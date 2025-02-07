FRI: Proposed assault weapon ban set to reignite gun safety debate at Roundhouse, + More

Proposed assault weapon ban set to reignite gun safety debate at Roundhouse - Dan Boyd, Albuquerque Journal

The fight over firearm restrictions is set to be rekindled at the Roundhouse.

Two first-term Democratic senators from Albuquerque — Debbie O’Malley and Heather Berghmans — filed a bill this week that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, with certain exemptions.

The proposal, Senate Bill 279, is similar to legislation proposed during each of the last two years that stalled at the state Capitol in the face of fierce Republican opposition.

During a Thursday rally at the Capitol, backers of the measure spoke about their personal losses due to gun-involved crimes.

“We may live in fear of being shot in school or in public, but we have the power to change this reality,” said Bo Wilson, a University of New Mexico student affiliated with a national gun safety group.

Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who is a co-sponsor of this year’s proposal, told a group of roughly 60 people it would ensure “weapons of war” are no longer easily accessible in New Mexico communities.

The rally took place on the same day the House of Representatives unanimously approved a memorial recognizing homicide victims and their families.

The memorial was sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Rep. Nicole Chavez, D-Albuquerque, whose son was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest firearm fatality rates, at 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people as of 2022, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

However, pro-gun groups have argued a New Mexico assault weapon ban would be found unconstitutional.

Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, said the measure would effectively disarm lawful gun owners.

“Not only will this law make countless New Mexicans felons — especially in the most vulnerable populations — but it will drag the state into costly litigation,” Block told the Journal. “Go after criminals, not inanimate objects and law-abiding gun owners.”

The Democratic-controlled Legislature has already approved several new laws in recent years dealing with firearms restrictions. Those measures include requiring expanded background checks, establishing a seven-day waiting period to purchase a firearm and allowing guns to be temporarily seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

The seven-day waiting period law was challenged in court after taking effect, but a federal judge last year refused to grant an order that would have barred enforcement of the law.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has supported the push for firearm restrictions, and issued an emergency order in 2023 that suspended the right to carry guns at public parks and playgrounds in the Albuquerque metro area.

That order was rescinded last year after a flurry of lawsuits and court orders.

Bill making electric school buses an option for districts passes through first committee - Leah Romero, Source New Mexico

Lawmakers passed a bill through committee Thursday that would give school districts throughout New Mexico the choice of replacing traditional diesel school buses with zero emission alternative fuel buses.

House Bill 32 received a 7-4 party line vote through the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee Thursday morning.The House Education Committee will hear the bill next.

Along with giving the state’s school districts a choice of the type of school buses they want for their students, the bill would also require the Public Education Department to provide districts with funding comparable to the cost of a diesel bus to assist in the purchase of electric buses. Alternative fuel buses typically cost more than double what diesel buses do, according to the NM Voices for Children Action Fund.

Cosponsor Sen. Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces) said multiple times during the meeting that the bill does not necessarily advocate for electric buses, but is a “mechanism” for giving districts a choice and funding support if they do choose alternative fuel vehicles.

“It doesn’t tell districts you need to buy buses,” Soules told Source NM. “It just makes sure that whatever you were going to spend on diesel buses, you can spend that same amount to backfill the difference in price on electric buses

Despite this, people representing several nonprofit and environmental advocacy groups spoke in support of the bill, including the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, Vida Mejor Capital, Moms Clean Air Force and Health Climate New Mexico.

Santiago Hardy (Jemez Pueblo / Diné), a youth intern with NM Native Vote, said he graduated from Native American Community Academy in Albuquerque where he had negative experiences riding a traditional bus to and from school.

“The smell of the exhaust would seep into the bus making me feel nauseous, which would affect my schoolwork. Electric school buses would fix this problem and create a safe and sustainable environment for everyone,” Hardy said. “Transitioning to electric school buses would benefit my younger siblings and generations of students to come and the environment.”

Jacob Herbster, transportation coordinator for Dulce Independent Schools in Rio Arriba County, said the district has two electric buses in their fleet purchased through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program and they are “thoroughly impressed.”

“We are already seeing a positive impact on our fuel budget,” Herbster told lawmakers.

Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences) questioned the benefit of electric buses in her district which covers a large expanse of rural area. Soules said districts where electric buses don’t make sense don’t have to take advantage of what the bill is trying to do.

