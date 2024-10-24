THURS: Petition calls on Lujan Grisham to ban PFAS in oil and gas operations, + More

Petition calls on Lujan Grisham to ban PFAS in oil and gas operations - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

A coalition of advocacy groups delivered a petition to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week that requests a state ban on the use of PFAS chemicals in oil and gas extraction.

There are tens of thousands of PFAS chemicals in existence and these are used in a variety of applications including in cosmetics, firefighting foam, stain-resistant furniture, carpets, space heaters and, in some instances, the frack fluid that is used to break open rock formations underground during oil and gas extraction.

These man-made substances are sometimes referred to as forever chemicals because of the length of time it takes them to degrade in the natural environment.

Not all frack fluid recipes require PFAS chemicals and Colorado has already implemented regulations that prohibit PFAS in oil and gas extraction. The advocacy groups say they do not know if any companies in New Mexico are currently using PFAS chemicals when engaging in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. However, they say there is evidence that PFAS has been used in fracking in New Mexico in the past.

Fracking is also not the only way that oil can be extracted and in parts of the Permian Basin companies are using carbon dioxide extracted from the McElmo Dome formation in southwest Colorado. This carbon dioxide is piped to the Permian Basin where it is injected into the ground to force oil out.

The use of PFAS in the extractive industry gained attention following a report released in 2021 by the group Physicians for Social Responsibility. The organization issued another report in 2023 that documented PFAS use in fracking operations in New Mexico.

This prompted WildEarth Guardians to ask the New Mexico Oil Conservation Commission to consider banning PFAS in oil and gas operations. WildEarth Guardians also led the petition effort and delivered it to the governor’s office on Monday. That petition was signed by more than 4,000 people.

The petition comes in the weeks leading to the Oil Conservation Commission’s hearing on the subject. That multi-day hearing will start Nov. 12.

While the hearing could result in regulations that prevent PFAS use in oil and gas operations, the advocates say the governor could also issue an executive order that would accomplish the same thing.

“(PFAS) chemicals are highly persistent, linked to severe health risks like cancer and threaten long-term contamination, and thanks to trade secret loopholes, companies aren’t required to disclose the full list of chemicals they inject into the ground, leaving us in the dark about what’s being released in our water,” Rebecca Sobel, an organizing director with WildEarth Guardians, said during a press conference on Monday.

Lujan Grisham has been a leader in pushing for stricter regulations of PFAS chemicals and her efforts have even led to national changes. But advocates say that one area she has been weak on when it comes to PFAS regulation is oil and gas.

Sobel said the Nov. 12 hearing will be a “crucial moment for change.”

“We’ll push for new rules to ban PFAS and to ensure that companies can no longer hide behind trade secrets,” Sobel said. “Our proposed rule also mandates community notification when chemicals or spills occur in your local neighborhoods because the public has the right to know what’s happening in their communities.”

Dr. Robert Bernstein, New Mexico chapter president of Physicians for Social Responsibility, said that while advocates do not know if PFAS chemicals are currently being used in oil and gas operations in the state, there is nothing currently in place to prevent the use.

“It takes only one tablespoon of these chemicals to contaminate the volume of water that would fill Elephant Butte reservoir,” he said. “Not only are they extremely toxic, but they’re extremely toxic in very, very minute amounts.”

He said that a study led by the U.S. Geological Survey found PFAS chemicals in the Pecos River downstream from some of the Permian Basin oil and gas operations. Bernstein was not involved in the study and, when questioned by NM Political Report, he said that the study cannot conclusively tie the PFAS contamination to the oil and gas operations.

“It’s not absolutely conclusive proof or an absolute smoking gun, but I think that the probability is very high,” he said.

The USGS study sampled 117 groundwater sites and 18 surface water locations throughout the state looking for the presence of PFAS. The study found that locations downstream of urban areas tended to have higher levels of PFAS.

The study listed oil and gas as potential sources of PFAS contamination along the Pecos River as well as in the San Juan and Animas rivers of northwest New Mexico.

The Pecos River is not the only place in New Mexico where PFAS contamination has been found and many of the locations have no oil and gas extraction. PFAS contamination of aquifers is common around airports and military bases where certain types of firefighting foam was used in training exercises. PFAS can also be found downstream of landfills.

