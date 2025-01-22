WED: Republicans criticize Gov. Lujan Grisham’s legislative priorities, + More

Republicans criticize Gov. Lujan Grisham’s legislative priorities - Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Public safety is a concern statewide, Senate Minority Leader Bill Sharer of Farmington said during a press conference Tuesday following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address.

During the press conference, Republican senators addressed priorities for public safety, education, the economy and more.

Sharer said that while the governor acknowledged the public safety issue, he said it needs to be addressed in a meaningful way.

“I’m not sure we got there today,” he said.

Sharer said Senate Republicans plan to address crime packages that tackle “real issues.” He described these as common sense solutions that have been rejected by the other side.

When it comes to crime, Sharer said first the porous borders need to be fixed, which he said President Donald Trump will address.

He said there needs to be certainty that if people commit a crime, they will go to jail. He criticized pre-trial detention policies.

Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview, said the state needs to focus on the causes of crime, such as the lack of behavioral health practitioners.

Woods also said jail should be a more relied upon option and the state needs to “quit the revolving door that’s been going on.”

Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice spoke about the issues at the Children, Youth and Families Department. He said Republicans will work to ensure there is a child’s advocate in the New Mexico Department of Justice.

He said there needs to be something to protect infants that are born into homes with drug abuse problems rather than sending the baby back to the family.

Gallegos also said there should be increased local control of education and school choice.

“We desperately need a state school board so that we can restore accountability to education,” he said.

During questions from the press, Gallegos said having a state school board will not fix everything, but he said it will help.

Republicans also criticized new policies to increase the number of new electric vehicles sold in New Mexico and building codes that require EV charging in new construction.

“An EV is a great car for a commuter car,” Woods said, but he argued that it is not the right vehicle for everyone and that only a small percentage of the vehicles sold in New Mexico now are electric vehicles.

Sharer said legislation that would have required manufacturers to provide a certain percentage of electric vehicles to dealers in New Mexico failed to pass last year, but the governor implemented those policies through rulemaking instead.

“We would like to come back and say no again,” he said.

EPA investigating City of ABQ and City Council for possible civil rights violations - Elizabeth McCall, City Desk ABQ

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday an investigation into the City of Albuquerque and the City Council in response to a complaint that alleges possible civil rights violations.

The Mountain View Coalition and the New Mexico Environmental Law Center filed the complaint May 2024, alleging that the council violated the federal Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Mountain View, one of the city’s “low-income communities of color.”

The coalition petitioned the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board to adopt a rule requiring “the local Environmental Health Department to consider these overburdened communities, and the disproportionate health impacts they bear, when reviewing an application for an air pollution permit.”

According to the complaint, Mayor Tim Keller’s administration and the council “intentionally interfered” with the rulemaking efforts, and its “intent to halt the rulemaking preceding” violated Mountain View’s efforts to be involved in the rulemaking process and discriminated “on the basis of race, color and national origin.”

Staci Drangmeister, a Keller spokesperson, told City Desk ABQ in a statement the mayor’s office previously expressed concerns about the council’s actions.

“We share the concern that our frontline communities are overburdened by pollution and warned that council’s interference would bring legal challenges,” Drangmeister said.

Council President Brook Bassan did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Genevieve Chavez Mitchell, the president of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association said in a statement that the association is “very pleased that this issue is being addressed.”

“The Mountain View Community has two superfund sites, numerous brownfields, seven petroleum tank farms and miles of salvage yards,” Mitchell said. “We do not have a restaurant, grocery store, a public park, or green space. We worry about air quality, drinking water and soil pollution from years of industrial discharges. We would like a plan for industrial pollution clean up, a plan for mixed-use development and no more dirty industry. We want a healthy, thriving, beautiful community.”

According to the law center, the complaint specifically asked the EPA to do the following:



Conduct an investigation into the city and the council’s alleged discriminatory conduct and interference in a rulemaking process

Allow public comment on the matter

If warranted, remove the city’s federal funding; and

Take all other necessary actions, including a review to ensure the city and the council comply with the federal Civil Rights Act and EPA’s implementing regulations.

Climate justice protesters blockade New Mexico Legislature on session’s opening day - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

On the New Mexico Legislature’s opening day Jan. 21, climate justice protesters blockaded the street in front of the Roundhouse, demanding state lawmakers take immediate climate action.

Demonstrators parked vehicles on Old Santa Fe Trail, while a crowd of young people painted a clock on the pavement to show the urgency of the climate crisis and demand protection for stolen, sacred lands and of their futures.

The group escalated to a blockade after disrupting the governor’s State of the State address in 2024, and staging a die-in inside the capitol rotunda in 2023.

Protesters included members of Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA), Pueblo Action Alliance, Southwest Organizing Project, the Santa Fe Ad Hoc Committee on Palestine, Third Act New Mexico and students from United World College in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

YUCCA Policy Campaign Manager Ennedith López said since her organization was founded six years ago, lawmakers have largely ignored climate and environmental justice. Her group plans to support legislation focusing on human rights, housing, and specific proposals creating a one-mile buffer zone preventing oil and gas operations around schools, day cares, parks and playgrounds, and limiting ozone air pollution.

YUCCA plans to oppose Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s strategic water supply proposal, López said. That program would receive $75 million under a bill sponsored by Rep. Susan Herrera (D-Embudo) that would make the state government a middleman to solicit projects to develop treatments for salty water deep underground or oil and gas wastewater, and to create rules to regulate those projects.

“Knowing that there isn’t science to back safety for human consumption or even simply the Earth, it’s just too risky of an investment for our communities,” López said.