“I get a little frustrated when lots of the questions then that we get are about ‘well I’m in a rural district and electric buses won’t work for us.’ And I’m like fine, this bill doesn’t affect you,” Soules told Source NM.

Several committee members questioned the need for a law to make alternative fuel buses an option for districts and pointed to making changes to the state procurement code instead.

“We’re living in a time where things are codified in law and rules are still being made and people are being taken to court at the expense of taxpayers,” Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena) said. “All I can hear in the back of my mind is the EV mandate that was done by rule in the state of New Mexico that has been detrimental to our auto dealers and I can see this coming for school buses.”

Senate Bill 49, which proposes $340 million in appropriations from the community benefit fund, includes $60 million to the Public School Facilities Authority for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and cost difference for upgrading diesel buses to electric. The bill is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Conservation Committee on Feb. 8.

Legislation seeks to raise royalty rates in the high-production areas of the Permian Basin - By Hannah Grover, New Mexico Political Report

Oil and gas royalty rates could increase in premium parcels on state trust lands in the Permian Basin, if state legislation passes.

SB 23, which cleared its first committee on Thursday, would increase the rates oil and gas producers pay to extract oil from the top producing parts of the Permian Basin. This could bring in up to $75 million in revenue for the state’s land grant permanent fund, according to the fiscal impact report.

The legislation cleared the Senate Conservation Committee on a 5-3 vote

The higher royalty rates would only apply to new leases and would not impact existing leases. Because production doesn’t typically begin until a couple years after new leases are signed, the increase in revenue will not be seen until fiscal year 2028, at the earliest.

Under SB 23, the top royalty rates charged on new leases in the top-producing parts of the Permian Basin would be between 20% and 25%.

The legislation is sponsored by Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerillos, and Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo. It is also backed by the State Land Office.

Proponents say the increase will bring New Mexico on par with Texas in terms of royalty rates.

Opponents say it will harm New Mexico’s oil and gas industry and could cause producers to move out of state. They say there are other fees New Mexico producers pay that are more burdensome than those in Texas.

“Raising the top royalty rate means more money for our school kids,” Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a statement. “It’s pretty simple. Legislators have a rare opportunity in front of them to make a significant impact for public education in New Mexico, and they should take it.”

The bill has previously been introduced and Garcia Richard noted in her statement that last year it made it further than prior years.

Muñoz said last year’s legislation would have applied to parcels statewide. This year, SB 23 limits the higher royalty rate just to the most productive oil and gas parcels in New Mexico.

The State Land Office estimates the legislation will impact less than 1% of the prime leasing parcels in the Permian Basin.

Muñoz said the primary purpose of the State Land Office is to make money to support schools and other state institutions and that money from oil and gas leasing on state lands relieves tax burdens on working families in New Mexico.

“It’s money that the legislators and taxpayers don’t have to come up with to fund government services,” he said.

Muñoz said the proposed higher royalty rates better reflect “the true value of the resource being leased” as well as the current market values.

Royalty rates have not been updated since 1970, which Muñoz said was “well before the full economic potential of New Mexico’s oil and gas regions were fully understood.”

“We know that New Mexico has one of the best oil and gas plays in the world,” he said.

New Mexico courtroom devolves into brawl as 3 people rush defendant in homicide case - Associated Press

A hearing in a New Mexico courtroom devolved into chaos when three people rushed the defendant in a homicide case, setting off a brawl with flying fists and kicks.

Courtroom video cameras recorded the Jan. 31 melee, which subsided as a law enforcement officer drew a stun gun and protected the defendant from further attack.

Felony charges were filed against two men: battery and assault on a public official. They apparently rushed the defendant in a fit of rage over the killing of a relative.

A woman was also arrested on the same charges, Albuquerque TV station KRQE reported Thursday. The courtroom video showed her hitting the defendant and an officer with a chair.

The presence of corrections officers and other security details in courtrooms does not always keep the peace. Last year a defendant in a felony battery case in Nevada flung himself over a judge's bench and grabbed her hair, sparking a bloody brawl with court officials.

Katina Watson, court executive officer at New Mexico's Second Judicial District, told KRQE that "these are the types of things that we see regularly."

She praised an officer for reacting to ensure safety, without mention of potential security enhancements. The Associated Press sent a request to the court Thursday for comment on the fight and security precautions.