In the Clovis area where firefighting foam used at Cannon Air Force Base contaminated groundwater, the New Mexico Environment Department is testing people’s blood to see what levels of PFAS are in their bodies.

Other than the USGS study, Bernstein said he is not aware of any studies looking into levels of PFAS contamination in the Permian or San Juan basins of New Mexico where the majority of the oil and gas production occurs.

WildEarth Guardians, Youth United for Climate Crisis Action and New Energy Economy say they are also working to address other ways that PFAS enters the environment. The three advocacy groups are pushing for legislation that would ban non-essential use of PFAS chemicals.

While there are many sources of PFAS contamination, Sobel said addressing the use in oil and gas operations is important because the fracking fluids are being injected into the ground.

“PFAS in oil and gas activities and its ability to contaminate the entire state’s water supply makes regulating PFAS in the oil and gas industry a priority,” she said.

County asking voters for $10.7M in transportation bonds - Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Safety improvements, traffic congestion relief and economic development are among the goals of a transportation bond package on the ballot this election.

The ballot question seeks authorization for almost $10.7 million in spending on more than a dozen transportation projects.

The largest amount for any of the items is $2 million for the third phase of the Bridge Boulevard construction project. This phase includes planning, design, right-of-way and other improvements between Lura Place and Young Avenue SW.

The second phase of the project is underway. It includes reconstruction of the road surface from Young Avenue to La Vega Drive SW, new lighting and drainage and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and ramps.

That work is expected to be done by Jan. 21. Brian Lopez, the county’s technical services director, told county commissioners earlier this month the project was delayed by 323 days, mostly due to the failure of New Mexico Gas Co. to get its complementary projects done on time. The utility has rejected the assertion it’s to blame for project delays.

Lopez told CityDesk ABQ that the county will require all utilities to perform any replacement work or line relocations before the county’s contractor will begin its project. He said the change was made “due to the issues with the utilities experienced on Bridge Phase 2 and the poor communication by New Mexico Gas Company,” both with the public and with the county’s project team.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, whose district includes the project area, said he welcomes the change.

“I support the approach of requiring utility providers to relocate their infrastructure in advance of the project beginning,” Quezada said. “This will enable our Public Works team to better manage the project schedule and avoid delays.”

Lopez said the third and final phase of the project will leave the Bridge Boulevard corridor between Coors Boulevard and the Rio Grande safer for all modes of travel and more effective at moving traffic.

Another major item is $1.9 million for local connections to the I-40 TradePort Corridor, a federal project designed to upgrade the country’s logistics and supply chain systems over more than 800 miles between Albuquerque and California seaports.

Lopez said the long-term development plan is for a 6,000-acre site with clean energy infrastructure and multicomponent manufacturing zones with direct access to Interstate 40. He said it’s being developed with sustainability in mind.

He said improvements will be made to Atrisco Vista Boulevard, connecting arterial roads and utilities, and that the project — with a grand total of $30.4 million — will help the county take advantage of its position on the I-40 corridor, as well as enhance regional connectivity, improve traffic flows, and create access to crucial industrial sectors.

“Concurrently, the effort is designed to promote economic growth and environmental stewardship in the targeted regions while grounded in a commitment to community engagement and responsive development,” Lopez said.

The package also includes $815,000 for improvements to Second and Fourth streets. The latter, Lopez said, is under-capacity in terms of current and future traffic volumes, and will be rebuilt to add designated spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Other transportation projects included in the bond question include:

Isleta Boulevard improvements ($1,018,000).

Barcelona Road storm drain project ($838,000).

Coors Boulevard SW safety project ($800,000).

Alameda Drain Trail, Phases 4 and 6 ($553,000).

Street construction in the Mountain View neighborhood ($500,000).

The transportation bond question is one of six on the general election ballot, which in total would authorize about $40.5 million in spending.

The other bond questions are for public safety facilities, fleet, and county buildings, parks and recreation, storm drainage and utilities, libraries and public housing.

BernCo Commission could allow elected officials to become staffers - Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

A proposal to allow former Bernalillo County elected officials to get a job with the county immediately after leaving office might have a rocky road to passage.

County commissioners Tuesday agreed to publish a possible amendment to the county code that would do away with the current one-year “cooling-off period” — that’s how long a former elected official must wait becoming a county employee or consultant.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada sponsored the proposal. He’s leaving office at the end of the year, but said he has no intentions of working for the county after stepping down.

