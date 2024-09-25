WED: Internal FEMA smoke map shows large area where northern NM residents need little to prove losses, + More

Internal FEMA smoke map shows large area where northern NM residents need little to prove losses - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Northern New Mexico residents within a roughly 2,200-square-mile area don’t need much — a signed declaration form — to get compensation for smoke and ash damage from the state’s biggest wildfire, according to a Source New Mexico analysis of a photograph of a map used by the federal claims office but not released to the public.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency claims office has paid out $1.23 billion of nearly $4 billion awarded by Congress to those who suffered losses in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in April 2022, a result of botched federal prescribed burns.

LOOMING DEADLINE

The deadline to file a notice of loss to receive compensation for the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is Nov. 14.

Of the money paid out, the office has paid a big chunk of it — about 35% — for damages from smoke and ash that enveloped much of northern New Mexico that summer, according to figures provided by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office on Friday. The office has paid out $393.8 million in smoke and ash damage claims to 4,168 claimants, according to a spokesperson Deborah Martinez, which works out to an average of $94,500 each.

On March 14, the office announced it had established a standard process to compensate people dealing with smoke and ash damage and discoloration, using a formula that pays a set amount per square footage of a smoke-damaged home or building. The standardized formula enabled the office to make payments more quickly, the claims office has said, amid criticism from elected officials and fire victims about the slow pace of payments.

But the office, which is overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has not detailed much about its process for establishing who is eligible or how much has been paid out in and out of the burn scar. They also haven’t released a map showing where residents are eligible for smoke and ash compensation.

Office spokesperson Danielle Stomberg said the map alone does not determine whether a resident is eligible.

HOW AND WHY SOURCE NEW MEXICO CREATED A DIGITAL SMOKE MAP

This digital rendering approximates the smoke map the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Claims Office is using. It’s based on a photo of the map leaked to Source New Mexico. Another source within the claims office, who preferred to remain anonymous to avoid being fired, verified the original map’s authenticity and regular use. The version Source NM reproduced may be slightly different than the one the office uses when it evaluates claims for compensation.

The Claims Office has relied on the map in the photograph for up to nearly $400 million in smoke payments so far, with potentially hundreds of millions more in such payments on the way. Source New Mexico digitized and published the map to allow the public, including those affected by the state’s biggest-ever wildfire, to have the same information as those who are approving or denying their claims, and to shed light on the office’s decision-making process.

Despite using the map as a tool for determining the burden of proof for smoke payments, the claims office has refused to release a higher quality image or a digital version of the map. A spokesperson said doing so could “create confusion” and that the version Source NM reproduced “may be inaccurate.”

To digitize and analyze the map, we used Img2Geojson and Google Earth to overlay the image onto a basemap, then manually traced the perimeter of both the blue oval and the orange crosshatched area. From there, we used Mapshaper, Google Earth and Google Maps to calculate the square miles within the areas that are subject to different eligibility requirements, how many structures were within those areas, and how far those areas are from landmarks, including the burn scar and nearby towns.

CLAIMS OFFICE OFFICIALS DECLINE TO PROVIDE MAP, OR DETAIL HOW THEY CAME UP WITH IT

To determine who is eligible for smoke and ash payments, officials with the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire claims office are internally relying, at least in part, on a simple map with two big shapes overlaid on top of the burn scar perimeter. Stomberg confirmed both the existence of the map and the different proof requirements within the lines that wind through it.

One of the shapes is a blue oval that encircles the burn scar. It provides a buffer around the fire perimeter of about 13 to 15 miles, according to Source NM’s analysis. Another area fills the easternmost two-thirds of the map with an orange crosshatch, the westernmost edge of which runs roughly through Vadito and Pecos, according to the analysis.

Residents with properties inside both the blue oval and the orange crosshatched area, which Source NM calculated to be about 2,200 square miles, need only to provide a signed declaration form to be eligible for compensation, according to Stomberg. Those forms require signatories to affirm they are telling the truth under threat of perjury charges.

