WED: Las Vegas to get $98 million to replace water treatment facilities after 2022 wildfire damage, + More

Las Vegas to get $98 million to replace water treatment facilities after 2022 wildfire damage - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The town of Las Vegas will soon receive $98 million to replace its water treatment facilities damaged more than two years ago in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The April 2022 wildfire, which is the biggest in state history, caused debris flows and floods that polluted the city’s reservoirs. It also turned the Gallinas River black for a short period as it trickled under a bridge into the town of 12,000. Congress approved nearly $4 billion to compensate families, businesses and governments for their losses in the fire, caused by two botched federal prescribed burns.

Included in the $3.95 billion appropriation was $140 million specifically for the City of Las Vegas to repair its water systems. At a special City Council meeting Tuesday, the city and the federal claims office overseeing the compensation fund inked a “memorandum of agreement” that allows the city to receive what it calls the “first installment” toward fixing its water problems.

Post-fire flooding has occurred in and around the burn scar, often flowing into the city’s drinking water supply, repeatedly since the fires.

A huge flood event June 21 caused major infrastructure damage and prompted the city to place water restrictions on households and local businesses, including car washes and laundromats. The last of those restrictions was lifted a week ago.

After the June 21 floods, town officials said they recognized the “severity and complexity” of the adopted a “new approach” to the city’s water challenges, based on recommendations from the Sulzer Group, a consulting firm the city hired.

“While the original plan concentrated mainly on the need of water treatment facilities, the current administration recognized the necessity of broadening their strategy,” according to the news release from the City of Las Vegas. “This expanded approach now includes not only the repair and upgrading of infrastructure but also a comprehensive reassessment of emergency response protocols, flood management systems, and community resilience measures.”

‘A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE’

Previous water restrictions have required restaurants to serve food on plastic plates and water in bottles. Residents have regularly received notices in their mailboxes about potential contaminants in the water supply. At one point in summer 2022, the city had only a couple weeks of water left.

Las Vegas Mayor David Romero did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon, but he said in a news release that Tuesday was a “significant milestone for the City of Las Vegas and its future in water sustainability.”

In February 2023, the city received $2.6 million to pay for engineering reports related to the water system.

The memorandum signed in the small town on Tuesday authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is overseeing the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office, to pay $98 million to the city. That is the most-recent estimate for costs to replace water treatment facilities and systems, though it notes that “additional funding may be required” as designs are completed and construction begins.

The city is required to submit a scope of work and ensure that all payments go solely to the water treatment problem. The city and the federal claims office will also begin meeting every 30 days, according to the memorandum.

It’s not clear from the memorandum when the process could be completed or how much work has already been done to complete the project, but it lays out a 12-month planning phase, a 23-month design phase, a 3-month bid phase and a 34-month construction phase. That totals six years.

Jay Mitchell, director of the FEMA claims office overseeing the nearly $4 billion compensation fund, said in the news release Tuesday that the funding will help the city build a sustainable and effective solution to the city’s long-term water needs.

“The project will provide access to clean, safe drinking water to the City of Las Vegas — an achievement that is crucial for the health and well-being of its residents,” Mitchell said. “It is gratifying to see this initiative progressing.”

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is interested in using AI chatbots to write crime reports - By Sean Murphy and Matt O'Brien Associated Press, Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

Police officers are starting to use artificial intelligence to help write crime reports.

Pulling from the sounds of an officer's body camera, an AI tool sold by Axon is based on the same technology as ChatGPT. It can churn out the first draft of an incident report in seconds.

Officers who've tried it in Oklahoma City and other police departments are enthused about the time-saving technology.

Some prosecutors, police watchdogs and legal scholars have concerns about how it could alter a fundamental document in the criminal justice system that plays a role in who gets prosecuted or imprisoned.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the technology in hopes of cutting down on deputy paperwork, allowing for more time to be spent on policing.

Spokesperson Jayme Gonzales told the Journal that the sheriff’s office is still in the research phase and that testing the technology is still “well over a year out.”

Gonzales said deputies spend around 40% of their hours writing reports. He called the potential of AI doing that work a “game changer,” as long as the roll-out is done well.

The Albuquerque Police Department and New Mexico State Police, which both use Axon body-worn cameras, did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment.

