FRI: Fear of immigration raids prompts Navajo President to warn tribal members in urban areas, + More

Fear of immigration raids prompts Navajo President to warn tribal members in urban areas - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The widespread fear of unannounced immigration raids by federal law enforcement in the several days since President Donald Trump took office has prompted a local tribal leader to issue warnings and advice to tribal citizens.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren issued a statement on social media on Wednesday evening directed toward Navajo people living in urban areas. He cited “unconfirmed reports” that Navajo Nation citizens were being questioned and detained by immigration officials.

“Please be safe, aware of your surroundings, and carry valid forms of identification with you including your Certificate of Indian Birth,” he wrote.

The announcement went on to tell Navajo citizens outside of the reservation to record interactions with immigration agents, if possible, and report the encounter to the local branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, among other tips.

His advice comes as other local leaders have tried to give guidance about what to do, what to say and how to fight back against the specter of mass deportations across the state. The New Mexico Attorney General issued guidance earlier this week to officials and employees at sensitive areas like churches, hospitals and schools, along with law enforcement.

On Jan. 17, three days before Trump was inaugurated, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe issued a series of public service announcements, including telling parish leaders that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials can only enter non-public areas with a lawful, signed judicial warrant. Administrative warrants issued by ICE officials are not enough, according to the guidance.

Nygren said his office was looking into the matter and would release more information when possible. A spokesperson did not respond to a request from Source New Mexico on Thursday evening about one such rumor. A Navajo Nation Council Delegate also told Source New Mexico in a text he’d heard rumors but hadn’t received “anything definite.”

Citizens of the Navajo Nation are members of a sovereign tribe that existed in the area now called the United States since time immemorial, and would not be subject to any of the executive orders Trump issued related to immigration, including an effort to revoke birthright citizenship protections for those born here to parents from other countries.

NM GOP and Democrats say state needs to fix home insurance, as disasters upend private market - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

As home insurance grows increasingly expensive and unavailable in some fire-prone areas of New Mexico, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers agree the market can’t provide adequate coverage to protect homes here against future disasters.

Lawmakers in both parties told Source New Mexico they are exploring different ways during the 60-day legislative session to allow the state to intervene. Options include: increasing coverage limits, along with premiums, in a state-operated insurance program; and investing as much as $100 million in that program to help it sustain itself for at least the next few big catastrophes.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced in her State of the State speech on Tuesday a proposal for a “state-sponsored fire insurance program outside the private market,” noting in her speech that, “No New Mexican should be priced out of a fire insurance policy.”

The governor’s proposal, still in its early stages, is to create a state-run fire insurance program outside of private markets and separate from the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements plan currently overseen by the state’s insurance regulator. Her office provided details to Source on Thursday afternoon in an email.

The governor’s proposal is necessary as “traditional private insurance becomes increasingly scarce and expensive, particularly due to the rising frequency and severity of wildfires,” said spokesperson Michael Coleman.

It would be structured as a not-for-profit program, similar to the state’s workers’ compensation fund, but with some key differences to account for the fact that disasters can affect thousands of properties all at once, Coleman said.

The plan would require initial state funding to establish adequate reserves, but the amount has not been determined yet, Coleman said, and the state would assume some “limited liability” to make the program viable. It would require property owners mitigate risk around their property to qualify for coverage, he said.

In the end, Coleman said the program would “provide coverage to any New Mexican who needs it.

Sen. Gabriel Ramos (R-Silver City) told Source on Thursday morning he was drafting a bill with the help of the state’s Office of the Superintendent of Insurance to increase the coverage limits offered under its Fair Access to Insurance Requirements plan. The FAIR plan is meant to be an insurer of last resort for people denied coverage in the private market.

Ramos, an insurance agent, said his own home insurance cost has tripled in the last several years, which he initially described in an interview as “gouging,” but later said was just a necessity for a struggling private company.

He said private insurers in his town have effectively drawn red lines that delineate where insurance will be unaffordable for most New Mexicans and where it won’t be offered at all. So the expanding state’s FAIR plan is necessary there and elsewhere in New Mexico, he said.