There appear to be more than 21,000 structures within the area the claims office has designated as needing only a signed declaration, according to the Source NM analysis. That includes homes, outbuildings, businesses, government buildings and any other structures captured in satellite data from the year 2020.

Those inside the blue oval but outside the orange crosshatch could still be eligible but are required to provide additional proof of smoke or ash damage, Stomberg said, including photos, a site inspection or invoices for professional cleaning.

Stomberg said the office uses the map to reduce the administrative burden on claimants who were most affected by the fire and most likely to have suffered smoke and ash losses.

The office has refused to release the smoke map to avoid causing “confusion about compensation,” Stomberg said. The office also declined to provide a more detailed version of the map or a digital version to Source New Mexico, saying that doing so would “create confusion and fuel misinformation about the tool itself.”

‘MAGIC CIRCLES’

Lawyers with firms representing thousands of victims said they asked the office for the smoke map several times but never received it, and some survivors have commented on the office’s Facebook page for months, unsuccessfully seeking a more detailed breakdown of smoke damage payments.

“FEMA has these magic circles where we don't have to provide that information,” said Brian Colón, a lawyer with law firm Singleton Schreiber, regarding the proof required for smoke claims. “They haven't told us where those magic circles lie.”

Meanwhile, some survivors say resentment is growing between neighbors in and around the 534-square-mile burn scar. They say the office is putting too much focus on quick payments for what is often cosmetic damage outside the burn scar while those who lost their homes are still awaiting compensation.

Office spokesperson Deborah Martinez said in May that the office had received 149 completed claims for homes that were totally destroyed in the fire or ensuing floods. Of them, the office had paid $31.8 million to 116 individuals or families, she said. The office could not provide updated figures by Monday.

In response to the perception and concern that some neighbors who had smoke damage are now flush with cash while others continue to struggle after their homes burned down, Stomberg said that the office is “legally required to compensate for losses as a result of the fire.”

Where exactly the smoke damage money has gone is unclear. Source New Mexico asked the claims office how much had been paid inside and outside the burn scar, how much had been paid within each zone where eligibility requirements differ, and for a breakdown of how much was paid by county.

The office did not provide that information. Stomberg said the office doesn’t track that level of detail, in some cases, or that it would be difficult for office staff to isolate those figures.

Much more money could still be paid for smoke damage: The office received at least 7,680 claims that included smoke damage, Stomberg said. According to the latest figures, 4,168 of those were paid.

The office’s external affairs department, which is awaiting the arrival of a permanent director, also declined to specify how the claims office staff determined where the lines went on the map. Stomberg would say only that the claims office leaders consulted with “wildfire experts” and based boundaries on the “best possible information.”

A document checklist the office has previously circulated said staff “estimated the area that experienced the greatest smoke impacts,” but does not describe how.

The smoke map that officials created permits residents in areas as far north as Angel Fire and far south as Pueblo, New Mexico, to have the lowest barrier to compensation, according to Source New Mexico’s analysis. Residents just outside of Watrous and those in Ocate are also within that designated area, according to the analysis.

The analysis also shows that the blue oval area comes within 3 miles of the Santa Fe city limits, though residents in that area would face a higher burden of proof if they sought compensation, according to the office.

The office’s external affairs team said it could not provide information about whether residents in the city of Santa Fe or Santa Fe County received smoke and ash damage payments, saying it was difficult to extract that data.

It also could not say how many payments were made to residents outside the burn scar, and how many payments were made to residents inside each of the zones FEMA established with different burdens of proof for compensation.

The claims office noted that it does release overall payment figures every week, including for San Miguel and Mora Counties, which were the most impacted by the disaster. Those weekly releases do not include how much has been paid for smoke and ash damage, and they do not include how much has been paid to other counties.

Property owners can qualify for smoke damage compensation for restoration of both structures and what’s inside them. Renters can only be paid for damage to furniture and other belongings. Residences, places of worship, commercial structures and detached structures qualify, according to the office, along with other buildings.

Recipients get a standard payment based on square footage, according to the claims office.