Quezada said his idea is that newly elected officials such as a sheriff, treasurer or assessor should have the option to add former officials to their staff, to take advantage of the expertise they may have.

Other commissioners, notably Vice Chair Eric Olivas, raised concerns about the possibility of the appearance of impropriety. He said concerns are often raised on the national level when members of Congress end up as lobbyists.

“This isn’t exactly the same thing, but it’s on the same path,” he said.

Olivas said 12 months is not a long time, and that the state’s largest county has a lot of individuals who are able to serve in different capacities

Quezada argued it can be difficult for an official to assemble a staff that meets his or her needs.

“You could just look at the mayor’s office and how many people have revolved through that,” he said. “Because they cannot seem to put the right team together.”

Quezada said he was hoping to have new rules in place by the time new officials are sworn in next year.

Commissioner Walt Benson said he understands concerns about the appearance of favoritism, but that he could support an amendment in some form. Benson noted that a county-level elected official can now take a job in state government immediately after leaving office.

Commissioners Benson, Quezada and Adriann Barboa voted to publish the code change. Olivas and Commission Chair Barbara Baca voted against it.

The rule change proposal will be publicly posted for at least 30 days and brought back for possible final adoption consideration on or after Dec. 10.

Quezada said he plans to work with county legal staff and clarify the language in the proposal to address his colleagues’ concerns.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 5 p.m. Nov. 12

WHERE: Ken Sanchez Commission Chambers in BernalilloCounty@Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave SW

VIRTUAL: GOV-TV, on the county’s website or on Bernalillo County’s YouTube channel

Quarter Pounders are off the menu at 20% of McDonald's in US amid an E. coli investigation — Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer, KUNM News

McDonald's worked Wednesday to reassure customers that its U.S. restaurants are safe as federal investigators tried to pinpoint the cause of a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the fast-food giant's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

McDonald's pulled Quarter Pounders from one-fifth of its U.S. stores Tuesday as a result of the outbreak, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said had sickened at least 49 people in 10 states. One person died and 10 were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

So far five New Mexicans have fallen ill with E. coli, with one person requiring hospitalization, according to NM Health, formerly the Department of Health.

Secretary Patrick Allen said the department is taking the outbreak seriously, and is “taking part in a multi-state investigation being led by the CDC.”

Although officials have not yet identified which specific ingredient is contaminated, McDonald’s has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties while the investigation is ongoing.

A preliminary investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggested fresh slivered onions that are served raw on Quarter Pounder hamburgers were a likely source of the contamination.

McDonald's also serves raw, slivered onions on one of its breakfast sandwiches, but that sandwich isn't available at the impacted stores. Other burgers, like the Big Mac, use diced, cooked onions.

McDonald's said it was searching for a new regional supplier for fresh onions. In the meantime, Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Adriean Madden, 37, pulled up outside a McDonald's in Denver on Wednesday for his usual afternoon snack but then decided against it. He said he was unsure how E. coli spreads or contaminates other foods, and he thinks McDonald's should be more forthcoming.

"This affects my decision with coming to McDonald's in the future," Madden said. "I feel like the information isn't as widely spread. I didn't see any notices on the door, and then I saw vehicles going through the drive through just as if nothing was going on."

Colorado has had the most reported cases of any state so far, and it's where the one death involving an older adult occurred.

McDonald's said it has worked closely with federal food safety regulators since late last week, when it was alerted to the potential outbreak. The company said the scope of the problem and the popularity of its products have complicated efforts to identify the contamination source.

McDonald's has more than 14,000 U.S. stores and serves 1 million Quarter Pounders every two weeks in the affected 12-state area.

McDonald's is known for its stringent food safety guidelines and protocols, said Chris Gaulke, a professor of food and beverage management at Cornell University's Nolan School of Hotel Administration. The company said Wednesday that the supplier regularly tested its onions for E. coli, for example.

"Given the volume of food that they go through, how infrequently this happens to McDonald's is a testament to the effort that they take," Gaulke said.

But some experts questioned why McDonald's simply stopped selling one sandwich and didn't close restaurants for further investigation.

"Good practice would have been to close all the restaurants," Bill Marler, a Seattle lawyer who specializes in food safety cases, said. "Until we know definitively what the product was that made people sick, consumers should be aware."

Marler said cross-contamination remains a potential possibility at the affected restaurants until they are thoroughly cleaned.