Homelessness project that meets 3,000+ needs more funding, NM health leaders say - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

A New Mexico Department of Health project designed to meet people experiencing homelessness in rural communities with barriers to transportation, language and services needs more funding.

The call came from a presentation to state lawmakers from the department’s appointed boss, Patrick Allen. The health department secretary advised the New Mexico Legislative Health and Human Services Interim Committee on Monday that the $4 million appropriated from the legislature last year needs to grow.

“We’re not trying to deal with homelessness comprehensively in this project. This is really looking at a slice of it,” Allen said.

He added that challenges people face connecting with services are compounded in more rural settings, including fewer services available and longer distances to reach them.

Homelessness is an issue for at least 4,600 people in the state, according to the 2024 Point in Time Count that took a rough estimate of the number of people in the state experiencing homelessness on Jan. 29.

The majority of people in this situation are in Albuquerque, the report shows.

The point in time count relies on volunteers to conduct a head count in their area in one day. It is recognized as being an undercount that gives just a snapshot into the night of homelessness in America.

Not all counties in New Mexico participated in the count. In 2024, 20 out of the 33 counties had organizations and volunteers who participated. Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln and Quay gave responses for the first time.

The state partnered with 13 community organizations offering services in 19 counties throughout New Mexico, Allen said. Areas that received expanded assistance from the state included Farmington, Española, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Roswell, Silver City and Las Cruces.

WHO DID THE STATE MEET?

Mobile units reached over 3,000 unhoused people in areas where they already lived or frequented, rather than expecting them to make their way to services. They offered people food, street medicine, overdose prevention and assistance. They were also set up to connect people to benefits, job training, housing and documentation.

When asked by lawmakers about the reasons people gave for finding themselves unhoused, Allen said the crux of the issue is the availability of affordable housing.

“This will sound like I’m being a smart aleck, but the number one cause of homelessness is lack of a home,” he said.

Allen said funding for the mobile project now requires ongoing funding from the state. He said the department is working with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office to determine what will be needed in the next year and beyond, to expand the program to more counties and partner with more organizations.

Local DA’s office uses DNA analysis to create an image of a man whose remains are unidentified - El Paso Times, KUNM News

Investigators in Otero County are turning to new technology in hopes of solving a years-old cold case. New Mexico’s Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office has released an image of what a man whose remains were found in 2021 may have looked like.

The El Paso Times reports the DA’s office worked with Virginia-based ParabonNanolabs to create a model of the victims’ face using DNA and genealogical analysis.

The office says it’s unclear how old the person was when he died or how long he’d been deceased. The generated image approximates what he’d look like as a 40-year-old, which is around the middle of a range of ages he could have been.

The person may have been from New Mexico, surrounding states or California, according to the office.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the image or has other information is encouraged to contact Special Agent Kyle Graham with the Otero County DA’s Office.

Senators demand the USDA fix its backlog of food distribution to Native American tribes - KUNM News, Associated Press

A group of bipartisan senators including New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich is demanding immediate action from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack after several tribal nations reported that a federal food distribution program they rely on has not fulfilled orders for months. In some cases, it has delivered expired food.

The federal program provides food assistance to 50,000 Native American families across the country.

Last spring, the USDA made the decision to use a single contractor to distribute food to Indian Reservations.

In a letter sent to Vilsack on Friday, the senators expressed concern that those who rely on it are experiencing “extreme disruptions.”

The senators wrote that,“Participating households have not had consistent food deliveries for over four months,” and that, “This is unacceptable.”

Director of the Food Distribution for the Spirit Lake Nation, Mary Greene-Trottier said, “Imagine showing up at the grocery store during COVID or a winter blizzard, and the shelves are empty. That’s the feeling that they get.”

In the July letter to Secretary Vilsack, she and other tribal officials expressed skepticism that the remaining contractor, Paris Brothers Inc., would have enough time to transition into being the sole provider for food deliveries to dozens of tribal nations. The Kansas City, Missouri-based food wholesaler was given only four weeks to prepare for the increased workload, according to the letter.

In a statement, Paris Brothers Inc. said it is “actively addressing” the recent challenges.

The USDA has made $11 million in federal aid available and is helping the company scale up.

Tribal leaders say the change has increased food insecurity for some of the country's most impoverished communities.