Today’s protest follows yesterday’s executive order from President Donald Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Gov Lujan Grisham, co-chair of the United States Climate Alliance, yesterday released a letter with Co-Chair New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reiterating the Alliance’s commitment to its climate goals: “This is not the first time we’ve responded to this challenge in the U.S,” the letter noted. “Our coalition was launched after the President’s decision to withdraw our country from the Paris Agreement back in 2017. Since then, our reach, resolve, and impact have only grown.”

Climate change legislation during this year’s session includes The Clear Horizons Act, which would codify Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2019 executive order to reduce 2005 level emissions by at least 45% by 2030. The bill would set the goals of reducing emissions by 50% by 2040 and 100% by 2050, and charge the Environmental Improvement Board with inventorying progress towards the goals.

US adults want border security action but mostly oppose arrests in schools, churches: AP-NORC poll - By Amelia Thomson-Deveaux and Tim Sullivan, Associated Press

Many U.S. adults are on board with the idea of beefing up security at the southern border and undertaking some targeted deportations, according to a poll. But as President Donald Trump begins his second term with a series of sweeping executive orders on immigration, the findings suggest his actions may quickly push the country beyond the limited consensus that exists on the issue.

There is a clear desire for some kind of action on U.S.-Mexico border security, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Half of U.S. adults think increasing security at the border should be a high priority for the federal government, according to the poll, and about 3 in 10 say it should be a moderate priority. Just 2 in 10, roughly, consider it a low priority.

The vast majority of U.S. adults favor deporting immigrants convicted of violent crimes, and the Trump administration's deportation efforts may begin there. But Trump's initial executive orders have gone far beyond that — including efforts to keep asylum-seekers in Mexico and end automatic citizenship.

And Trump, a Republican, is continuing to signal an aggressive and likely divisive approach, with promises to deport millions of people who entered the country illegally while declaring a "national emergency at our southern border." About 4 in 10 American adults support deporting all immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and a similar share are opposed.

Most Americans think local police should cooperate with federal immigration authorities on deportations in at least some cases, but implementation could quickly become unpopular. On Tuesday, the Trump administration threw out policies limiting arrests of migrants in sensitive places like schools and churches, even though a shift to such arrests would be largely unpopular.

Some support for more immigration enforcement

Immigration was a key issue in the 2024 election, and the poll indicates that it's still a high priority for many Americans as Trump takes office.

Illegal border crossings soared under Trump's predecessor, President Joe Biden, with border arrests from Mexico reaching a record-high of 250,000 in December 2023. Despite Trump's claims of an immigrant invasion, crossings have plunged since then, amid increased Mexican enforcement and the Democratic Biden administration's June 2024 order that dramatically limited asylum claims at the border.

But memories of those rising numbers, and the chaos that ensued when migrants were bused by Republican governors to northern cities, may have helped shape American attitudes. The survey found that about half of Americans think the government is spending "too little" on border security, and the vast majority favor deportations of people who have been convicted of violent crimes.

"I want to see more people coming here legally," said Manuel Morales, a 60-year-old Democrat who lives near Moline, Illinois. He first came to America by crossing the border illegally from Mexico nearly 40 years ago. "But at the same time, I'm against all these caravans coming (to the border), with thousands and thousands of people at one time," said Morales, a technician for an internet provider.

He's deeply sympathetic to migrants who come to the U.S. to escape repression or poverty and feels that too many Americans don't understand the yearslong efforts required to enter the U.S. legally. Yet, he also believes the number of migrants has simply become too great in the past few years.

"We cannot just receive everybody into this county," he said.

Trump's most sweeping plans are less popular

Trump rarely gives specifics when he calls for mass deportations, but the survey indicates many Americans are conflicted about mass roundups of people living in the U.S. illegally.

Removing immigrants who are in the country illegally and have not committed a violent crime is highly divisive, with only about 4 in 10 U.S. adults in support and slightly more than 4 in 10 opposed.

And relatively few Americans, about 3 in 10, somewhat or strongly favor changing the Constitution so children born in the U.S. are not automatically granted citizenship if their parents are in the country illegally. About 2 in 10 are neutral, and about half are somewhat or strongly opposed.

Doug DeVore is a 57-year-old Republican living in southern Indiana who believes that immigration "went haywire during the Biden administration."

But the idea of large-scale operations to check people's immigration status makes him uncomfortable.

"I probably wouldn't be 100% against it," he said. "But there's that fine line" between gathering information on people living in the U.S. illegally and automatically deporting them, added DeVore, who works in a candy factory.

Local cooperation with immigration authorities is popular — but not arrests in schools or churches

As the Trump administration prepares to attack sanctuary jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, the poll finds that the vast majority of U.S. adults think police in their community should cooperate with federal immigration authorities to deport people who are in the country illegally in at least some cases.

Only about 1 in 10 Americans say the local police should never cooperate with federal law enforcement on these deportations.

There's a divide, though, on whether cooperation should happen across the board or if it should happen only sometimes. About two-thirds of Republicans say local police should always cooperate, a view that only about one-quarter of Democrats share. But relatively few Democrats say local police should never cooperate and most, about two-thirds, say cooperation should happen in some cases.

And a wave of arrests could quickly spark a backlash, depending on how they happen. U.S. immigration agents have long abided by guidance that deters arresting parents or students at schools and other sensitive places, but some of Trump's rhetoric has raised questions about whether those policies will persist.

The poll finds that a shift toward arresting people in the country illegally at places like churches and schools would be highly unpopular. Only about 2 in 10 U.S. adults somewhat or strongly favor arresting children who are in the country illegally while they are at school, and a similar share support arresting people who are in the country illegally while they are at church. Solid majorities, about 6 in 10, oppose these kinds of arrests.

Even Republicans aren't fully on board — less than half favor arrests of children in schools or people at church.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,147 adults was conducted Jan. 9-13, using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for adults overall is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.