Asked why it didn't close any stores, McDonald's said nothing in the government's investigation indicated there were issues with its food preparation practices. In an interview on the "Today" show Wednesday, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger also said it's likely that whatever product was contaminated has already passed through the company's supply chain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the outbreak late Tuesday. It said infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

State and local public health officials were interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 18 people interviewed as of Tuesday, all reported eating at McDonald's, and 16 people reported eating a beef hamburger. Twelve reported eating a Quarter Pounder.

McDonald's said it's unlikely the beef in the Quarter Pounder was the source, since it comes from multiple suppliers and is cooked at a high enough temperature to kill E. coli.

McDonald's said its initial findings suggest that some of the reported illnesses were linked to onions from a single supplier, which the company didn't name. McDonald's said the onions are cleaned and sliced by the supplier and then packaged for use on individual Quarter Pounders.

The incubation period for E. coli is only a couple of days, so illness would be quickly apparent to anyone affected, said Donald Schaffner, a food safety expert at Rutgers University. "If you ate these burgers in September and now it's the middle of October and you didn't get sick, you're probably OK," he said.

E. coli bacteria are harbored in the guts of animals and found in the environment. Infections can cause severe illness, including fever, stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. People who develop symptoms of E. coli poisoning should seek health care immediately and tell the provider what they ate.

The type of bacteria implicated in the McDonald's case causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths each year, according to the CDC. In general, E. coli infections were lower in 2023 than in recent years and cases of severe kidney injury caused by the bacteria remained stable, according to latest federal data.

Outbreaks at restaurant chains are rare, but they do happen.

In 2020, Chipotle agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people with E. coli between 2015 and 2018. In that case, poor safety practices, such as not keeping food at proper temperatures to prevent pathogen growth, were to blame.

In 2006, Taco Bell ordered the removal of green onions from its restaurants nationwide after samples taken by investigators appeared to contain a harsh strain of E. coli. The outbreak sickened at least 71 people.

"The worst thing you can have at a restaurant is a food safety problem. It's the equivalent of an airline losing the plane," said Aaron Allen, a restaurant consultant and founder of Aaron Allen and Associates.

But Allen said McDonald's has enough experience and safety protocols in place that it won't suffer long-term damage from the outbreak.

"No one would be better equipped to mitigate and respond to this than McDonald's," he said.

McDonald's shares fell 4.7% in late trading Wednesday.

___

AP Health Writer JoNel Aleccia contributed from Temecula, California.

New NM polls show Dems outpacing GOP candidates for US House, Senate and President - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

New polling from the Albuquerque Journal has Democratic candidates ahead in every federal election in New Mexico, which include the U.S. House, Senate and the Presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a 9-point lead over former President Donald Trump in the latest poll, conducted for the Journal by Research & Polling Inc. That’s held pretty steady from last month, but the number of undecided voters dropped by more than half. It’s now at just 4%. Another 3% of voters told the pollsters that they’re backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is no longer running but does appear on the state’s ballot.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich has maintained a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Nella Domenici in that race’s poll. Of likely voters polled, 51% said they’re backing the two-term Senator over 40% who support the daughter of former Sen. Pete Domenici. Still, the race is closer than Heinrich’s 2018 reelection bid.

For the U.S. House, the Democratic candidates are up in the polls for all three contests. The tightest by far is in southern New Mexico’s 2nd District, where Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez has only a 4% lead over former Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell. That’s within the poll’s margin of error. Vasquez eked out a win over Herrell two years ago by just 1,300 votes. Polls of the other two congressional races have the Democratic incumbents up by 17 points.

State releases new unemployment report — KUNM News

New Mexico’s unemployment numbers increased over the last month, jumping from 4.1 in August to 4.2% in September, and from 3.9% the previous year.

The Department of Workforce Solutions released the new numbers Tuesday.

The total labor force is more than 977 million workers strong, with almost 50,000 workers unemployed, according to the update.

Total nonagricultural employment grew by almost 14,000 jobs, with more than 10,000 of those jobs being added in the private sector.

Mining and construction employment saw a slight uptick and manufacturing. Private education and health services also gained jobs.

Public sector jobs increased by a little more than 3,000 jobs during the same period. Just over half of those were in state government.

Further analysis on the jobs report will be released with the Labor Market Review to be released October 29.