Colón said the office needs to be far more transparent about its process if it wants to maintain trust among the communities it is trying to compensate and staunch the rise of resentment between neighbors.

“This is a governmental entity that is supposed to be distributing claims, and they should be defensible in their positions, and the only way they can do that is to have transparency,” he said. “If they have tools they're using, they ought to make those tools available for the public.

“They should not be in the business of hiding the ball,” he said. “This is another example of FEMA hiding the ball.”

Councilor aims to curb inappropriate social media posts from official accounts - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

An Albuquerque city councilor is looking to enforce new social media rules for city employees after posts from the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) official social media account caught the council’s attention for the second time in as many years.

At a meeting Sept. 5, councilors confronted Mayor Tim Keller’s administration about posts one councilor called “embarrassing.”

Councilor Renée Grout brought up the posts — which were responses made to private citizens — and said she found them disturbing and was disappointed that it happened a second time since last year.

An APD spokesperson would not tell City Desk ABQ who made the posts but confirmed to KOAT-TV that it was the department’s director of communications, Gilbert Gallegos.

Now Grout has introduced a resolution “directing the city administration to develop a social media policy that ensures appropriate use of official city social media accounts.”

The resolution will go through the Finance and Government Operations Committee and is expected to be on the agenda for the council’s Oct. 21 meeting.

The resolution acknowledges city employees have “diverse opinions and worldviews” and they are entitled to share those views but “not under the banner of the city or any city department.”

It is “inappropriate for city departments, [public information officers], or department heads to use the name of the City of Albuquerque and/or its city departments to ‘push back’ against individuals’ opinions online,” the resolution states.

Grout said any posts from a city social media account should be “factual, respectful and helpful” and that social media policies should reflect that. She said the administration issued a policy in 2022 but it fails to define what is appropriate to post under the city banner.

“Any employee that is posting on a city social media account should remember that they are not just representing themselves but they represent the entire city,” Grout said. “Just because someone reaches out in a negative way, doesn’t mean that we should respond the same way.”

Grout proposes to establish policies outlining behavioral expectations, content specifications, prohibition on personal attacks, response guidelines, monitoring and reviewing social media accounts, disciplinary actions, restorative actions and policy review.

Her proposed policy lays out guidelines for defining what posts are appropriate and inappropriate for city social media accounts, potential consequences for misusing accounts and a plan to regularly monitor accounts to ensure they follow the policies.

“We are in the customer service business and we need to do a better job,” Grout said. “I think [the resolution] is pretty straightforward, there shouldn’t be any reason why it would not move forward.”

Drug policy advocate will lead the Aging and Long-term Services Department – KUNM News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named Emily Kaltenbach as the new secretary for the Aging and Long-term Services Department.

Kaltenbach most recently was senior director of state advocacy with the Drug Policy Alliance. But she has also held leadership positions before with the department, including director of policy and planning, and served in the New Mexico Office of Health Care Reform.

Kaltenbach holds a master’s in health administration from the University of Washington and has served on multiple boards focused on public health, cannabis regulation, and community safety.

In a release, the governor said Kaltenbach’s skills make her uniquely positioned to lead the agency as it navigates challenges around New Mexico’s growing aging population.

She will start the job on Nov. 4. The previous secretary, Jen Paul Schroer, stepped down earlier this month after serving a little over a year.

MDC officer accused of illegal relationship with inmate released - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

A former Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officer who is accused of having an illegal relationship with an inmate was released from custody Monday after a court hearing.

The former officer, Chevonne Culbreath, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with criminal sexual penetration and trying to illegally bring contraband into the jail after an inmate reportedly told medical staff he contracted gonorrhea from Culbreath.

According to a criminal complaint, Culbreath later told police that the mother of the inmate’s child tried to give Culbreath a breakfast burrito with THC extract hidden inside that Culbreath was supposed to bring to the inmate. The arresting officer reported that Culbreath said the burrito in question was still in her refrigerator at home when she was arrested.

Under the conditions of her release, Culbreath is prohibited from contacting the inmate, leaving the state, engaging in illegal activity and possessing firearms.