He is considering increasing the limits of residential coverage to $750,000 and $1 million in two tiers that depend on a home’s value and the rating of a local fire department’s capacity to respond to wildfires. The current program only covers $350,000, and it only covers the actual, not replacement, value of a lost home amid rising construction costs and home prices.

Ramos also is deliberating how much taxpayer money to infuse into the expanded program to keep it running, mentioning $50 million and $100 million as possibilities. He said the state’s intervention is necessary based on the sheer number of natural disasters that are overwhelming private insurers.

“Catastrophes are out of their control, and as a company, there’s only so much that they can withstand,” he said. “And when you’ve had as many catastrophes as we’ve had in the state of New Mexico, it’s really hard to actuary and figure out what the future is going to be.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, some New Mexico counties saw huge increases in home insurance premiums between 2020 and 2023, ranging between 41% and 47% in Hidalgo, Roosevelt and Curry counties. On average, New Mexico premiums increased by 16% in the same time period.

Despite the increases in premiums, cancellations and non-renewals, insurance companies remain largely profitable in New Mexico, according to the state’s insurance regulator. Still, insurers here did have losses in 2016, 2017 and 2022—the latter the year when the two biggest wildfires in state history occurred—according to the OSI.

Sen. Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe), the Senate majority leader, said in an interview before the session that Democrats will also propose legislation that would increase the amount of coverage for those whose only insurance option is the FAIR plan.

Wirth, who said many of his Santa Fe County constituents are losing insurance, said he was considering increasing the caps to $1.5 million to $2 million, with up to $5 million for commercial coverage.

“This is a really important thing for us, as we all kind of learn to live with the new normal,” Wirth said.

Wirth’s bill, which is co-sponsoring with Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Ruidoso Downs), has been introduced. And there’s a mention of a related policy in the state budget released by the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

If approved in legislation, the budget would include $49.5 million for a pilot program in Lincoln County, where the South Fork and Salt fires occurred last summer. The program would increase residential and commercial property limits in the county, so long as FAIR plan recipients take steps to mitigate fire risk to their homes in line with national standards.

MOST NM ZIP CODES SAW INSURANCE NON-RENEWALS ABOUT NATIONAL AVERAGE IN 2022

The proposed legislation from various fronts comes a week after a first-of-its-kind study from the federal government examining what factors, including climate change risks, were affecting homeowners insurance markets across the country. The Federal Insurance Office released its study Jan. 16, five days before President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The study analyzed markets across the country, collecting data down to the ZIP code level, between 2018 and 2022. It found, among other things, that premiums nationwide grew 8.7% faster than inflation during those four years, and 14.7% faster than inflation for those who lived in the highest-risk areas. Homeowners and insurers in areas with higher risk of “climate-related perils” were also more likely to have higher premiums and policy non-renewals, according to the study.

In addition to the rest of the country, the study looked at 200 of approximately 260 New Mexico ZIP codes. It found in 21 of those ZIP codes in 2022, private insurers paid out more in claims and other expenses than they generated in premiums, according to a Source New Mexico analysis.

In 2022, the state’s largest and second-largest wildfires in New Mexico history burned, each exceeding 300,000 acres. Across the 200 statewide ZIP codes the study analyzed, insurance companies chose not to renew policyholders’ insurance at a higher rate than the national average in 152 of them.

NM Supreme Court rules anti-discrimination law applies to public schools and universities - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

According to a ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court Thursday, public schools and universities may be sued for discriminatory conduct under the New Mexico Human Rights Act.

In a unanimous opinion, the court concluded that public schools and public universities are considered “public accommodations” under the state’s anti-discrimination law.

This comes after a Native American student, McKenzie Johnson, was allegedly called a “bloody Indian” by a high school teacher in Albuquerque during a class on Halloween in 2018.

Johnson was 16 at the time and was dressed in costume with fake blood on her cheek. The teacher went further by allegedly cutting off part of another Native American student's braided hair.

Johnson sued Albuquerque Public Schools and the teacher, but the case was dismissed by a district court. The teacher later moved out of state and continues to teach.

The ruling overturns a decision that has stood for decades that a public university was not a public accommodation.

