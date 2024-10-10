THURS: ABQ's Wells Fargo tower could see apartment conversions, + More

Downtown’s Wells Fargo tower could see apartment conversions - Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

The Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative (MRGHC) recently released a list of projects it thinks are primed and ready to help increase the availability of affordable housing in the Albuquerque metro area. One of the more intriguing prospects on the list is an office-to-apartment conversion at the Wells Fargo Bank building Downtown.

The 17-story office tower at 200 Lomas Blvd. NW was built in 1973 and has about 145,500-square-feet of available office space along with hundreds of parking spaces. The Albuquerque office of Colliers International has the property listed as an “excellent redevelopment opportunity.”

An MRGHC analysis found that $15 million in gap funding would be needed to get the project rolling. Gap funding is used as an incentive to get an investor or developer to close a deal.

“We’re figuring out what projects might be the most practical and quickest to focus on,” MRGHC Chair Talia Freedman said. “I think that conversions will definitely be a priority.”

The city-county collaborative was launched last year as a way to speed up housing projects by pooling city and county funds and leveraging property and resources.

The group — five commissioners appointed by city and county officials — estimates a total need of $262 million in gap funding to ramp up all the projects it identified, which would create about 2,100 new housing units in all. The projects not only include conversion and redevelopment, but new construction and the acquisition of vacant land.

Albuquerque City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said the collaboration is “unprecedented.”

“What sets it apart is its innovative approach,” she said. “Instead of spending years raising funds for specific projects — which can lead to delays and feasibility issues — the new joint powers agreement enables MRGHC commissioners to quickly and flexibly provide gap financing for emerging projects.”

The commission consists of Freedman, Steve Anaya, Dan Majewski, Ian Robertson and Lawrence Rael, former City of Albuquerque chief administrative officer. It has steadily ramped up efforts this year, including a request for significant funds from the state.

The collaborative adopted a resolution in late September asking for $100 million in next year’s 60-day Legislative Session, which included an appeal to support Housing New Mexico’s request of $500 million, with a local government set aside of 10% to 20%. If approved, the set aside could generate an additional $50 million to $100 million for housing projects.

The resolution was approved by the Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday and is expected to be considered by the City Council on Oct. 21.

Meanwhile, Freedman said the collaborative is on the hunt for a planning and operations director. Those interested in the position can find details here.

Ohio man gets 3-year probation for threatening New Mexico DA - Associated Press

An Ohio man avoided prison time and was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday for sending a threatening voicemail with racist overtones to a New Mexico district attorney last year, authorities said.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Donald Walter Fowler, of Lido, Ohio, didn't like the way authorities and Gerald Byers were handling the investigation of a fatal shooting involving a Las Cruces police officer last October.

They said Fowler targeted Byers, who is Black.

Fowler was accused of leaving an expletive-filled voicemail on Oct. 26 for Byers, which included "there should be a noose in your future."

Authorities said records traced the call to Fowler.

He was arrested in November, indicted the following month and reached a plea agreement in June.

Fowler was facing up to three years in prison at his sentencing for a felony charge of communicating interstate threats.

Jessica Martin, a lawyer for Fowler, didn't immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment on the case.

Byers said Fowler's threat disrupted police agency operations, required enhanced security measures at the district attorney's office and necessitated additional security measures for his home and family.

The U.S. is gripped by intense debates regarding justice, race and democracy. Black prosecutors have emerged as central figures litigating those issues, highlighting the achievements and limits of Black communal efforts to reform the justice system.

Nearly 9,000 cast their ballot on New Mexico’s first day of early voting - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

Nearly 9,000 New Mexicans cast a ballot on the first day of early voting Tuesday, which election officials called a historic turnout.

“We had – and I want to just say this is the official announcement – the biggest first day of early voting in our state’s history, yesterday,” said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver at a Kamala Harris campaign event Wednesday.

Of the 8,891 votes cast on Tuesday, the vast majority of people voted in-person. Only 1,141 people returned absentee ballots, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting will continue until Nov. 2, the weekend before Election Day, when people will make their choices for U.S. president and down ballot races. Counties will open additional early voting polling stations later this month.

Additionally, 112 people across the state have used same-day registration before heading to the booths. Rural counties posted the highest number of same-day registrants: 11 people in Grant County, followed closely by 10 people in Eddy County in the state’s southeastern corner.

More than 96,000 voters have requested an absentee ballot so far this election, according to the secretary of state’s office. More than half of the requests were from 42,022 voters living in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous area.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22. All absentee ballots are required to be returned via mail or dropped off in-person or in a secure drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

IMPORTANT DATES



Oct. 8 – First day for early voting and first day for county clerks to mail out absentee ballots. End of registration online or via mail, but in-person, same-day registration in effect.

Oct. 19 – County clerks expand early voting poll locations.

Oct. 22 – The last day to request a mail-in ballot.

Nov. 2 – Last day for early voting.

Nov. 5 – Election Day for the general election 2024. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BernCo asks state lawmakers for millions for housing - Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Bernalillo County commissioners Tuesday resolved to push state lawmakers to make a major investment in affordable housing.

Their resolution urges the New Mexico Legislature to consider a $100 million appropriation during the 2025 legislative session for a list of 48 projects that have been identified as priorities by the county, the City of Albuquerque and the Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative, a joint entity they created.

Vice Chair Eric Olivas said this list will help when he and his colleagues try to convince legislators to support the funding.

“I heard it loud and clear last year when I was in Santa Fe lobbying for housing money,” he said. “The big question was always, ‘What are you going to use it for? Where?’ They just want to know where the money’s going, but they also want to understand, how does that relate to their district?”

The resolution passed 4-1, with Commissioner Walt Benson casting the “no” vote.

“I don’t disagree that housing is our number-one issue,” he said. “But this is the largest request Bernalillo County has ever asked for. And I don’t see how the state Legislature will approve it.”

Housing New Mexico, formerly the New Mexico Mortgage Authority, predicts that the county will need 28,000 additional housing units by 2035 to meet its demand, including 4,900 units of affordable housing.

The resolution also asks the New Mexico Legislature to support Housing New Mexico’s request for $500 million with the inclusion of a local government set-aside between 10% and 20% of the total, to assist statewide affordable housing efforts.