Culbreath’s lawyer, Joachim Marjon, confirmed that Culbreath was released and said a trial date has not yet been announced.

Marjon said he did not have any information regarding the breakfast burrito that allegedly contained a plastic bag of cannabis extract.

Pac-12 files a federal lawsuit against Mountain West over $43 million in 'poaching' penalties - By Ralph D. Russo, AP College Football Writer

The Pac-12 is suing the Mountain West over what it calls an unlawful and unenforceable "poaching penalty" that would cost the rebuilding conference more than $40 million for adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court.

The antitrust complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California and is seeking a declaratory judgment by a judge.

"The action challenges an anticompetitive and unlawful 'Poaching Penalty' that the MWC imposed on the Pac-12 to inhibit competition for member schools in collegiate athletics," the lawsuit said.

The Mountain West has exit fees of upward of $17 million for departing schools. Those fees can increase depending on how much advance notice a school provides, and are not at issue in the lawsuit.

The Pac-12 is challenging poaching fees that were put in place in the Mountain West's football scheduling agreement for this season with Oregon State and Washington State, the only current Pac-12 members this season.

The fee starts at $10 million and increases by an increment of $500,000 for every additional school the Pac-12 adds from the Mountain West. With four already on board, the total is $43 million.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement the Pac-12 agreed to the fees and acknowledged that they were essential to her conference members.

"The provision was put in place to protect the Mountain West Conference from this exact scenario. It was obvious to us and everyone across the country that the remaining members of the Pac-12 were going to try to rebuild," she said. "The fees at issue were included to ensure the future viability of the Mountain West and allow our member institutions to continue providing critical resources and opportunities for our student-athletes. At no point in the contracting process did the Pac-12 contend that the agreement that it freely entered into violated any laws."

The Pac-12 also extended invitations on Monday to Mountain West schools Utah State and UNLV.

Utah State was admitted Monday, according to the lawsuit, though the conference and school made it official Tuesday night with an announcement.

"Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 — and it's just the beginning of phase two," Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement.

There was still no word on UNLV.

Utah State's combined winning percentage of football and men's basketball (59.1%) over the last 10 years ranks third in the Mountain West behind Boise State and San Diego State.

"This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence," Utah State President Elizabeth Cantwell said.

Adding Utah State and UNLV would cost the Pac-12 another $24.5 million and leave the Mountain West with only six members, two short of what is required to be recognized by the NCAA and College Football Playoff.

The Pac-12 contends in the lawsuit that the "severe" exit fees the Mountain West has in place already compensate for the loss of departing members.

The Pac-12 argues the poaching penalty had nothing to do with the intent of the deal between Oregon State and Washington State and the Mountain West, which was to provide those schools with six football opponents this year for a $14 million payment to the league.

"It extends beyond the Scheduling Agreement's terms, it does not affect the schedule in any respect, and it does not in any way impact the amount of football played, games scheduled or anything related to the 2024-25 scheduling of games," the lawsuit said.

"Instead, the Poaching Penalty serves only to increase the MWC's profits by locking up its member schools and preventing them from leaving for a competitor (Pac-12)."

The scheduling deal was not renewed for next year.

Oregon State and Washington State are in the first year of a two-year NCAA grace period during which they are operating the Pac-12 as a two-team conference.

By 2026, the Pac-12 needs at least eight members to be recognized as a conference by the NCAA and CFP.

The first phase of Pac-12 expansion began two weeks ago when it announced the additions of Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State, four of the Mountain West's traditionally most successful football programs.

The Pac-12 then targeted a group of American Athletic Conference schools but was rebuffed by Memphis, UTSA, Tulane and South Florida.

As the Pac-12 pivoted back to Mountain West schools, the Mountain West was trying to lock up its eight remaining members through a grant of rights agreement that binds schools together through the conference via television rights.

Some Mountain West schools signed a memorandum of understanding and returned it to the conference on Monday, but when Utah State did not, it allowed the others to reconsider.

Now, with the Pac-12 suing the Mountain West, it's unclear whether either conference can move forward.