The justices also noted that the Human Rights Act protections must be considered with New Mexico’s history of race-based discrimination, and that schools have been used to further the assimilation and “cultural erasure” of Native American and Hispanic children.

Asylum-seekers pushed to new extremes in Mexico after Trump's border crackdown begins - By Megan Janetsky and Edgar H. Clemente, Associated Press

When Dayana Castro heard that the U.S. asylum appointment she waited over a year for was canceled in an instant, she had no doubt: She was heading north any way she could.

The 25-year-old migrant, her husband and their 4- and 7-year-old children had nothing left at home in Venezuela. They already had trekked the perilous Darien Gap jungle dividing Colombia and Panama and criminal groups that prey on migrants like them.

Castro was one of tens of thousands of migrants across Mexico with appointments to apply for U.S. asylum at the border scheduled out through February until President Donald Trump took office and issued a series of executive orders to beef up border security and slash migration. One ended the use of the CBP One app that had allowed nearly 1 million people, many seeking asylum, to legally enter the U.S. since January 2023.

"We're going to keep going. We can't go home after all we've been through, after all the countries we've fought our way through, only to give up now," she said from a small shelter in central Mexico beside a freight train line they were riding north.

Now, migrants like her are adjusting to a new and uncertain reality. Many remain determined to reach the U.S. through more dangerous means, riding freight trains, hiring smugglers and dodging authorities. Some lined up in Mexico's refugee offices to seek asylum in that country, while others contemplated finding a way back home.

Trump on Monday declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and announced plans to send U.S. troops and restrict refugees and asylum, saying he wants to halt illegal entry and border crime. The measures follow a drop in illegal crossings in recent months.

Supporters of the CBP One app that people like Castro used to try to enter legally say it brought order to a chaotic border. Critics say it was magnet for more people to come.

Adam Isacson, defense oversight analyst for the human rights organization Washington Office on Latin America, said Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration will surely deter migrants in the short term but will also have cascading humanitarian consequences.

People with valid asylum claims may die in their own countries, he said, while migrants fleeing countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti who cannot easily return home may end up floating around the Americas "completely unprotected." Isacson and other analysts expect Trump's policies will lead to increased demand for smugglers and push migrants — many of whom are children and families — to more dangerous terrain to avoid capture.

By Tuesday, Castro was wrapping her mind around the fact that continuing on after her Feb. 18 appointment with U.S. authorities was canceled would likely mean putting her life, and the lives of her family, at risk as cartels are increasingly extorting and kidnapping vulnerable migrants.

"There's the train, the cartels, migration police, and they all make you pay them," she said as she fed her children bread beside a small shelter where they slept. "But if we don't put ourselves at risk, we'll never arrive."

Along Mexico's southern border with Guatemala another group of migrants in Tapachula took a different approach.

Cuban migrant Rosalí Martínez waited in line outside the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid in the sweltering southern city. Traveling with her child, she had hoped to reunite with her husband in the U.S.

Now, she was biding her time, joining an increasing number of migrants who have sought asylum in Mexico in recent years, either temporarily due to shifting American restrictions or more permanently.

Like many Cubans in recent years, Martínez was fleeing a spiraling economic crisis.

"I'm going to stay here and see what happens," she said. But "I'm not going back to Cuba. I'll become a Mexican citizen, but there's no way I'm going back to Cuba."

Others like 42-year-old Jomaris Figuera and her husband want to throw in the towel after years trying to build a life outside Venezuela, where economic and political crises have prompted nearly 8 million people to flee in recent years.

They spent more than four years picking coffee in neighboring Colombia, but struggling to make ends meet, they decided to traverse the Darien Gap. They waited nearly a year and a half for a legal pathway to the U.S. in a wooden shelter in a crime-riddled migrant camp in the center of Mexico City.

But due to Venezuela's crises, they have no passports. And without money, they fear their only pathway back will be traveling south through Mexico and Central America, and walking days through the same rugged mountains of the Darien Gap.

Anything would be better than staying in Mexico, said Figuera.

"It's like abandoning everything after everything that's happened to us," she said. "But after trying to get an appointment, and this happens, we've given up."

———

Clemente reported from Tapachula, Mexico. Janetsky reported from Atotonilco de Tula and Mexico City.