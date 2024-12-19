THURS: Flushable facilities on the way to balloon park, Haaland and Heinrich consider gov run, + More

Flushable facilities on the way to balloon park — Rodd Cayton, City Desk ABQ

Balloon Fiesta Park is getting a long-sought upgrade, city officials announced Monday.

Construction is underway on a new, permanent restroom building at the park, where the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held each year.

According to a press release announcing the construction, park visitors have for years been wishing the park had toilets that flush. City officials are hoping the $3.2 million project will be completed before the 2025 Balloon Fiesta in October.

The park has mobile non-permanent — but flushing bathrooms — now, Balloon Fiesta Spokesperson Dan Mayfield said.

“Balloon Fiesta Park is home to our state’s most iconic event and welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “Now, it’s finally getting flushable toilets and modern upgrades to make visitors more comfortable and turn it into the modern, world-class facility it should be.”

The restroom project, which the city and state are jointly financing, is expected to be finished by September 2025 and will include 36 women’s stalls, 20 urinals and 12 toilets for men and four family restrooms.

The 5,029-square-foot building will also have its own heating and cooling system, according to the announcement.

“To every mom or dad that has changed a diaper on a cold morning at Fiesta, help is on the way,” city Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon said.

The restrooms are part of a larger set of infrastructure improvements at the park; also included are upgraded lighting, a new parking area and a new public-address system.

“My administration is proud to support upgrades at Balloon Fiesta Park that enhance the experience for more than one million people who visit these facilities every year,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Initiatives that boost tourism in New Mexico help local economies, and Albuquerque and surrounding areas will benefit from the substantial upgrades made at Balloon Fiesta Park.”

Balloon Fiesta executive director Julie Morgas Baca said she’s thankful for the effort Lujan Grisham and area legislators put into securing the money for the project.

Haaland and Heinrich both eye run for NM governor — Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

As the Biden administration comes to a close, Interior Sec. Deb Haaland is considering running for New Mexico governor. But, she’s not the only New Mexican in Washington D.C. eyeing the state’s executive branch.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a senior Democratic strategist confirmed Haaland has been planning a run for governor. Before becoming the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history, Haaland represented New Mexico in the U.S. House and chaired the state Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, senior Democratic sources tell the Journal that U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is also interested in the role. That’s despite winning reelection to another 6-year Senate term last month.

Neither Democrat has formally announced their campaigns. It’s unclear whether Haaland and Heinrich will decide to run against each other in the primary election.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is termed out. Her successor will be elected in November 2026.

No Republicans have yet signaled an interest in running for the job.

Stansbury withdraws from ranking member bid, Heinrich secures his - Santa Fe New Mexican, KUNM News

New Mexico U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury has stepped aside in her bid to be the top-ranked Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the move comes after the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee put more support behind California Rep. Jared Huffman for the role. After Stansbury stood down, Democrats unanimously elected Huffman to the post.

Stansbury had boasted several key endorsements, including from the committee’s last ranking member, Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, who had stepped down for health reasons.

Meanwhile, New Mexico U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich has secured the top Democratic spot on a committee in that chamber, according to an announcement from his office. He’ll serve as ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Biden signs law to clean up abandoned mines across the western U.S - By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico

A new federal law may speed up local government, tribal and nonprofit efforts to clean up abandoned mining projects threatening waters across the West, including in New Mexico.

The law establishes a pilot program in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to permit the decontamination of 15 low-risk, abandoned mines established before 1980, and give out waivers from federal laws that had been blocking cleanups.

It would also allow federal regulators to certify a nonprofit, state agency or tribal government to do the work. Under the law, these entities designated as “Good Samaritans” would also not have to assume legal responsibility for that work.

Any company with ownership of the mine or a hand in pollution would be barred from qualifying, according to the new law.

“For more than 25 years, Good Samaritans have tried to clean up abandoned mines but have faced significant hurdles and liability rules that hold them responsible for all the pre-existing pollution from a mine — despite having no involvement with the mines before their cleanup efforts,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) said in a written statement.

Heinrich sponsored the bill – whose full title is the Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act – with Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho). They had numerous bipartisan cosponsors in the House and Senate. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Hardrock mining refers to digging out minerals outside of coal. Abandoned mines have left a legacy of pollution spills and disasters which cost taxpayers nearly $3 billion to clean up in the last decade – just a scratch on the estimated $50 billion price tag to clean all contamination. Leftover pools with sludges and toxic wastes like heavy metals can seep into soils and be washed into nearby rivers and streams during floods or snowmelt.

A government watchdog puts the number of abandoned mines at 390,000 on federal land in 13 states in 2020.

THE STAKES

About 40% of Western headwaters for rivers and streams have been contaminated after mining, according to EPA estimates, but laws around legal responsibility would have required groups volunteering to do the cleanup to assume legal risk under federal laws for the pollution they didn’t create.

Projects that would be excluded include highly contaminated mines where federal agencies are supervising the cleanup, or projects that require digging.

The law opens up more mine cleanup projects that couldn’t be attempted before, said Jason Willis, an environmental engineer with Trout Unlimited who leads a program to clean up mining contamination around the West.

Local and tribal governments, states and nonprofits can already clean up certain types of pollution, like runoff from mine waste piles or tailing piles, which would pollute streams during snowmelt or flooding.

But remediating pollution coming from a single place, like a pipe or outfall, placed too many legal obstacles on a third-party cleanup, said Wills. Federal requirements meant to hold polluters accountable, also applied to volunteer third parties trying to clean up. These requirements included assuming legal responsibility and to continue tracking and potentially cleaning the water for the foreseeable future.

The hope is that these pilot projects, which received waivers on federal laws for polluter punishments, can show the proof of concept for future permanent program.

“Don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good,” said Willis. “We can potentially do like a 70% improvement in water quality that would then support aquatic life, as opposed to 100% water quality that would be unachievable both financially and long term.”

Finding the right projects across the West will take careful consideration, Willis said, but shrinking water resources from climate change and development make the cleanup all the more important.

“I think these projects are going to be more important in the future to ensure that we have some of those water resources available,” he said.