district have had the goal of increasing differential pay for teachers who run extracurricular activities for years. Last school year, she said, athletics educators received that boost.

Bernstein said the contributions teachers make outside the classroom are important to keep students engaged and enrolled.

Board member Josefina Dominguez played in a school marching band and she said she knows teachers put in long hours off the clock.

“I was elated that the fine arts people — who I like to call the most fun group in the district — they’re finally getting there,” she said.

All school employees will also get a 3% raise in the new contract — a pay bump that was approved by the New Mexico Legislature this spring. Teachers will also work 190 paid days this school year, two more than before.

The board unanimously approved the pact, which brings the average APS educator salary from $65,000 to just above $67,000.

Board member Courtney Jackson said she’s spoken to multiple teachers who expressed concern about not having enough time for preparation and lesson planning and asked if the contract negotiations touched on that issue.

Bernstein said more prep time has already been built into high school and middle school schedules.

She said they are still working to increase the time elementary school teachers have to prepare but that became more difficult when the Legislature increased the mandatory number of hours of instruction from 990 to 1,140.

Bernstein said she has talked to Superintendent Gabriella Durán Blakey about increasing staffing to permit more prep time and more collaboration time among teachers. She said schools need more state funding in order to pay for more staff.

“Research says that when we collaborate and we create lessons together and we have time to work together, that actually increases student achievement,” Bernstein said.