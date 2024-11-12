TUES: BernCo commissioners consider 'off-duty' weed use, + More

Weed back on BernCo agenda - Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Bernalillo County commissioners Tuesday will discuss a possible policy change that would permit some employees to use cannabis while off duty without risking their jobs.

Commission Vice Chair Eric Olivas introduced the legislation, saying he wanted fair treatment for people who prefer now-legal cannabis to alcohol.

The proposed resolution, which is up for discussion only, would continue to prohibit on-duty use.

The loosened restrictions would not apply to all employees. Because marijuana remains illegal under federal law, employees who are required to regularly carry firearms, those in health care and those whose principal jobs include regularly transporting other people would be bound by the existing rules. Federal law also places restrictions on positions paid for by federal grants.

A staff analysis included in the agenda says the policy change could impact the county’s insurability. Regina Ortega, the county’s director of risk management, wrote that the county is “insured with the preface that we are working and engaging in a drug-free, zero tolerance platform.”

She wrote the change could affect current and future policies and lead to increases in insurance premiums.

“We also … need to be cognizant of the increase in claims the county should anticipate should we move forward with this proposal,” Ortega wrote.

After Tuesday’s discussion, county staff will review the policy and bring the matter back to commissioners for final approval.

Also on the agenda is a proposed amendment to the county zoning ordinance that would permit secondary dwelling units on certain residential lots.

Such a unit, commonly known as a casita, would be a permissive use on lots that meet the minimum lot size of the underlying zone and other criteria.

County staff is asking the board to approve publication of amendments, which will be available to the public for review and comment, then brought back to commissioners in January for final consideration.

Another zoning change would allow food trucks in areas zoned for commercial/light industrial uses.

County staff say the change was inadvertently left out of a recent zoning ordinance update.

Commissioners will also conduct a 1:30 p.m. closed meeting to discuss legal matters with attorneys.

The agenda states they will discuss the 2018 McClendon v. City of Albuquerque settlement, which established several standards for conditions in the Metropolitan Detention Center, along with Public Service Company of New Mexico’s application for a rate increase.

Trump taps former acting ICE director as his new ‘border czar’ - Ariana Figueroa, States Newsroom via Source New Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump late Sunday announced he will appoint Tom Homan as “border czar” in his administration as Trump seeks to carry out his campaign commitment of mass deportations of immigrants who lack permanent legal status.

Homan is the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the previous Trump administration who backed the controversial “zero tolerance” policy that separated families at the southern border.

Homan will have authority over the southern border, northern border, the maritime border and aviation security, according to a post from Trump’s social media site, Truth Social. Trump did not in the social media post specify what exact government post Homan would occupy.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump said. “I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Another former Trump official who played a heavy role in immigration policy, Stephen Miller, will be appointed as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, according to CNN. Vice president-elect J.D. Vance congratulated Miller on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As the incoming Trump administration plans to carry out mass deportations of people without proper legal status, Trump said Homan will be in charge of sending deported people back to their countries of origin. In order for that to happen, the country of origin must agree to accept those people the United States wants to deport.

Homan served as acting director of ICE from 2017 to 2018. In a recent interview with CBS News, he said that deportations would be targeted.

“It’s going to be a well-targeted, planned operation conducted by the men of ICE. The men and women of ICE do this daily. They’re good at it,” Homan said. “When we go out there, we’re going to know who we’re looking for. We most likely know where they’re going to be, and it’s going to be done in a humane manner.”

There are more than 14.4 million individuals who live in mixed status families, meaning that at least one member has a different legal status. During the interview, Homan was asked if mass deportations could happen without separating families.

“Of course there is,” he said. “Families can be deported together.”

Under the 2018 “zero tolerance” policy, at least 5,000 migrant families were separated. The Department of Homeland Security has reunited about 74% of those families, but there are still 998 children who have not been reunited.

Trump has previously declined to say whether he would resume family separations in a second term.

“Well, when you have that policy, people don’t come. If a family hears that they’re going to be separated, they love their family. They don’t come. So I know it sounds harsh,” Trump said during a CNN town hall in May 2023.

Last updated 10:22 a.m., Nov. 11, 2024.

NM congressional delegation outlines concerns over Trump’s second term - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

Members of New Mexico's all-Democratic congressional delegation say they are bracing for a rough ride during the second presidency of Donald Trump.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the state, which voted for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s high-stakes presidential race, relies heavily on federal funding, and Trump has called for cuts to federal agencies.

Democrats have other concerns, including Trump’s plans for mass deportations, which officials say would tear families apart and deliver a blow to businesses already struggling to find employees in the state.

“I won’t sugarcoat it,” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich said in a statement.

“The return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House presents incredible challenges for New Mexico, and we must take those threats seriously,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury echoed the sentiment, saying Project 2025, a plan by the conservative Heritage Foundation to radically change the U.S. government, offers a preview of what a second term will look like, including the dismantling of federal agencies and retribution against Trump’s political opponents.

The plans include eliminating federal jobs, which Stansbury said will have far-ranging consequences for New Mexico because the federal government is one of the state’s largest employers.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said the consequences of the presidential election are “particularly disastrous” for New Mexico. For example, she said, Democrats have been successfully fighting a Farm Bill in Congress that would cut $30 billion from nutrition programs.

“With a Trump presidency, they will cut that funding,” she said.

State Senate Republicans elect Sharer as minority leader — Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

New Mexico’s state Senate Republicans picked a new boss last week.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Sen. Bill Sharer of Farmington will be the chamber’s new minority leader, replacing Greg Baca of Belen who did not run for reelection.

Sharer has served in the roundhouse since 2001, and is known for his filibusters.

He says he’s honored to be chosen, and that he’ll “usher in an era of unity and conservative principles to the Senate Republican caucus.”

He made clear his thoughts on how Democrats have run the Legislature lately, saying New Mexicans are over-taxed and that the state has been run into the ground, according to the New Mexican.

Senate Majority leader Peter Wirth, a Democrat from Santa Fe, says he’s looking forward to working with Sharer as they “have a good relationship.”

Republicans also elected Pat Woods, who represents Broadview, as minority whip, and David Gallegos, of Eunice, as caucus chair.

Gallegos says the caucus will focus on attracting “traditional hispanic voters” who are “conservative and pro-family” into their party, and on border issues and immigration.

New Mexico considers ban on forever chemicals in oil and gas operations – By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

New Mexico environmental regulators will consider new rules this week that would require companies to disclose what chemicals they use in oil and gas operations, and prohibit them from using so-called “forever chemicals” that can harm human health.

The state Oil Conservation Commission will hold a four-day hearing that runs from Tuesday through Friday to consider establishing new rules banning PFAS in oil and gas operations, and mandating full disclosure of the chemicals companies use. The commission will be accepting public comments on the proposed rules.

PFAS – which stands for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – are synthetic chemicals used in everything from industrial processes to household products. They are frequently described as “forever chemicals” since some don’t degrade naturally.

One cause of concern linked to PFAS in New Mexico is oil and gas production.

The state generates billions of gallons of toxic wastewater from oil and gas drilling and fracking, which the industry calls “produced water.” The U.S. Geological Survey in 2021 found PFAS in water samples from the Pecos River and produced water samples from the Permian Basin.

In anticipation of the hearing, climate activist groups on Oct. 21 delivered more than 4,700 public comments which urged Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to build on her efforts to address PFAS contamination by supporting the proposed rule.

PFAS can be harmful in many ways, said Dr. Robert Bernstein, a medical doctor and president of the New Mexico chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

They can raise cholesterol, disrupt thyroid function, cause liver and kidney problems, reduce the body’s ability to fight infections by interfering with the immune system, increase risk of birth defects, and cause cancer, he said.

It is unclear when the commission will decide on the rule.

Arbitration hearing continues over whether state has failed to improve CYFD - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

An unusual hearing began last week in Albuquerque focusing on whether the state has failed to comply with a settlement agreement designed to improve the lives of children and youth in state custody.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that back in 2018, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Children, Youth and Family Services Department and the then-state Human Services Department on behalf of 14 foster children in New Mexico.

They were joined by Disability Rights New Mexico and the Native American Disability Law Center in alleging the state’s “broken system of child welfare” was violating the rights of children in its care. The lawsuit demanded systemic changes.

By 2020, plaintiffs dismissed the lawsuit — referred to as the “Kevin S.” case — after reaching a final agreement with the state.

But implementation of the reforms has faltered, especially with a recent increase in the number of kids taken into custody and high staff turnover.

There has been a memorandum of understanding between the parties; mediation to try to resolve disputes; and now, arbitration that could lead to the arbitrator finding the state has breached the agreement.

Last week, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued it's time for the state to be held accountable for the lack of progress. A lawyer representing the state said there have been good faith efforts to comply with goals, which he described as aspirational.

The proceedings are set to continue this week.